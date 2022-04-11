News
Kevin Durant after career-high 16 assists: ‘I’ve been an elite passer since 2013′
Kyrie Irving called Kevin Durant the PG (point guard) from PG (Prince George’s County, Md.) because there’s more to his game than just scoring.
And after hanging a career-high 16 assists in the Nets’ regular season finale against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Durant delivered a reminder to those who may not have been paying attention: He’s been this good of a facilitator for almost a decade.
“So this is about to be 10 years of this,” Durant said after setting a new personal record for dimes in a game. “I feel I’ve been an elite passer since 2013. I think people have started recognizing now because I’ve gotten more popular and more people know me.”
The numbers back him up. Durant is averaging a career-best 6.2 assists but has been hovering in the four-or-more assists per game range since 2013. This is his sixth season in the last nine years averaging more than five assists, and one of those years he sat out entirely after rupturing his Achilles.
“It just shows you how special he is when he just allows the game to just flow and he’s not overthinking or anything like that, he’s just being himself,” Irving said of his superstar teammate. “And the other night when we had him up here talking, you can hear he just has a poise about him: 14 years in in this league, he’s seen almost everything, all the adjustments. So nights like tonight happen for him because he just plays the game the right way.”
To go even further, Sunday marked Durant’s 32nd game with 10 or more assists in his career. Durant logged his sixth 10-plus assist game against the Pacers on Sunday but logged seven double-digit assist games in his 2013-14 season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant suggested he still doesn’t get enough respect for his passing abilities because people aren’t paying attention to his entire game.
“It’s like last game, a few of my friends were like, ‘Yo you started shooting one-footed shots?’” he said. “I’m like, ‘Where the f— y’all been?’ So that’s how I feel about my passing, too. A lot of people just either focused just on my scoring or haven’t really focused on me at all as a player, so I expect to come out there and make the right reads and get my teammates some good looks.”
This season, however, has been different for Durant because defenses have religiously bailed on their principles to throw two and sometimes three additional bodies at him. Durant said there are times when he brings the ball up the floor and all five opposing defenders on the floor have their eyes on him. He has seen every defense an opposing team can conjure up. Usually it boils down to opposing defenses either having a help defender shadow him, send a full double team or completely sell-out on their defensive game plan to get him out of his shooting rhythm.
“I feel like I’ve been playing amongst those three (defensive schemes) throughout the whole season,” he said. “Each coach is going to throw something different at me each game. Sometimes I come down court, and I see the whole team just staring in my eyes. You know what I’m saying? That’s a tough position to be in. I’ve got to make the right read.”
The defenses have forced some errors. Durant is averaging 3.5 turnovers but consistently said the wild defenses he faces have made him a better player.
“I’ve turned the ball over. I’ve had some wild turnovers this year, but for the most part I thought I did a good job of finding guys and playing the game a little slower and seeing things develop before they actually do,” he said. “It was good for me to get that kind of coverage earlier in the season. It’s prepared me for what’s about to happen.”
Carlos Carrasco turns in fantastic season debut
WASHINGTON, D.C. – If his season debut is any indication, most of Carlos Carrasco’s 2021 struggles are behind him.
After allowing two hits, including a home run, in the first inning, Carrasco finished his outing against the Nationals by retiring 15 batters in a row. He was confident, dominant and back to feeling like himself again in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.
“It feels good,” Carrasco said. “Like I said in spring training, I was ready for this.”
Carrasco gave up just the two hits – the damage coming on a Nelson Cruz home run in the first inning – and registered five strikeouts across his 5.2-inning start. The veteran right-hander said he didn’t locate his sinker to Cruz, which fell toward the bottom of the zone and right in Cruz’s wheelhouse.
Last year, Carrasco allowed eight home runs in the first inning. Sunday’s first-inning dinger to Cruz made for nine home runs allowed in 11 of his last 13 starts for the Mets. Carrasco said he spoke to catcher Tomas Nido after the first inning and they both settled on a game plan that would work for the remainder of his outing.
As was the case for Carrasco last season, the 35-year-old settled down after that tough first inning. He retired Juan Soto both times he faced him, and all of his pitches were working. Carrasco credited the usage and movement of his secondary pitches to the elbow surgery he underwent in the offseason. That operation, which removed some bone chips from his right elbow, has allowed Carrasco to feel more comfortable throwing his breaking balls.
When asked which pitch was his best on Sunday, Carrasco said: “All four pitches.”
