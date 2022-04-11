Finance
HDFC Credit Cards For Special Purpose and Different People
Credit cards relieves from the risk of carrying hefty cash to make a purchase. Among the private sector banks in India HDFC is one of the names which offer its customers a range of credit cards to add buying power, do cashless shopping or budgeting expenditure.
HDFC bank has designed its range of cards to meet unique needs of different customers.
HDFC credit cards in India are classified in different categories:
Classic Cards
Silver Credit Card: This card is a All – purpose credit card. When you use this card you earn 1 reward point for every Rs 150 spend. You get add on card with this, have zero liability on lost card and the card is widely accepted.
Premium Cards
Gold Credit Card: This card offers cash back on booking of air / rail tickets. You get 2 reward points for every Rs 150 spent which can be redeemed against air miles. Then there is a facility of revolving credit and also gets free add on card.
Titanium Credit Card: This card gives you 2 reward points for every Rs150 on your domestic spends and 5 reward points for every Rs150 on your international spends. Card gives you travel benefits on both domestic and international airlines along with lounge access. Transfer your balance interest free for full three months. Then its gives 0% surcharge on purchase of petrol.
Woman’s Gold Card: Women get 5% cash back on using this card for grocery/ supermarket/ Medical store purchases. In this card under reward program women gets a wide choice of redemption of reward points through Myrewards.
Platinum Plus Credit Card: This card offers exclusive travel and preferential benefits. On using this card you will be able enjoy your holidays as it offers discounts at over 28000 hotels and resorts across the world. For traveling with in India you get 5% cash back on top domestic airlines. This card also has a unique reward program, balance transfer facility, revolving credit facility and payment of utility bills.
Visa Signature Credit Card: Bank has designed this card to complement the refinement and lifestyle of the elite class of the society offering various unique and exclusive features like signature golf, signature access, signature holidays, signature rewards and signature benefits on everyday use.
World MasterCard Credit Card: A card with world class privileges to compliment a world class lifestyle. The card offers world luxury on hotel and resort bookings, world travel by offering cash back on air tickets, world holidays for power travelers, world rewards with MasterCard travel benefit program along with MasterCard lounge access.
Special Benefit Cards
Value Plus Credit Card: The card gives you and your family true Value and savings. This card guarantees cash back of 5% on your retail spends. Card lets you with draw cash up to 30% of your credit limit at very nominal charges. Then there is revolving credit facility, balance transfer option and lost card liability.
Health Plus Credit Card: This card is one of its kind offers health Care Credit Card with a free inbuilt Cashless Medi-claim. The card has unique features like the Cashless Medi-claim facility and discounts at leading hospitals along with critical illness cover. With this card you get add – on float cover which can be extended to the add-on cardholders. This card also have third party administrator system under this the medi-claim policy holder need not pay medical bills upfront.
Commercial Cards
Corporate Credit Card: The card has unique 24×7 expense management solution called Smart Data Online reports. The card also offers other benefits like Myrewards, fabulous discounts all over the world, petrol surcharge waiver and protection through insurance.
Business Credit Card: The card has unique features to add value to your business, along with conveniences and lifestyle benefits for business owners and the self employed community specifically. The card offers unique features like higher credit limits, spend based interest rates, petro surcharge waiver, business savings and business and travel insurance covers.
Other than the unique features offered on individual cards all the HDFC cards are widely accepted over 110,000 merchant establishments across India and Nepal and close to 18 million merchant establishments around the world.
5 Ways, Lower Rates, Will Probably Affect Real Estate
Although, we have been experiencing, one of the longest, prolonged period, of low – interest rates, and, thus, what’s often, referred to, as cheap money, few individuals, seem to fully appreciate, what this means to the real estate market, and why! Very recently, the Federal Reserve, lowered interest rates, an additional 0.25%, so how might that affect, the overall market – place, and the essentials of the housing markets? With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, explore, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 possible ways, this economic reality, will probably, affect, many aspects of this reality.
