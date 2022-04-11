News
Jake Middleton has stabilized Wild blue line with solid play, infectious personality
Jake Middleton is pretty much a walking, talking cartoon character off the ice.
The young Wild defenseman boasts perhaps the thickest mustache in the NHL, which would easily be his most definable physical trait if it wasn’t for a toothless grin that can instantly disarm even the harshest of critics.
His infectious personality has a similar impact. Whenever the 26-year-old speaks, everyone listens, largely because the next joke he cracks is almost guaranteed to be even better than the last thing to come out of his mouth.
“He’s a funny guy,” said Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, Middleton’s defensive partner. “Just pretty easygoing.”
Acquired by general manager Bill Guerin a few weeks ago at the trade deadline, Middleton already has endeared himself to his teammates. Ask any of them about him and they’ll give rave reviews about his sense of humor.
But Middleton’s biggest impact has been on the ice as he has helped stabilize the Wild blue line in his short time with the team. Not only has Middleton slid in seamlessly alongside Spurgeon on the top defensive pairing, he has used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame to bring a more physical presence on the backend.
“Just let him throw guys around, I guess,” Spurgeon said with a laugh. “We’re both pretty simple players. We try and get the puck up to the forwards as quick as possible and not overcomplicate things.”
That’s the name of the game for Middleton.
Though he scored a goal in last Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, then followed it up with a pair of assists in Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings, he knows his main responsibility is to “block shots, box guys out and make a good first pass” whenever he hops over the boards.
What about the recent offensive outburst?
“It’s clicking,” Middleton said. “I’ll run with it. I go in spurts where I get a little hot. Hopefully it keeps going.”
If it doesn’t, that’s fine with coach Dean Evason. He knows what to expect from Middleton each game.
“He’s a big, strong guy that’s physical, protects teammates and all that, “Evason said. “He’s also got a great stick. He’s a good first pass guy. A great teammate. Not surprised at all that Billy and the guys identified him and were able to help our hockey club by getting him.”
While the past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Middleton, and he was a little apprehensive to switch teams and cities initially, he’s thrilled with how everything has worked out so far.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Middleton said. “I’ve called my parents every 48 hours here saying this is some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey.”
As for his infectious personality, Middleton flipped it around, praising his teammates for making him feel so comfortable. He’s been able to be himself at all times because of how welcomed he felt from the moment he walked into the locker room.
“Everyone in there is an unreal guy that I would go for beers with or hang out with any day of the week,” Middleton said. “I’m just enjoying fitting in with them.”
David Loud Remembers Some of Broadway’s Best Musicals in ‘Facing the Music’
As a title, it would be hard to top the one David Loud came up with for his memoir. After all, Facing the Music is precisely what he has been doing for 34 years, conducting some of Broadway’s best musicals. The title also works in the negative, coming to grips with incipient Parkinson’s—a career-stopper for any profession, let alone conducting.
Loud begins with the one night he wasn’t facing the music—March 22, 2007, the opening night of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Curtains—when a copy of his conducting score had vanished from the theater, inadvertently sent north to an orchestrator in Connecticut. Forty minutes into the first act, the score was recovered by an industrious intern, delivered to Loud’s podium in the orchestra pit, and all was right with the world. Almost. The stress of this ordeal accentuated something he had been in denial about—that the left side of his body was off-kilter.
“It took me a long time to figure out how I would structure it,” Loud says today. “Once I found how I wanted to open the book, with the missing score on opening night and the revelation that it caused, I thought, ‘This is a place I could come back to because everything changed that night.’”
He was six years old when he started on his musical path as a pianist, trained by a nurturing Miss Corn, who would say things like “You’re not playing with any kind of inquiry” and “Music has consequences.” Loud admits, “She was so unbelievably influential—and so far above my head. I understood it 10 years later. But you need somebody like that who forces you to live up to what you can do.”
His piano skills got him his earliest roles—starting with a high-school Beverly Carlton from The Man Who Came to Dinner. “I loved that part. Cole Porter wrote a song for it that made fun of Noel Coward—a great parody. Students watching the play didn’t get it, but I knew what it was.”
