PM Kisan: Farmers got 1.82 lakh crore so far, 11th installment of the scheme may also come this week
There is big news for the farmers waiting for the 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme. Almost all the preparations have been completed by the government and money will start coming in the account from this week.
An official related to the matter said that at present the verification work of farmers is going on and in many districts the Agriculture Department will lock the data till April 14. Farmers whose all documents and e-KYC will be completed,
the amount will also start sending in their account from 15th April. According to the official, if everything goes well, by the end of this week, the money of the 11th installment under the scheme will reach the accounts of many farmers.
Prime Minister Modi gave this information
A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big update regarding the Kisan Samman Yojana. He tweeted that under the scheme about 12.53 crore farmers are registered across the country and so far Rs 1.82 lakh crore has been sent to the account of 11.30 crore farmers. Under this scheme started in the year 2018, every farmer is given 6 thousand rupees in cash annually.
The process of 11th installment is in the last stage, the official related to the retrenchment of the ineligible,
says that the process of sending the money of the 11th installment to the farmers’ account is in the final stage. The verification work of the documents given by the farmers is going on. The names of farmers whose documents are not up to the standards or those who died are being shortlisted. Farmers who come under the ambit of tax will also not be given its benefit.
Farmers have also started checking their status on the portal of the waiting scheme currently showing the status of farmers.
If you also go to the website to see the status and are getting Waiting for approval by state written, then understand that the state government has not approved yet. As soon as the verification of the documents is completed by the state government, it will send its approval to the center and the money transfer will start.
PM Kisan: Farmers got 1.82 lakh crore so far, 11th installment of the scheme may also come this week
Elon Musk Will Not Join the Twitter Board After All—Here’s What It Means
Elon Musk will not join Twitter’s board after all, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said April 10, marking a major reversal from an earlier announcement. Twitter officially announced the change in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on April 11.
Twitter said April 5 Musk would be joining its board of directors after acquiring a 9.2 percent stake, worth about $2.9 billion, in the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO would have been officially appointed on April 9. But he informed Twitter that morning he would not take the board seat.
Twitter shares tumbled more than 8 percent to below $43 pre-market on April 11 in reaction to the news, before bouncing back to above $47 later in the morning.
Twitter CEO Agrawal didn’t share specific reasons why Musk changed his mind. In a statement he stressed that Musk remains Twitter’s largest shareholder.
One plausible explanation is that Musk may want to acquire more shares of Twitter and possibly take over the entire company someday. Joining the board would have prohibited him from doing so. Under their agreement, Musk would not be able to acquire more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s shares as long as he sits on the board, Twitter said in a SEC filing dated April 5.
Joining the board would have also barred Musk from cashing out Twitter shares for profit within six months under the SEC’s short-swing profit rule.
Agrawal sadi Twitter will “remain open” to Musk’s input. Since acquiring shares, Musk has publicly shared many thoughts about Twitter, including letting Twitter Blue subscribers pay with Dogecoin and keeping Twitter Blue free of advertisements.
Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk
— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022
Omar Kelly’s NFL mock draft: Who will be the first QB taken; should Dolphins trade back into first round?
In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly hypothesizes what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on April 28.
