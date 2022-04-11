News
J&K records 89% deficient rainfall in last over one month
J&K records 89% deficient rainfall in last over one month
MeT predicts light to moderate rainfall as fresh feeble WD to affect J&K from Apr 12; Farmers advised to suspend chemical sprays, irrigation operations in Orchards
Srinagar, Apr 11 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir has recorded large deficient rainfall in the past over one month while the local Meteorological department (MeT) here has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next three days, saying that a feeble Western Disturbance would most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 12 afternoon.
According to the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), J&K has recorded 89 per cent deficient rainfall from March 01 to April 06, which is considered as the large deficient rainfall as per the categories given by the MeT.
“Against the normal 172.1 mm rainfall, J&K has received only 18.3 mm rainfall in the given period,” the document reads.
Ganderbal in central Kashmir is the only district, which has been mentioned in the deficient category only as it recorded 53 per cent deficient rainfall, which is much less compared with the other J&K districts.
Most of the districts including Anantnag, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Ladakh, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Shopian and Udhampur recorded over 90 per cent deficient rainfall in the last over one month.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has received 30.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 123.3 mm, which is 75 less than normal, the document available with KNO reads.
Meanwhile, the MeT has said that a feeble Western Disturbance would most likely affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from April 12 afternoon to April 14 forenoon during which light to moderate rainfall would be experienced in most parts of the Union Territory.
“As of now, a feeble WD would likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from 12th April afternoon to 14th April forenoon. Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds would occur during night of 12 April (night) to 13 April (Forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till 14th April forenoon,” Deputy Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said.
He said that the system will most likely concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir division and few stations of Jammu division, adding that there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds over isolated places of both the divisions during 12th April (night).
Nonetheless, the Deputy Director MeT has issued an advisory for the farmers of J&K, asking them to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in Orchards in the next three days of possible inclement weather conditions.
“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in Orchards and fields during the above period,” Ahmad said—(KNO)
Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly described Prince Andrew as ‘an idiot,’ bombshell book claims
PM Kisan: Farmers got 1.82 lakh crore so far, 11th installment of the scheme may also come this week
PM Kisan: Farmers got 1.82 lakh crore so far, 11th installment of the scheme may also come this week
There is big news for the farmers waiting for the 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme. Almost all the preparations have been completed by the government and money will start coming in the account from this week.
An official related to the matter said that at present the verification work of farmers is going on and in many districts the Agriculture Department will lock the data till April 14. Farmers whose all documents and e-KYC will be completed,
the amount will also start sending in their account from 15th April. According to the official, if everything goes well, by the end of this week, the money of the 11th installment under the scheme will reach the accounts of many farmers.
Prime Minister Modi gave this information
A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big update regarding the Kisan Samman Yojana. He tweeted that under the scheme about 12.53 crore farmers are registered across the country and so far Rs 1.82 lakh crore has been sent to the account of 11.30 crore farmers. Under this scheme started in the year 2018, every farmer is given 6 thousand rupees in cash annually.
The process of 11th installment is in the last stage, the official related to the retrenchment of the ineligible,
says that the process of sending the money of the 11th installment to the farmers’ account is in the final stage. The verification work of the documents given by the farmers is going on. The names of farmers whose documents are not up to the standards or those who died are being shortlisted. Farmers who come under the ambit of tax will also not be given its benefit.
Farmers have also started checking their status on the portal of the waiting scheme currently showing the status of farmers.
If you also go to the website to see the status and are getting Waiting for approval by state written, then understand that the state government has not approved yet. As soon as the verification of the documents is completed by the state government, it will send its approval to the center and the money transfer will start.
Elon Musk Will Not Join the Twitter Board After All—Here’s What It Means
Elon Musk will not join Twitter’s board after all, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said April 10, marking a major reversal from an earlier announcement. Twitter officially announced the change in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on April 11.
Twitter said April 5 Musk would be joining its board of directors after acquiring a 9.2 percent stake, worth about $2.9 billion, in the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO would have been officially appointed on April 9. But he informed Twitter that morning he would not take the board seat.
Twitter shares tumbled more than 8 percent to below $43 pre-market on April 11 in reaction to the news, before bouncing back to above $47 later in the morning.
Twitter CEO Agrawal didn’t share specific reasons why Musk changed his mind. In a statement he stressed that Musk remains Twitter’s largest shareholder.
One plausible explanation is that Musk may want to acquire more shares of Twitter and possibly take over the entire company someday. Joining the board would have prohibited him from doing so. Under their agreement, Musk would not be able to acquire more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s shares as long as he sits on the board, Twitter said in a SEC filing dated April 5.
Joining the board would have also barred Musk from cashing out Twitter shares for profit within six months under the SEC’s short-swing profit rule.
Agrawal sadi Twitter will “remain open” to Musk’s input. Since acquiring shares, Musk has publicly shared many thoughts about Twitter, including letting Twitter Blue subscribers pay with Dogecoin and keeping Twitter Blue free of advertisements.
Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk
— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022
