News
Knicks, Raptors show up shorthanded for season finale
Only eight Knicks are suiting up for Sunday night’s season finale against the Raptors.
With Quentin Grimes (knee), Miles McBride (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (non-COVID illness) all downgraded to out before the game, Immanuel Quickley was set to make his third start of the season and sixth of his career.
He’ll be joined in the starting lineup by Alec Burks, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Jericho Sims.
With the Pelicans in action later Sunday, the Knicks’ lottery position could be affected by Sunday night’s game. Both teams are 36-45, although the Pelicans could be out of the lottery entirely if they win two straight in the play-in tournament. The Wizards (35-47) lost to the Hornets earlier on Sunday, meaning the Knicks cannot finish below the 11th-worst record in the league.
The Knicks signed Feron Hunt to a two-way deal in March, and he made his NBA debut with two minutes in Washington on Friday night. He was set for his first real NBA action on Sunday, with only Hunt, Taj Gibson and the little-used Ryan Arcidiacono available off the bench.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Hunt on Sunday, rattling off his favorite attributes of Hunt’s: “High-energy, played two positions, excellent defender, his shooting’s improving, just a multiple effort guy, a long wing.”
The 22-year-old Hunt went undrafted out of SMU last year and appeared in 27 games for the Mavericks’ G League affiliate this season before catching on with the Knicks last month.
Thibodeau confirmed that RJ Barrett’s ugly knee injury in Washington was “just a sprain,” although he said he did not know if Barrett had an MRI on the knee.
With the Raptors locked into the fifth seed and the playoffs set to begin on Apr. 16, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam sat out Sunday night’s game. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said OG Anunoby would likely “try to play a little bit” against the Knicks.
News
Nets secure 7th seed with win over Pacers
The Nets had one job in their final regular season game before Tuesday’s Play-In Tournament begins: secure home-court advantage by defeating an Indiana Pacers team with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference on Sunday.
That job proved much easier said than done, and it’s another reason why Brooklyn remains one of the most polarizing teams competing for an NBA title this season. They have shown up, at times, for games against the elite teams in their conference but sleep-walk through teams they perceive to be beneath them. They blew a lead against the Detroit Pistons, had to come back from down 21 against the New York Knicks, blew a lead against the Houston Rockets and then forfeited an 18-point advantage against the Pacers before pulling away for a 134-126 victory at Barclays Center.
That’s an important trend to note because the Nets are a championship contender at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, which means they will need to play at least one team beneath them in the standings if they’re going to secure their playoff spot. The Nets have already lost to the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks this season. They also blew a 17-point lead in Friday’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team they may are locked in to play in Tuesday’s Play-In Tournament game. If the Nets lose to the Cavaliers, they will then play the winner between Atlanta and Charlotte.
The solution to the Nets’ woes is to string together a full 48-minute effort in a basketball game, rather than just spurts of good followed by spurts of nonchalant. The Nets jumped out to an early 8-0 lead over the Pacers, but took their foot off the gas after the half.
At the height of Indiana’s third-quarter run, the Pacers tied the game at 91 apiece and were a blown wide-open three away from taking their only lead of the game. They opened the second half with an 17-2 run, benefitting from increased full-court defensive pressure and hot three-point shooting.
The result was even more minutes for both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, each of whom logged 40 minutes for a job that could have been completed in 25.
Durant played full-time facilitator and part-time sniper against the Pacers. He set a new career high with 16 assists and logged a triple double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Irving scored 35 on 15-of-20 shooting, and Andre Drummond finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to go with two blocks. Bruce Brown also scored 20, marking the first time the Nets one of few occurrences this season where four players score 20 or more points in a game.
It’s also the umpteenth time they’ve allowed a lesser team to run up the score. The Nets also allowed the league-worst Detroit Pistons to score 123 points and gave up the same amount of points lowly Portland Trail Blazers.
Making the victory pretty, however, wasn’t the task on Sunday. Securing the No. 7 seed for the Play-In Tournament was, and the Nets can mark the task as completed, even if they forfeited a sizable lead along the way. It hasn’t been pretty all season for a team battered by injury, COVID-19, an unvaccinated superstar, and a disgruntled point guard, but they cross the finish line in the best possible position they could be in given the circumstances.
Now on to Tuesday, where a win will cement a first-round playoff series against either the Bucks or the Celtics.
News
Catcher Gary Sánchez in the middle of Twins’ win offensively, defensively
Gary Sánchez almost announced his arrival in Minnesota with a walk-off home run in Thursday’s Opening Day game.
But for a few inches, he would have.
Instead, the ball died on the warning track, just shy of leaving the park. It took a couple extra days, but on Sunday, Sánchez had his “Welcome to Minnesota,” moment, launching a ball to the third deck in left field for a first-inning grand slam off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales.
Sánchez capped the blast with a big bat flip before taking his trip around the bases. The grand slam was his first hit as a Twin and gave the Twins a five-run lead at the time, helping pad a lead they would not relinquish in their 10-4 win over the Mariners Sunday afternoon. Sánchez added an RBI double later in the game, driving in five of the Twins’ 10 runs.
