Intellectual Property Valuation Or Intangible Asset Valuation in a Merger-Acquisition Transaction
In the last few years, the identification and valuation of intangible assets, specifically intellectual property related intangible assets, has garnered increased attention worldwide for a variety of reasons that include increased compliance requirements for financial reporting but certainly also in the leveraged finance arena as lending institutions continue to look beyond traditional collateral sources such as accounts receivable, inventory and equipment.
In defining intellectual property, which is the type of intangible asset that has not been historically considered in leveraged finance deals, it must be seen as the group of innovative technologies and/or processes which create a legally protected and marketable product or service that establishes the foundation for sustained profits and brand development. In other words, the appraiser seeks to analyze how the “product line technology” within a company has formed the basis for creating a marketable branded product. Common types of intellectual property include copyrights, trademarks, trade/brand names, mastheads, customer relationships, patents, engineering drawings, proprietary unpatented technology, software and trade secrets.
During a merger/acquisition transaction, deciding which technique is best used to determine Intellectual property’s fair value depends on many factors, but two of the most important questions are: who is asking? and why? Is the person requesting the valuation on the “buy side” or “sell side”? Why do they need it? The request may be in advance of negotiation, mid-transaction or post-sale. What do they plan to do with the Intellectual property? Block it or use it.
Motivation impacts the intellectual property valuation methodologies that would be used. Different strategies require different techniques, models, value drivers and data. Motivations can be classified as Enabling – intent to utilize or commercialize the Intellectual property, or Blocking – an effort to manage the competitive landscape. An Enabling view requires a measurement of internal benefits whereas Blocking measures the benefits that could be garnered by a competitor.
Once the matters of perspective and motivation have been resolved, the business valuations and valuation of intangible assets can begin. The starting point is to look at the three commonly accepted approaches to value – income approach, market approach or cost approach.
The Income Approach estimates value based on the amount of cash flow an asset is expected to generate over its useful life. There are many variations of the income approach; however, those most frequently used in the valuation of Intellectual property are relief from royalty, excess earnings and cost savings.
Relief from Royalty
As the most widely used business valuation methodology for determining the value of Intellectual property, it measures the value based on the premise that, since the buyer would own the assets, royalties would not have to be paid in order to use it. This approach captures the value of the Intellectual property that was recognized by the current holder as if they had to license it. This raises an important question though – does it represent the value of the asset to other market participants or the value to a specific acquirer? This is a complicated issue, and each case must be evaluated on its own merits and the potential usage of the Intellectual property. The underlying licensing assumptions require a thorough analysis and verifiable documentation. Key assumptions include the selection of the appropriate comparable royalty rate to be applied to the subject, the revenue streams to which the royalty rate will be applied, and the cost of capital or riskiness of the investment. Excess Earnings
Certain intangible assets, such as customer relationships and contracts, can be valued using an Excess Earnings approach. This concept is based upon the theory that the gross revenue of a company is generated by utilizing a combination of the company’s assets, including net working capital, real estate, personal property and intangible assets. By identifying the value of all other “contributory” assets first, a residual income stream is then left available to the subject intangible asset. This left over or excess income stream is then utilized to perform a discounted cash flow analysis to estimate the value of the asset.
Cost Savings
This method of business valuation looks at the cost to produce an item with and without the Intellectual property or the profit margin for a branded product versus the profit margin for a similar unbranded product. The estimated operating profit differential between the two costs/profits is applied against projected product sales over the estimated period in which the competitive advantages would exist.
Fair value can also be estimated from the prices paid in actual market transaction or from the asking price for similar assets available for purchase, also called the Market Approach. This approach is more difficult to apply in the valuation of Intellectual property because comparable transaction data is usually not publicly available for business transactions specifically involving Intellectual property; however, this approach should always be considered along with the appropriate research completed to determine whether the approach can be applied.
The third intangible asset valuation approach is the Cost Approach. This approach is generally used in the valuation of non-income producing intangible assets as it considers the current cost of reproducing the asset in order to determine its value. This approach usually provides a minimum value for Intellectual property as no buyer would spend the money to recreate an asset unless it provided a utility which was as great as the monies or effort expended.
