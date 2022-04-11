Connect with us

Blockchain

Marcelo Claure Former SoftBank CEO Owns 10% Portfolio in Bitcoin

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
Editors News
  • Claure stepped down as Softbank’s CEO at the end of January.
  • Bitcoin has been down 1.25% in the last 24 hours.

Marcelo Claure, a former CEO of Tokyo-based Softbank, has revealed that he currently allocates 10% of his assets to Bitcoin (BTC). According to Claure Capital’s CEO, he decided because of his concern about an impending recession. Claure presently serves as the Vice-Chairman of TelevisaUnivision’s Board of Directors and as a director of T-Mobile and the Chairman of Claure Capital after his departure from Softbank.

Fear of an Impending Recession

The president of Bolivar’s biggest professional soccer club, Club Bolivar, and a co-owner of the Spanish soccer team Girona FC round out Claure’s list of accomplishments. In a panel discussion at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, Claure argues that government monetary policies are to blame for global inflation.

Claure also explains why he increased his BTC holdings by up to 80% to 90%. He claims he did it out of fear of an impending recession. Claure says that the capital allocators constantly informed them that the “safe thing” was to “keep everything at 2%.”

As a result, they concluded that Bitcoin was one of the safest methods to save their money. Bitcoin, according to Claure, is possibly the only investment where the chance of gain exceeds the “potential of an asymmetry,” at least in the short term. He stepped down as Softbank’s CEO at the end of January.

On Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) continued its downward trend, dropping even farther into a trading range that it has maintained for most of the year. A hawkish Federal Reserve and rising inflation are expected to put further pressure on the token in the coming months. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,175.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,806,196,845 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.25% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $42K as Bears Start to Takeover

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $42K as Bears Start to Takeover
Editors News
  • The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to $41,897.15, a three-week low.
  • BTC’s long holdings were liquidated in big numbers last week.

BTC continued its downward trend on Monday, slipping even farther into the trading range it has been in for much of the year. Inflation and a more hawkish Federal Reserve are expected to put further pressure on the token, which means analysts predict it to continue to lose value.

Bitcoin BTC Price Drops Below 42K as Bears Start to
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to $41,897.15, a three-week low. End-March gains of about $48,000 in 2022 have been nearly completely erased from the token. The token’s recent decline has been compounded by the recent declines in other crypto assets. Interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve have also sparked a sell-off in the stock market and the foreign currency market.

Trend Primarily Negative

In addition to BTC’s drop below $42,000, it temporarily fell below its 200-day moving average, indicating that the coin may be destined for even worse losses below $40,000. Famous crypto analyst @SmartContracter, predicts that the token will fall to as low as $37-$38,000. While the world’s biggest cryptocurrency may enjoy a temporary relief rally in the near term, the trend remains primarily negative.

According to recent statistics, BTC’s long holdings were liquidated in big numbers last week. Due to recent losses, traders’ expectations for further growth in the token may have shifted. Several reasons are against BTC’s price, including increasing inflation, a growing link with equities, and a continual halving.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,314.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,542,821,039 USD. Bitcoin has been down 0.76% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Algoracle, The Next Phase Oracle Solution Ready To Power The Algorand Ecosystem

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Algoracle, The Next Phase Oracle Solution Ready To Power The Algorand Ecosystem
The Algorand ecosystem has seen unprecedented levels of adoption. The network has been rising in popularity as investors seek a sustainable and cost-efficient alternative to the expensive and slower blockchains.

Algoracle, a project created to provide Algorand with a native oracle service was created to bootstrap the ecosystem’s expansion. This can only move forward by connecting its decentralized applications (dApps) to the real world.

Algoracle facilitates this process by providing the network with a decentralized bridge to connect smart contracts with real-world data. This service is critical for the expansion of any blockchain-based ecosystem.

Data from Token Terminal indicates that Ethereum, one of the largest networks in terms of dApps numbers, saw an explosion in its monthly revenue. This growth was recorded from April 2020 when it stood below $1 billion to its current $14 billion.

