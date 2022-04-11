News
Omar Kelly’s NFL mock draft: Who will be the first QB taken; should Dolphins trade back into first round?
In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly hypothesizes what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on April 28.
1. Jaguars: Georgia DE Travon Walker
The Jaguars add a power rusher with inside-outside flexibility and pair him with Josh Allen to create one of the most talented, young, pass rushing duos in the NFL. Top needs: Edge rusher, S, OT, OG/C
2. Lions: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
The Michigan native and University of Michigan product stays local, and provides the Lions a playmaker who brings tenacity, character, and solid physical traits. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
3. Texans: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux is the type of versatile defender Lovie Smith would love to build his defense around because he’s electric off the snap. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
4. Jets: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu
Ekwonu is versatile enough to play guard and tackle, but he stood out playing left tackle for the Wolfpack, and was dominant at the point of attack. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
5. Giants: Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton has the skill set to be effective in every role, from linebacker to single-high safety because of the physicality he possesses, and the amount of ground he covers. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
6. Panthers: Alabama OT Evan Neal
While quarterback remains a major need, the Panthers would benefit most from upgrading the left tackle spot, and beefing up the rushing attack by selecting Neal. Top needs: QB, OT, OG, CB
7. Giants: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
If new Giants coach Brian Daboll is going to bring out the best in quarterback Daniel Jones he needs to provide him an explosive receiver like Wilson, who leaps and high-points the ball effectively. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
8. Falcons: Liberty QB Malik Willis
Willis is a power thrower who has the ability to move the chains with his athleticism and speed. While he’s not a polished quarterback, he possesses the most upside in this class and should immediately challenge Marcus Mariota for the starting spot. Top needs: QB, Edge, WR, S
9. Seahawks: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley has an outstanding combination of size, speed and fluid athleticism. He thrives in press coverage, which makes him a perfect fit for Seattle’s scheme. If he didn’t struggle with injuries the past two years, he’d be a top five pick. Top needs: OT, QB, Edge, CB
10. Jets: Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Gardner is long, fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates he can become an All-Pro. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
11. Commanders: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
Even after acquiring Carson Wentz from the Colts, the Commanders need to plan for the future, which is why selecting Pickett and grooming him slowly, is the right approach for this veteran team. Top needs: WR, CB, S, TE
12. Vikings: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Penning is a tone-setting type of blocker who will benefit a team looking to establish a physical identity. That’s exactly what the Vikings need to improve the running game. Top needs: S, DT, CB, TE
13. Texans: Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Lloyd has everything a linebacker needs for the position. He has playmaking instincts, defends the run well, is effective in coverage and knows how to rush the passer (16.5 sacks in four seasons). Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
14. Ravens: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Dean is the type of rangy playmaker Baltimore has a history of taking, and finding a way to fit into their defense. Pair him with Patrick Queen and the Ravens would add some bite to their defense. Team needs: Edge, OG/C, DL, CB
15. Eagles: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Cross is a long, nimble mover who has a reputation for playing with good hand usage. Because he’s only started for two seasons, there’s room for improvement. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
16. Saints: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Burks has the size, speed and physicality to be a Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL, and the Saints need to find a reliable playmaker to eventually replace Michael Thomas. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
17. Chargers: Georgia DT Jordan Davis
Davis is a unique interior presence who will swallow up blockers for any defense. Putting him on the same defensive front as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could make the Chargers defense dynamic. Top needs: OT, DT, LB, WR
18. Eagles: Georgia S Lewis Cine
Cine is a physical, downhill safety who has quick feet and the ability to diagnose plays. He’s the type of playmaker a team builds its secondary around. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
19. Saints: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green
