Light To Moderate Rain Forecast In J&K: MeT Urges Farmers To Suspend Sprays, Irrigation

Srinagar, April 11 (GNS): Weatherman on Monday advised farmers to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields from Tuesday (afternoon) to Thursday (forenoon) in view of the approaching weather system.

“As of now, feeble (Western Disturbance is) most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 12 (afternoon) to April 14 (forenoon),” a meteorological department official here said in a statement to GNS. “Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds (are) most likely to occur during night of 12 April (night) to 13 April (forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till 14th April (forenoon).”

The system, he said, will most likely to concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir Division and few stations of Jammu Division.

He said there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompained with gusty winds at isolated places of both the Divisions during April 12 (night).

“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields during the above period.”(GNS)

