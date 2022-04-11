Finance
My Experience With AmeriSave Mortgage Company
You’ve gone through the long, tedious process of finding your perfect home… You have made an offer, it’s been accepted, and now it’s time to apply for a mortgage. Who do you turn to?
There’s a lot of banking options when it comes to mortgages and when it comes to selecting the right banking partner to help you get into your dream home. There are many things to consider. Most notably is the interest rate, the duration of the loan, closing costs, etc.
However, one thing that I learned after buying a few properties is that the bank you select should be a real consideration. Although the banks aggressively try to get your business, once you select a bank, the tides begin to shift, and that once friendly understanding bank suddenly becomes very difficult to deal with.
That is, if you select the wrong institution…
Once the process has started, switching to a new bank could be a costly decision, and shady banks know this. The process of switching would be a hassle for all the other parties involved, such as your realtor and your title company. In addition, if you were to switch after a few weeks, it might cause you to pay a significantly higher interest rate if interest rates are on the rise.
You don’t want that! So, picking the right company from the start is critical so that you can get into your dream home as smoothly as possible.
I learned this the hard way when I decided to go with an AmeriSave mortgage. After going through this process with other mortgage companies, including at the end of 2008 after the financial crisis, I had a reasonable understood how the mortgage process worked.
But I had an unfortunate wake-up call just a few weeks into my AmeriSave mortgage experience. From my perspective, the banking company was putting pressure on me just for sport. It seemed they almost took pleasure in making my life a living nightmare. Making me struggle to get documents that were difficult to acquire. The fact that they are asking me for some of these documents was absurd…
What type of documents, you might ask?
First was the number of documents. At first, it was 10, then 20, when I finally thought I was done, I had 10 more, then another 10. All in all, by the time I finally completed the process, I must’ve submitted somewhere between 50 and 60 documents.
Some of the oddest ones included:
- The current year K-1 tax documents from stocks that I didn’t even own anymore. I didn’t have those and unlike other documents, tracking those down proved to be extremely difficult. In the end, I learned that those documents didn’t even exist. Then I had to provide proof if they didn’t exist.
- I had the chase down one of my rental property’s HOA invoices. This shouldn’t have been a big deal, as I provided AmeriSave with the document initially, but as it turned out, the HOA invoice I provided was from the previous quarter, and that wasn’t good enough. I had to get the HOA invoice from the current quarter even though it was the same dollar amount.
- Since my wife had sent me a gift to help purchase the property, AmeriSave wanted the bank account statement from my partner. Not a big deal, I asked for it and received it. Unfortunately, they also demanded that she provide her other bank accounts that were NOT part of the gift. Why would someone not on loan have to provide bank accounts that have nothing to do with the loan? My partner was reluctant and for a good reason. What business is it of AmeriSave to demand to see someone’s private bank accounts that are not connected to the loan and not on loan? Good thing they did not ask for my mothers bank accounts!
- AmeriSave also required me to contact my accountant and have him write a letter stating that my business was currently active. This seemed like it didn’t make a lot of sense for several reasons. For one, I had been in business for almost 20 years, and I just gave them a fresh tax return. Did they think I would dissolve my business? Secondly, my accountant only does my annual return, so he doesn’t have any firsthand knowledge about my business other than what’s in my tax return, which AmeriSave already had. Finally, they had already provided my business was active by providing real-time statements showing company receipts. So, they can see with their eyeballs firsthand that money was coming into the company. So why did they want me to contact the third party who had less information than they did and plead that they would create a document for me? It’s one thing to make me chase down documents. Still, it’s even more complicated when I have to go to a third party and ask them to create a document, especially when that party doesn’t have firsthand knowledge of the information AmeriSave wants them to provide. Why would that even matter when they see the money being generated by the business. It would be like demanding a copy of a document when you already have the original.