While at Yale in 1981, he got a summer job at Variety, working for peanuts and a free subscription. Racing around town with ad copy was a great way to acquaint himself with New York—plus he landed his first Broadway role via a Variety casting notice. The new and much-anticipated Prince-Sondheim musical, Merrily We Roll Along, needed a young piano-player who could musically-direct a number from the show called “Bobby and Jackie and Jack,” and Loud filled that bill.
A super-serious, seemingly humorless Paul Gemignani mentored Loud in the rudiments of conducting. “I don’t think I heard him crack a joke until I had known him for three months,” Loud says. “He was just such an inspiration. He explained the musical director has to be the anchor, the focus, the heartbeat of the show. It’s not just keeping the band running. You’ve got to be doing the entire show. Even to people in the business, it’s a big mystery. There are little challenges that come up on every song in practically every show you do. It’s a high-wire act. It’s making decisions on the fly. ‘Why is she singing out of tune? How can I help her? She didn’t take a breath at the right place. If I go faster, will we get back together? Can I keep everybody in one beat?’”
During rehearsals, Loud did some heavy-duty piano-playing that won the admiration of Sondheim. “You play that section very well,” he told him, “better than I ever could.” Loud thanked him, “but what I was thinking was that if I died that evening it would be fine with me.”
After five weeks of previews, Merrily We Roll Along rolled along in 15 performances—a bruising disappointment for a budding Broadway actor/conductor. “The show closed on my 20th birthday,” Loud recalls. “The whole cast send me a card that said: ‘Happy Fucking Birthday.’”
Loud remembers another Sondheim encounter, in 1995. “After Merrily, I would have thought Sondheim would have been horrified that a chorus boy from Merrily was music-directing his material, but he was always so excited when I was on a project. With Company at the Roundabout, we had this amazing day when he came and coached the entire score, from 10 to 6. He just passed all of the knowledge on to us about what this word means and why he chose that and how you have to change the vowel on this to make it rhyme with that. He gave us all his secrets, and I tried to pass all that on to actors whenever I coach that material. If you get it from the horse’s mouth, you want to make sure it lives in the art form.”
In Billy Bishop Goes to War, which had a shorter Broadway run than Merrily, Loud as Narrator/Pianist shared the stage with Scott Ellis in the title role of the Canadian air ace. When Ellis turned director, he got Loud to conduct Kander and Ebb’s And the World Goes ‘Round.
His piano-playing even drove him into a strong drama (Terrence McNally’s Tony-winning Master Class in 1995) where he was Manny the accompanist for Maria Callas (a Tony-winning Zoe Caldwell).
“That was such an unexpected privilege,” he remembers fondly. “In my career, to wind up working with one of the classical actresses who never sang a note in her life was not what I was expecting to spend a year of my life doing. It was so joyful and so interesting to enter that world, which is very different from musical theater. The parade of high-toned actors who would come back to see Zoe after every performance—like Christopher Plummer—was extraordinary.”
One of the pleasures of his memoir is the way Loud nails how show folk talk. Marian Seldes is a particular delight. “She was from another universe, a very theatrical universe. All of these people are so indelible in my mind. I’d never met anybody like Zoe and Marian before. Obviously, I’m re-creating dialogue that may not have been exactly like that, but I remember when people say things. I became content with thinking that a memoir is going to be the way I remember it.”
Parkinson’s eventually brought Loud’s career to a premature halt. “I couldn’t keep going longer than I did. I was able to do the rest of Curtains and the short run of The Visit. But conducting every week on Broadway was too difficult for me with Parkinson’s, too risky. Anything could go wrong at any time. The fate of a Broadway show couldn’t be depending on me, I felt finally.
“I’m mostly quite mobile and active. I can get around, and I can play the piano, thank God, but there are times in the day when I can’t move. I get very weak and sorta frozen in a way.”
Currently, Loud is on the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music, where he teaches song interpretation and musical theater history from the early 20th century to the present.
