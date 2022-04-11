Finance
How Safe Is It To Buy Used Circuit Breakers?
In these times of economic downturn, people are looking for ways to save. However, buying a cheap brand new circuit breaker may put you at risk especially if the breaker you bought is a fake or substandard one. Fake or copycats of popular brands do not carry the guarantee of using durable materials and undergoing rigid quality control procedures to meet international standards of safety.
Many users resort to buying used circuit breakers for different reasons. They would prefer to get used ones that carry a reputable one than buying a brand new one that is unknown or otherwise known to be substandard. Others buy used breakers because they need to replace a breaker that has no brand new replacement and has become obsolete. There is no chance that the manufacturer will still manufacture them so the only solution would be to find a used one.
But the main consideration of buying used breakers instead of brand new ones is the savings. Used breakers are always cheaper than a new one by forty up to fifty percent. If you buy one, it may not be so significant unless what you buy is a big circuit breaker. Users buying breakers in bulk will experience the most savings. Some electrical contractors would prefer using used breakers in order to be able to offer lower bids or work prices. For as long as there is no specific requirement for brand new circuit breakers, it is perfectly alright to use used ones but never pass off a used breaker as a brand new one. If you are a electrical contractor, always indicate that you are using a used breaker so that your client will monitor the breaker and not be too reliant that it will last as long as a brand new one.
When you are on the lookout for used breakers, you can search online from various suppliers that sell used and obsolete breakers. There are several suppliers who have their product catalog or list online so it is easier to see if what you need is available. Make sure that these suppliers are reliable by checking their feedback or inquiring from a consumer group like the Better Business Bureau. Check their contract information to make sure that you can contact them in case there is a problem with the breaker you bought and you need technical assistance. Buying online is convenient as long as you take the necessary precautions to ensure that the supplier is reliable and payment method is secure. Almost all suppliers carry their inventory so as soon as you order, the item can be shipped out immediately.
One thing to look out for is that the used circuit breaker you buy should have been reconditioned. Reconditioning ensures that the circuit breakers operate normally and will give you a long service period. Reconditioned used breakers also carry a warranty, some with one year warranty, just like with a new one.
Buying used circuit breakers is safe but make sure your suppliers is reliable and will protect their name and business by providing trustworthy products and not just want to make a quick profit.
Why Should You Invest in Villas?
The concept of villa is quite popular in the U.S. and Europe and is gradually gaining prominence in India.Villas today are seen as one of the best property investments. If one thinks of investing in real estate, they must be firstly clear that investment in real estate comes with its own set of profits and risks. Thus it is advisable that you analyze the pros and cons of each real estate property and only then move on to investing in it.
With villas being the ‘in-thing’, more and more investment is being driven towards this property. It surely has a lot of advantages over apartments and gives you a better lifestyle and return value. In case you are still confused about investing in villas, then here are some major reasons why villas are one of the ‘hottest’ properties to invest in. Once you see the benefits of buying a row house, you will be clear why it is the best investment.
Comfort plus Security
There are many who feel why not buy an apartment instead of investing in a villa. But with growing concerns of security, villas have emerged as a better option when compared to apartments. Gated villas not only guarantee security but also give you the freedom to decorate it as you would have done in case of an apartment.
This way when you choose individual homes you choose comfort as well as security for yourself and your family.
Better Lifestyle
Apart from providing you with a cozy living space, villas come with a wide range of amenities like gym, swimming pool, play area for kids, library etc. This surely helps you get a lifestyle which otherwise is a little difficult to attain.
Along with these amenities, you get to share your neighborhood with families who are a part of the civil society. This way your kids get the most congenial environment needed to nurture their personality.
It is usually seen that many times apartments do not provide the peace and quiet you always wanted to have. Sometimes it becomes very difficult to adjust with the prying eyes of the neighbor next door. And it is here that row houses give you a greater advantage. Here you do not have to worry about the whiny neighbor, noisy kids upstairs or get disturbed at odd hours of the day. Peace, quiet and serenity are the ultimate USP of row houses and independent homes.
No Logistic Issues
Cracks in the walls and ceilings due to work in the adjoining flats, problem of water seepage, illegal extensions by neighbors can be really annoying when you live in an apartment. Independent houses on the other hand eliminate these small but taxing issues. Also in independent houses you do not have to worry about the rising maintenance costs.
A steady source of Income
If you are looking for a steady source of income, then nothing can be better than the income from villas and row houses. A well located and properly managed independent house can be rented out easily. With many builders coming up with twin houses and row houses which are a synthesis of traditional aesthetics and western amenities; these properties are sure to deliver you good income.
Appreciative Value
One thing which is inherent in villas is its appreciative value. This is one investment which is sure to see a great amount of appreciation in its value. Thus when you buy a twin house or row houses, you are not just making a simple purchase rather you are investing in a property which will give your greater return value.
