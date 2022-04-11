News
Heat with playoff homecourt vs. all but three teams; draw to break draft tie with Warriors
When it came to scoreboard watching on closing night of the NBA season, it took until one final late result was in for the Miami Heat to get a definitive read on homecourt advantage in one element of the playoffs, while clarity on draft position was left unsettled.
The Golden State Warriors’ 128-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans impacted both of those elements, when it left the Warriors tied with the Heat’s 53-29 record.
Despite the tie, the Warriors would have homecourt advantage over the Heat in a possible NBA Finals matchup after sweeping the season series 2-0.
The Warriors won the season’s first meeting 115-108 on Jan. 3 in San Francisco, when the Heat were without Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon, among others. Golden State then swept the series with their 118-104 victory March 23 at FTX Arena, despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, among others. That was the night that Heat forward Jimmy Butler got into his dustup with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat captain Udonis Haslem.
The Heat will hold homecourt advantage in every possible playoff permutation except against the Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) and Phoenix Suns (64-18). The Heat split their two-game season series against both the Suns and Grizzlies.
The Warriors’ Sunday result also set up a random draw between the Heat and Warriors for the Nos. 27-28 picks in the first round of the June 23 NBA draft, with that draw to be held April 18.
As part of the 2021 trade that sent Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo, the Heat agreed to take the lesser of the 2022 first-round selections between the Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and themselves. That issue became moot with the Heat finishing with a superior record to Houston (20-62) and Brooklyn (44-38).
Unlike with playoff seedings, the NBA does not utilize tiebreaking procedures for draft positions.
The tie with the Warriors is moot for the Heat in the second round, with the Heat’s 2022 second-round pick belonging to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat also had held what turned out as the No. 53 overall pick in the second round, but that selection was forfeited because of an NBA ruling regarding the timing of the Heat’s free-agent agreement with Kyle Lowry in August.
Because the Heat’s 2023 first-round pick previously has been dealt, the Heat must exercise a selection in the 2022 first round (teams are not allowed to be without successive future first-rounds picks), but then can deal the selected player after the pick is made.
News
Nets? Cavs? Hawks? Hornets? Sizing up the NBA play-in round as Heat await playoff opponent
The previous two years, the NBA play-in round was of minimal consequence for the Miami Heat, a factor of their middling playoff seeds, at No. 5 in 2020 and No. 6 last year.
This time around, as a No. 1 seed, it is different. Each of the three upcoming Eastern Conference play-in games will have the attention of Erik Spoelstra’s team, starting Tuesday night.
The Heat will open their 2022 playoffs Sunday at FTX Arena against either the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets or Cleveland Cavaliers.
One of those teams will be eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday, in the conference’s Nos. 9-10 game, between the Hawks and Hornets. Another will be eliminated Friday, in the game between the loser of Tuesday night’s Nos. 7-8 (Nets-Cavaliers) game and the winner of the Nos. 9-10 game.
The team left standing as the No. 8 season will face the Heat in the best-of-seven opening round, with the Heat holding homecourt advantage.
“We’ve had six months to prepare for the playoffs,” Spoelstra said. “And whoever we’re going to play in the Eastern Conference that first round, we likely will have already played them three or four times. And we don’t feel like we have to cram for a test. That’s the whole point of all these experiences together.
A look at the possibilities, with the Heat for five days operating solely as bystanders:
No. 7 Brooklyn Nets.
Possible seeds: If the Nets defeat the visiting Cavaliers on Tuesday night (7 p.m., TNT) they will be the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the opening round.
If Brooklyn loses Tuesday to Cleveland, on Friday it will host the winner of Wednesday’s Atlanta-Charlotte game for the No. 8 seed, which faces the Heat in the first round.
The Heat perspective: They went 3-1 in their four-game season series against the Nets, losing in the lone matchup when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both were available for Brooklyn.
No possible Heat first-round opponent, when whole, has more upside among the East play-in teams than the Nets.
Burning question: Would the Nets, having routed the Heat in the teams’ most-recent meeting, dare tempt the fates by dropping their play-in opener in order to set up a first-round series against the Heat, knowing that a loss then in a possible second play-in game could end their season?
No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers
Possible seeds: If the visiting Cavaliers defeat the Nets on Tuesday night (7 p.m., TNT) they will be the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the opening round.
