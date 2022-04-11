News
Magic secure second-best draft lottery odds, tie franchise 3-point recored in win vs. Heat
The biggest question the Orlando Magic faced entered their Sunday season finale vs. the Miami Heat at Amway Center was answered before tipoff.
With the Rockets’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which ended over an hour before Magic-Heat started, Houston finished with the league’s worst record at 20-62 and secured the best odds for a top-five in the May 17 draft lottery.
That guaranteed the Magic would finish with the league’s second-worst record ahead of tipoff, removing a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the team before they beat the Heat 125-111 to close at the season at 22-60.
With four opening-game starters — Cole Anthony (sprained left toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist), Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) and Franz Wagner (sprained right ankle) — sidelined, the Magic leaned on their reserves against a top-seeded Heat team that sat most of their playoffs rotation.
Seven Orlando scored 10-plus points, with the Magic tying a franchise record in 3-pointers (23) and attempts (58). They set the record on Jan. 13, 2009, against the Sacramento Kings.
R.J Hampton scored a season-high 21 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Markelle Fultz had a 10-point-15-assist double-double in a season-high 29 minutes for his first double-double since returning from his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February.
Mo Bamba, the lone opening-night starter who played, finished with 21 points (7 of 11 ), 10 rebounds and 2 blocks. Chuma Okeke had 17 points (6 of 12) and 6 rebounds, while Moe Wagner recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.
Two-way players Ignas Brazdeikis and Admiral Schofield combined for 23 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting.
Devin Cannady, who signed a partially guaranteed multi-year contract Sunday afternoon, finished with 15 points (4 of 9 on 3s) in 33 minutes.
Victor Oladipo led the Heat with a season-high 40 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon and Markieff Morris sidelined.
With the league’s second-worst record, the Magic will have a 52.1% chance of securing a top-four pick in the June 23 draft.
Orlando’s odds will be:
- 14% for the No. 1 pick;
- 13.4% for No. 2;
- 12.7% for No. 3;
- 12% for No. 4;
- 27.8% for No. 5;
- 20% for No. 6.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Chicago Bulls will face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks beginning Saturday in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs
The Chicago Bulls will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, staying close to home to begin their first postseason appearance in five years.
The best-of-seven series will start Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Bulls (45-36 entering Sunday) became locked in to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference last week after beginning 2022 at the top of the conference standings. The defending NBA champion Bucks (51-31) were neck and neck with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers but dropped to the third seed Sunday after resting most of their starters in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The rivalry between the Bulls and Bucks seemed to gain an new edge after Alex Caruso’s injury at the hands of Grayson Allen in January, but it has been a lopsided series ever since. The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games.
Despite facing the hardest schedule in the league after the All-Star break, the Bucks posted a 15-7 record as they chase back-to-back titles. Giannis Antetokounmpo poses an impossible problem for most teams, but the Bucks have thrived in recent wins over the Bulls on the strength of other players such as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.
Bulls vs. Bucks
Best-of-seven; times and TV are TBA
- Game 1: April 16 at Fiserv Forum
- Game 2: April 17 at Fiserv Forum
- Game 3: April 19 at United Center
- Game 4: April 20 at United Center
- Game 5 (if necessary): April 22 at Fiserv Forum
- Game 6 (if necessary): April 24 at United Center
- Game 7 (if necessary): April 26 at Fiserv Forum
Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley combine for 76 points in meaningless season finale win
Either the Knicks got a glimpse of a bright future on Sunday night, or their opportunistic youngsters capitalized on the chance to play the backups of a team that had nothing to play for.
With several Raptors starters resting for the playoffs, the Knicks beat Toronto 105-94 to finish 37-45, with their exact lottery position to be determined by how the Pelicans (36-45 going into Sunday) end their season.
Wherever the truth lies, Knicks fans will eat up this objective fact:
Finally given the opportunity to play major minutes on a nightly basis with Julius Randle sidelined, Obi Toppin has balled out.
Toppin’s second year ended with career-highs in games 81 and 82, dropping 35 on the Wizards on Friday night and 42 on the Raptors on Sunday. In five games starting for the injured Randle, Toppin closed out the season with 20, 20, 19, 35 and 42 points.
