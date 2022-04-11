How to Give FSBO’s a Reason to Call You Back

Share Pin 0 Shares

Going after FSBO’s is one of the best ways to take listings consistently every month. When you take a FSBO listing it means that you have solved their pain. Sometimes it can be challenging to have them realize that you are actually involved to make their life easier and help them accomplish their goals. FSBO’s are getting called by many real estate professionals in your area, and getting them to return your call, can be a challenge when you don’t give them the right reasons to pick up the phone.

Whether you are leaving voice mails, sending postcards, or sending direct mail, it’s important to give the FSBO owner a reason to call you. Too often real estate professionals point out mistakes in the owner doing their own work or leave their “resume” on a voicemail. None of these methods will really give them a reason to pick up the phone.

Getting your phone to ring from FSBO sellers means taking a few moments to understand their pain and then crafting your marketing messages to solve those pain points. Here are a few items that you can tackle to get FSBO’s rushing to their phone to call you.

1. Interest peaking questions – Instead of shouting out your accomplishments, take the time to ask questions. Don’t ask the same old questions as everybody else like “are you offering compensation”, dig deeper to see where their pain is. Ask questions that lead them to see what you have to offer like “Do you know the 10 things you should ask every buyer before they view your home?”. Asking interest peaking questions like this will help them to see your value.

2. Marketing message – Your marketing message needs to hit at the heart of saving people time and money. Often a FSBO owner is trying to save money and pay only 1 commission, but sometimes they also need to save time. On your mailings especially, focus on a marketing message that will reach the FSBO like “Is Saving Thousands of Dollars On The Sale Of Your Home Worth Five Minutes Of Your Time? – That’s All I need To Show You How To Do It”. That message reaches to the heart of a FSBO.

3. Make it easy – Displaying 5 phone numbers, an e-mail address, and a physical address doesn’t show that you are easy to get a hold of, it is confusing. Make it is an a FSBO owner to contact you by giving them 1 easy way to call you. A method that makes it simple and gives you tracking on what marketing is working is using a 1-800 number service, like Proquest. It doesn’t matter what service you use, but it is essential to use a service that allows you track your results.

Since over 80% of FSBO owners do convert into a listing for a real estate agent, it’s important to have the right ingredients so that agent can be you! By focusing on interest peaking questions, a powerful marketing message, and making it easy for them to contact you, you can start taking more FSBO listings every month.