If Cleveland loses Tuesday to Brooklyn, on Friday it will host the winner of Wednesday’s Atlanta-Charlotte game for the No. 8 seed, which faces the Heat in the first round.
The Heat perspective: There are few better alternatives in the postseason than playing a happy-to-be-there opponent. Just by making the playoffs, the Cavaliers will have more than fulfilled their preseason mandate.
Although Cleveland won the season series 2-1, both of the victories came in games the Heat lacked both Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. With Butler and Adebayo, the Heat defeated the Cavaliers by 12 on March 11 (albeit on a night Jarrett Allen was sidelined for Cleveland).
Burning question: The Heat were swept in last season’s opening round when they were overwhelmed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ size. Should Allen make it back from his fractured finger, the first round again could come down to the Heat’s ability to compete in the paint.
No. 9 Atlanta Hawks
Possible seeds: The Hawks only can make the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, the seed that will play at the Heat in the opening round.
To make the postseason, the Hawks will have to defeat the visiting Hornets in the Nos. 9-10 game on Wednesday night (7 p.m., ESPN) and then win Friday night (ESPN, Time TBA) at the loser of the Brooklyn-Cleveland game.
The Heat perspective: If John Collins can make it back from his foot strain, the equation could grow far more complex for the Heat, when considering the focus that is required on Trae Young. This also is an opponent than can impact with its size, particularly center Clint Capela.
Unlike the Cavaliers, the Hawks know what it takes to make a deep playoff run, having advanced to last season’s Eastern Conference finals.
Burning question: As it is for almost every Hawks opponent, it likely will come down to whether Young shoots the Hawks in or out of the game. In the teams’ most recent meeting, Young shot 9 of 11 in the first half but then only 3 of 12 in the second half of the Heat’s 113-109 Friday night victory.
No. 10 Charlotte Hornets
Possible seeds: The Hornets only can make the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, the seed that will play at the Heat in the opening round.
To make the postseason, Charlotte will have to win in Atlanta in the Nos. 9-10 game on Wednesday night (7 p.m., ESPN) and then win Friday night (ESPN, Time TBA) at the loser of the Brooklyn-Cleveland game.
The Heat perspective: It likely will come down to offering the most basic level of defense for the Heat, considering the Hornets have shown little inclination on that level.
With Gordon Hayward sidelined in the postseason yet again, with a foot injury, options will be limited for Charlotte other than breakout performances by Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball.
Burning question: Based on this play-in field, the burning question is if Charlotte is good enough to win even one game in this round, let alone the required two. The sense is the Heat would embrace a Hornets matchup.
News
Spring storm packing blizzard conditions for northern Plains
BISMARCK, N.D. — A significant spring storm headed for the northern Plains is packing blizzard conditions with significant snow accumulation and drifting, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists posted a blizzard warning for a large section of western North Dakota and smaller areas of western South Dakota and eastern Montana beginning Tuesday through Thursday evening.
Travel may become difficult to impossible in some places, the weather service predicted.
A winter storm watch was issued for eastern North Dakota, northern South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Forecasters were expecting a foot to 2 feet (60.9 centimeters) of snow in some of the affected areas with lesser amounts elsewhere.
“Most long-term residents of the Northern Plains and Rockies know that April can deliver tremendous snowstorms,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham tell the Bismarck Tribune.
“For example, the Black Hills of South Dakota average 10 to 20 inches of snow during the month of April. It is possible that the Black Hills and other locations in the region could pick up an entire month’s worth of snow from this one storm,” he added.
Western North Dakota could use the moisture. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the region is abnormally dry or in some form of drought. Northwestern North Dakota is in extreme drought, the second-worst category.
News
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians
KYIV, Ukraine — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and that the full death toll could surpass twice that number.
Speaking by phone Monday to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Russia claimed Monday that it destroyed several Ukrainian air-defense systems in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of an expected broad new offensive in the east.
In one strike, Moscow said it hit four S-300 launchers near the central city of Dnipro that had been provided by a European country it did not name. Slovakia gave Ukraine just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. Russia previously reported two strikes on similar systems in other places.
Moscow’s initial invasion stalled on several fronts as it met stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces, who prevented the Russians from taking the capital and other cities. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground, limiting their advances and likely exposing them to greater losses.