So whether you are looking for a home of your own or just want to park your money in a property which will bring you better returns, independent houses are the right choice to place your money in.
Types of Dealers in the Stock Exchange Market
If there is a way of making money, then it’s stocks and bonds. There are people who are investing their hard earned money on various securities. Each day, thousands and millions of securities are sold and bought all over the world.
So, who is a speculator or an investor in stock exchange market? Well, a speculator buys and sells different types of securities with the ultimate purpose of making a quick capital gain as a result of price fluctuations in the stock market. On the other hand, an investor buys the securities with the ultimate purpose of generating regular income from the holding of securities. His ultimate purpose is coupled with safety investment.
Investors usually hold stocks and bonds for a long period of time. They earn dividends and interest as a reward.
Four Types of Speculators
1.) Bull
A bull is a speculator who anticipates a rise in prices. She buys securities at the current price with the aim of selling them at a future date when prices rise. She buys long and creates pressure on the prices so that they increase. If her speculations go wrong, she spreads rumors that the prices are going to increase (she does bull campaigns also called rigging the market.) A stock market dominated by bull speculators is termed as bullish market.
2.) Bear
A bear speculator anticipates a fall in prices. She enters into a contract to sell securities at the current price with the aim of buying them at a future date when their prices fall. She is a pessimist. If prices fall as per her speculations, she buys them back.
This is termed as selling short. Unlike a bull speculator who keeps her head upward, a bear speculator keeps her head down. She makes efforts of bringing prices down in the stock exchange market through selling pressure termed as bear raid. When her speculations go wrong, a bear squeeze occurs. If the bear speculators dominate the market, then it’s termed as bearish.
3.) Lame Duck
A lame duck is a desperate bear speculator. She is desperate because she had committed herself in an agreement to sell securities to a buyer and the shares are unavailable in the stock market. The buyer is not willing to postpone the deal.
4.) A Slag
A slag speculator applies for securities with the aim that the prices of shares are going to be listed at a premium price on the stock exchange market. She eventually sells the securities when prices increase. She creates false demands by sending a number of applications under different names. A slag speculator is a premium hunter.
Top 4 Tips to Increase Your Social Shares
Social signals have been in the spotlight since 2010, when Search Engine Land’s Danny Sullivan first blogged about them. Shortly thereafter, Steve Cutts confirmed in a video that Google does consider these signals.
This should come as no surprise. Social signals, like backlinks, provide an objective vote of confidence for a specific page or resource. It’s unlikely that social signals have surpassed backlinks in importance, but one thing is clear: it’s no longer safe to ignore them.
There a few social signals in particular that you should monitor: Facebook likes to your pages and groups, Twitter followers associated with your brand, tweets that mention your brand, Google+ Circles, and +1s.
These will change over time as social networks come and go, but as a general rule of thumb, you want a strong presence on all of the major social sites.
Much has been made of the fact that social media sites use the “nofollow” attribute, but Google still counts these when it comes to tracking social status. In other words, a social share is still an endorsement even if it does not directly affect SEO.
Think of it this way: a brand with lots of social media shares is likely to have strong brand loyalty. This is something of a “chicken and the egg” scenario in which a brand with mediocre SEO but with a strong social following can still rank.
The reasoning behind this is that a brand with a large following will have good conversion rates, repeat customers, positive reviews and referrals. These factors indicate that the brand’s SEO will improve over time, and so Google may give them the benefit of the doubt for a while.
There are things you can do right now to cultivate social signals.
Start a Company Blog
A company blog is essential to your success. A blog provides you a great reason to create regular, unique content, and it allows you to interact with your fans on a day-to-day basis.
Additionally, a company blog gives you a space from which you can tell your own story. This is essential in the event that you’re hit with a negative SEO or smear campaign. Naturally, it’s also great for SEO in its own right.
You can use Facebook’s comments API to connect your blog directly so that comments on your blog will appear on the social network as well. This is a cinch to set up if you use WordPress.
Create Social Media Pages
As mentioned, you should have social media pages on all of the major sites, but you should also create pages on specialized sites like LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.
These more niche sites will help increase your Web surface area, so to speak, and they will build brand credibility. If your budget allows for it, you may want to hire a social media manager to administer these accounts for you.
Integrate
You should strive to share data from one network to another as much as possible. For instance, don’t just share images on Pinterest; share them on Facebook as well. Twitter is great for sharing information, but don’t hold back from your LinkedIn groups either.
Interact with Influencers
Finally, one of the most important things you can do right now is to find out who the influencers are in your niche. Contact them on Twitter and begin a relationship.
Don’t blatantly market your articles to them. Introduce yourself, and let them know why your content is unique and valuable, but leave it at that. Don’t be afraid to share their content; they may return the favor.
Staying current on the social media marketing landscape is vital to your success. If you’d like to have access to even more powerful marketing tips, as well as a way to generate conversion-ready Internet marketing prospects each month, click here to learn about my done-for-you system.
