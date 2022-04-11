Payday Loans for Bad Credit – Yours in 24 Hours or Less with These Tips

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you have bad credit and need cash immediately, there is no reason to fret!

There are currently several payday loan programs that require no credit check for approval.

If you have bad credit, this can literally be a lifesaver. You’re not alone, and these programs help hundreds of thousands of people just like you every year. In most cases, all you need to be guaranteed approval are two things. These are the secret weapons! The first is have a job or a steady source of income. Even if you have a higher income, we all have fallen short once in awhile of making a payment on time. The second is to be paid via direct deposit through your employer. You can get by without either in some cases, but I will go into both of those further.

Payday lenders do not generally run background checks because they know they if you are employed and will be paid on a certain date, you will have the funds available for repayment. The general idea of the payday loan is to allow you to use the money that is already entitled to you from your employer.

There are certain times when you need the money right now instead of waiting until the 1st or the 15th. Perhaps your car broke down and you need it fixed right away, maybe you had some unexpected medical expenses, or maybe you just found a deal on something you can’t afford to pass up. This is the exact reason these exist, and the fact that they do not do credit checks is a major plus.

When looking for a payday loan program online, make sure you will not be paying any upfront fees for application. You should never have to pay an application fee for a payday loan program. I feel some of the best opportunities for payday loans lie in programs that work exclusively with independent lenders because it allows you to choose from several lenders that are able to offer you the best rates and the most flexibility. These types of programs will generally automatically check your application amongst their private network of lenders and return approvals within 5 minutes. Most of these programs guarantee application acceptance, and can instantly deposit money into your bank account as soon as you are approved and have selected a lender.

As I promised, I will also shortly go into the direct deposit criteria. You can still be approved for a payday loan right away with most programs even if you do not use direct deposit, however you may be able to get better fees and more flexibility with lenders if you do. Direct deposit allows your lender to know that there will be a certain amount in your bank account at a certain time every month which makes a much lower liability for the company to lend to you. You greatly improve your odds of approval by utilizing direct deposit. If you are not currently using direct deposit, ask your employer if it can be changed before the end of the pay period.

Interestingly enough, many payday lenders do not even require that you are employed. Several lenders will consider retirement funds, pensions, structured settlements, etc as a valid stream of consistent income. If you have a special situation like this, make sure you look for lenders that will work with these income streams.

See? No reason to worry! Thanks to payday loans for bad credit, you’ll have your car up and running again in two days, you won’t lose your home or your job, and you don’t have to worry about missing out on that “gotta have it” item!