It took some time, but after completing all the requirements, I finally got a Certified Loan Approval that was good for eight weeks! That should’ve been no problem because the loan was closing in four weeks. I worked hard to get everything they needed, including pleading with other parties to give me personal information or create letters for me to get the certified approval before we would lose our earnest money.
I was set… or was I?
One week before the closing, AmeriSave hits me with another huge list of requirements! What? Oh, No! Wasn’t I already certified? The official document I received stating I was certified is not real? Do I have to start this painful process again? Why did you wait nearly three weeks to tell me I would have to do all this again?
The first time I went through this process was stressful enough, but now I’ve already given my 30 days’ notice to my landlord and sold half my belongings in preparation for the move. I did this because I was relying on the fact that I was certified.
Now we have another massive list of new absurd requirements, despite already being certified.
- AmeriSave wanted a disclosure and waiver document from my broker. When I asked him for it, his response was, “Lol. I can honestly say I have never had a lender ask for those before!”
- AmeriSave wanted me to provide a lease agreement on my rental property because it wasn’t in my tax return… The problem was, it was in my tax return. Stop wasting my time!
- They wanted a copy of the earnest money check. The problem was we paid by wire, and they already have the wire documents. Are you morons?
- They want another letter from my accountant that my business is active. So now I have to contact my accountant again and ask them to write the same letter he wrote three weeks ago?
It’s like AmeriSave is making me do stuff just for the sake of making me do stuff. I frantically called and emailed my loan originator, trying to figure out what was going on, asking her to please call me ASAP. I received no return phone call. Instead, I got a short, dismissive email stating that I had been preapproved, but now a few things need to be updated.
However, that’s not the case! I had an official loan certified approval that was good for a specific amount and good for eight weeks. I sent another email asking her to contact me ASAP, and with only a week to go till closing, I think it was warranted, but I heard nothing back.
I ended up missing my closing date because they would not approve my loan. Again, they wanted more documents. I missed the second closing date because they were still late on approving me.
The worst part is, when they don’t approve the loan by the deadline, they delay the process. When the process gets delayed, many of the documents that were submitted now become old. So now they demand new documents again.
Wait… So I have to get new documents now because you did not do your job in time?
In the end, I must have submitted 120 to 140 different documents and missed two closing dates, finally closing right at the third deadline after complaining to AmeriSave management about my loan officer, who had no sense of urgency.
I got lucky to barely squeak through one of the most stressful situations of my life as the sellers were threatening to pull out, of I missed my third deadline.
In the end, it worked out okay, but I can tell you I would never work with AmeriSave again. My warning to all home buyers, unless you want to deal with lots of extra stress and a bank that could care less about their client’s closing date, stay far far away from AmeriSave.
For Sale By Owner – Ask Your Loan Officer To Help
For Sale By Owner
So you want to sell your home. You don’t know what to do.
You search the internet. You ask friends and relatives advice on how to go about doing this. You have a series of questions.
- What price should I ask for the home?
- How and where should I advertise it?
- How much should I spend on advertising?
- How long should I leave it on the market before I lower the price or should I list it with a realtor?
- How do I negotiate with a buyer?
- Who writes the contract?
- Are the buyers even able to buy my home?
This is just a short list of the questions you may have. After some research you decide to try and sell it yourself. You become a ‘for sale by owner’ home. FSBO for short.
Did you think of asking your mortgage loan officer for help?
Mortgage loan officers are not realtors and more than likely will not be able to answer all your questions about selling your home but they sure can be a good ally. They are in the business of home mortgage financing. They know a whole host of service providers related to the real estate business. Their sphere of influence and knowledge includes realtors, buyers, sellers, real estate contracts, settlement companies, real estate attorneys, appraisers, home inspectors along with other service providers that you may need during the ‘for sale by owner’ real estate process.
If you are selling your home it is likely that you will need a mortgage for your new place. Give your mortgage loan officer a call to get pre-approved. When we meet for your pre-approval you can discuss the ways in which you may need help with selling your home.