“It has evolved into a beautifully structured four-year program. Marla Allen who was in Merrily We Roll Along, and I co-teach the freshmen on how to sing a song. Then I teach the sophomores a year-long musical theater course. My philosophy for teaching is that I want to inspire them with the material that inspired me. They all have to read Moss Hart’s Act One and Alan Jay Lerner’s book, On the Street Where I Live, and Ted Chapin’s book when he was intern on Follies. We go through the great American works of art, starting with Shuffle Along, then As Thousands Cheer and Lady in the Dark and Carousel. They have to do a big adaptation paper for me at the end. I’ve learned so much from their papers. There’s stuff from my students that surprise me.”
Then, there is his new career: writing books about musicals. He has high hopes for Facing the Music. “I think it’s a piece that theater people are primed to enjoy, but I think, if it is specific enough in its journey through what I experienced these years, it’s open to anyone. The more specific people are in their writing, the more universal it becomes. I hope it’s a look into what it means to make music for a Broadway show. I hope it’s surprising and interesting and educational for people, because it’s a neglected part of the business. People don’t really understand what a music director does. It’s a huge responsibility to be responsible for everything musical in a show.
“The music is the best part of a musical. It’s called musicals. We fell in love with musicals because of our parents’ record albums. That story you hear over and over from people my age. It’s those records that did it. That’s the music I fell in love with—My Fair Lady, Guys and Dolls, The Music Man. I wish Broadway was like that today. It’s not, but every now and then it is.”
Train Timing Kashmir Revised 2022, download train time table here
Train Timing Kashmir 2022
Here we will provide you with train timing for Kashmir 2022. Train timing Kashmir 2022 is updated here for all users because they regularly ask about today’s Kashmir train timing.
For a whole year, we update all the Kashmir train timings e.g Banihal to Baramulla train timetable 2022. It eases our users to get details about today’s Kashmir train timetable 2022.
By knowing train timing Kashmir our users never miss their journey. because the train timing in Kashmir changes every year and sometimes Baramulla to Banihal train timetable is revised
@indianrailways.gov.in.
Check Here Revised Train Time Table For Kashmir
BANIHAL TO BARAMULLA TIMING:
1- Banihal: 07:00 am٫ 07:55 am٫ 11:25 am٫ 02:45 pm and 04:05 pm
2- Anantnag: 07:41 am, 08:36 am, 12:18 pm٫ 03:28 pm and 04:59 pm
3- Srinagar: 08:44 am, 09:35 am, 01:13 pm٫ 04:26 pm and 06:03 pm
4- Budgam: 08:00 am, 08:57 am, 09:53 pm, 01:30 pm٫ 04:43 pm and 06:20 pm
5- Baramulla: 09:00 am, 10:10 am, 11:20 pm٫ 03:00 pm and 05:50 pmJoin WhatsApp Group
BARAMULLA TO BANIHAL TIMING:
1- Baramulla: 08:00 am, 09:10 am, 10:20 pm٫ 03:10 pm 04:30 pm and 06:00 pm
2- Budgam: 07:55 am, 09:02 am, 10:02 pm, 11:20 pm٫ 04:10 pm, 04:15 pm, 05:26 pm and 07:01 pm
3- Srinagar: 08:07 am, 09:16 am, 10:20 pm٫ 04:27 pm, 05:39 pm and 07:20 pm
4- Anantnag: 09:15 am, 10:21 am, 11:25 pm٫ 05:34 pm and 06:35 pm
Here get all the details about Banihal to Baramulla Train Time Table 2022 @Kashmir Train Updates
Railway Phone Numbers
Railway helpline: 139
Srinagar: 0194-2103259
Budgam: 01951-255164
Quazigund: 01951-296153
Anantnag: 01932-228243
Bijbehara: 01932-292181
Panjgam: 01933-294133
Avantipura: 01933-294131
Kakapore: 01933-294134
Pampore: 01933-294132
Sadura: 01932-210302
Mazhom: 01951-296208
Pattan: 01954-293507
Hamre: 0194-2231421
Baramullah: 0194-102029
The post Train Timing Kashmir Revised 2022, download train time table here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis.
The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his handgun and opened fire. The suspect fell and then jumped into a getaway car and sped off.
It’s unclear if he was wounded. The victim was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
