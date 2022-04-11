J&K records 89% deficient rainfall in last over one month

MeT predicts light to moderate rainfall as fresh feeble WD to affect J&K from Apr 12; Farmers advised to suspend chemical sprays, irrigation operations in Orchards

Srinagar, Apr 11 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir has recorded large deficient rainfall in the past over one month while the local Meteorological department (MeT) here has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next three days, saying that a feeble Western Disturbance would most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 12 afternoon.

According to the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), J&K has recorded 89 per cent deficient rainfall from March 01 to April 06, which is considered as the large deficient rainfall as per the categories given by the MeT.

“Against the normal 172.1 mm rainfall, J&K has received only 18.3 mm rainfall in the given period,” the document reads.

Ganderbal in central Kashmir is the only district, which has been mentioned in the deficient category only as it recorded 53 per cent deficient rainfall, which is much less compared with the other J&K districts.

Most of the districts including Anantnag, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Ladakh, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Shopian and Udhampur recorded over 90 per cent deficient rainfall in the last over one month.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has received 30.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 123.3 mm, which is 75 less than normal, the document available with KNO reads.

Meanwhile, the MeT has said that a feeble Western Disturbance would most likely affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from April 12 afternoon to April 14 forenoon during which light to moderate rainfall would be experienced in most parts of the Union Territory.

“As of now, a feeble WD would likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from 12th April afternoon to 14th April forenoon. Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds would occur during night of 12 April (night) to 13 April (Forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till 14th April forenoon,” Deputy Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said.

He said that the system will most likely concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir division and few stations of Jammu division, adding that there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds over isolated places of both the divisions during 12th April (night).

Nonetheless, the Deputy Director MeT has issued an advisory for the farmers of J&K, asking them to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in Orchards in the next three days of possible inclement weather conditions.

“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in Orchards and fields during the above period,” Ahmad said—(KNO)