The most important service they can provide to you is to do a pre-approval on any potential buyers of your home. This will insure the buyer can purchase your home. This step will save you a lot of time, money and potential heartache down the road.
Some mortgage loan officers can also provide you with marketing flyers FREE of charge. These flyers will be colorful, descriptive and professional. You provide them with great pictures of your home. They will include those pictures along with your contact information, monthly payment examples and the amounts needed for down payment and closing costs. If you need a value on your home they can refer you to home valuation websites. They can also refer you to a real estate appraiser who can give you an exact market value of your home for a fee. Most can show you how to obtain a real estate sales agreement and how to fill it out. They can also refer you to a real estate attorney to do the contract if that would make you feel more comfortable. You may want to have your home inspected to provide a potential buyer with a clean home inspection. They can refer you to a home inspector for that service.
Remember, when you are a ‘for sale by owner’ seller, use all the resources at your disposal. This includes your mortgage loan officer. They can be a great asset in your corner when selling your home on your own.
Managing 401k Investments
I received a question from one of the readers this week – “How can I get an 8% return per year on my 401k?” This is a great question.
First, I will admit that I don’t claim to be a pundit and I have made my fair share of mistakes as an investor and learned well from them.
One of those lessons include trying to actively manage my 401k investments.
I know this is an extremely sensitive topic and there is always a heated debate that goes on between active vs. passive portfolio management.
As a common man, if you were given $5000 today and tasked to beat S&P return any given year, would you be able to beat the market? Now it gets even worse when you have $50,000 or more in your 401k. Would you be able to manage your account actively and beat the market?
That’s a big self imposed challenge. According to CNN money, 86% of active money mangers stunk in 2014. Now try beating S&P year after year.
According to CNN money, “Nearly 89% of those fund managers underperformed their benchmarks over the past five years and 82% did the same over the last decade.”
Here is a link to Money Chimp’s S&P performance tool – you can see CAGR of S&P 500 over a 100 year period. You can see that an average return of 8% per year over long period is certainly possible to achieve. For example, S&P 500 CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) from 1950 to 2014 was a whopping 11.42%
I am fan of Warren Buffet and I value his opinions. According to CNN Money, here is what Warren says – “2. Buffett recommends passive: Even legendary stock picker Warren Buffett likes that approach. In his annual shareholder letter last year, he wrote that he’s advised the trustee of his estate to put 90% of its assets for his wife in a “very low-cost” S&P 500 index fund, because he believes the “long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors.”
Now getting to back to my story – long story short – I didn’t beat the market by actively managing my 401k account. However, I learned my lesson soon – this was a decade ago. I just set up my 401k to get invested in a target date retirement fund that has a blend of stocks and bonds. It has done fairly well and I have never had to break a sweat trying to manage my 401k account since. It has done much better than my actively trying to manage it, however it has not beaten S&P 500 returns.
I understand that everyone’s financial situation is unique. You are the captain of your ship just like I am of mine. Do your research and draw your own conclusions.
Finally, to answer the question, yes it is certainly possible to achieve ~8% return over longer investment periods with dollar cost averaging into the S&P 500 index. I understand that everyone’s financial situation is unique. You are the captain of your ship just like I am of mine. Do your research and draw your own conclusions. I will state the obvious that past performance is no guarantee of future results. As for me, I give my thumbs up for passive investing into the S&P 500 index.
How To Create Newsletter Content Quickly, Easily and Painlessly
If you think newsletters are “old school” marketing tools, you should think again. Newsletters can be your fast path to cash, customers, and connections when you expand the focus of the traditional newsletter models. But one of the biggest obstacles people face is creating new content weekly or monthly. Here’s an easy way to create newsletter content quickly and painlessly.
First, define the target audience for your newsletter.
It should be well-defined. For example, “parents of preschoolers” is a very specific group as it relates to the age range of the children, so you can focus on issues related to children of that age. However, you can also include topics of interest to the parents about their children, such as saving for college or technology to protect their preschoolers.
