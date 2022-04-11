Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly described Prince Andrew as ‘an idiot,’ bombshell book claims

In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly hypothesizes what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on April 28.

1. Jaguars: Georgia DE Travon Walker

The Jaguars add a power rusher with inside-outside flexibility and pair him with Josh Allen to create one of the most talented, young, pass rushing duos in the NFL. Top needs: Edge rusher, S, OT, OG/C

2. Lions: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

The Michigan native and University of Michigan product stays local, and provides the Lions a playmaker who brings tenacity, character, and solid physical traits. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR

3. Texans: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux is the type of versatile defender Lovie Smith would love to build his defense around because he’s electric off the snap. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE

4. Jets: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu

Ekwonu is versatile enough to play guard and tackle, but he stood out playing left tackle for the Wolfpack, and was dominant at the point of attack. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB

5. Giants: Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton has the skill set to be effective in every role, from linebacker to single-high safety because of the physicality he possesses, and the amount of ground he covers. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB

6. Panthers: Alabama OT Evan Neal

While quarterback remains a major need, the Panthers would benefit most from upgrading the left tackle spot, and beefing up the rushing attack by selecting Neal. Top needs: QB, OT, OG, CB

7. Giants: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

If new Giants coach Brian Daboll is going to bring out the best in quarterback Daniel Jones he needs to provide him an explosive receiver like Wilson, who leaps and high-points the ball effectively. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB

8. Falcons: Liberty QB Malik Willis

Willis is a power thrower who has the ability to move the chains with his athleticism and speed. While he’s not a polished quarterback, he possesses the most upside in this class and should immediately challenge Marcus Mariota for the starting spot. Top needs: QB, Edge, WR, S

9. Seahawks: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley has an outstanding combination of size, speed and fluid athleticism. He thrives in press coverage, which makes him a perfect fit for Seattle’s scheme. If he didn’t struggle with injuries the past two years, he’d be a top five pick. Top needs: OT, QB, Edge, CB

10. Jets: Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Gardner is long, fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates he can become an All-Pro. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB

11. Commanders: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Even after acquiring Carson Wentz from the Colts, the Commanders need to plan for the future, which is why selecting Pickett and grooming him slowly, is the right approach for this veteran team. Top needs: WR, CB, S, TE

12. Vikings: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Penning is a tone-setting type of blocker who will benefit a team looking to establish a physical identity. That’s exactly what the Vikings need to improve the running game. Top needs: S, DT, CB, TE

13. Texans: Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Lloyd has everything a linebacker needs for the position. He has playmaking instincts, defends the run well, is effective in coverage and knows how to rush the passer (16.5 sacks in four seasons). Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE

14. Ravens: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Dean is the type of rangy playmaker Baltimore has a history of taking, and finding a way to fit into their defense. Pair him with Patrick Queen and the Ravens would add some bite to their defense. Team needs: Edge, OG/C, DL, CB

15. Eagles: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Cross is a long, nimble mover who has a reputation for playing with good hand usage. Because he’s only started for two seasons, there’s room for improvement. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL

16. Saints: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Burks has the size, speed and physicality to be a Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL, and the Saints need to find a reliable playmaker to eventually replace Michael Thomas. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB

17. Chargers: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Davis is a unique interior presence who will swallow up blockers for any defense. Putting him on the same defensive front as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could make the Chargers defense dynamic. Top needs: OT, DT, LB, WR

18. Eagles: Georgia S Lewis Cine

Cine is a physical, downhill safety who has quick feet and the ability to diagnose plays. He’s the type of playmaker a team builds its secondary around. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL

19. Saints: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green

Green, a strong and physical guard, will help the Saints fortify their offensive line. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB

20. Steelers: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson

While selecting a quarterback might be tempting, the Steelers would benefit from improving the interior of the offensive line, subsequently beefing up the rushing attack. Top needs: CB, S, OL, QB

21. Patriots: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Olave is a smart, savvy, polished receiver who is the type of route-runner the Patriots need to have develop alongside quarterback Mac Jones. He could end up being the best receiver in this draft. Top needs: CB, Edge, ILB, WR

22. Packers: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

After trading DeVante Adams to the Raiders, the Packers use one of the picks they acquired for losing the Pro Bowl receiver to select Dotson, a speedster who can take the top off a defense. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL

23. Cardinals: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top 50 selection. Top needs: CB, Edge, WR, RB

24. Cowboys: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

The Cowboys have a history of drafting well, so taking a chance on Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game, could be a wise long-term investment. Top needs: Edge, S, WR, OL

25. Bills: Tulsa OG Tyler Smith

Buffalo needs to get nasty on the interior of the offensive line to balance out the offense and Smith is the type of road grader who can create running lanes. Top needs: CB, LB, OG, RB

26. Titans: Washington CB Trent McDuffie

McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to a Titans secondary that needs to become more consistent. Top needs: WR, LB, OT, CB

27. Buccaneers: Purdue DE George Karlaftis

Karlaftis is powerful edge player who wins with leg drive and violent hands. He’s the type of face-up rush end that the Buccaneers need to make coach Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme work. Top needs: OG, CB, S, DT

28. Packers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

During Wyatt’s college career he threatened the backfield as a one-gap penetrator, and should be able to play every spot along Green Bay’s defensive front. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL

29. Chiefs: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Elam is a long, physical press corner who possesses quick hands and good balance. He challenges quarterbacks and has the potential to be an elite cornerback with good coaching. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S

30. Chiefs: Alabama ILB Christian Harris

Harris was a three-year starter for Alabama, who showcased the ability to be a three-down player. He has the physicality to stack and shed blockers, which will help him become an immediate starter. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S

31. Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum is an incredibility quick athlete who plays with good reach, and has the ability to steer defenders. He should be able to push Ted Karras for the starting spot immediately. Top needs: CB, OL, DT, Edge

32. Lions: Auburn CB Roger McCreary

McCreary has the size, and man-coverage skills that are in high demand in the NFL. He’s a fast and fluid athlete who will eventually challenge for a starting spot. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR

()