Green, a strong and physical guard, will help the Saints fortify their offensive line. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
20. Steelers: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson
While selecting a quarterback might be tempting, the Steelers would benefit from improving the interior of the offensive line, subsequently beefing up the rushing attack. Top needs: CB, S, OL, QB
21. Patriots: Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Olave is a smart, savvy, polished receiver who is the type of route-runner the Patriots need to have develop alongside quarterback Mac Jones. He could end up being the best receiver in this draft. Top needs: CB, Edge, ILB, WR
22. Packers: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
After trading DeVante Adams to the Raiders, the Packers use one of the picks they acquired for losing the Pro Bowl receiver to select Dotson, a speedster who can take the top off a defense. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
23. Cardinals: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top 50 selection. Top needs: CB, Edge, WR, RB
24. Cowboys: Alabama WR Jameson Williams
The Cowboys have a history of drafting well, so taking a chance on Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game, could be a wise long-term investment. Top needs: Edge, S, WR, OL
25. Bills: Tulsa OG Tyler Smith
Buffalo needs to get nasty on the interior of the offensive line to balance out the offense and Smith is the type of road grader who can create running lanes. Top needs: CB, LB, OG, RB
26. Titans: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to a Titans secondary that needs to become more consistent. Top needs: WR, LB, OT, CB
27. Buccaneers: Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is powerful edge player who wins with leg drive and violent hands. He’s the type of face-up rush end that the Buccaneers need to make coach Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme work. Top needs: OG, CB, S, DT
28. Packers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
During Wyatt’s college career he threatened the backfield as a one-gap penetrator, and should be able to play every spot along Green Bay’s defensive front. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
29. Chiefs: Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Elam is a long, physical press corner who possesses quick hands and good balance. He challenges quarterbacks and has the potential to be an elite cornerback with good coaching. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
30. Chiefs: Alabama ILB Christian Harris
Harris was a three-year starter for Alabama, who showcased the ability to be a three-down player. He has the physicality to stack and shed blockers, which will help him become an immediate starter. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
31. Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is an incredibility quick athlete who plays with good reach, and has the ability to steer defenders. He should be able to push Ted Karras for the starting spot immediately. Top needs: CB, OL, DT, Edge
32. Lions: Auburn CB Roger McCreary
McCreary has the size, and man-coverage skills that are in high demand in the NFL. He’s a fast and fluid athlete who will eventually challenge for a starting spot. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
()
News
Jason Segel was roommates with Kevin Hart in the 2000s: ‘It was a strange time’
News
What’s the weather for the Chicago White Sox’s home opener — and how has it affected debuts since 1989?
It’s the Chicago White Sox’s turn to host their first home game of the season — and it looks like fans at Guaranteed Rate Field will be able to leave the cold-weather gear at home Tuesday when the team hosts the Seattle Mariners.
The forecast
“We’re looking at a pretty large change in the prevailing weather pattern across the U.S. that will likely bring warmer temperatures as well as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the Chicago area,” said Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Chicago office.
He said a warm front is expected to stall over the Chicago area Tuesday, bringing partly sunny conditions with a high in the 60s. There’s also a 50% chance of showers — with thunderstorms possible — during the game. So bring a poncho!
What’s normal for April in Chicago?
The normal high on April 12 is 58 degrees with a low of 39. A trace of rain is usually observed too.
Does cold weather matter for a White Sox home opener?
Spoiler: It probably makes a bigger difference for fans.
Since 1989 — when box scores for Major League Baseball games began to include weather conditions at the ballpark at the time of first pitch — the White Sox are 18-15 in their home openers.
Last year, it rained.
A rain delay on opening day at Guaranteed Rate Field meant White Sox fans had to wait a little more than two hours before observing their home-opener traditions: booing Illinois politicians — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in this case — and cheering for longtime head groundskeeper Roger “Sodfather” Bossard.
The temperature at first pitch (5:22 p.m.) was 58 degrees with 2 mph winds from the south and southeast, per Tribune columnist and baseball writer Paul Sullivan.
Ricky Castro, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Chicago office, said that was pretty mild for that time of year. The normal temperature for April 8 in Chicago is 56 degrees with about 0.11 of an inch of rain.