After the appropriate value approach has been determined, relevant criteria must be converted into an intangible valuation model. This is where the motivation – enabling or blocking – determines the framework necessary. The challenge arises when the motivation is blocking in nature, as a Market Participant Framework would be utilized. Converting Market Participant criteria into a valuation model is a relatively new exercise for the accounting community. There are few established Intellectual property or intangible asset valuation models that would fall within a category of “generally accepted.” However, there is a standing body of knowledge associated with Intellectual property valuations in the litigation community, which is used to assess damages. The premise is, if you can measure the Intellectual property damages in a courtroom, you can also measure the Intellectual property benefits in a boardroom by using similar modeling.
One such approach is known as a “Technology Applied to Problem Solved” or TAPS analysis. This analysis uses data found in the documentation presented by the inventor to the company’s patent committee as well as in technical journals or through interviews with the inventor to present an analysis of the problems solved using the Intellectual property. A well-constructed TAPS analysis generally yields data that supports an estimate of Market Participant Revenues (income) from use of the Intellectual property. Applying royalty terms found in comparable Intellectual property agreements, an estimated stream of royalty revenue arising from the market participant revenue (stated as a net present value) can be determined. These royalties reflect the fair value.
A business valuation firm can help you to turn intangible assets into tangible value, as they often recognize value that is invisible to others. By recognizing the real value of your company’s Intellectual property, a business valuation firm can provide you with the information and perspective needed to make the best business decisions during a merger/acquisition transaction.
Whoa! Tax-Free Retirement For Everyone
Do you have the retirement plan that gives you a small tax break, now, in the current tax year, and pay a bigger tax later when you finally retire? In addition to the bigger tax, you are forced to start paying the tax at 70 1/2. It is worth repeating, you pay a higher tax later and you are forced to start paying that tax at 70 1/2. No one explained that before? Is there a possible solution?
This is an important topic because many working adults are planning to retire, eventually. Most of them had no idea how it will play out when they retire. They feel by contributing at the place of employment they will be AOK at retirement. Think again. Let’s think about it. Why would the government give you a tax break this year to help you save? Answer: to tax you later when taxes are higher. Have you ever sat down and done the math on what the short term savings will mean in retirement?
Many will lose all their tax deductions by the time they retire. The kids will be grown up and, hopefully, out of the house by then. Maybe your only job for raising kids is spoiling the grandkids and then send them home with their parents. If you play your cards right, your house will be paid for and you will have no tax deduction for that. By losing some of these deductions it increases the amount you will have to pay when you retire.
Many people are doing well enough to retire early. With traditional retirement planning and savings, you cannot withdraw from your retirement account until you are 59 1/2. You may have to be locked into your job until the government says you can take the money without any penalties. Many working American’s may not realize this is occurring to them. It can be 30 years later when an employee may start realizing this and feel knots forming in their stomach because for their entire career they had no idea that this was going on and if there was another way around it.
American’s live by immediate gratification. If we want something, and cannot afford it, we put it on a credit card and worry about it later. The new Ford’s have the latest technology in their next year’s model, you’ll finance it just so you can have it. Even some families don’t talk about life insurance until it’s too late and have to pull out of savings to handle everything. Since retirement is so many years in down the road, many put it to the side and claim they will deal with it later. This could mean bad consequence, such as finding out you will pay more taxes in retirement that you would have thought. To make it even worse, there is a way around it, even if you have to pay a little more taxes throughout the years of employment verses paying a higher tax at retirement.
Once we start thinking outside of the box and find there is a problem ( with a solution) and you need to change it, fast! The unfortunate part is, many financial planners are either not aware of any Tax-free retirement plans or resist the change due to what they are used to. They may even throw out slandering comments towards tax-free retirement. If a financial advisor or planner starts doing this, ask them to provide proof or evidence to support their statement. I have yet to have one provide me evidence it’s bad news.
This tax-free retirement uses the chassis of an Indexed Universal Life insurance contract. Allocating similar funds to a traditional retirement account, you fund a Indexed Universal Life insurance and you would receive the upside gain of the market, but not the downside loss. Which means, you do not have to recover when the market goes south. This will allow the cash in the policy to increase at a much faster pace. If designed right with an expert, you will prevent yourself from making a taxable event with life insurance by putting the right pieces together to have the right amount of death benefit to match the funds that are being contributed.
