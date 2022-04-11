News
Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley combine for 76 points in meaningless season finale win
Either the Knicks got a glimpse of a bright future on Sunday night, or their opportunistic youngsters capitalized on the chance to play the backups of a team that had nothing to play for.
With several Raptors starters resting for the playoffs, the Knicks beat Toronto 105-94 to finish 37-45, with their exact lottery position to be determined by how the Pelicans (36-45 going into Sunday) end their season.
Wherever the truth lies, Knicks fans will eat up this objective fact:
Finally given the opportunity to play major minutes on a nightly basis with Julius Randle sidelined, Obi Toppin has balled out.
Toppin’s second year ended with career-highs in games 81 and 82, dropping 35 on the Wizards on Friday night and 42 on the Raptors on Sunday. In five games starting for the injured Randle, Toppin closed out the season with 20, 20, 19, 35 and 42 points.
Garden fans have begged for Toppin all year, and he gave it to them on Sunday night. The slam dunk contest champion had at least four spectacular highlight dunks:
-An outrageous reverse alley-oop from Alec Burks
-A breakaway tomahawk at the start of the fourth quarter
-A high-speed oop from Burks as soon as he re-entered for the end of the fourth quarter
-Going directly at the Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe on the open court after a press break; Watanabe was wise enough to get out of the way
Despite how Leon Rose tried to spin the Knicks’ strong finish, Toppin’s performances have largely come amid the dregs of the NBA calendar, with teams actively tanking for lottery position (like the Wizards were Friday) or resting key players for the postseason (Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet sat out for the Raptors Sunday).
Schedule-based mirage or not, Toppin has flashed a something of a three-point stroke over the last four games. He was 12 for his last 23 heading into Sunday, and hit six of 14 attempts — which the Raptors mostly dared him to take — to close out the year Sunday.
Fellow second-year player Immanuel Quickley was equally impressive on Sunday, finishing with career highs in points (34) and assists (12) and tied his career best 10 rebounds for a triple-double.
()
Winderman’s view: Too much, too late for Victor Oladipo? Plus Heat-Magic thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 125-111 loss to the Orlando Magic:
— First, perspective..
— Victor Oladipo did this, including his 25 first-half points, against mostly second-tier members of the second-worst team in the NBA.
— On a night when few on either side were exactly summoning maximum effort.
— And for all of the right things the Heat have said about Victor, and for all the right things Oladipo has said about the Heat, there has been very little of substance when it has come to meaningful minutes since the rotation reset that started with the March 28 game against the Kings.
— So, in some ways, this might have been more about Oladipo making a statement about his impending free agency than his playoff prospects.
— Recall, he set a tone with his 21 points one week earlier in Toronto.
— And then was held out for a week, until Sunday.
— The question is not necessarily whether he is in the playoff rotation ahead of Gabe Vincent.
— But rather whether either make the primary playoff rotation.
— And that could come down to the postseason usage of Duncan Robinson.
— Since Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin all appear destined for roles in the postseason rotation.
— For the Heat, the approach was as it should have been: When in doubt, sit them out.
— So no Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Herro and Dedmon.
— But also no Bam Adebayo, who entered NBA health-and-safety protocols Sunday.
— What that means is that Adebayo likely will be isolated from teammates through Friday.
— With the Heat not opening the playoffs until Sunday, it should make Saturday’s practice particularly significant, with that not only Adebayo’s potential return to the practice court, but also the Heat’s lone pre-playoff practice when aware of their opponent.
— An opponent that will not be determined until Friday night’ conclusion of the play-in tournament.
— The Heat also were without Markieff Morris, who was an active scratch.
— Coach Erik Spoelstra also went light with those in his likely playoff rotation.
— So that left a starting lineup of Omer Yurtseven, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, Mychal Mulder and Oladipo.
— One not seen before.
— And one that can’t be seen in the playoffs, with Mulder’s two-way contract precluding such participation.
— Robinson wound up leading the Heat in games played for the third consecutive season, tying for the franchise record. Glen Rice and Norris Cole both previously led the Heat in games played for three consecutive seasons, with Rice’s run ending in 1995 and Cole’s in 2014.
— With his second 3-point attempt, Robinson moved past Eddie Jones for second on the Heat all-time list.
— With his seventh point, Robinson moved past Jamal Mashburn for 24th on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Adebayo ended his season by shooting 50 percent or better from the field in a career-best 16 consecutive games. The only longer streaks in the Heat’s 34 seasons were 21 such games by Shaquille O’Neal in 2007 and 18 by Alonzo Mourning in 1997.
— Butler finished the season one free throw from tying Bob Lanier for 71st on the NBA all-time list.
— Tucker finished the season one free throw shy of 700 for his career.
— Lowry finished the season one steal from tying Charles Oakley for 68th on the NBA all-time list.
— Lowry also finished the season seven assists from tying Nate Archibald for 26th on the NBA all-time list.
— Herro ended the season threes points from moving him past Michael Beasley for 21st on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Dedmon finished the season one steal shy of 250 for his career.
— In a sign of the closing-night times, Udonis Haslem and Javonte Smart were the Heat’s first two reserves.
— Like Mulder, Smart, because he is on a two-way contract, is ineligible for the playoffs.
— Vincent then entered as the Heat’s third reserve.
— All as Strus and Martin looked on from the bench.
— Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the Heat’s style is one he would like to see his team eventually emulate.
— “I think that’s the brand of style that we continue to build toward,” he said pregame, “our guys being physical, being aggressive, a high level of competition. But just being able to get after it night in and night out.”
— Of his offseason goal for his team, Mosley said, “I’ll tell you one thing, the one thing that we want all of our guys to come back doing is shooting the heck out of that basketball. I think that’s big.”