“With a swing like, it gives you the confidence to be able to go out and do everything,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of the grand slam. “Our pitchers, our guys in the field, the at-bats that follow that, that’s the kind of changes the game in a huge way and something we needed. It was a huge moment for Gary and all of us.”
His home run, which flew 446 feet, and double were part of a big day for the catcher, who was also involved in a big first-inning play at the plate.
With two outs in the first, Seattle designated hitter Mitch Haniger sent a ball into the outfield, which left fielder Alex Kirilloff cut off. His throw hit shortstop Carlos Correa, whose strong peg got to Sánchez on the fly. The catcher then made a nice play to tag runner Jesse Winker and eliminate the Mariners’ threat.
“When I saw Correa grabbing the relay throw and turning around and throwing the ball to me, he has a good arm so I knew we got him,” Sánchez said.
It was a big play to get the Twins out of a jam, and minutes later, Sánchez was in the middle of the action again — this time with his bat — helping the Twins secure their first win of the 2022 season.
“That’s called teamwork. It’s not only one person. If someone can do their job, whoever’s behind them will pick him up, and I think we all did a good job today,” Sánchez said.
TICKET DEAL
After sealing their first win of the season, the Twins announced a limited-time ticket deal that will last through Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m.
On sale immediately, fans can purchase a $4 ticket for an upper-level seat or a $25 ticket for a lower-level seat to home games during weekdays — Monday through Thursday — while supplies last. Tickets are available for purchase on the Twins’ official website.
BRIEFLY
Catcher José Godoy, who was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Danny Coulombe, has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A St. Paul. The Saints now have five catchers on their roster. … Newly-acquired reliever Emilio Pagán threw a scoreless 1-2-3 eighth inning in his Twins debut with a pair of strikeouts. Pagán was acquired on Thursday as part of the trade that sent reliever Taylor Rogers to San Diego.
News
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainian forces dug on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday in his nightly address to the nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war, saying “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state.”
He also accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.
“When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them,” Zelenskyy said.
“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,” he added.
Experts have said that the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.
Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.
In Washington, a senior U.S. official said that Russia has appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion. The official was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Until now, Russia has had no central war commander on the ground.
The new battlefield leadership comes as the Russian military prepares for what is expected to be a large, focused push to expand control in Ukraine’s east. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region since 2014 and declared some territory there as independent.
Dvornikov, 60, gained prominence as head of the Russian forces deployed to Syria in 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government during the country’s devastating civil war. U.S. officials say he has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters.
Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” played down the significance of the appointment.
“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault has increasingly focused on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.
The narrower effort could help Russia’s problem, earlier in the war, of spreading its offensive too widely over too great a geographic area.
“Just looking at it on a map, you can see that they will be able to bring to bear a lot more power in a lot more concentrated fashion,” by focusing mainly on eastern Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday.
Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed an 8-mile (13-kilometer) convoy of military vehicles headed south through Ukraine to Donbas, recalling images of a convoy that got stalled on roads to Kyiv for weeks before Russia gave up on trying to take the capital.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast in a bid to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said. The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Russia’s military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air-defense missile systems in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv, a city not far from Kharkiv.
Sea-launched Russian cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit stationed farther west in the Dnipro region, Konashenkov said. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military claims could be independently verified.
The airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, was also hit by missiles twice on Sunday, according to the regional governor.
On Sunday night, Zelenskyy again called on Western countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine. During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy said, he discussed “how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and … force Russia to seek peace.”
“I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favor of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical,” Zelenskyy said.
The president of the European Commission said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that Ukraine’s response to a questionnaire she recently handed to Zelenskyy will enable her to decide whether to recommend the nation as a candidate to join the EU.
The process normally takes years, but EU leader Ursula von der Leyen has said Ukraine’s application could take just weeks to consider.
“Yesterday, somebody told me: ‘You know, when our soldiers are dying, I want them to know that their children will be free and be part of the European Union,’” von der Leyen said.
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed at least 57 people at a train station and other violence discovered as Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.
A day after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that he will meet Monday in Moscow with Putin. Austria, a member of the European Union, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
Ukraine has blamed Russia for killing civilians in Bucha and other towns outside the capital where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after Russian troops retreated. Russia has denied the allegations and falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Maria Vaselenko, 77, a resident of Borodyanka, said her daughter and son-in-law were killed, leaving her grandchildren orphaned.
“The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them. They were putting explosives under dead people,” Vaselenko said. “That’s why my children have been under the rubble for 36 days. It was not allowed” to remove bodies.
In Mariupol, Russia was deploying Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.
Residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city and frustrated evacuation missions. Ukrainian authorities think an airstrike on a theater that was being used as a bomb shelter killed hundreds of civilians, and Zelenskyy has said he expects more evidence of atrocities to be found once Mariupol no longer is blockaded.
The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, predicted that Russian forces will “renew offensive operations in the coming days” from Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv, in the campaign to conquer the Donbas, which comprises Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
But in the view of the think tank’s analysts, “The outcome of forthcoming Russian operations in eastern Ukraine remains very much in question.”
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Borodyanko, Robert Burns and Calvin Woodward in Washington, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