The weather didn’t seem to deter the home team. Lance Lynn threw a five-hit shutout and the Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-0 in front of 8,207 fans.
The extremes
The White Sox experienced extreme weather at home games seven years apart, almost to the day.
COLDEST: 37 degrees (April 4, 2003)
The first White Sox game to be played inside the freshly renamed U.S. Cellular Field had the ingredients for a memorable home opener. More than 40,000 fans were expected to watch the Sox face the Detroit Tigers. A massive video screen in center field, nearly twice the size of the previous one, was among offseason improvements made to the stadium in anticipation of hosting the MLB All-Star Game on July 15, 2003 — 70 years after the first one took place at Comiskey Park, the idea of Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward. And the governor was scheduled to throw out the first pitch.
Instead of arriving to cheers from the home crowd, however, the winless team took the field to boos.
“If you don’t execute or perform, then I don’t necessarily take it that personally because it’s about the performance. If my performance is not good, then they should boo,” Sox manager Jerry Manuel said.
And the first pitch? It was thrown by then-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich — also booed by fans — who “bounced” it.
When 22 mph winds and a two-hour rain delay arrived shortly thereafter, both the players and the fans were left with, well, wet socks. It was only when the grounds crew peeled back the tarp at 4:29 p.m. that fans cheered.
“The man most worthy of applause was groundskeeper Roger Bossard, whose field survived the Great Opening Day Flood of ‘03,” Tribune reporter Teddy Greenstein wrote.
Right fielder Magglio Ordonez singled home infielder Jose Valentin in the first inning. And third baseman Joe Crede ripped a two-run homer an inning later. The Sox were up 4-0.
“With the wind here, you never know how it will carry. I want to say the wind had a little help with that,” Crede said.
Sox right-hander Esteban Loaiza took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, later telling reporters the cold, wet weather was a shock compared with the warmth at spring training: “It was really hard to adjust after coming from the heat in Tucson.” He was pulled in the seventh inning after walking Carlos Pena with two outs.
Closer Billy Koch — who was also booed by fans for bombing his first save opportunity in a Sox uniform the day before — struck out the side in the ninth to give the Sox their first win of the season.
Final score: White Sox 5-2
WARMEST: 75 degrees (April 5, 2010)
The next day’s Tribune summed up the White Sox’s 6-0 shutout of the Cleveland Indians, well, perfectly — “For openers, it was just about perfect.”
The weather was gorgeous, Mark Buehrle pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and first baseman Paul Konerko hit a two-run homer before a sellout crowd of 38,935 at U.S. Cellular Field. Right fielder Alex Rios added a solo homer and ended the game with a diving catch.
Buehrle — fresh off his first career Gold Glove Award — was starting his 10th full season and his club-record eighth home opener. In addition to his impressive 95-pitch outing, the left-hander also turned in a spectacular play in the field.
“The kick-save, collision-avoiding, between-the-legs flip to Paul Konerko that dumbfounded (Lou) Marson — the best fielding play I’ve ever seen — proved how much he loves his work,” Tribune reporter Phil Rogers wrote.
Final score: White Sox 6-0
()
News
Here’s how Chris Noth was written off ‘The Equalizer’ after his firing
Omar Kelly’s NFL mock draft: Who will be the first QB taken; should Dolphins trade back into first round?
Jason Segel was roommates with Kevin Hart in the 2000s: ‘It was a strange time’
The Major Functions Of Trading Companies
DEIP: Web3 + Creator Economy
25 Stupid Mistakes You Don’t Want to Make in the Stock Market – Book Review
Zoidpay To Incorporate FET Following Partnership With Fetch.ai, Offers a 5% Cash Back
Refinancing Your Mortgage – Is It The Right Choice For You?
What’s the weather for the Chicago White Sox’s home opener — and how has it affected debuts since 1989?
Socially Responsible Investing
Here’s how Chris Noth was written off ‘The Equalizer’ after his firing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas