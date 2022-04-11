Finance
How to Get a Home Improvement Loan and Make the Home of Your Dreams
Have you ever watched on of those television programs where people are renovating their home? Do you wish you had the money to renovate your home or buy a home and renovate it to suit your style?
FHA has a program designed for renovating properties. Prior to the mortgage melt down, very few people had heard of the FHA renovation loan program. Some Real Estate Agents had heard of the program but discouraged their borrowers from using the program because it is complex and can take a longer time to close than regular mortgage loans.
It is my personal opinion that FHA has the best renovation mortgage loan product on the market. A borrower can purchase a home that needs renovation and get the money for repairs all with one mortgage loan. current homeowners that want to renovate their home can use this same program to refinance and renovate their home.
Have you considered refinancing your mortgage? Consider this, use the FHA renovation loan to refinance your home and do improvements at the same time. Renovating your home will increase the value and the equity in your home.
Are you looking to purchase a home, but everything you see needs repairs? The FHA renovation loan is the perfect answer. Are you a first time investor and don’t know where to start? Purchase a multi-family unit, a maximum of four units. Renovate all units and live in one of the units; your tenants will pay your mortgage and you will save money.
Make more space in your home and earn more income by reducing a large home to a duplex or purchase a six or eight unit apartment building renovate it to become three or four units; you can occupy one unit and the other units will pay the mortgage. Remember, the more square footage and amenities you have to offer the tenant the greater the rent you can receive.
Now is the perfect time for people to and purchase a home and not overlook those homes that need renovation. The prices of homes are so very low that in some areas of the country a house can be purchased and renovated all for less than $100,000.00. Housing is truly affordable right now, it takes knowing and understanding the available mortgage loan programs.
There are many exciting things that can be done with this program, and it is my personal opinion that anyone using this program should have detail knowledge of how the program works.
Get excited about owning a home and renovating it to your style. Get the FHA renovation loan.
How to Get Your Federal Tax Lien Released – 10 Golden Tips
Once Federal Tax Liens have been filed, the next project is trying to get them released. Last year approximately 950,000 liens were filed by the Internal Revenue Service. That number is expected to sharply increase. Most taxpayers are at a loss and have many false concepts about how to get Federal Tax Liens released. Here are 10 golden tips that encompass almost every avenue in getting the dreaded Federal Tax Lien released.
1. Make sure you truly owe the tax and that the assessed tax is the correct amount. Do not assume that what the IRS says you owe is correct. Compare your tax records with the actual IRS notice. If you did not file your own tax return, the IRS may have filed a substitute for return, a SFR. Generally, the amount the IRS assesses is much higher because they only give you the standard deductions. When this happens, complete a correct tax return and send it to:
IRS
Fresno Campus ASFR
Unit Stop 81304
PO Box 24015
Fresno, California 93779
This unit of the IRS processes the tax return now filed by the taxpayer. In the filing of the new tax return, send a cover letter asking for a “reconsideration”. This could take up to 3-5 months, so be patient.
2. Pay the tax in full as soon as possible. This is the quickest way to release the Federal Tax Lien. If you pay with a cashier’s check, the IRS will immediately release the Federal Tax Lien if you walk into a local office. Make sure you get a copy of the lien release and find out when the IRS will send a copy to your local courthouse. You will also want to check with the credit agencies within 30 days to make sure they posted the satisfaction of release on your credit report.
3. File an Offer in Compromise under Doubt as to Collect Ability. Pay off the terms of the Offer in Compromise and the IRS will release the Federal Tax Lien once the Offer is paid in full and all the terms are met.
4. Find out if the statute of limitations has expired on the tax years involved. The IRS has a 10 year period of time in which they must collect the taxes. The 10 year period starts when the IRS makes on assessment on the IRS computer. This is usually 6 weeks after the returns are filed. If the statute period has expired, the lien is automatically released by statute, but a release will not be sent out by the IRS. You will have to formally ask them for a copy of the release. If you want a hard copy of the release of federal tax lien after the statute has expired, fax your request to:
IRS Centralized Lien Releases
Fax # 859-669-3805
5. Apply for a surety bond. The cost of the bond is very expensive, but the IRS will release the Federal Tax Lien once the bond is given to them. A bond is usually as much as the payoff of the federal tax lien.
6. Do not let the Federal Tax Lien be filed in the first place. When the Notice of Intent of Filing is sent to you, call the IRS and ask for a hearing. This will at least delay the possible filing of the Federal Tax Lien. You may give them reasons why the filing of the lien should not take place.
7. If there are special circumstances that would cause a hardship because of the filing of the Federal Tax Lien, let the IRS know of the situation. Hardship situations can change the circumstances of most cases. The IRS will give due consideration for certain conditions.
8. Contact the Taxpayer’s Advocates Office if you believe there is something wrong with the filing and you want the IRS to look into the situation. The Taxpayer’s Advocates Office is there for you. Go to IRS.gov for the nearest office.
9. If you realized you made a mistake on your own tax return and the liability is incorrect, file an amended tax return so the IRS can correct the issuance of the Federal Tax Lien.
