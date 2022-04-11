Finance
Houston FHA Mortgage Information – Questions and Answers
What is a Houston FHA loan?
This is a mortgage made by a private lender where the lender is insured against default by the Federal Housing Administration.
What is the limit for a FHA mortgage?
In Harris County the maximum loan amount for a single family home is $200,160 as on September 2006.
What are the income requirements?
You should earn enough so that the total mortgage payment is less than 30% of your total gross income. Total finance payments including the mortgage plus things like car payments, credit cards and other monthly obligations should be 41% or less.
What if I have had a bankruptcy or foreclosure?
A bankruptcy needs to be 2 years old and a foreclosure 3 or more years ago? Your most recent credit should be mostly good.
How much is required down?
FHA loans often require only 3% down and the money can come from a family member, or charitable organization as a gift. Most other types of loans don’t allow this.
Do I have to pay closing costs in addition to my down payment?
It is often possible to finance closing costs.
Are the rates good?
Yes, FHA loans have very competitive rates.
Can a FHA loan be used to refinance a home?
Yes, if you qualify.
Is a FHA loan always the best program?
No, At one time the FHA loan was one of the few ways to get a mortgage with a small down payment and a good rate. Now there are other loans that in some cases offer better terms. A good lender can give you options and help you select the program that is best for your needs.
Finance
How to Dramatically Improve Your Credit Score in a Year
Throughout the years, I have been asked the same question repeatedly. How do I improve my credit score? My answer for the questions was through multiple tactics. You see when you are suffering from a poor score you have to apply various techniques to improve it over time. In this article, I will disclose these tips that will help you increase your score over a year’s time.
Don’t pay off old debt
Paying off outdated negative bills can actually hurt your score by renewing the date of the last activity of the debt and making it current. Instead of paying off old debt, let them fall off or negotiate for a complete deletion.
Your true credit card balance
If you know that your credit card balance is lower than what the credit bureau is showing, write the card company, and have them update your card balance with the credit bureaus, so that your score will increase.
Applying for a car or a mortgage
If you are planning to buy a new car or a house within six months, then don’t apply for new a new loan, which can lower your score and stop you from getting the car or house. Instead work on improving your credit report by settling your debts for pennies on the dollar and having negative items completely removed. By doing this will improve your score dramatically.
Don’t apply for a retail store charge card just to get the discount
If you apply for a retail store card, you will lower your score in three ways. First, retail cards have low limits, and if you buy an item that will push your card to the max, it will lower your score. Second, when you open a new account, it will lower the total age on the rest of your cards. Third, it will produce a hard inquiry, which can lower your score by five points. So don’t apply for these cards while you are trying to improve your score.
Ask them to remove the late entry
This technique is good if you have a long history with the creditor and have not been delinquent more than two times. Write a letter to the lender a professional letterhead explaining that you are loyal to the company, and that you would like their assistance in removing a few late entries on your credit report. If they grant the removal, this could increase your score by 30 points.
Check your credit report and score on a regular basis
You can check it once or three times a year, but it is best to check it every four months. If someone steals your identity and open accounts in your name, call the bureaus and asked them to put either a 90-day or a seven-year fraud alert (a notification by the creditor when someone tries to open an account in your name) in your file. You can even place a credit freeze (the creditor or lender can’t pull your report without your permission) on your account. When you are a victim of Identity Theft, the law allows you to get a free credit report from all three bureaus. By monitoring your report, it will give you a chance to stop fraudulent use and damage to your score. You will also see if your score is improving as you pay down bills.
As you can see it takes time and patience when trying to improve your financial picture, but it’s not impossible. Now that you are empowered with new information, go out there, and take action.
Finance
HDFC Credit Cards For Special Purpose and Different People
Credit cards relieves from the risk of carrying hefty cash to make a purchase. Among the private sector banks in India HDFC is one of the names which offer its customers a range of credit cards to add buying power, do cashless shopping or budgeting expenditure.
HDFC bank has designed its range of cards to meet unique needs of different customers.
HDFC credit cards in India are classified in different categories:
Classic Cards
Silver Credit Card: This card is a All – purpose credit card. When you use this card you earn 1 reward point for every Rs 150 spend. You get add on card with this, have zero liability on lost card and the card is widely accepted.
Premium Cards
Gold Credit Card: This card offers cash back on booking of air / rail tickets. You get 2 reward points for every Rs 150 spent which can be redeemed against air miles. Then there is a facility of revolving credit and also gets free add on card.
Titanium Credit Card: This card gives you 2 reward points for every Rs150 on your domestic spends and 5 reward points for every Rs150 on your international spends. Card gives you travel benefits on both domestic and international airlines along with lounge access. Transfer your balance interest free for full three months. Then its gives 0% surcharge on purchase of petrol.
Woman’s Gold Card: Women get 5% cash back on using this card for grocery/ supermarket/ Medical store purchases. In this card under reward program women gets a wide choice of redemption of reward points through Myrewards.