The main driver for this growth has been the adoption of its decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Conversely, these dApps require an oracle service to operate, offer a product or use case, process transactions, and onboard more users.

Simply put without an oracle, there is no growth. At its yearly high, Algorand saw as many as 1.8 million active addresses. These users will support the network’s next era of adoption, but they need the tools and services that will enable it. Algoracle is the bridge that will make it happen.

Algoracle Can Enable A New Generation Of Use Cases

Unlike competitive services, Algoracle leverages Algorand’s unique consensus algorithm. Called Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), it allows Algoracle to operate as a fully decentralized service without the limitations of a traditional oracle.

In that sense, Algoracle is a step forward for oracle as it can provide newer and more complex dApps with a native Verifiable Random Function (VRF) mechanism. This improves the oracle’s performance, efficiency, scalability, and uptime.

Algoracle and the VRF mechanism features will enable the service to power a new branch of use cases. For example, smart contracts will be able to receive data, and their upgraded infrastructure will allow them to send data into the real world.

In that way, a user could receive notifications from their NFT marketplace, receive or send data on a decentralized exchange (DEX), and more. It is the next generation in DeFi and smart contract interaction. This could allow dApps operating with Algoracle to communicate and potentially support cross-chain transactions.

Algoracle Supports Numerous Projects On Algorand

Over the past year, Algoracle has partnered with Brave New Coin, Kaiko, Nomics, AlgoGuard, Equito Finance, Glitter Finance, and many others. Their collaboration with Glitter Finance has enabled them to power their DeFi services comprised of a yield generation solution, a cross-chain bridge, and a cross-chain NFT marketplace.

This goes to show the importance of an oracle solution for the Algorand ecosystem and its vast array of use cases. When the partnership was announced, David Dobrovitsky, founder and CEO of Glitter Finance said:

The Glitter Finance technical team, working in concert with the technical team of Algoracle has developed new innovations that will greatly enhance and change the way blockchain and cross-chain bridges work and will allow for much greater solidity and stability for the Glitter Protocol (…).

 

Blockchain

LBank Exchange Will List Frz Solar System (FRZSS) on April 11, 2022

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

LBank Exchange Will List Frz Solar System (FRZSS) on April 11, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Apr. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Frz Solar System (FRZSS) on April 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FRZSS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022.

As a digital currency focused on the field of solar energy, Frz Solar System (FRZSS) is here to strengthen the solar energy industry and expand this industry to help electricity supply while reducing the electricity generation costs. The FRZSS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Frz Solar System

In today’s world, human beings face a very big concern called climate change, one of the causes of which is fossil fuels. This energy source is depleted and emits large amounts of CO2 when combined with oxygen. It seems that reducing energy consumption and replacing the fossil fuel source with a clean and renewable source are effective and practical methods leading to lower CO2 emissions. Renewable energies such as solar are focused in a wide range of studies.

Frz Solar System (FRZSS) is a token in BSC network in the field of solar energy. The main purpose of the FRZSS token is to strengthen the solar energy industry and expanding this industry to help electricity supply for the near future. Cooperating with other companies, the team has also been focusing on reducing electricity generation costs.

The FRZSS team is progressing and examining the problems every day to make FRZSS token the best in this field. The BSC network offers FRZSS Community a good blockchain experience through more modest exchange fees contrasted with the Ethereum Network. It is EVM compatible, has low transaction fees and high speed. Frz Solar System shares direct data with the community, thus, the FRZSS community acts transparently, and provides control of the decision-making, operations, and changes in the platform straightforwardly to the groups in the FRZSS community.

About FRZSS Token

Based on BSC network, FRZSS has a total supply of 120 trillion (i.e. 120,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2.08% is provided for DEX liquidity, 5% is allocated to the core team, 66.92% is provided for partnership, 1% is provided for airdrop, 15% is provided for the platform development. In addition, it burns 1% on each transaction to make it deflationary.

FRZSS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022. Investors who are interested in Frz Solar System investment can easily buy and sell FRZSS token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of FRZSS on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about FRZSS Token:

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