()
Heat play it safe by sitting regulars, fall 125-111 in Orlando despite 40 from Oladipo
The worst team in the East soundly beat the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed Sunday night . . . and no one blinked.
Welcome to closing night in the NBA.
With the Miami Heat protecting their playoff rotation, with the games to resume for real this coming Sunday at FTX Arena at the start of the postseason, coach Erik Spoelstra played it safe in what turned into a 125-111 loss at the Amway Center.
While Victor Oladipo got the opportunity to make another statement, and did just that in a 40-point performance, the most pertinent personnel element for the Heat were those who were held out, a list that included Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus — also known as the starting lineup — as well as key reserves Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon.
Adebayo missed the game after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols. Resting nagging injuries were Tucker (calf) and Dedmon (ankle), with Markieff Morris (hip) also held out.
Next up for the Heat is their playoff opener against the conference’s No. 8 playoff seed, which will be determined by this week’s play-in round.
Next up for the Magic is the No. 2 seed in the NBA draft lottery.
Javonte Smart added 20 points for the Heat, with Haywood Highsmith scoring 16 from the Heat’s watered-down rotation, with the Heat closing the season at 53-29.
The game mostly stood as a 3-point-a-thon, with the Magic closing 23 of 58 from beyond the arc, the Heat 19 of 50.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Playoff seeding: With the Boston Celtics’ road victory Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Heat’s potential road to the NBA Finals came into clearer focus.
The Heat’s first-round opponent with come from the play-in pool of the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, with the play-in seedings favoring Cleveland to emerge as the Heat opponent.
The winner of the Heat’s opening-round series will then face the winner of the Nos. 4-5 series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
That would make the Eastern Conference finals the earliest the Heat could face the Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.
2. Oladipo opportunity: As was the case a week prior, when Butler was held out in the road victory over the Toronto Raptors, Oladipo maximized his opportunity.
This time he scored the Heat’s first seven points, closing the first quarter with nine. He then was up to 25 points at the intermission, the highest-scoring first half by a Heat player this season. The high for any half was 26 by Adebayo in a second half on Feb. 26 against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.
Oladipo became the 11th player in the franchise’s 24 seasons to score at least 25 in a half.
Whether that translates into playoff playing time is another story, considering he was held out the following two games after scoring 21 in Toronto, with Sunday his first game back since.
Oladipo closed 13 of 22 from the field, with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
3. Robinson’s role: After being moved to the bench two weeks ago, in what likely will be his playoff role, Robinson was the lone member of the rotation to start Sunday, in a lineup rounded out by Oladipo, Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Mychal Mulder.
Robinson (79 of the 82 games) wound up leading the Heat in games played for the third consecutive season, tying for the franchise record. Glen Rice and Norris Cole both previously led the Heat in games played for three consecutive seasons, with Rice’s run ending in 1995 and Cole’s in 2014.
Robinson went 20 minutes, closing with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists, shooting 3 of 9 on 3-pointers.
4. Over and out: Sunday was the final appearance of the season for the Heat’s Mulder and Smart, with both players on two-way contracts, ineligible for the playoff roster.
Two-way players had been granted playoff exceptions the past two seasons due to the pandemic.
Both Mulder and Smart have contracts that keep them under the Heat control during the offseason, with both allowed to train and practice with the Heat during the playoffs.
Mulder finished with 11 points.
5. Haslem time: With the Heat protecting their rotation players, Heat captain Udonis Haslem appeared for the 13th time this season, having played 63 minutes prior to Sunday.
Haslem then was called for three fouls in his first eight minutes, including on a block-charge play 25 seconds into the second period that the Magic challenged and got overruled to a Haslem blocking violation.
Haslem played 20 minutes and finished with two points and six rebounds.
()
Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr Amount Has Been Fixed For Per Person || Check Here
Srinagar 10 April: Sadaqat-ul-Fitr, also known as Zakat-ul-Fitr, amount has been fixed at Rs 60 per person.
Islamic Baitul Maal Trust Pattan has announced Sodqa Fitr RS 60 (Sixty) and has Request Muslims to pay as soon as Possible or Pay it before prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The amount of Sadaqat-ul- Fitr is the same for everyone regardless of their different income brackets.
The Secretary Islamic Baitul Maal Abdul Majeed Khan said that Sadaqat-ul-Fitr is a duty required of every Muslim and becomes obligatory to pay it before the beginning of Eid prayer and could be given from beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan.
Secretary Islamic Baitul Maal said that it is Wajib (Mandatory) upon such a person who owns assets, which equal the value of the Nisab.
“The owner of Nisab in the ruling as regards Sadaqat-al-fitr is such a person who has 7 1/2 Tola gold (93 grams 312 milligrams) or 52 1/2 Tola silver (653 grams 184 milligrams), or any other form of asset. Each person should give away in charity an amount equivalent to 1.760 kilograms of wheat,” he added.
He said the main purpose of Zakat al-Fitr is to provide the poor with a means with which they can celebrate the festival Eid al-Fitr along with the rest of the Muslims.
Quoting Hadith, he said: “Every Muslim is required to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr at the conclusion of the month of Ramadhan as a token of thankfulness to Allah for having enabled him or her to observe the obligatory fast.”
He said that it can be given to the poor and needy but not for the construction purposes of Masjids and any other structures.
“There is no harm for any person who is wealthier and wants to pay more than Rs 62 per person as fixed for this year,” he said. Secretary Islamic Baitul Maal appealed people to pay Sadaqat-ul-Fitr earlier so that it reaches to the deserving persons.(CNS)
The post Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr Amount Has Been Fixed For Per Person || Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
