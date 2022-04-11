Connect with us

Man crossing Highway 65 in Columbia Heights struck and critically injured.

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Man crossing Highway 65 in Columbia Heights struck and critically injured.
A man crossing Highway 65 in Columbia Heights was critically injured Saturday night when he was hit by an SUV, according to the Anoka County sheriff’s office.

The man was not crossing at a crosswalk or signal when he was struck at 9:08 p.m. Saturday near Central Avenue N.E. and 45th Avenue N.E., authorities said.

The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No further details were available Sunday.

"A More Decent World": Remembering Todd Gitlin

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

“A More Decent World”: Remembering Todd Gitlin
About 250 people gathered on the Columbia University campus on April 9 at a memorial for the writer and activist Todd Gitlin, who died in February at the age of 79.

Gitlin’s prolific writing—he published 17 books, including a novel, The Opposition, that will be published posthumously later this year—and his decades of activism made him a prominent leader in liberal and leftist circles. Gitlin taught for many years at Columbia’s Journalism School and, in the late 1990s, Gitlin wrote a regular column for the Observer.

The service, which was organized by Gitlin’s stepdaughter Shoshana Haulley, featured speeches from several prominent activists and writers, including Heather Booth and the novelist couple Paul Auster and Siri Hustvedt. One speaker noted that in everything he undertook, Gitlin amid to create “a more decent world.” Others recalled Gitlin as a brilliant student at the Bronx High School of Science who enjoyed playing basketball and playing board games.

A More Decent World Remembering Todd Gitlin

The setting, Columbia’s Low Library, was ironic. In 1968, Gitlin, an early leader of Students for a Democratic Society, took part in the student uprising that involved the occupation of Low Library and other Columbia buildings. He continued to take part in more recent protest movements, including Occupy Wall Street and the attempts to get universities to divest from fossil-fuel companies. Gitlin was known for being critical of other activists’ tactics—he felt Occupy Wall Street was too unfocused, for example—but, several speakers noted, never wavered in his support of their causes.

Attendees included several prominent journalists, including Michael Tomasky, Eric Alterman, Katha Pollitt, Paul Berman, Michael Massing and Craig Unger, as well as historians David Greenberg and Michael Kazin.

Before he died, Gitlin had discussed with his family what song he would want played at his memorial. They had guessed something from Bob Dylan or The Beatles, but he chose Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Friday's Chicago Cubs game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of rain

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Friday’s Chicago Cubs game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of rain
The Chicago Cubs game Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain.

The game is scheduled to be made up May 30 as the second half of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game now will begin at 12:05 p.m. with the makeup game beginning at 6:40 p.m. Separate tickets will be required for each.

“Everybody’s trying to look out for the health of the players and if we stop-go-stop-go, the pitching is what’s not all the way stretched out yet for a lot of teams,” manager David Ross said. “So with the conditions, with the elements and not being able to be on the field — we all want to play, but postponing is probably the smart thing to do.”

The Cubs are keeping the rotation in order and bumping their starters back a day for the rest of the series. Left-hander Justin Steele will start Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman will make his Cubs debut Sunday in the series finale.

Left-hander Drew Smyly originally was set to start Sunday. Ross indicated Smyly will pitch in Pittsburgh, but it is unclear which game.

()

Seiya Suzuki: Get to know the new Chicago Cubs outfielder

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Seiya Suzuki: Get to know the new Chicago Cubs outfielder
Seiya Suzuki was one of the top free agents on the market.

His 5-year, $85 million deal with the Chicago Cubs is the largest in Major League Baseball history for a Japanese position player and is surpassed only by pitcher Masahiro Tanaka’s seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2014.

The right-handed-hitting Suzuki, 27, starred in Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting .309 with a .402 on-base percentage and .943 OPS in nine seasons with the Hiroshima Carp. He posted a hefty .433 OBP while slugging 38 home runs and 26 doubles in 132 games (533 plate appearances) last season.

Get to know the new Cubs outfielder, whose first name is pronounced “Say-yah.”

How the Cubs landed Seiya Suzuki: Team pitch in LA, secret Wrigley Field tour and a connection with Yu Darvish

The Cubs waited 99 days for the lockout to end to present its case to Seiya Suzuki for why he should pick the Cubs. What followed over a five-day stretch last week landed the Cubs their star target, giving Suzuki the biggest contract for a Japanese position player in baseball history.

“We did a five-year deal for a reason. This is an investment in him and his future,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “If there are some growing pains or some assimilation challenges, that’s fine with us because we believe that once he gets used to it, we’re really excited about what we’ll get. We will have to be a little bit patient.”

>>> Read more here

Kosuke Fukudome — still playing in Japan at age 44 — says Cubs fans ‘will love to see’ Seiya Suzuki play

If anyone understands what awaits Japanese star Seiya Suzuki at Wrigley Field, it’s his countryman Kosuke Fukudome.

Fourteen years after Fukudome became the first Japanese player to play for the Cubs, the 44-year-old’s career continues where it started, in Nippon Professional Baseball, now playing for the Chunichi Dragons.

His fond memories of Chicago haven’t diminished in the years since returning to Japan. Fukudome spoke to the Tribune with Japanese reporter Naoko Sato serving as an interpreter.

>>> Read more here

Seiya Suzuki shows humor and dedication with all eyes on his Cubs spring debut: ‘He’s not afraid of a challenge’

A golf cart rumbled past the entrance to the Cubs clubhouse, making a beeline for the complex’s indoor batting cages.

Seiya Suzuki had just completed three innings in his first spring game in front of a lawn-packed crowd of 10,595 at Sloan Park. His first two plate appearances weren’t exactly memorable: two strikeouts looking, including a couple of borderline calls.

Suzuki, accompanied in the golf cart by assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington and interpreter Toy Matsushita, then headed to the cages. His postgame media sessions would have to wait.

>>> Read more here

Mike Trout’s influence on Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki goes beyond that viral moment: ‘You know you’re making an impact’

A bashful smile crossed Seiya Suzuki’s face at the mention of his viral moment.

During his introduction as the Cubs’ new right fielder, Suzuki revealed his admiration for Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout. When asked why he chose to wear No. 27, Suzuki replied in English: “I love you, Mike Trout.”

When the topic is broached after a workout at Sloan Park, Suzuki couldn’t help but momentarily cover his face with his hands, a modest grin still peeking through.

“I don’t like to be trending a lot,” Suzuki told the Tribune through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “I don’t like to be well known.”

>>> Read more here

Seiya Suzuki ends a spring 0-fer with a home run in front of Cubs fans: ‘It felt really good’

Seiya Suzuki’s final at-bat became his most memorable of the spring.

Suzuki was 0-for-8 when he stepped to the plate in the fourth inning against Seattle Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales. He quickly ended the hitless stretch, though it wasn’t a good start to the at-bat.

>>> Read more here

Seiya Suzuki’s plate discipline sets up success in Cubs’ win on opening day

Seiya Suzuki thought he would be nervous going into his major-league debut, but the Japanese star wasn’t, noting “it was actually really fun.”

“In all my at-bats I was able to be myself and enjoy the game today,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita.

>>> Read more here

()

