Magic distributes over $1 million to Central Florida organizations
The Orlando Magic not only closed out the season with a matchup vs. the Miami Heat Sunday at Amway Center, but they also distributed over $1 million to the Central Florida community.
The Magic distributed 13 $50,000 grants and four $100,000 focus area grants totaling $1.05 million to 17 organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation during a ceremony Sunday.
The 13 organizations that received the $50,000 grants were: City Year Orlando, Early Leaning Coalition of Orange County, Elevate Orlando, Hebni Nutrition Consultants, Hope Community City, Impower, Orlando Ballet, Orlando Shakes in Partnership with UCF, Page 15, Professional Opportunities Programs for Students, UCF Foundation, Tech Sassy Girlz and Zebra Coalition.
The four organizations that receive the four $100,000 focus area grants were: Foundation for Foster Children, Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, Harbor House and YMCA of Central Florida.
The organizations were honored during Sunday’s game.
“On behalf of the entire DeVos family, we are so honored to be able to give back to this great Orlando community each year on this very important day,” Magic chairman Dan DeVos said in a statement. “The foundation of our family has always been one surrounded in community work. I truly am honored to be able to share in the excitement of all of these very deserving organizations.”
Sunday marked the 14th time that at least $1 million has been distributed through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation since its inception.
More than $27 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation over the last 32 years.
“Through the leadership of the DeVos family, giving back to our community in whatever way possible has always been a focal point in all that we do as an organization,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement. “From the beginning, the vision of Mr. and Mrs. DeVos was for the Magic to serve as a platform to improve our great city. The OMYF is one way we can continue to honor that vision and assist these amazing organizations who help the foundation fulfill its commitment to underserved youth and families in Central Florida.”
The DeVos Family Foundation also is donating a total of $3 million to 30 area nonprofit organizations as part of the DeVos family’s 30 Grants for 30 Years initiative in addition to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation’s fundraising.
The initiative’s goal is to invest in people and projects impacting youth, essential needs for families, and community enrichment across Central Florida.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
‘Today was important’: Michael Kopech plays a pivotal role in the Chicago White Sox’s 10-1 win against the Detroit Tigers
Michael Kopech was back in his dream job Sunday, returning full time to the Chicago White Sox rotation.
After missing 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and opting out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for personal reasons, the right-hander spent the majority of 2021 in the bullpen.
He had four spot starts last season. The plan was always to get back in the rotation.
Kopech made the most of that opportunity Sunday, allowing one run on two hits in four innings in a 10-1 win against the Detroit Tigers in front of 15,712 at Comerica Park.
“Today was important to me,” Kopech said. “I may have put a little bit extra pressure on myself because it was important to me. But there’s a lot of people that I had in mind today. I had about a two-hour conversation with my dad (Saturday). He helped me get in the right mindset.
“And I’m always thinking about my son and I put myself in a position where I can do more to support his life. Today was a big day for me.”
Kopech struck out three and walked two in the 69-pitch outing. He didn’t factor in the decision — Kyle Crick got credited with the win — but he played a pivotal role in helping the Sox take two of three from the Tigers in the season-opening series.
“I really liked being able to get through four (innings), especially when the bullpen has been heavy this series,” Kopech said. “I was able to do that and hopefully that puts me in a good position to build off of that for my next one.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa liked how Kopech made adjustments throughout the afternoon.
“He’d miss with his fastball and he’d fix his delivery,” La Russa said. “I talked to him after the game and he said, ‘Some good and some not so good,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, but there was a lot more good.’
“And the one thing he did, when it was not good, he tweaked it. He made the adjustments. That’s a very encouraging sign.”
Staked to a two-run lead, Kopech struck out Robbie Grossman on a 96.6 mph fastball to begin his day.
After a scoreless first, he allowed a run in the second on a two-out triple by Victor Reyes.
“Between innings, I was able to make an adjustment to the next inning,” Kopech said. “I felt like I progressed well each inning. Kind of struggled a little bit in the second. As long as I’m able to make those adjustments and not let them carry to the next hitter or the next inning, then I’m in a good position.”
Kopech retired the last seven batters he faced, including striking out the first two hitters in the third.
“It sounds simple and obvious, but I just was able to focus on my target a little bit more,” Kopech said of the third inning. “I kind of drowned out some stuff that I was letting get in my head in the second inning. That was mainly just me overthinking, and I took a step back and didn’t think as much. Very simple and obvious fixes, but I felt like I was able to make an adjustment.”
Kopech exited after getting Jonathan Schoop to fly out to right to end the fourth. The Sox are monitoring Kopech for the long haul.
“We were thinking conditioning-wise, 65 or 70 (pitches),” La Russa said. “See if he could buy an out in the fourth. Bought one, bought two, bought them all. Wasn’t going to push him.”
Crick struck out one in a scoreless fifth to pick up the win. Lefty Tanner Banks struck out four in the final two innings in an impressive major-league debut.
“I remember my debut in Triple A and being so, so, so nervous,” Banks said. “Telling myself and reminding myself over and over again, take the feeling and feel for what it is and relax and pitch your game. It allowed me to stay within myself and think through the pitches I wanted to throw and where I wanted to throw them instead of letting the moment take over.”
All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson excelled in his season debut after serving a suspension that was handed down during the final week of 2021. Anderson doubled on the game’s first pitch, one of three hits, and scored twice.
“It felt good,” Anderson said. “I was excited to get back out there with the guys and compete. And even better that we got a win.”
Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer in the seventh and drove in another run in the ninth with a single. Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu both had two RBIs as the Sox head to Chicago for Tuesday’s home opener after rebounding from Friday’s tough 5-4 loss to win the final two of the series.
“The most impressive thing we did was to get our heart broken and come out the next two days and play and get wins,” La Russa said.
()
1 man dead, 1 teen wounded in overnight shootings
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left one man dead and a teenager injured.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened just after 1:40 a.m. near the city-county border. Officers located the victim, a 16-year-old boy, in the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue. He’d been shot in the leg.
The victim told police he was walking with an 18-year-old in the 5900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue when a vehicle drove past and someone in the car began shooting at them.
The 16-year-old was said to be in stable condition.
The second shooting occured just aftr 2 a.m. at 5800 West Florissant. A 60-year-old man was found shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Saints bats explode for 15-6 rout of Louisville Bats
LOUISVILLE — If not for a pressing occasion next week, the St. Paul Saints might never leave northern Kentucky.
The Saints seemed to find a second home at Louisville Slugger Field during their six-game series that opened the Triple-A baseball season this past week. And what a series it was for the Saints, who wrapped it up with a 15-6 rout of the host Louisville Bats.
St. Paul had a feast on Louisville pitching in the series finale, hitting a franchise-record seven doubles, a franchise-tying-record 11 extra base hits and slugging four home runs.
During the six games and 54 innings they played in Louisville, the Saints (5-1) trailed the Bats (1-5) for a total of an inning and a half.
But as wonderfully as things went on the road for St. Paul, it’s time to come home. After a well-deserved day off on Monday, the Saints return to CHS Field for their home opener at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday against the Indianapolis Indians.
The Indians, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are 4-2 after opening the season at home with a six-game series against Omaha.
On Sunday, Kyle Garlick, Mark Contreras and Chance Sisco finished with three hits apiece for St. Paul. Daniel Robertson, Jermaine Palacio and Curtis Terry had two hits each in the Saints’ 16-hit attack. Garlick, Contreras, Robertson and Terry hit home runs.
