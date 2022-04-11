Finance
How to Give FSBO’s a Reason to Call You Back
Going after FSBO’s is one of the best ways to take listings consistently every month. When you take a FSBO listing it means that you have solved their pain. Sometimes it can be challenging to have them realize that you are actually involved to make their life easier and help them accomplish their goals. FSBO’s are getting called by many real estate professionals in your area, and getting them to return your call, can be a challenge when you don’t give them the right reasons to pick up the phone.
Whether you are leaving voice mails, sending postcards, or sending direct mail, it’s important to give the FSBO owner a reason to call you. Too often real estate professionals point out mistakes in the owner doing their own work or leave their “resume” on a voicemail. None of these methods will really give them a reason to pick up the phone.
Getting your phone to ring from FSBO sellers means taking a few moments to understand their pain and then crafting your marketing messages to solve those pain points. Here are a few items that you can tackle to get FSBO’s rushing to their phone to call you.
1. Interest peaking questions – Instead of shouting out your accomplishments, take the time to ask questions. Don’t ask the same old questions as everybody else like “are you offering compensation”, dig deeper to see where their pain is. Ask questions that lead them to see what you have to offer like “Do you know the 10 things you should ask every buyer before they view your home?”. Asking interest peaking questions like this will help them to see your value.
2. Marketing message – Your marketing message needs to hit at the heart of saving people time and money. Often a FSBO owner is trying to save money and pay only 1 commission, but sometimes they also need to save time. On your mailings especially, focus on a marketing message that will reach the FSBO like “Is Saving Thousands of Dollars On The Sale Of Your Home Worth Five Minutes Of Your Time? – That’s All I need To Show You How To Do It”. That message reaches to the heart of a FSBO.
3. Make it easy – Displaying 5 phone numbers, an e-mail address, and a physical address doesn’t show that you are easy to get a hold of, it is confusing. Make it is an a FSBO owner to contact you by giving them 1 easy way to call you. A method that makes it simple and gives you tracking on what marketing is working is using a 1-800 number service, like Proquest. It doesn’t matter what service you use, but it is essential to use a service that allows you track your results.
Since over 80% of FSBO owners do convert into a listing for a real estate agent, it’s important to have the right ingredients so that agent can be you! By focusing on interest peaking questions, a powerful marketing message, and making it easy for them to contact you, you can start taking more FSBO listings every month.
Finance
How to Use Blogging As an Inbound Marketing Strategy
In the digital/online space, effective content is one that provides relevant and valuable information to individuals along the continuum of Visitors–Leads–Customers. This is what Inbound marketing captures.
What then is Inbound marketing?
According to Hubspot Academy, Inbound marketing is the process of attracting customers through relevant and helpful content which adds value to them. Online content can be in form of video marketing, social media marketing or blogging.
Blogging is one of the commonest methods of online content and can be used for all stages of Inbound marketing.
WHAT ARE THE STAGES OF INBOUND MARKETING?
The stages of inbound marketing are:
· Attract
· Convert
· Close
· Delight
HOW TO IMPLEMENT INBOUND MARKETING USING BLOGGING
ATTRACT
Your goal is to use a blog post to attract strangers to your website and transform them into your visitor on getting to your website. Your blog post should contain relevant keywords and information that answers your visitor’s questions, meet their needs and provide insights into helping them achieve their goals.
CONVERT
After attracting your website visitors, you convert these visitors into leads using website email forms and chat messaging channels where your prospects can submit their contacts such as email address or phone number. This provides a communication channel to continuously provide relevant information, build rapport and credibility with your prospects.
CLOSE
This is the stage where you convert the leads into customers by getting them to make a buying decision or to take a profitable action.
This is achieved by using automated email sequences to send your prospects messages in order to build credibility and to identify their problems and goals.
Subsequently, you can send them specific information about the benefit of your products and how it will solve their problems. This is called PRESELLING. Preselling increases conversion rate and the odds of making sales.
NB- Prospects buy only from marketers they trust thus do not sell your products to a prospect immediately you get their contact. Build rapport first and get to know them.
DELIGHT
This is when a customer has been thoroughly satisfied with your product/service and becomes a loyal customer. Also, your customers may even go the extra mile to refer friends and families to you.
HOW TO INCREASE BLOG POST ENGAGEMENTS, CONVERSIONS, AND SALES
- Identify your buyer’s persona
You need to clearly identify your ideal buyer’s demographics, interests, needs and goals. This helps you to attract the right customer and increase your conversion rate.
- Consider your buyer’s journey stage
The content of your blog post should be determined by whether your client has knowledge about what your product/service is or not. If your target reader has no knowledge about your product/service then you have to simplify your information and educate them until they can make a buying a decision.
- Drive targeted traffic to your blog
Organic traffic methods often do not attract visitors/prospects that fit your buyer’s persona.
In contrast, paid traffic enables you to target the specific persona of your ideal buyer while setting up the ads campaign. This method increases your conversion rate and online sales when properly implemented.
Finally, blogging is an effective inbound marketing strategy which can be used to drive traffic, increase conversions and sales online.
Finance
Medical Bill Pyramid – Why Negotiating Discounts is Important For the Uninsured Patient
You plan to celebrate a special event at a top restaurant in town. Your family circle of 8 is standing waiting for your reservation to be honored while other dinners are whisked past you to a table. Are they regulars, better dressed? But you do get seated and eventually enjoy your evening of celebration. Pay the bill, go to get your 2005 Camry and you wait while the valet runs to the back lot moving cars to find yours while Benz up front is waiting for its owner to leave and the Beemer is purring inches from the entrance. No big deal. You had fun and pleasure.