1. Mortgage rates, availability, etc: When overall rates fall, there is nearly always, and an immediate, or near – immediate impact, on mortgages! This translates to, lower monthly carrying charges, on a monthly basis! When it costs less, it means, buyers are able to purchase, more home, for their dollars! It means, it’s possible to proceed, with purchasing a more expensive house, and making the same payments. Often, this results in rising costs of houses, because, when more people can afford to buy, the economic concept, of Supply and Demand, kicks – in!
2. More house for your payments: Many perceive, this permits them to pay more, and, therefore, do so. They, often, fail to consider, this may, in the longer – run, when/ if, interest rates go up. the value of the particular property, might be adversely affected! One must also, consider, whether we are experiencing, a buyers, sellers, or neutral market!
3. Qualified, potential buyers: Because a major component of the financing qualification formula, used, for securing a home loan, when rates go down, and, thus, monthly installments, do, too, there many be, significantly more, qualified, potential buyers, around. This makes homeowners/ sellers, begin to be, in a more favorable position, because, it increases buyers, and, thus, tends towards a sellers market!
4. Some homeowners might list house, sooner: When prices go up, and demand is boosted, this is often accompanied by, more homeowners, deciding, it may be, a good time, to list their house! In the short – run, there may be one impact, which may be, or not, the same as the one, in the longer – term!
5. More refinancing, more overall use of credit, etc: Many homeowners decide, it’s time, to refinance their home loan, because of the lower rates, and, thus, cheaper money! It may, also, result in, fewer cash – deals, because, it makes more economic sense, to borrow funds, instead!
When rates fall, in most cases, prices rise, and so does demand! A wise consumer, whether buyer or seller, is aware of conditions, and proceeds, accordingly!
The Truth About Three Common Myths of VA Loans
In the VA Loan industry there seems to be many myths about who and when one can qualify for a VA Loan. Don’t let these common misconceptions deter you from looking into it and hopefully the information below will help you secure a loan for your home.
#1 Myth: I don’t have a full two years of service so I’m not eligible.
This is not necessarily true across the board. As a general eligibility rule, the VA handbook states that
“a veteran is eligible for VA home loan benefits if he or she served on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard and was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable after either:
90 days or more, any part of which occurred during wartime
OR
181 continuous days or more (peacetime).
2-Year Requirement: A greater length of service requirement must be met by a veteran who:
Enlisted (and service began) after September 7, 1980
OR
Was an officer and service began after October 16, 1981.
These veterans must have completed either:
24 continuous months or more
OR
The full period for which ordered to active duty, but not less than 90 days (any part during wartime) or 181 continuous days (peacetime).”
Also keep in mind that the VA may make exceptions for qualifying veterans under the following circumstances:
- Still on active duty
- Compensable service-connected disability
- Discharge or release for:
- Early Out
- Convenience of the Government after 20 months service
- Reduction-in-Force
- Hardship
- Preexisting medical condition
- Certain physical or mental conditions
- Selected Reserve Including National Guard and Air National Guard
- Un-remarried Surviving Spouse of Veteran Who Died While in Service or from a Service-Connected Disability
- Spouse of Serviceperson Missing in Action or Prisoner of War
- Service with Allied Countries in World War II
- Other Types of Qualifying Service during World War II and Later
#2 Myth: I can only use my VA benefit for my first home.
According to VA guidelines there are several circumstances in which you may reuse your VA entitlement to secure a home loan:
“Entitlement previously used in connection with a VA home loan may be restored under certain circumstances. Once restored, it can be used again for another VA Loan. Restoration of previously used entitlement is possible if:
o the property which secured the VA guaranteed loan has been sold, and the loan has been paid in full.
-OR-
o an eligible veteran-transferee has agreed to assume the outstanding balance on a VA loan and substitute his or her entitlement for the same amount originally used on the loan. The assuming veteran must also meet occupancy, income and credit requirements of the law.
-OR-
o the prior VA loan has been paid in full and the veteran has made application for a loan to be secured by the same property which secured the prior VA loan. (ie: refinancing situations in which the prior loan will be paid off at closing from a VA Refinancing on the same property.)
-OR-
o the prior VA loan has been paid in full, but the veteran has not disposed of the property securing the loan. The veteran may obtain restoration of the entitlement used on the prior loan in order to purchase a different property one time only. Once such restoration is effected, the veteran’s Certificate of Eligibility will indicate the one time restoration. It will also advise that any future restoration will require disposal of all property obtained with a VA loan.”
