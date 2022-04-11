News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa finally collects first hit as a Yankee
Isiah Kiner-Falefa finally got it. The shortstop went into Sunday night’s series finale against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium 0-for-8 with an error in the first two games. In the Bombers’ half of the inning, Kiner-Falefa led off the fourth with a double.
Aaron Boone, however, wasn’t worried about that snowballing on the 27-year-old the Yankees acquired from the Twins last month.
“I feel like offensively he’s hit some balls really hard and just hasn’t got anything to show for it yet. Obviously made the error on the throw on the run,” the Yankees manager said before Sunday night’s game. “I like where he’s at from a mindset. He’s aggressive. He’s attacking on both sides of the ball. Now we just got to dot that hit column, but that’s going to come especially with his bat-to-ball skills, and like I said, I feel like he hit a couple balls right on the nose last night, so he’ll be fine.”
Kiner-Falefa is a career-.265/.316/.354 hitter with 16 home runs over four years in the big leagues. He came up to the majors as a catcher and was a Gold Glove third baseman, but said shortstop was the position he is most comfortable with.
Kiner-Falefa bobbled a ground ball on the eighth, but Gleyber Torres’ quick turn—and a slow Red Sox video replay room—got the double-play.
PINSTRIPE DEBUT
Jose Trevino made his Yankee debut Sunday night, catching left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the nationally televised game. The catcher was acquired from the Rangers the last week of spring training when it was clear that Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees got in the trade with the Twins with Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson, was not going to be ready for the season.
Trevino singled in the fourth and scored a run.
“I like Jose behind the plate. We talked about how good (Kyle Higashioka) is back there and rightfully so. But Jose’s tremendous back there too,” Boone said. “And it’s exactly what you said Higgy’s not going to go every day. Feel like Jose’s got a chance to work a little bit with Monty already. He caught his last live session and felt like they connected pretty well. So excited for him to get his first start with us. And, and getting the mix.”
The 29-year old Trevino is a .245/.270/.364 career hitter over parts of four years in the big leagues. Last year, he started a career-high 89 games for the Rangers, hitting .239 with five homers and 30 RBI.
Rortvedt had a strained right oblique when the Yankees made the deal. He was still feeling the strain, so the Yankees sent him for an MRI this week. Boone said he’s been cleared to start ramping up.
ON THE THIRD DAY DJ RESTS
With their unique roster, Boone will be rotating guys for a day off. On Sunday, it was DJ LeMahieu who was on the bench.
“I am trying to get out in front and look at matchups when kind of makes the most sense. I think most of our guys, if not all, will probably have at least one day here in the first 10 (games),” Boone said. “So just trying to be a little strategic with how we do it. I’m sure there’ll be a wrinkle in here that alters how we want to do it. But like I said the other day, it’s probably this is the most I’ve done where I’m kind of, at least, penciling out several days ahead as much as I can.”
LeMahieu ended up pinch hitting in the eighth, flying out to right field.
McGwire happy that Pujols is back with the Cardinals
The return of Albert Pujols to the Cardinals was witnessed by a packed house at Busch Stadium this past Thursday, as well as his former teammate Mark McGwire. Big Mac, wearing his Red Jacket as a Cardinals Hall of Famer, recalls seeing Pujols as a rookie in Spring Training in 2001. McGwire talks to FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.
Greitens case at center of scrutiny for St. Louis prosecutor
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 2018 prosecution of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens played a pivotal role in his eventual resignation.
Now, questions about St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of the case jeopardize her own career, even as Greitens reenters politics and contends for a U.S. Senate seat.
Gardner faces a hearing Monday before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. She is accused of failing to disclose evidence to Greitens’ lawyers, misrepresenting evidence, and other violations.
If the panel finds fault, the Missouri Supreme Court would decide the penalty.
At worst, Gardner could face suspension or disbarment. That could cost Gardner her job, as state law requires elected prosecutors to hold active law licenses.
By JIM SALTER, Associated Press
Chicago Bulls rest 4 starters in regular-season finale victory as injury concerns continue ahead of playoffs
The final day of each NBA season often features the lengthiest injury reports of the year as teams rest their stars to settle in for the postseason.
The Bulls followed that trend in Sunday’s 124-120 victory in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves, benching four starters for the 82nd game of the season — DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso.
Patrick Williams (35 points) and Ayo Dosunmu (26) had career-high scoring nights, both playing more than 40 minutes.
Some of those scratches were expected. The Bulls mathematically couldn’t budge from the No. 6 seed, so playing a full-strength lineup with DeRozan and Vučević only would have risked fatigue and injury for two keys to the team’s postseason success.
But other names on the injury report serve as looming question marks for the Bulls in the playoffs — primarily Caruso and LaVine, whose health could determine how far the Bulls can go.
LaVine’s knee became a point of concern when he missed the last two games before the All-Star break to seek treatment in Los Angeles for soreness and tightness. Nearly two months later, the Bulls don’t have any more answers about the guard’s health heading into the postseason.
To his credit, LaVine has maintained nearly identical offensive production — 24.4 points and 4.5 assists per game — before and after the All-Star break. But his shooting percentages have dropped as an uncharacteristic timidness has crept in during several games.
Meanwhile, Caruso is fighting through back spasms, sitting out a game last week and wearing a heat pack during breaks on the sideline. The guard asked out of the third quarter of the Bulls’ loss to the Miami Heat on April 2 after the pain moved up between his shoulder blades, resulting in a sharp pain whenever he collided with other players.
Even when Caruso isn’t visibly nursing the injury, coach Billy Donovan said it’s easy to tell the defensive specialist — who stole the ball only once in the last three games — is playing at a fraction of his typical intensity.
“He’s just not right,” Donovan said.
For his part, DeRozan isn’t a fan of rest games — and he hasn’t needed them this season. The veteran forward understands the need to care for his body, joking after a midseason game that all he does after games is ”go home and sit down” now that he’s in his 30s. But DeRozan isn’t prone to taking breaks unless he feels his body is in distress.
“I don’t need no time off,” he said after Tuesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “I hate sitting too long. I love playing. … I’m kind of weird when it comes to that. You’re not supposed to feel too good. I hate feeling too good. Some of my best games came when I felt like I got jumped by 10 media people.”
DeRozan took a game off last week after feeling discomfort in his groin — which he always treats carefully after a torn adductor in 2014. He will finish the season having missed only six games, four of them during the leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak in December.
DeRozan’s ability to dodge injuries this season serves as a rare bright light for the Bulls during a season in which hopes were routinely dashed by the injury report.
The Bulls waited until this week to shut down Lonzo Ball for the season after January surgery for a torn meniscus, ending months of hope that the guard could return for a last-minute boost to the roster. Ball’s injury was a core part of the revolving door of starting guards for the Bulls, who swapped four players into the starting point guard role the last two months.
With Caruso’s and LaVine’s injuries ongoing, the Bulls might have to continue this trend of adaptable lineups in the postseason.
“We’ve dealt with all this for so long,” Donovan said. “You try to have a level of optimism … but this is just how it’s been for us this year.”