It showed. Carrasco cruised through the early and middle innings. When Josh Bell worked a walk against Chasen Shreve in the seventh, he was the first Nationals batter to reach base since the first inning.
“I think the most important thing is to stay healthy and keep playing hard,” Carrasco said.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa still looking for first hit as a Yankee
Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a rough start to his time in pinstripes. The shortstop went into Sunday night’s series finale against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium 0-for-8 with an error in the first two games.
Aaron Boone, however, said he isn’t worried about that snowballing on the 27-year-old the Yankees acquired from the Twins last month.
“I feel like offensively he’s hit some balls really hard and just hasn’t got anything to show for it yet. Obviously made the error on the throw on the run,” the Yankees manager said before Sunday night’s game. “I like where he’s at from a mindset. He’s aggressive. He’s attacking on both sides of the ball. Now we just got to dot that hit column, but that’s going to come especially with his bat-to-ball skills, and like I said, I feel like he hit a couple balls right on the nose last night, so he’ll be fine.”
Kiner-Falefa is a career-.265/.316/.354 hitter with 16 home runs over four years in the big leagues. He came up to the majors as a catcher and was a Gold Glove third baseman, but said shortstop was the position he is most comfortable with.
PINSTRIPE DEBUT
Jose Trevino made his Yankee debut Sunday night, catching left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the nationally televised game. The catcher was acquired from the Rangers the last week of spring training when it was clear that Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees got in the trade with the Twins with Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson, was not going to be ready for the season.
“I like Jose behind the plate. We talked about how good (Kyle Higashioka) is back there and rightfully so. But Jose’s tremendous back there too,” Boone said. “And it’s exactly what you said Higgy’s not going to go every day. Feel like Jose’s got a chance to work a little bit with Monty already. He caught his last live session and felt like they connected pretty well. So excited for him to get his first start with us. And, and getting the mix.”
The 29-year old Trevino is a .245/.270/.364 career hitter over parts of four years in the big leagues. Last year, he started a career-high 89 games for the Rangers, hitting .239 with five homers and 30 RBI.
Rortvedt had a strained right oblique when the Yankees made the deal. He was still feeling the strain, so the Yankees sent him for an MRI this week. Boone said he’s been cleared to start ramping up.
ON THE THIRD DAY DJ RESTS
With their unique roster, Boone will be rotating guys for a day off. On Sunday, it was DJ LeMahieu who was on the bench.
“I am trying to get out in front and look at matchups when kind of makes the most sense. I think most of our guys, if not all, will probably have at least one day here in the first 10 (games),” Boone said. “So just trying to be a little strategic with how we do it. I’m sure there’ll be a wrinkle in here that alters how we want to do it. But like I said the other day, it’s probably this is the most I’ve done where I’m kind of, at least, penciling out several days ahead as much as I can.”
Knicks, Raptors show up shorthanded for season finale
Only eight Knicks are suiting up for Sunday night’s season finale against the Raptors.
With Quentin Grimes (knee), Miles McBride (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (non-COVID illness) all downgraded to out before the game, Immanuel Quickley was set to make his third start of the season and sixth of his career.
He’ll be joined in the starting lineup by Alec Burks, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Jericho Sims.
With the Pelicans in action later Sunday, the Knicks’ lottery position could be affected by Sunday night’s game. Both teams are 36-45, although the Pelicans could be out of the lottery entirely if they win two straight in the play-in tournament. The Wizards (35-47) lost to the Hornets earlier on Sunday, meaning the Knicks cannot finish below the 11th-worst record in the league.
The Knicks signed Feron Hunt to a two-way deal in March, and he made his NBA debut with two minutes in Washington on Friday night. He was set for his first real NBA action on Sunday, with only Hunt, Taj Gibson and the little-used Ryan Arcidiacono available off the bench.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Hunt on Sunday, rattling off his favorite attributes of Hunt’s: “High-energy, played two positions, excellent defender, his shooting’s improving, just a multiple effort guy, a long wing.”
The 22-year-old Hunt went undrafted out of SMU last year and appeared in 27 games for the Mavericks’ G League affiliate this season before catching on with the Knicks last month.
Thibodeau confirmed that RJ Barrett’s ugly knee injury in Washington was “just a sprain,” although he said he did not know if Barrett had an MRI on the knee.
With the Raptors locked into the fifth seed and the playoffs set to begin on Apr. 16, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam sat out Sunday night’s game. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said OG Anunoby would likely “try to play a little bit” against the Knicks.