10. A professional tax resolution company is your best bet to help you. A good tax resolution company with seasoned professionals can resolve these issues.
As a follow up note, the Federal Tax Lien is very damaging to your credit score. Most lenders will not lend with the presence of the Federal Tax Lien. Do your best never to have the Federal Tax Lien filed.
Turn Off Smart Quotes in Microsoft Word
Smart quotes are the bane of online writers. If you have never heard of them and have already tried your hand at submitting writing for online publication, you are probably already closely acquainted with them without even knowing it. If you are fortunate enough to learn of this issue early on it will not present much of a problem as it is an easy formatting fix. If however, you have already written tons of smart quote infested text you are hoping to upload onto the web, things can get a bit more complicated.
So what are Smart Quotes?
In short, smart quotes or “curly quotes” are the default quotation marks and apostrophes that Microsoft Word uses. Instead of using standard straight quotes, or “dumb quotes”, Word automatically reformats them and turns them into the curly nuisances we speak of here.
If you do not fix this issue before you upload your nice, new, shiny article to the internet, it will not look the way you wrote it. Most likely what will happen is that every instance where an apostrophe or quotation marks are used will be turned into a question mark or some other unsightly character. The result will be a very unprofessional, unfinished looking article and a very frustrated writer.
How to Get Rid of Smart Quotes
Thankfully this is an extremely easy fix. If you are using Microsoft Office 2007 here are the steps:
1) Click on the Office button in the upper left hand corner of your screen. Scroll down to Word Options (at the bottom of the box). Click it. Scroll down to the “proofing” selection in the new window that just opened up, click it.
2) Now, click on Autocorrect Options. A new window will open up. Browse the tabs at the top of the box and click on AutoFormat. You will see the word “replace” with six check boxes below it. The first one is the one you want. It should say “straight quotes” with “smart quotes”. Uncheck this box. If you like you can also uncheck the rest of the boxes save the last one titled “internet and network paths with hyperlinks” to further uncomplicated any internet formatting issues that you may experience.
3) You are almost done. Go back up to the tabs at the top of the box and click on the one that says AutoFormat As You Type. Now simply do the exact same thing you did in step 2 unchecking all of the same boxes here.
What if I Already Have Articles Written with Smart Quotes?
If you have already written text using Microsoft Word with the smart quote option on I will tell you what I did. There may be an easier way to do this but this seemed the easiest way to me. I simply used the find feature (just hold ctrl and hit F) in Word to find all of the apostrophes in my article, then all of the quotation marks. This way the program will bring you to each one, one at a time, and you can deal with them as they come. This will save you the trouble of scouring through your articles by hand trying to pick out every last apostrophe.
That is about all there is to say about smart quotes and what to do about them. I just hope you were able to find this information before smart quotes were able to cause you too much trouble. That’s all for now!
How to Find the Best Digital Marketing Agency
In order to find the best digital marketing agency, first, we need to understand “what is digital marketing”, “will digital marketing benefit your business” and answer the question “how do I get more leads for my business?” – which should be the purpose of any marketing.
What is a Digital Marketing Agency?
The dictionary definition of Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium. So simple to summarise in one sentence, yet it can be a complicated process to get right and to ensure that all of your digital marketing is working together, not as silo activities. This is where the expertise and experience of the best digital marketing agencies can be hugely beneficial.
Traditional advertising, newspapers and paper directories, such as Yellow Pages, are increasingly less effective for businesses. Whilst a few years ago people would go to a computer to search for a product or service, nowadays people are connected to the internet all day, every day and “live online”. Looking for information, a product or service is as quick and simple as searching on a laptop or computer at work or picking up their mobile telephone or tablet. Digital marketing focuses on getting your information, products and services in front of people when they are looking online. The best digital agencies understand the buying process of your products and services and ensure that your information is prominent to the potential customer at the appropriate time. In the digital marketing world, the various stages of the buying process i.e. research, consideration and purchase are called “micro-moments” and the very best digital marketing agency will present the relevant information, service or product at the targeted time in the buying process.
Whilst some digital marketing agencies will also create and manage traditional advertising or business marketing, such as newspaper advertising, specialist digital marketing agencies will concentrate on online marketing as opposed to “marketing companies” who commonly concentrate on TV, radio and print marketing.
Regardless if your business is business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C), digital marketing can be a fast, often instant, and reliable way of getting leads into your business and driving up revenue. The very best digital marketing agencies will manage all of the digital advertising based on return on investment (ROI) ensuring the leads generated are at a cost that makes business sense and increases profit levels. Digital marketing will benefit your business and answers the question “how do I get more leads for my business”?
Digital marketing, sometimes referred to as website marketing, can be broken down into a number of important features and services:
SEO Services
Search engine optimisation, most commonly abbreviated to “SEO”, is the process of getting your website found on search engines like Google when people make a search relevant to your business, services or products.
Regardless if your website is e-Commerce or selling services it will drive leads and sales into your business if it is found for the search terms people use (often referred to as “keywords”) to look for them in Google.