Platinum Plus Credit Card: This card offers exclusive travel and preferential benefits. On using this card you will be able enjoy your holidays as it offers discounts at over 28000 hotels and resorts across the world. For traveling with in India you get 5% cash back on top domestic airlines. This card also has a unique reward program, balance transfer facility, revolving credit facility and payment of utility bills.
Visa Signature Credit Card: Bank has designed this card to complement the refinement and lifestyle of the elite class of the society offering various unique and exclusive features like signature golf, signature access, signature holidays, signature rewards and signature benefits on everyday use.
World MasterCard Credit Card: A card with world class privileges to compliment a world class lifestyle. The card offers world luxury on hotel and resort bookings, world travel by offering cash back on air tickets, world holidays for power travelers, world rewards with MasterCard travel benefit program along with MasterCard lounge access.
Special Benefit Cards
Value Plus Credit Card: The card gives you and your family true Value and savings. This card guarantees cash back of 5% on your retail spends. Card lets you with draw cash up to 30% of your credit limit at very nominal charges. Then there is revolving credit facility, balance transfer option and lost card liability.
Health Plus Credit Card: This card is one of its kind offers health Care Credit Card with a free inbuilt Cashless Medi-claim. The card has unique features like the Cashless Medi-claim facility and discounts at leading hospitals along with critical illness cover. With this card you get add – on float cover which can be extended to the add-on cardholders. This card also have third party administrator system under this the medi-claim policy holder need not pay medical bills upfront.
Commercial Cards
Corporate Credit Card: The card has unique 24×7 expense management solution called Smart Data Online reports. The card also offers other benefits like Myrewards, fabulous discounts all over the world, petrol surcharge waiver and protection through insurance.
Business Credit Card: The card has unique features to add value to your business, along with conveniences and lifestyle benefits for business owners and the self employed community specifically. The card offers unique features like higher credit limits, spend based interest rates, petro surcharge waiver, business savings and business and travel insurance covers.
Other than the unique features offered on individual cards all the HDFC cards are widely accepted over 110,000 merchant establishments across India and Nepal and close to 18 million merchant establishments around the world.
Finance
5 Ways, Lower Rates, Will Probably Affect Real Estate
Although, we have been experiencing, one of the longest, prolonged period, of low – interest rates, and, thus, what’s often, referred to, as cheap money, few individuals, seem to fully appreciate, what this means to the real estate market, and why! Very recently, the Federal Reserve, lowered interest rates, an additional 0.25%, so how might that affect, the overall market – place, and the essentials of the housing markets? With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, explore, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 possible ways, this economic reality, will probably, affect, many aspects of this reality.
1. Mortgage rates, availability, etc: When overall rates fall, there is nearly always, and an immediate, or near – immediate impact, on mortgages! This translates to, lower monthly carrying charges, on a monthly basis! When it costs less, it means, buyers are able to purchase, more home, for their dollars! It means, it’s possible to proceed, with purchasing a more expensive house, and making the same payments. Often, this results in rising costs of houses, because, when more people can afford to buy, the economic concept, of Supply and Demand, kicks – in!
2. More house for your payments: Many perceive, this permits them to pay more, and, therefore, do so. They, often, fail to consider, this may, in the longer – run, when/ if, interest rates go up. the value of the particular property, might be adversely affected! One must also, consider, whether we are experiencing, a buyers, sellers, or neutral market!
3. Qualified, potential buyers: Because a major component of the financing qualification formula, used, for securing a home loan, when rates go down, and, thus, monthly installments, do, too, there many be, significantly more, qualified, potential buyers, around. This makes homeowners/ sellers, begin to be, in a more favorable position, because, it increases buyers, and, thus, tends towards a sellers market!
4. Some homeowners might list house, sooner: When prices go up, and demand is boosted, this is often accompanied by, more homeowners, deciding, it may be, a good time, to list their house! In the short – run, there may be one impact, which may be, or not, the same as the one, in the longer – term!
5. More refinancing, more overall use of credit, etc: Many homeowners decide, it’s time, to refinance their home loan, because of the lower rates, and, thus, cheaper money! It may, also, result in, fewer cash – deals, because, it makes more economic sense, to borrow funds, instead!
When rates fall, in most cases, prices rise, and so does demand! A wise consumer, whether buyer or seller, is aware of conditions, and proceeds, accordingly!
Houston FHA Mortgage Information – Questions and Answers
Column: Marcus Stroman quickly bonds with the Wrigley Field fans, but his strong Chicago Cubs debut is wasted
How to Dramatically Improve Your Credit Score in a Year
Leon Rose defends Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau in pre-taped interview on team-controlled network
Kevin Durant after career-high 16 assists: ‘I’ve been an elite passer since 2013′
HDFC Credit Cards For Special Purpose and Different People
Carlos Carrasco turns in fantastic season debut
Isiah Kiner-Falefa still looking for first hit as a Yankee
Knicks, Raptors show up shorthanded for season finale
5 Ways, Lower Rates, Will Probably Affect Real Estate
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas