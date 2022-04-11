Connect with us

News

Pamela Anderson on starring in Chicago on Broadway: I’m ‘taking my power back’

Published

1 min ago

on

Save up to $35 on select Echo and Alexa devices right now
News

At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight.

They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

News

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance To Get Job Without Exam, 8th-10th Pass Can Apply, Last Date Is Near

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to get job without exam on these various posts in Anganwadi for 8th, 10th pass, last date is near, you will get good salary
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance To Get Job Without Exam, 8th-10th Pass Can Apply, Last Date Is Near

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to get job without exam on these various posts in Anganwadi for 8th, 10th pass, last date is near, you will get good salary

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Before applying, the candidate must read all these important things given carefully. Candidates who want to do jobs in Anganwadi (Sarkari Naukri), they can apply under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) process.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: There is a good opportunity for the youth who are looking for Sarkari Naukri jobs in Anganwadi. For this (Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022), ICDS Women and Child Development Department Gujarat has sought applications to fill the vacant posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Anganwadi Supervisor (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022).

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of Gujarat Anganwadi at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) is April 4.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link . Also, you can also check the official notification (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) through this link. A total of 8860 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) process.

Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Start date to apply online: 16 March 2022

Last date to apply online: 14 April 2022

Vacancy Details for Anganwadi

Recruitment 2022

Total No. of Posts- 8860

Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Anganwadi Supervisor

Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Candidate should have passed 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th from recognized board.

Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected through merit

The post Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance To Get Job Without Exam, 8th-10th Pass Can Apply, Last Date Is Near appeared first on JK Breaking News.

News

Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room
ARNOLD, Mo. – A woman visiting Arnold from Kentucky has gone missing.

On Monday at 1:14 a.m., The Arnold Police Department said in a Facebook post that “Kimberly Myers walked out of her motel room around 11 p.m. without her wallet or cell phone. She has not been heard from since.”

The police said her car is also missing. It is a gray 2013 Chrysler 300 with the Kentucky license plate B0T306. Her car’s license plate was seen by a camera at West Florissant and Goodfellow in north St. Louis at 1:34 a.m. Sunday and then at 9:55 a.m. and 10:42 a.m.

Myers has no ties to the St. Louis area.

Anyone with information on Myers’ whereabouts should call 911 or Arnold Police at 636-296-3204.

