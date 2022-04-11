News
Nets optimistic Ben Simmons progressing toward possible debut during playoffs: report
Ben Simmons could get back on the floor sooner than expected.
Or maybe that was the plan all along.
Ahead of tip-off in the Nets’ regular-season finale against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Simmons participated in pregame warmups for the first time since arriving in Brooklyn. And there’s increased optimism Simmons could make his debut in the Nets’ first-round playoff series if his lower back continues to strengthen without a setback, The Athletic reported.
Simmons did some light running and went through a variety of shooting drills. In those drills, he used crossover combinations and got significant lift under his legs for pull-up jump shots.
Simmons, 25, the two-time All-Star the Nets acquired in the Feb. 10 James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, has not made his Nets debut because of a herniated disk in his lower back.
As a reminder, it was only a week ago that head coach Steve Nash said Simmons “isn’t running yet” and ruled him out for Tuesday’s upcoming Play-In Tournament game.
Simmons doesn’t look like he’ll be ready for Tuesday, but seeing him warmup was encouraging. He is still limited to individual work, but he previously was only getting rehab treatment.
“He’s doing a little bit of movement,” Nash said before Sunday’s game. “Still, one and 0 stuff. He still has a lot of milestones to reach. But it’s positive. At least he’s moving around a little bit.”
Simmons’ lower back issues started in February 2020, when a nerve impingement sidelined him for two weeks. The lower back pain resurfaced while he held out of Sixers training camp earlier this season. It flared up again as he began to ramp up his conditioning workload in Brooklyn.
An MRI revealed the herniated disk, and Simmons received an epidural to help alleviate the pain. The epidural appears to have worked. Simmons is back on the floor doing individual drills after weeks of being “the mystery guy” who gets treatment on his back while the team practices, starting center Andre Drummond explained.
Now Simmons looks bouncy. He moved around the court almost as if he was healthy, though he signaled to a team trainer that he wanted to continue some training with the resistance bands to build strength in his back and legs.
“He looks really positive and happy and encouraged and is just working away at his rehab,” Nash said.
A healthy Simmons could turn the Nets from championship contender into favorites once again. He has a career-average 16 points, eight rebounds, 7.7 assists and just under two steals.
Simmons is a perennial candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, someone who accepts the task of defending the other team’s best scorer. And alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he could be the third star this team needs to win big this season — provided he can stay healthy enough for their championship push.
News
Orioles’ offense, new starter Tyler Wells struggle as Rays complete sweep with 8-0 win
Throughout spring training and even Sunday morning leading into Tyler Wells’ first major league start, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he would limit the 27-year-old right-hander to three or four innings throughout the year in his conversion back to starting.
Baltimore would have been fortunate to get that many frames out of Wells on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays knocked him around in the second inning, scoring all the runs they needed in what became an 8-0 victory to complete a season-opening sweep.
After an initial breaking-in period as a Rule 5 draftee, Wells dazzled in the Orioles’ bullpen to become the club’s closer by late in 2021, a rookie year spent in relief following two seasons in which he didn’t pitch because of Tommy John surgery and 2020′s canceled minor season. But he climbed the minors as a starter and the Orioles believe he can succeed as one in the majors, naming him the third member of their rotation despite the fact that his innings will be monitored throughout the season.
Sunday, Wells needed 22 pitches to get through a scoreless first, but that was an efficient frame relative to what he faced in the second. After two walks, a comebacker ricocheted off his glove, a potential double-play ball turning into a bases-loading infield single. As they did all weekend, the Rays turned outs into runs, with a sacrifice fly and groundout giving them a 2-0 lead. Brandon Lowe (Maryland) doubled that advantage, hammering Wells’ 32nd pitch of the inning out to right field.
The Rays added another four runs in the seventh, but the first quarter was more than enough, with the Orioles unable to string together hits throughout the weekend. Baltimore batters went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position Sunday, finishing 2-for-24 in those situations on the weekend. Their 37 strikeouts in the series were a franchise record for the first three games of the season.
Meanwhile, the Orioles are 0-3 for the first time since 2007 and have lost 15 straight games to Tampa Bay. Since sweeping the Rays in their first series of 2020, they are 2-27 in these matchups, their worst 29-game span against any opponent in franchise history.
Big Bautista
Wednesday morning, Hyde called Félix Bautista into his office and asked a straightforward question.
“Hey,” he recalled Hyde saying, “do you want to come with us to Tampa?”
The answer, of course, was an emphatic yes, with Bautista calling his mom to share the news that he was finally a major leaguer. Through team interpreter Brandon Quinones, he said she began “crying tears of joy.”
Bautista, a 26-year-old right-hander conservatively listed at 6-foot-5, had a long journey to Sunday, when he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut. Signed out of the Dominican Republic as a teenager by the Miami Marlins, he battled control issues and was released, landing in the Orioles’ system in 2016. He opened last year as a 25-year-old in High-A, only to thrive as a reliever across three levels with his imposing build and stuff.
He showed off both Sunday. Entering in relief of Wells, Bautista began his major league career by striking out former No. 1 overall prospect Wander Franco, getting the young star to swing through two fastballs and flail at a changeup to close the second. Back out for the third, he got reigning American League Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena to chase a slider in the dirt. In all, Rays batters missed five of their 10 swings against Bautista, who got his fastball up to 99.1 mph, according to Statcast.
Fry in the fray
Left-hander Paul Fry’s drastic troubles late in the year against the Rays led to him finishing the year at Triple-A. He perhaps seemed to shake them in Friday’s season opener, entering with the bases loaded and stranding three all three Tampa Bay runners.