SEO requires experience and understanding of how Google reads your website. What messages and information you want Google to read for a webpage or website and knowing where to place that information so search engines can find it. A good SEO company will have a proven track record of ranking websites high in the search results.
SEO works best when the proven methods of obtaining rankings are applied in conjunction with latest trends that are driving traffic. An example of this is the “near me” phenomenon, which has seen a 150% growth in the last 12 months, where mobile phone users are adding “near me” to their search query i.e. “SEO Company near me”. These customers are looking to buy and buy from a local service or product supplier.
Although SEO can be a stand-alone service, it is most effective when combined with PPC, social media and reputation marketing. SEO is also the cornerstone of effective PPC, social media and reputation management campaigns.
Pay Per Click
Pay Per Click (PPC) often referred to as “Google Advertising” or “online advertising” is where you position adverts at the top of the search results for specific search terms. These search terms can be the words people use when in the “research” phase of making a purchase or targeted at the “buying keywords” when potential customers are looking to buy.
Although your advert, depending on your budget, can be shown every time a search is made, you only pay when an internet user clicks on your advert and is taken to your website or calls you direct from the search results page meaning you only pay when you get a click from a potential customer hence the name for this form of marketing of Pay Per Click (often abbreviated to PPC).
How much you pay for each click is determined by a few factors. The “cost per click” (abbreviated to CPC) is determined by the quality and relevancy of the advert to the search term being used and the relevancy of the page on your website that the potential customer land on. These factors contribute to your overall “quality score”. The higher your quality score, the less you pay per click and less you pay per lead into your business.
In the UK, Google has the vast majority of search traffic and most of your budget should be placed their, however, you will not want to miss the smaller, yet still considerable potential for customers from search engines like Microsoft’s Bing platform, and a small part of the budget should be allocated to other search engines. Also, the very best PPC management companies will also discuss spreading your PPC budget over a number of campaigns aimed at different parts of the customer journey. A small part of the budget should be allocated to the research stage of the buying process when people are using broad search terms to find information, a small part of the budget when people are searching for yours, your competitors or market leaders company name. The majority of the budget when potential customers are using search terms directly related to making a purchase and lastly, a small part of the budget to re-market (show your advertising to people who have shown an interest in your services or products by visiting your website) to capture and drive up conversions from the customers previously advertised too.
The best PPC Agency will be a Google Premier Partner. A Google Premier Partner status indicates that the company has a proven track record in delivering high-quality campaigns, which generate good competitive/low CPC’s and deliver high and positive ROI’s. The very best PPC agency will have a robust PPC management process in place to quickly react and capitalise on changes in the PPC campaigns of your competitors.
Unlike SEO, that can take some time to be fully effective, Pay Per Click is instant in the fact that as soon as your campaigns are live they can be generating leads for your business.
PPC is highly effective when carried out in unison with SEO. A well-optimised website will improve the quality score of your Google advertising campaigns resulting in a reduced “cost per click” meaning you get more leads for your budget.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are now legitimate places for a business to attract leads. Facebook has over 38 MILLION active and regular users in the UK and the number is anticipated to rise to over 42 MILLION by 2020. Regardless if your business sells to consumers or other businesses, your potential customers are on Facebook and using it often.
Facebook is excellent at raising awareness during the customers “research” stage, reminding them of your services or products during the “consideration” stage and putting your specific products in front of potential customers at the “buying” stage. With such a large audience and the flexibility to target customers throughout the buying process, Facebook can be a good avenue to generate leads and sales and to deliver a great return on investment.
A good digital marketing agency will have a proven track record in delivering highly effective Facebook advertising campaigns. The very best digital marketing agencies will be able to demonstrate the conversion rate and cost per lead of your social media marketing.
Again, social media marketing and specifically Facebook marketing can be carried out as a stand-alone activity however it works so much better when combined with SEO and/or PPC. When a potential customer visits your website their computer is marked as having visited. This then allows you to target the user of that computer, who has shown an interest in your products or services.
Reputation Management
When considering making a purchase, a potential customer will scour the internet to find feedback and reviews from previous customers. Your online marketing and sales can live or die by the reviews for your business, services or products. Ensuring that positive reviews are easy to find and that any negative feedback is managed well, can be a huge benefit to your conversion rate.
Digital marketing companies call this “reputation management” or “online reputation management” however, in reality, it is creating systems to generate customer reviews and customer feedback ensuing positive customer satisfaction is captured and easy to find for potential customers.
Many businesses are concerned with allowing the public the ability to openly provide feedback. You cannot please all of the people all of the time, and companies worry that a bad review will have a negative impact on their business. Firstly, if someone is determined to leave a bad review for your business they will find a platform to do so and there are 1000’s of platforms to choose from. It is better to have control of where customers are encouraged to leave a review. Secondly, a poor or bad review, if managed well, can be a positive for your business. Engaging with a bad review highlights that you care about feedback and subsequently, you care about your customers. One well managed bad review can be as good for your business ten good reviews.
A good digital marketing company will use one of the handful of recognised review platform and provide the tools and means of allowing you to capture, manage and respond to customer reviews.