If you decide to retire early, you can without any worries or burden of a penalty for early withdraw. Once you start withdrawing the money, it is tax free, partly because of after tax dollars. This complies with tax code Section 7702 (a). This will allow you to enjoy the fruits of your labors during your working years to enjoy the money you put to work for you, so you do not have to work harder. All of this allows you to enjoy an income stream for the rest of your life. With the right planning in place, you can achieve your financial goals and pay less in taxes.
The planning process starts with working with the right expert on the subject. Every situation will be different and end results may not be the same compared to others in the plan. Plans are subject to approval based on underwriting guidelines of the particular company. By talking to an expert, you will have a plan that will be best suit for your wants, needs and budget.
Butch Zemar
www.EliteBenefits.net
Managing An Event Center
The investment plan, goal and magnitude of a facility are what determine the management style to be adopted in running the affairs of an event center. There is no written law or rules and regulations that can be said to be the guiding principle in this business. So, what we need to understand here is that we are simply discussing on the management aspect of an event center. By this, we are referring to the act of running or controlling the business, or the personnel that are saddled with the responsibility of managing or controlling the activities of a business, for the purpose of making profit, or for whatever purpose that the business was set up.
So, managing an event center, is all about taking care of a facility that has been set up, investment wise, for the purpose of taking care of the activities organized by other people, in exchange of cash payment for using the facility. So, it can be established here, that managing a facility is more of the investment goal of the facility.
There are different levels and categories of event centers; depending on the type and magnitude of the event center. A multipurpose event center cannot be at the same level of management like the general way of managing an event facility. A typical multi-purpose investment center combines many investment options into one investment goal. We shall briefly discuss them one by one.
1) EVENT CENTER WITH GYMNASIUM: If the location of the event center is in an area with mixture residential and commercial developments, then the investor has to strategically invest to maximize his profits here. This can be achieved in many ways, and one of the ways is to incorporate a gymnasium with all the necessary facilities here. If the investor can afford to fix all the necessary modern facilities for work-out here, then he is sure of a profitable investment here, even before the outfit becomes fully operational. In order to achieve the maximum result, the investor must be sure that the percentage of people that reside here is higher than those that just come to do business, but live at other destinations.
Investments in an event center could be a money spinner if the right things are done first, and the center is managed properly. Any property investment with a proper laid out maintenance policy will definitely achieve the desired result.
Invest wise.
The Benefits of Air Conditioning Finance
No one enjoys the prospect of needing to replace their airconditioning. New equipment is a significant investment, and the chances are that there is never a good time for this bill to land. Fortunately, airconditioning finance can provide assistance and offer you some fantastic benefits.
No Delay
If your airconditioning has failed in the middle of summer, you may wonder how you can cope until payday or even wait a few months for you to save up some cash. Fortunately, airconditioning finance means that there is no delay. Your AC installation company can begin work as soon as they can fit you into the installation schedule, so you don’t need to suffer the hot temperatures any longer than necessary.
Special Offers and Promotions
If your timing is right, you may even be able to enjoy some fantastic special offers and promotions. Some installers even offer interest free ducted air conditioning. Perth homeowners choosing this option can spread the cost of their new airconditioning without needing to worry about hidden charges or unreasonable interest rates. These offers tend to be advertised during quieter times of the year, when the AC technicians may have space in their calendar. However, this does mean that if you can plan ahead, you can make some fantastic savings and ensure that you keep cool when summer arrives. So, if you’ve just coaxed your air con through another summer, it could be time to look at what special offers are available in your area.
Tailored Repayments
Everyone has different financial requirements, so you’re likely to find that ducted air conditioning finance can be tailored to suit your unique circumstances. This means that you won’t feel overburdened trying to meet payments set too high or pay additional interest because the term has been carried for too long. You’ll need to look at your budget to determine what you can realistically afford for the length of the finance period.
Combined Service Agreements
Another added benefit of air conditioning finance is that you may be able to include service and maintenance in your agreement. Some companies offer service agreements as part of their finance package, so you’ll know that your annual service and maintenance is already taken care of. Regular servicing not only ensures that your equipment is operating safely and correctly but also improves efficiency, reduces the likelihood of repair issues developing and prolongs the lifespan of the equipment.