1. Jaguars: Georgia DE Travon Walker
The Jaguars add a power rusher with inside-outside flexibility and pair him with Josh Allen to create one of the most talented, young, pass rushing duos in the NFL. Top needs: Edge rusher, S, OT, OG/C
2. Lions: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
The Michigan native and University of Michigan product stays local, and provides the Lions a playmaker who brings tenacity, character, and solid physical traits. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
3. Texans: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux is the type of versatile defender Lovie Smith would love to build his defense around because he’s electric off the snap. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
4. Jets: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu
Ekwonu is versatile enough to play guard and tackle, but he stood out playing left tackle for the Wolfpack, and was dominant at the point of attack. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
5. Giants: Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton has the skill set to be effective in every role, from linebacker to single-high safety because of the physicality he possesses, and the amount of ground he covers. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
6. Panthers: Alabama OT Evan Neal
While quarterback remains a major need, the Panthers would benefit most from upgrading the left tackle spot, and beefing up the rushing attack by selecting Neal. Top needs: QB, OT, OG, CB
7. Giants: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
If new Giants coach Brian Daboll is going to bring out the best in quarterback Daniel Jones he needs to provide him an explosive receiver like Wilson, who leaps and high-points the ball effectively. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
8. Falcons: Liberty QB Malik Willis
Willis is a power thrower who has the ability to move the chains with his athleticism and speed. While he’s not a polished quarterback, he possesses the most upside in this class and should immediately challenge Marcus Mariota for the starting spot. Top needs: QB, Edge, WR, S
9. Seahawks: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley has an outstanding combination of size, speed and fluid athleticism. He thrives in press coverage, which makes him a perfect fit for Seattle’s scheme. If he didn’t struggle with injuries the past two years, he’d be a top five pick. Top needs: OT, QB, Edge, CB
10. Jets: Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Gardner is long, fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates he can become an All-Pro. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
11. Commanders: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
Even after acquiring Carson Wentz from the Colts, the Commanders need to plan for the future, which is why selecting Pickett and grooming him slowly, is the right approach for this veteran team. Top needs: WR, CB, S, TE
12. Vikings: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Penning is a tone-setting type of blocker who will benefit a team looking to establish a physical identity. That’s exactly what the Vikings need to improve the running game. Top needs: S, DT, CB, TE
13. Texans: Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Lloyd has everything a linebacker needs for the position. He has playmaking instincts, defends the run well, is effective in coverage and knows how to rush the passer (16.5 sacks in four seasons). Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
14. Ravens: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Dean is the type of rangy playmaker Baltimore has a history of taking, and finding a way to fit into their defense. Pair him with Patrick Queen and the Ravens would add some bite to their defense. Team needs: Edge, OG/C, DL, CB
15. Eagles: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Cross is a long, nimble mover who has a reputation for playing with good hand usage. Because he’s only started for two seasons, there’s room for improvement. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
16. Saints: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Burks has the size, speed and physicality to be a Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL, and the Saints need to find a reliable playmaker to eventually replace Michael Thomas. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
17. Chargers: Georgia DT Jordan Davis
Davis is a unique interior presence who will swallow up blockers for any defense. Putting him on the same defensive front as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could make the Chargers defense dynamic. Top needs: OT, DT, LB, WR
18. Eagles: Georgia S Lewis Cine
Cine is a physical, downhill safety who has quick feet and the ability to diagnose plays. He’s the type of playmaker a team builds its secondary around. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
19. Saints: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green
Green, a strong and physical guard, will help the Saints fortify their offensive line. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
20. Steelers: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson
While selecting a quarterback might be tempting, the Steelers would benefit from improving the interior of the offensive line, subsequently beefing up the rushing attack. Top needs: CB, S, OL, QB
21. Patriots: Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Olave is a smart, savvy, polished receiver who is the type of route-runner the Patriots need to have develop alongside quarterback Mac Jones. He could end up being the best receiver in this draft. Top needs: CB, Edge, ILB, WR
22. Packers: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
After trading DeVante Adams to the Raiders, the Packers use one of the picks they acquired for losing the Pro Bowl receiver to select Dotson, a speedster who can take the top off a defense. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
23. Cardinals: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top 50 selection. Top needs: CB, Edge, WR, RB
24. Cowboys: Alabama WR Jameson Williams
The Cowboys have a history of drafting well, so taking a chance on Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game, could be a wise long-term investment. Top needs: Edge, S, WR, OL
25. Bills: Tulsa OG Tyler Smith
Buffalo needs to get nasty on the interior of the offensive line to balance out the offense and Smith is the type of road grader who can create running lanes. Top needs: CB, LB, OG, RB
26. Titans: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to a Titans secondary that needs to become more consistent. Top needs: WR, LB, OT, CB
27. Buccaneers: Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is powerful edge player who wins with leg drive and violent hands. He’s the type of face-up rush end that the Buccaneers need to make coach Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme work. Top needs: OG, CB, S, DT
28. Packers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
During Wyatt’s college career he threatened the backfield as a one-gap penetrator, and should be able to play every spot along Green Bay’s defensive front. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
29. Chiefs: Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Elam is a long, physical press corner who possesses quick hands and good balance. He challenges quarterbacks and has the potential to be an elite cornerback with good coaching. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
30. Chiefs: Alabama ILB Christian Harris
Harris was a three-year starter for Alabama, who showcased the ability to be a three-down player. He has the physicality to stack and shed blockers, which will help him become an immediate starter. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
31. Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is an incredibility quick athlete who plays with good reach, and has the ability to steer defenders. He should be able to push Ted Karras for the starting spot immediately. Top needs: CB, OL, DT, Edge
32. Lions: Auburn CB Roger McCreary
McCreary has the size, and man-coverage skills that are in high demand in the NFL. He’s a fast and fluid athlete who will eventually challenge for a starting spot. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
