How To Create Newsletter Content Quickly, Easily and Painlessly

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you think newsletters are “old school” marketing tools, you should think again. Newsletters can be your fast path to cash, customers, and connections when you expand the focus of the traditional newsletter models. But one of the biggest obstacles people face is creating new content weekly or monthly. Here’s an easy way to create newsletter content quickly and painlessly.

First, define the target audience for your newsletter.

It should be well-defined. For example, “parents of preschoolers” is a very specific group as it relates to the age range of the children, so you can focus on issues related to children of that age. However, you can also include topics of interest to the parents about their children, such as saving for college or technology to protect their preschoolers.

You might choose a well-defined geographic area for a local newsletter, such as “residents of the area between Main Street and Broadway, from First Avenue to Tenth Avenue.”

Second, identify topics that would interest the members of your target audience.

Choose your topics depending on the focus of your newsletter and your goals. For example, if you are trying to build a list of prospects with specific demographics such as “male golfers” (your goal), you would include information about the game of golf, but you might also include information about cars that are good for transporting golf clubs. If your demographic includes further description such as “male golfers who make $100,000 or more,” you might then include information about luxury SUVs, along with more upscale golfing gear. This expanded focus also allows you to partner with auto dealers and sports retailers to build your list.

Now, think about which people in the list you will complete below can help provide the content on these topics for your newsletter. (Nobody said you have to write the content yourself!) In fact, once you identify the topics for your newsletter, then you just simply search your networks for people who can provide the relevant content that will appeal to your target audience.

1. Banks

Where do you bank?

Which banker(s) have you met at networking events?

Who do you know who could give you a referral to a banker?

How banks can help: Banks have information on topics associated with wealth creation, which is of interest to a wide range of people. Bankers also can help connect you with a wide variety of other businesses, so if you need content for your newsletter on a specific topic, you can ask a banker if (s)he knows a source for you. (And if a banker gives you a recommendation, ask if you can say that (s)he suggested you contact the person recommended.)

2. Autos

Where did you buy your car(s)?

Where do you get your car(s) serviced?

Where do you get your car(s) repaired?

Which auto parts stores do you use?

How auto sources can help: Men like to read about cars. Women need to know how to choose and maintain cars. Car dealers and service centers know a variety of people, too. You can use content created by auto dealers for marketing purposes, or ask if they know a customer who can provide the content you need. And because you are a customer, they should be eager to help if they can.

3. Sports

Which sporting goods stores do you use?

Which sporting facilities do you use?

Do you or family members take any sports lessons? Where? Who are the teachers?

What sports “celebrities” do you know?

Who do you know that plays a sport? Which one(s)?

How sports can help: Consider launching your first newsletter around a sports topic and build from there. You can target parents of children which want to learn, or actively participate in, a specific sport. You can target people of all ages that play a sport.

If your newsletter is targeted to a demographic not primarily based on sports interest or participation, you can still include information about sports. For example, if your primary demographic is “parents of preschoolers,” you might include information about how to get started in different sports; why preschoolers need to be active; the benefits of social interaction from sports; etc.

4. Insurance & Investment

Who is your auto insurance agent?

Who is your life insurance agent?

Who is your homeowner’s insurance agent?

Who is your investment advisor or broker?

Do you have business insurance?

How insurance and investments can help: People who sell insurance and investment products also have information on topics associated with wealth creation, which is of interest to a wide range of people. They also are typically active in their communities, so they are a good source for connections to other people you may wish to approach to provide content for your newsletter.

5. Connectors with Credibility

If you own a house, who sold it to you?

If you have ever sold a house, who was the real estate agent/broker?

Do you know other real estate professionals in your community?

Do you know any attorneys?

Do you know any accountants?

Do you have kids who go to school or play sports with any of these connectors?

Do you, or someone you know, belong to any local service clubs, like Rotary, Lions or Kiwanis?

How connectors with credibility can help: Connectors with credibility can help you because people often trust them and will follow their suggestions, so if one of these connectors makes a contact on your behalf, you can usually rely on a positive outcome. Connectors often have wide networks in their local communities, too, which can help you find sources for content. In addition to being great connectors, they also are a good source for ideas about the latest topics of interest in their fields. Many may be willing to provide content for you, or can suggest reprints or other sources for you to use if you are seeking information about a specific topic.

Wow, look at all the people you know who can help you by providing content or connections. Now you are ready to publish your newsletter, because you know how to find content quickly, easily and painlessly. And even if your target audience isn’t based in your local community (for example, it is a global, online audience), you can still use your local network to help you find the content your target audience craves.