With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities — a strategy that has left many urban areas flattened and killed thousands of people. The war has also shattered Ukraine’s economy, with the World Bank estimating it will shrink by more than 45% this year.
Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities, including a massacre in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, airstrikes on hospitals and a missile attack that killed at least 57 people last week at a train station.
In Bucha on Monday, the work of exhuming bodies from a mass grave in a churchyard resumed.
Galyna Feoktistova waited for hours in the cold and rain in hopes of identifying her 50-year-old son, who was shot and killed more than a month ago, but eventually she went home for some warmth. “He’s still there,” her surviving son, Andriy, said.
Meanwhile, the U.N. children’s agency said that nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion began, and the United Nations has verified that 142 children have been killed and 229 injured, though the actual numbers are likely much higher.
Elsewhere, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he met Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for talks that were “very direct, open and tough.”
In a statement released by his office, Nehammer said his primary message to Putin was “that this war needs to end, because in war both sides can only lose.” Nehammer said he also raised the issue of war crimes committed by the Russian military and said those responsible “will be held to account.”
Austria is a member of the European Union and has backed the 27-nation bloc’s sanctions against Russia, though it so far has opposed cutting off deliveries of Russian gas. The country is militarily neutral and is not a member of NATO.
In other developments, the head of the separatist rebel government in Donetsk said Ukrainian forces have lost control of the port area of the besieged port city of Mariupol.
“Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is now under our control,” Denis Pushilin, president of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told Russian state television, according to Russian news agencies. The claim could not immediately be confirmed.
Russia has appointed a seasoned general to lead its renewed push in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014 and have declared independent states. Both sides are digging in for what could be a devastating war of attrition.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more Western aid, saying his forces need heavier firepower to resist the coming onslaught and push Russian forces back. Echoing his remarks in an AP interview, Zelenskyy said Sunday that the coming week could be crucial and that Western support — or the lack thereof — may prove decisive.
“To be honest, whether we will be able to (survive) depends on this,” Zelenskyy said in a “60 Minutes” interview. “Unfortunately, I don’t have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need.” In a video address to South Korean lawmakers on Monday, he specifically requested equipment that can shoot down Russian missiles.
But those armaments could increasingly come under attack as Russia looks to shift the balance in the 6-week-old war.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the military used cruise missiles to destroy the four launchers Sunday on the southern outskirts of Dnipro. He said the military also hit such systems in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.
The Russian claims could not be independently verified.
The Pentagon said it had seen no evidence to support Russia’s claims. A senior U.S. defense official said Russia did conduct an airstrike Sunday on the airport in Dnipro, destroying some equipment, but the official said the U.S. has seen no indication that an air-defense system was knocked out.
Lubica Janikova, spokeswoman for Slovakia’s prime minister, denied Monday that the S-300 system it sent Ukraine had been destroyed. She said any other claim is not true.
Ukraine has specifically asked for more S-300s in recent months, though it already had a number of the Soviet-built systems and other long-range air-defense systems. It also has received batches of portable, shoulder-fired Western anti-aircraft weapons like Stingers, which are efficient against low-flying aircraft.
Questions remain about the ability of depleted and demoralized Russian forces to conquer much ground after their advance on Kyiv was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Ukraine has already beaten back several assaults by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions — which make up the Donbas — resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery.
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault increasingly is focusing on an arc of territory stretching from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north, to Kherson in the south.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast to try to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military said.
A residential area in Kharkiv was struck by incoming fire on Monday afternoon. Associated Press journalists saw firefighters putting out the fire and checking for victims following the attack, and saw that at least five people were killed, including a child.
Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv, said earlier Monday that Russian shelling had killed 11 people over the last 24 hours.
In Mariupol, Russia deployed Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine and annexed eight years ago.
Mariupol’s residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city. Hundreds of thousands have fled, though Russian attacks have also frustrated evacuation missions.
Vladislav Usovich, an 18-year-old conscript serving in Russia-backed separatist forces, advanced slowly with other fighters through residential areas around a factory Sunday in Mariupol.
“I thought it would go better. I thought it would be faster. Everything is going slowly,” he said. “The Ukrainians are prepared fighters. NATO trained them well.”
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Robert Burns in Washington, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
