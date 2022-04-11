News
Play-in set to determine Heat playoff opponent; Nets could exit Heat opening bracket as soon as Tuesday
Court vision for the Miami Heat for the next week will mean being glued to their television sets.
There, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday nights, the NBA Eastern Conference play-in round will set their menu for Easter Sunday.
A week out, Sunday’s close of the regular season set the table for how the Heat’s opening-round playoff opponent will be determined
While the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers previously had been locked into the play-in round, Sunday’s results finalized the seedings for the three-night schedule that will determine the conference’s Nos. 7-8 seeds.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat, who closed out their schedule Sunday night against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, will face the team that emerges from the play-in round with the No. 8 seed.
Each of the East play-in teams won their season finales, leaving the play-in seedings in the same order as going into Sunday, with the Nets defeating the visiting Indiana Pacers 134-126, the Cavaliers defeating the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 133-115, the Atlanta Hawks winning on the road 130-114 against the Houston Rockets, and the Charlotte Hornets defeating the visiting Washington Wizards 124-108.
As a result, the East play-in tournament opens with the No. 7 Nets hosting the No. 8 Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Tuesday on TNT at Barclays Center, with the winner of that game receiving the No. 7 seed in the best-of-seven opening round.
The East play-in tournament continues with the No. 9 Hawks hosting the No. 10 Hornets at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN at State Farm Arena, with the loser of that game eliminated from the playoffs.
Then, on Friday night, the loser of the Nos. 7-8 game (Nets or Cavaliers) will host the winner of the Nos. 9-10 game (Hawks or Hornets) on ESPN, with that winner to open the first round against the Heat on Sunday at FTX Arena.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday he appreciates what the league has created with the play-in round.
“I think it’ll be good entertainment,” Spoelstra said. “Our video room and scouting department will be watching with a different lens then I’ll be watching it. I don’t want to stress myself out on all the different possibilities before we actually get to know who we play.
“But we’re all fans of the game, and the playoff atmosphere. I think the play-in has created some really compelling matchups.”
The Heat swept their four-game season series from the Nets, but that was without Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving appearing together in any of those four games.
The Heat also swept the Hornets 4-0, although one of those games went double-overtime in Charlotte.
The Heat went 3-1 against the Hawks, including a 113-109 victory Friday in their regular-season home finale.
The Heat went 1-2 against the Cavaliers, although were considerably shorthanded in both of the losses.
For Spoelstra and his staff it will mean a quick, two-day game-planning turnaround before the playoff opener.
“This is our life in the NBA all season long,” Spoelstra said. “You know, you typically have a shootaround or maybe a day before to prepare for somebody. Whoever it’ll be in the East, we’ve played them three or four times already. That’ll be ample prep to be able to get a read for game one.
“And then once you get past game one, then it becomes much different, anyway. But this is what the six months of the regular season are there for, is to build all the appropriate habits, hopefully, to get ready for the second season.”
The matchups for the Western Conference play-in round had been locked in place ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finales.
On Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on TNT, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center, with the winner receiving the No. 7 seed in the West.
On Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center, with the loser eliminated from the playoffs.
The, on Friday night, the loser of the Timberwolves-Clippers game will host the winner of the Pelicans-Spurs game for the No. 8 seed in the West.
St. Charles woman in early Easter spirit
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – For two years now, Suzie Sallee of St. Charles has left Easter goodies in her front yard so people in the neighborhood can stop by for a treat.
“Stop on by. Pick up an egg, a couple of pieces of candy; we even have some toys they can pick up,” Sallee said.
Each year, she adopts a child in need for Easter and Christmas too. On Sunday, kids were able to get toys, candy, and a positive message.
“I’m in the ministry and I write little children’s booklets,” Sallee said.
Sisters Campbell and Candence Akers were out with their parents to burn some energy when they stopped by.
Campbell picked out some candy and a Pop It.
“You push them and push them back up,” Campbell said.
Her sister, Cadance, picked up some Twix and M&M’s and shared what was next for the day.
“I’m going to go to soccer,” Candence said.
Sallee said seeing kids like the Akers sisters stop by makes her appreciate the area even more and those growing up in it.
She said a little chocolate ahead of Easter doesn’t hurt.
“You gotta have a piece of chocolate. It makes ya smile. Have a happy day!” she said.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo enters NBA’s COVID protocols, should clear by start of playoffs
The Miami Heat’s week ahead of next Sunday’s NBA playoff opener at FTX Arena grew a bit more complex Sunday, with the team announcing that center Bam Adebayo has entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols.
As a result, Adebayo likely will be away from the team for five days this week as the Heat prepare for the best-of-seven opening round.
The NBA has dropped mandatory COVID testing, but symptomatic players still are required to test for coronavirus.
