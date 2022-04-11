Connect with us

News

Light To Moderate Rain Forecast In J&K: MeT Urges Farmers To Suspend Sprays, Irrigation

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Snowfall Advisory Issued By MeT Department In Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar, April 11 (GNS): Weatherman on Monday advised farmers to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields from Tuesday (afternoon) to Thursday (forenoon) in view of the approaching weather system.

“As of now, feeble (Western Disturbance is) most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 12 (afternoon) to April 14 (forenoon),” a meteorological department official here said in a statement to GNS. “Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds (are) most likely to occur during night of 12 April (night) to 13 April (forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till 14th April (forenoon).”

The system, he said, will most likely to concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir Division and few stations of Jammu Division.

He said there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompained with gusty winds at isolated places of both the Divisions during April 12 (night).

“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields during the above period.”(GNS)

News

Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: You can get jobs in these posts without examination in Air India AIASL, salary will be 75000, know others details

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

google news

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: Before applying, the candidate must read all these special things given carefully. Also, under this recruitment process, you can get jobs in Air India AIASL.

Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are looking for jobs in Air India (Sarkari Naukri). For this, Air India has invited applications for the posts of Apprentice/Handywoman, Customer Agent, Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver, Ramp Service Agent, Junior Executive-Technical, Duty Manager-Terminal, Deputy Terminal Manager-PACS under AI Airport Service Limited (AIASL).

Applications have been sought to fill India AIASL Recruitment 2022). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of Air India. This recruitment (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) is for Kolkata International Airport in Eastern Zone and Lucknow International Airport in Northern Zone.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link  Also, you can also check the official notification (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) through this link  A total of 658 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) process.

Important Dates for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022

Last date to apply for Kolkata Airport – 22 April 2022
Last date to apply for Lucknow Airport – 27 April 2022

Vacancy Details for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022

Kolkata Airport Vacancy

  • Terminal Manager – 1
  • Sub. Terminal Manager-PAX – 1
  • Duty Manager-Terminal – 6
  • Junior Executive-Technical – 5
  • Ramp Service Agent – ​​12
  • Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver – 96
  • Customer Agent – ​​206
  • Apprentice / Handyman – 277

Lucknow Airport Vacancy

  • Customer Agent – ​​13
  • Ramp Service Agent / Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver – 15
  • Handyman – 25
  • Junior Executive Technical – 1

Eligibility Criteria for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022

  • Candidates should have the relevant qualification given in the official notification.

Age Limit for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022

  • Terminal Manager, Dy. Terminal Manager – Pax & Duty Manager – Terminal – 55 Years

Other:

General – 28 Years
OBC – 31 Years
SC/ST – 33 Years

Application Fee for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022

Candidates have to pay Rs. 500/- will have to be paid.

News

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Jobs for Data Entry Operator, Other Posts- 12th Pass Can Also Apply

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Jobs for Data Entry Operator, Other Posts- 12th Pass Can Also Apply

New Delhi, Apr11: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. BECIL is looking to fill 378 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on the official website of BECIL-  Candidates need to note that they will be appointed on a contract basis. The online application will end on April 25, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022

News

Chicago Bulls will face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks beginning Sunday in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

The Chicago Bulls will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, staying close to home to begin their first postseason appearance in five years.

The best-of-seven series will start Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Game time and TV coverage are undetermined.

The Bulls (46-36) — who completed the regular season Sunday night with a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves — became locked in to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference last week after beginning 2022 at the top of the conference standings.

The defending NBA champion Bucks (51-31) were neck and neck with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers but dropped to the third seed Sunday after resting most of their starters in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The rivalry between the Bulls and Bucks seemed to gain an new edge after Alex Caruso’s injury at the hands of Grayson Allen in January, but it has been a lopsided series ever since. The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games.

“They’re champions for a reason,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “They’re battle-tested. They’ve been through this. We will have to play very, very good basketball on both ends of the floor.”

Despite facing the hardest schedule in the league after the All-Star break, the Bucks posted a 15-7 record as they chase back-to-back titles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poses an impossible problem for most teams, but the Bucks have thrived in recent wins over the Bulls on the strength of other players such as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.

“They have a really good team and a complete team,” Zach LaVine said. “I think we do as well. We just have to attack them and figure out a way we can beat them. … We have to try to bring the fight to them because if we’re back on our heels, it’s not going to be good.”