When you go shopping for the flat screen or the double door refrigerator its one price fits all. But when you need medical services then you really see the universal disparity in healthcare billing.
There are no price tags or menus to compare medical services.
The basic rate for medical procedure bills begin with Medicare rates. Through CMS, EXPLAIN, a base rate for procedures is set adjusted for geographic location of where the services were provided.
To keep it simple you are uninsured or have a large deductible or are getting a second opinion outside your insurance network. The following is an example of how the billing pyramid is constructed.
Office Consultation, history, exam; Billing Rate Example
Medicare Pays… $89.25
HMO Pays… $98.18
PPO Pays… $103.64
80/20 Pays… $107.10
Uninsured Billed $178.50 – $312.30
Regardless of the amount of the actual bill from the physician ie: $210.00, the insurance industry has negotiated set payment reimbursement rates with their providers and they make payments accordingly. The uninsured patient is often billed at 200% – 350% higher then the Medicare rate. Why?
Generally, uninsured patients make payments over time or delay making any payment until collection efforts begin. Naturally, these actions leave the physician without payment for many months and that is unreasonable.
It would be easy to segue into cost analysis accounting; debt management etc. to justify the higher cost to uninsured patients but the truth is that the physician is willing to discount the bill to a reasonable rate for prompt payment or a predictable payment plan.
Let’s say the doctor billed $250.00 for the consultation. What do you think is reasonable? Assuming you call the office when you receive the bill and talk to the bookkeeper. You ask for a discount and after some conversation you agree to make a credit card payment of $210 (about 12% discount). Not a bad deal because you each agreed to the amount. In reality, the fee should be between $112.00 to $128.00. But how would you know that without having some expertise or advice from a professional.
Medical Bill Consultants has a free public service that provides guidance on how to ask for discounts before you see the physician. The information on their website http://DiscountMyMedicalBill.com is invaluable to the patient, consumer who is in need of medical services.
Why is this service provided? Simply because the staff at Medical Bill Consultants does not want anyone to go without medical care because they are afraid the cost will be too high or because hey are to afraid to ask for discounts.
Finance
Can’t Lose Weight? These 3 Pesky Hormones May Be To Blame
You are always on a diet, barely eating anything. Or you exercise until your biceps are sore and you are blue in the face. But nothing seems to work. Weight loss used to be so easy for you but now even losing a few pounds is a battle you can’t seem to win. Like many women, you are at your wit’s end about what to do. But your inability to control your weight may be due to something you never thought of; your hormones. The following hormones can make the difference between you losing and gaining weight
Leptin
Leptin is a hormone that is made in your fat cells. It sends a message to your brain that tells it that you are either hungry or full. It works pretty well when it is in balance but, if it isn’t you can over eat and gain weight. Prolonged leptin imbalance may result in leptin resistance. People with leptin resistance will feel hungry even though they just ate a full meal. But there are ways to avoid leptin resistance. Here are a few:
- Avoid foods that are Leptin resistant. This means stay away from foods containing trans fats and processed foods. A long term diet of these types of foods can eventually lead to leptin resistance.
- Avoid sugar. Sugar can make leptin levels spike and cause you to feel hungry when you’re not.
- Exercise. Regular exercise increases both your energy and your metabolis
Ghrelin
Ghrelin like Leptin controls appetite. When the stomach is empty it releases Ghrelin into the bloodstream. The brain then gets a message that it is time to eat. The more of this hormone that is in the bloodstream, the more you will want to eat. The less of it, the more satiated you will feel. In many overweight people this hormone is not in sync with the brain and they tend to eat when they are not hungry. There are ways to get Ghrelin back in balance:
- Eat more protein. Protein tends to make your stomach feel like it is full. It can prevent Ghrelin from sending out the wrong message to the brain. If you are vegan don’t worry. The protein source can be plant or animal- based.
- Avoid foods containing high fructose corn syrup. High fructose corn syrup can wreak havoc on your hormones. Studies have shown it and other forms of sugar are one of these main causes of weight gain.
Estrogen
Ever hear women talk about gaining weight when they started to go into menopause? Well, estrogen is likely the culprit. Estrogen is a hormone that is produced in the ovaries. When estrogen is in balance, the optimal amount of fat is stored to maintain the functioning of the reproductive organs. But, when there is an estrogen imbalance, like when a woman goes through menopause, too much fat is stored and you can gain weight.
For women who want to replace the estrogen they lost during menopause there are a few options:
- Hormone Replacement Therapy or HRT. Your doctor can prescribe estrogen to replace the amount lost from menopause.
- Avoid BPA. BPA is an endocrine disrupting chemical. The endocrine system produces hormones that regulate metabolism. When BPA gets into your system it can interfere with the functioning of these hormones. BPA can be found in plastic food containers and water bottles. Reduce your exposure by using paper or glass containers to microwave food. Also, opt for reusable BPA -free water containers instead of plastic bottles.
- Avoid phthalates. Phthalates are endocrine disruptors too. These chemicals are in many man- made fragrances. Reduce your use of fragrant cosmetics, soaps, or detergents. Try fragrance-free products instead.