#3 Myth: I have a bankruptcy or foreclosure on my credit history, and therefore am ineligible for a VA loan.
According to VA guidelines, “the fact that a bankruptcy exists in an applicant’s (or spouse’s) credit history does not in itself disqualify the loan.”*
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy (Straight Liquidation and Discharge): In most cases, bankruptcies discharged more than two years ago would not affect eligibility under VA guidelines. If the bankruptcy was discharged within the past one to two years you may still be eligible if you acquired consumer items on credit subsequent to the bankruptcy and have made on-time payments over a continued period of time, AND if the bankruptcy can be shown to have been caused by circumstances beyond your control (such as unemployment, prolonged strike, medical bills not covered by insurance, etc.). These circumstances must be verified and documented.
You would generally not be eligible if the bankruptcy was discharged within the past 12 months or less.
Chapter 13 Bankruptcy: Since this type of filing indicates an effort to pay creditors, you may have an easier time qualifying.
According to VA guidelines, if the applicant has finished making all scheduled payments, he/she has reestablished satisfactory credit and is eligible.
If the applicant has made at least 12 months worth of on-time payments to the Trustee and/or the Trustee or Bankruptcy Judge approves the new credit (such as a refinance to lower interest rate and monthly payment), the veteran may be eligible providing they meet all other criteria.
*Keep in mind that these are VA guidelines, and that while the VA might guarantee your loan based on these criteria, mortgage lenders and banks may have tighter guidelines for approval. You will still have to credit qualify based on your lender’s guidelines.
Payday Loans for Bad Credit – Yours in 24 Hours or Less with These Tips
If you have bad credit and need cash immediately, there is no reason to fret!
There are currently several payday loan programs that require no credit check for approval.
If you have bad credit, this can literally be a lifesaver. You’re not alone, and these programs help hundreds of thousands of people just like you every year. In most cases, all you need to be guaranteed approval are two things. These are the secret weapons! The first is have a job or a steady source of income. Even if you have a higher income, we all have fallen short once in awhile of making a payment on time. The second is to be paid via direct deposit through your employer. You can get by without either in some cases, but I will go into both of those further.
Payday lenders do not generally run background checks because they know they if you are employed and will be paid on a certain date, you will have the funds available for repayment. The general idea of the payday loan is to allow you to use the money that is already entitled to you from your employer.
There are certain times when you need the money right now instead of waiting until the 1st or the 15th. Perhaps your car broke down and you need it fixed right away, maybe you had some unexpected medical expenses, or maybe you just found a deal on something you can’t afford to pass up. This is the exact reason these exist, and the fact that they do not do credit checks is a major plus.
When looking for a payday loan program online, make sure you will not be paying any upfront fees for application. You should never have to pay an application fee for a payday loan program. I feel some of the best opportunities for payday loans lie in programs that work exclusively with independent lenders because it allows you to choose from several lenders that are able to offer you the best rates and the most flexibility. These types of programs will generally automatically check your application amongst their private network of lenders and return approvals within 5 minutes. Most of these programs guarantee application acceptance, and can instantly deposit money into your bank account as soon as you are approved and have selected a lender.
As I promised, I will also shortly go into the direct deposit criteria. You can still be approved for a payday loan right away with most programs even if you do not use direct deposit, however you may be able to get better fees and more flexibility with lenders if you do. Direct deposit allows your lender to know that there will be a certain amount in your bank account at a certain time every month which makes a much lower liability for the company to lend to you. You greatly improve your odds of approval by utilizing direct deposit. If you are not currently using direct deposit, ask your employer if it can be changed before the end of the pay period.
Interestingly enough, many payday lenders do not even require that you are employed. Several lenders will consider retirement funds, pensions, structured settlements, etc as a valid stream of consistent income. If you have a special situation like this, make sure you look for lenders that will work with these income streams.
See? No reason to worry! Thanks to payday loans for bad credit, you’ll have your car up and running again in two days, you won’t lose your home or your job, and you don’t have to worry about missing out on that “gotta have it” item!