You might choose a well-defined geographic area for a local newsletter, such as “residents of the area between Main Street and Broadway, from First Avenue to Tenth Avenue.”
Second, identify topics that would interest the members of your target audience.
Choose your topics depending on the focus of your newsletter and your goals. For example, if you are trying to build a list of prospects with specific demographics such as “male golfers” (your goal), you would include information about the game of golf, but you might also include information about cars that are good for transporting golf clubs. If your demographic includes further description such as “male golfers who make $100,000 or more,” you might then include information about luxury SUVs, along with more upscale golfing gear. This expanded focus also allows you to partner with auto dealers and sports retailers to build your list.
Now, think about which people in the list you will complete below can help provide the content on these topics for your newsletter. (Nobody said you have to write the content yourself!) In fact, once you identify the topics for your newsletter, then you just simply search your networks for people who can provide the relevant content that will appeal to your target audience.
1. Banks
Where do you bank?
Which banker(s) have you met at networking events?
Who do you know who could give you a referral to a banker?
How banks can help: Banks have information on topics associated with wealth creation, which is of interest to a wide range of people. Bankers also can help connect you with a wide variety of other businesses, so if you need content for your newsletter on a specific topic, you can ask a banker if (s)he knows a source for you. (And if a banker gives you a recommendation, ask if you can say that (s)he suggested you contact the person recommended.)
2. Autos
Where did you buy your car(s)?
Where do you get your car(s) serviced?
Where do you get your car(s) repaired?
Which auto parts stores do you use?
How auto sources can help: Men like to read about cars. Women need to know how to choose and maintain cars. Car dealers and service centers know a variety of people, too. You can use content created by auto dealers for marketing purposes, or ask if they know a customer who can provide the content you need. And because you are a customer, they should be eager to help if they can.
3. Sports
Which sporting goods stores do you use?
Which sporting facilities do you use?
Do you or family members take any sports lessons? Where? Who are the teachers?
What sports “celebrities” do you know?
Who do you know that plays a sport? Which one(s)?
How sports can help: Consider launching your first newsletter around a sports topic and build from there. You can target parents of children which want to learn, or actively participate in, a specific sport. You can target people of all ages that play a sport.
If your newsletter is targeted to a demographic not primarily based on sports interest or participation, you can still include information about sports. For example, if your primary demographic is “parents of preschoolers,” you might include information about how to get started in different sports; why preschoolers need to be active; the benefits of social interaction from sports; etc.
4. Insurance & Investment
Who is your auto insurance agent?
Who is your life insurance agent?
Who is your homeowner’s insurance agent?
Who is your investment advisor or broker?
Do you have business insurance?
How insurance and investments can help: People who sell insurance and investment products also have information on topics associated with wealth creation, which is of interest to a wide range of people. They also are typically active in their communities, so they are a good source for connections to other people you may wish to approach to provide content for your newsletter.
5. Connectors with Credibility
If you own a house, who sold it to you?
If you have ever sold a house, who was the real estate agent/broker?
Do you know other real estate professionals in your community?
Do you know any attorneys?
Do you know any accountants?
Do you have kids who go to school or play sports with any of these connectors?
Do you, or someone you know, belong to any local service clubs, like Rotary, Lions or Kiwanis?
How connectors with credibility can help: Connectors with credibility can help you because people often trust them and will follow their suggestions, so if one of these connectors makes a contact on your behalf, you can usually rely on a positive outcome. Connectors often have wide networks in their local communities, too, which can help you find sources for content. In addition to being great connectors, they also are a good source for ideas about the latest topics of interest in their fields. Many may be willing to provide content for you, or can suggest reprints or other sources for you to use if you are seeking information about a specific topic.
Wow, look at all the people you know who can help you by providing content or connections. Now you are ready to publish your newsletter, because you know how to find content quickly, easily and painlessly. And even if your target audience isn’t based in your local community (for example, it is a global, online audience), you can still use your local network to help you find the content your target audience craves.