Under league guidelines, players entering protocols must remain isolated for five days, unless they produce two negative tests in the interim.
Adebayo had been one of the few players on the Heat roster yet to enter protocols this season. Coach Erik Spoelstra returned from protocols Friday night, after being away from the team for two games.
Adebayo accompanied the team to Sunday night’s season finale against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, with the Heat announcing his entry into protocols 90 minutes prior to that tip-off.
The Heat also went into Sunday’s game without backup center Dewayne Dedmon, who is dealing with an ankle sprain.
Nearly dealt?
During an appearance on J.J. Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast, Adebayo told former NBA 3-point specialist and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick that one season into his Heat career he almost was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for current Heat teammate Jimmy Butler at the start of 2018-19.
At the time, Butler had been pushing for his departure from the Timberwolves, eventually to be traded on Nov. 12, 2018 to the Philadelphia 76ers for Robert Covington and Dario Saric. The Heat had been pushing at the time with an offer of Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters and draft capital to the ‘Wolves. Richardson then would be dealt the following summer to Philadelphia in a sign-and-trade package for Butler.
“You heard the Minnesota situation,” Adebayo said on the recently released podcast. “And it’s crazy, because I almost got traded for Jimmy, to Minnesota.”
At the time, Adebayo was coming off an uneven rookie season after he was drafted No. 13 out of Kentucky by the Heat in 2017, playing his initial NBA season as Hassan Whiteside’s understudy.
That, Adebayo said, is when Heat president Pat Riley stepped in.
“But I almost got traded for Jimmy,” Adebayo continued. “Pat wouldn’t trade me. Like he was, ‘Nah, I see something good in this kid.’ Yadda, yadda, yadda.
“And, at that point, I’m sweating bullets. Like, I’m not trying to be traded. I like it in Miami. It’s warm. I kind of got my feet wet. I’m familiar with the place.”
Deeper appreciation
With almost the entire Heat roster at some point sidelined this season by NBA health-and-safety protocols, Spoelstra said his own absence last week for those reasons gave him a deeper appreciation for the predicament.
“The thing about it is we’ve all been in this situation now, where we’ve been a part of it,” Spoelstra said, “and we’ve also been a part of it where we’ve been on the outside looking in. And I felt like I was left out.
“So now I got to experience that, and it is just good to be back in the mix.”
Spoelstra tested positive last Sunday in Toronto, missing the Heat’s ensuing victories over the Raptors and Charlotte Hornets, before returning to coach Friday night’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Assistant Chris Quinn had coached in his place.
While the NBA no longer requires COVID testing, teams must produce negative tests in order to fly back into the United States. Toronto stands as a potential Heat second-round playoff opponent, which could put Spoelstra and his players in a similar testing situation in two weeks.
Lowry appreciation
Spoelstra said these past few weeks have been a study in veteran point guard Kyle Lowry moving into playoff mode.
“I’ve really enjoyed watching his entire process, for the regular season,” Spoelstra said. “He’s shifted. He’s been a chameleon into a lot of different roles: breathing life into guys, giving confidence to young guys, letting people get into a great rhythm, facilitating. You’ve seen times during the year, when we had injuries, when he was more assertive.
“But you can see in the last three weeks he’s really been focused on getting ready for the playoffs, and it’s a different level. Because he has all the skills, the shooting. But he knows to just manipulate and take advantage of different cracks and defenses.”
Twins slug six home runs in first win of the season
The Twins are three games into their season and have scored just one run that hasn’t come via the longball. But when you hit enough of them, that doesn’t matter.
And the Twins sure did on Sunday, putting on a show that would make the Bomba Squad proud. The Twins hit six home runs on Sunday, beating the Mariners 10-4, picking up their first win of the season in the process.
And who other than Byron Buxton, whose moonshot Saturday gave the Twins a brief lead, to get the home run party started?
Four pitches into the game, Buxton sent a ball into the left field bleachers. An inning later, Buxton sent another ball to nearly the same spot, fist pumping as he rounded first and yelling out in jubilation as he took his trip around the bases.
In between Buxton’s two blasts, catcher Gary Sánchez, who just missed a walk-off home run on Opening Day, crushed a ball to the third deck, flipping his bat to punctuate a grand slam which put the Twins up five runs in the first inning.
Sanchez finished the day 2 for 4 with five RBIs in the win, the last coming on a double in the eighth inning to bring home Gio Urshela.
Max Kepler (third inning), Jorge Polanco (fourth) and Carlos Correa (sixth) also got in on the action, each hitting a solo home run as the Twins made a winner of starter Bailey Ober. Ober gave up four runs in his five innings pitched — all in the third inning and three on a Mitch Haniger home run — in his season debut.
