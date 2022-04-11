How Safe Is It To Buy Used Circuit Breakers?

Share Pin 0 Shares

In these times of economic downturn, people are looking for ways to save. However, buying a cheap brand new circuit breaker may put you at risk especially if the breaker you bought is a fake or substandard one. Fake or copycats of popular brands do not carry the guarantee of using durable materials and undergoing rigid quality control procedures to meet international standards of safety.

Many users resort to buying used circuit breakers for different reasons. They would prefer to get used ones that carry a reputable one than buying a brand new one that is unknown or otherwise known to be substandard. Others buy used breakers because they need to replace a breaker that has no brand new replacement and has become obsolete. There is no chance that the manufacturer will still manufacture them so the only solution would be to find a used one.

But the main consideration of buying used breakers instead of brand new ones is the savings. Used breakers are always cheaper than a new one by forty up to fifty percent. If you buy one, it may not be so significant unless what you buy is a big circuit breaker. Users buying breakers in bulk will experience the most savings. Some electrical contractors would prefer using used breakers in order to be able to offer lower bids or work prices. For as long as there is no specific requirement for brand new circuit breakers, it is perfectly alright to use used ones but never pass off a used breaker as a brand new one. If you are a electrical contractor, always indicate that you are using a used breaker so that your client will monitor the breaker and not be too reliant that it will last as long as a brand new one.

When you are on the lookout for used breakers, you can search online from various suppliers that sell used and obsolete breakers. There are several suppliers who have their product catalog or list online so it is easier to see if what you need is available. Make sure that these suppliers are reliable by checking their feedback or inquiring from a consumer group like the Better Business Bureau. Check their contract information to make sure that you can contact them in case there is a problem with the breaker you bought and you need technical assistance. Buying online is convenient as long as you take the necessary precautions to ensure that the supplier is reliable and payment method is secure. Almost all suppliers carry their inventory so as soon as you order, the item can be shipped out immediately.

One thing to look out for is that the used circuit breaker you buy should have been reconditioned. Reconditioning ensures that the circuit breakers operate normally and will give you a long service period. Reconditioned used breakers also carry a warranty, some with one year warranty, just like with a new one.

Buying used circuit breakers is safe but make sure your suppliers is reliable and will protect their name and business by providing trustworthy products and not just want to make a quick profit.