But the Rays against pestered him Sunday. After Joey Krehbiel and Bryan Baker combined for three scoreless innings behind Bautista, Baker allowed an infield single to open the seventh, with second baseman Rougned Odor not charged with an error on a poor throw. Fry entered and allowed five of the next seven Rays to reach as Tampa Bay doubled its lead.
Fry followed that stretch by retiring three of the next four batters. Sunday, he allowed three earned runs in two innings against the Rays. In his last five appearances against them in 2021, he surrendered 15 earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.
This story will be updated.
Home opener
Monday, 3:05 p.m.
TV: MASN Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Dwayne Haskins, NFL QB who died in South Florida, described as ‘selfless’ by coaches, teammates
While questions remain surrounding the death of NFL star Dwayne Haskins, who was struck and killed by a dump truck Saturday on I-595 near Fort Lauderdale airport, one thing is clear: a young life cut short is a loss that runs deep.
Haskins, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was remembered by teammates and coaches as a “selfless” man who “always had a smile on his face.”
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was training with Haskins in South Florida, shared an emotional tweet following Haskins’ death.
“I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments,” Claypool said. “All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be.”
Haskins was walking on the highway “for unknown reasons” and was “attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement Saturday.
Haskins died at the scene.
The agency declined to answer further questions Sunday citing the ongoing investigation.
Claypool, overcome by emotion, later tweeted out a video of himself in tears.
Haskins had been in South Florida working out with with fellow Steelers teammates ahead of the upcoming NFL season.
He spent the past season as a backup for the Steelers and had signed a one-year restricted contract with the team in March.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January after 18 years with the team, spent his last season sharing a locker room with Haskins and said Haskins made an immediate impact despite their short time together.
“I only had the privilege to know him for a short time, but in that time I got to meet a young man that didn’t seem to ever have a bad day,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart.
“I really enjoyed his passion and his love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed!”
Prior to the NFL, Haskins starred at Ohio State, highlighted by a stellar season in which he threw 50 touchdowns and led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 season. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said on Twitter he was “heartbroken” to hear of Haskins’ death.
“One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!”
The Florida Highway Patrol described the case as an “open traffic homicide investigation” and said no further information would be released until it was completed.
News
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
By ROBERT BURNS and HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don’t see one man making a difference in Moscow’s prospects.
Russia turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and — according to U.S. officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters. Up to now, Russia had no central war commander on the ground.
The general’s appointment was confirmed by a senior U.S. official who not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
But the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said, “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”
“This general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians,” Sullivan said. “And the United States, as I said before, is determined to do all that we can to support Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki echoed that thought. “The reports we’re seeing of a change in military leadership and putting a general in charge who was responsible for the brutality and the atrocities we saw in Syria shows that there’s going to be a continuation of what we’ve already seen on the ground in Ukraine and that’s what we are expecting,” she said.
The decision to establish new battlefield leadership comes as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a large and more focused push to expand Russian control in Ukraine’s east and south, including the Donbas, and follows a failed opening bid in the north to conquer Kyiv, the capital.
Dvornikov gained prominence while leading the Russian group of forces in Syria, where Moscow has waged a military campaign to shore up President Bashar Assad’s regime during a devastating civil war.
Dvornikov is a career military officer and has steadily risen through the ranks after starting as a platoon commander in 1982. He fought during the second war in Chechnya and took several top positions before being placed in charge of the Russian troops in Syria in 2015.
Under Dvornikov’s command, Russian forces in Syria were known for crushing dissent in part by destroying cities, lobbing artillery and dropping what were often crudely made barrel bombs in sustained attacks that have displaced millions of Syrian civilians. The United Nations says the more than decade-long war has killed more than 350,000 people.
In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards. Dvornikov has served as the commander of the Southern Military District since 2016.
Lt. Col. Fares al-Bayoush, a Syrian army defector, said Sunday that while the situation in Syria is different than in Ukraine because the Russian military was fighting insurgent groups and not Ukraine’s professional army, he expects a similar “scorched-earth” strategy.
Al-Bayoush said he believes the aim of naming Dvornikov as Ukraine war commander is to turn the war into “rapid battles” in several places at the same time.
“I expected him to use the scorched earth policy that was used in Syria,” al-Bayoush said, referring to Russian-backed attacks in Syria in which cities and towns were put under long sieges while being subjected to intense bombardment that left many people dead and caused wide destruction to infrastructure and residential areas. “He has very good experience in this policy.”
“This commander is a war criminal,” al-Bayoush said by telephone from Turkey.
Since Russia joined the war in Syria in September 2015, Assad’s forces have taken control of most of the country after being on the verge of collapse. The Russian air force carried out thousands of airstrikes since, helping Russian-backed Syrian troops take areas after fighters were forced to choose between an amnesty in return for dropping their arms or being taken by buses into rebel-held areas.
The last major Russian-backed offensive in Syria lasted several months, until March 2020, when a truce was reached between Russia and Turkey, which supported rival sides.
Sullivan on Sunday said the Russian general has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and “we can expect more of the same” in Ukraine. But he stressed that the U.S. strategy remains the same in supporting Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“Our policy is unequivocal — that we will do whatever we can to help Ukraine succeed,” Sullivan said. “Which means that we need to keep giving them weapons so that they can make progress on the battlefield. And we need to keep giving them military support and strong economic sanctions to improve their position, their posture at the negotiating table.
In an interview Saturday with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy acknowledged that despite his hopes for peace, he must be “realistic” about the prospects for a swift resolution given that negotiations have so far been limited to low-level talks that do not include Putin.
Zelenskyy renewed his plea for more weapons before an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. He said, with frustration in regards to supplies of weapons from the U.S. and other Western nations, “of course it’s not enough.”
Sullivan spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” and NBC’s “Meet the Press. Psaki spoke on ”Fox News Sunday.”
___
Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.