Garden fans have begged for Toppin all year, and he gave it to them on Sunday night. The slam dunk contest champion had at least four spectacular highlight dunks:
-An outrageous reverse alley-oop from Alec Burks
-A breakaway tomahawk at the start of the fourth quarter
-A high-speed oop from Burks as soon as he re-entered for the end of the fourth quarter
-Going directly at the Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe on the open court after a press break; Watanabe was wise enough to get out of the way
Despite how Leon Rose tried to spin the Knicks’ strong finish, Toppin’s performances have largely come amid the dregs of the NBA calendar, with teams actively tanking for lottery position (like the Wizards were Friday) or resting key players for the postseason (Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet sat out for the Raptors Sunday).
Schedule-based mirage or not, Toppin has flashed a something of a three-point stroke over the last four games. He was 12 for his last 23 heading into Sunday, and hit six of 14 attempts — which the Raptors mostly dared him to take — to close out the year Sunday.
Fellow second-year player Immanuel Quickley was equally impressive on Sunday, finishing with career highs in points (34) and assists (12) and tied his career best 10 rebounds for a triple-double.
Winderman’s view: Too much, too late for Victor Oladipo? Plus Heat-Magic thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 125-111 loss to the Orlando Magic:
— First, perspective..
— Victor Oladipo did this, including his 25 first-half points, against mostly second-tier members of the second-worst team in the NBA.
— On a night when few on either side were exactly summoning maximum effort.
— And for all of the right things the Heat have said about Victor, and for all the right things Oladipo has said about the Heat, there has been very little of substance when it has come to meaningful minutes since the rotation reset that started with the March 28 game against the Kings.
— So, in some ways, this might have been more about Oladipo making a statement about his impending free agency than his playoff prospects.
— Recall, he set a tone with his 21 points one week earlier in Toronto.
— And then was held out for a week, until Sunday.
— The question is not necessarily whether he is in the playoff rotation ahead of Gabe Vincent.
— But rather whether either make the primary playoff rotation.
— And that could come down to the postseason usage of Duncan Robinson.
— Since Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin all appear destined for roles in the postseason rotation.
— For the Heat, the approach was as it should have been: When in doubt, sit them out.
— So no Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Herro and Dedmon.
— But also no Bam Adebayo, who entered NBA health-and-safety protocols Sunday.
— What that means is that Adebayo likely will be isolated from teammates through Friday.
— With the Heat not opening the playoffs until Sunday, it should make Saturday’s practice particularly significant, with that not only Adebayo’s potential return to the practice court, but also the Heat’s lone pre-playoff practice when aware of their opponent.
— An opponent that will not be determined until Friday night’ conclusion of the play-in tournament.
— The Heat also were without Markieff Morris, who was an active scratch.
— Coach Erik Spoelstra also went light with those in his likely playoff rotation.
— So that left a starting lineup of Omer Yurtseven, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, Mychal Mulder and Oladipo.
— One not seen before.
— And one that can’t be seen in the playoffs, with Mulder’s two-way contract precluding such participation.
— Robinson wound up leading the Heat in games played for the third consecutive season, tying for the franchise record. Glen Rice and Norris Cole both previously led the Heat in games played for three consecutive seasons, with Rice’s run ending in 1995 and Cole’s in 2014.
— With his second 3-point attempt, Robinson moved past Eddie Jones for second on the Heat all-time list.
— With his seventh point, Robinson moved past Jamal Mashburn for 24th on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Adebayo ended his season by shooting 50 percent or better from the field in a career-best 16 consecutive games. The only longer streaks in the Heat’s 34 seasons were 21 such games by Shaquille O’Neal in 2007 and 18 by Alonzo Mourning in 1997.
— Butler finished the season one free throw from tying Bob Lanier for 71st on the NBA all-time list.
— Tucker finished the season one free throw shy of 700 for his career.
— Lowry finished the season one steal from tying Charles Oakley for 68th on the NBA all-time list.
— Lowry also finished the season seven assists from tying Nate Archibald for 26th on the NBA all-time list.
— Herro ended the season threes points from moving him past Michael Beasley for 21st on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Dedmon finished the season one steal shy of 250 for his career.
— In a sign of the closing-night times, Udonis Haslem and Javonte Smart were the Heat’s first two reserves.
— Like Mulder, Smart, because he is on a two-way contract, is ineligible for the playoffs.
— Vincent then entered as the Heat’s third reserve.
— All as Strus and Martin looked on from the bench.
— Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the Heat’s style is one he would like to see his team eventually emulate.
— “I think that’s the brand of style that we continue to build toward,” he said pregame, “our guys being physical, being aggressive, a high level of competition. But just being able to get after it night in and night out.”
— Of his offseason goal for his team, Mosley said, “I’ll tell you one thing, the one thing that we want all of our guys to come back doing is shooting the heck out of that basketball. I think that’s big.”
