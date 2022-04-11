How To Start Affiliate Marketing With Amazon And ClickBank

Share Pin 0 Shares

Affiliate marketing is a great way to start an online business for very minimal investment. It’s ideal for those who don’t want to create products and for those who don’t have much start up money for their online business.

You can promote a substantial variety of products and services with the affiliate marketing business model. Your job is to promote products created by other companies. When somebody buys from you, the product owner will pay you a commission.

Two of the most popular places to find products to sell as an affiliate marketer are Amazon and ClickBank.

How To Start Affiliate Marketing With Amazon

Amazon is the world’s largest retailer, selling both physical and digital products. Their primary marketing method is affiliate marketing. In other words, they get other people, called Amazon Affiliates, to sell their products and services for them.

It’s free to become an Amazon affiliate, and you can sell anything on the Amazon website. You start off with a 4% commission rate, which gets more substantial when you sell more products.

4 Stars And Up

As you probably know, Amazon sells a wide range of products. So how do you choose what to sell as an affiliate? As an Amazon affiliate, you can use their search feature to surf the products that you want to promote. Choose your niche, for example, ‘dog training’.

Type that search term into the Amazon search engine. On the left-hand side of your search click on the ‘4 stars & up’ filter. Amazon’s top rating system score is 5. If a product receives a score of 4 or higher, you can be sure that the customers who purchased those products and left those reviews are very happy. These are the types of products you want to be promoting.

How To Start Affiliate Marketing With ClickBank

ClickBank is a well-known online marketplace where the vast majority of its products are digital information products. As soon as the customer buys a digital product, they can immediately download it to their computer.

ClickBank is free to join and is a widely known, highly regarded company in the online business world. Its online marketplace contains many thousands of affiliate products to promote so you’re sure to always find offers that will appeal to your audience. You can earn commissions of 25%, 50% and even 75%.

Gravity Scoring

ClickBank products have what’s known as a gravity scoring. This shows the popularity of the product. A gravity rating for the product that you want to promote should be at least 10 or more. If it’s more than 100, it means that there are a lot of other affiliates selling the same product.

When you have identified the product that you want to promote, ClickBank will give you a unique URL called a’hoplink’. This is the link that you want your prospects to click and how sales are tracked to you.