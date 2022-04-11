News
Rapper Pitbull added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup
Rapper Pitbull – aka Mr. Worldwide – will headline the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 28.
Tickets are priced from $84 to $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who was briefly popular in 2014 thanks to her hits “Fancy” and “Black Widow,” opens.
Born Armando Perez to Cuban immigrants, the 41-year-old Pitbull began recording in 2004, but his career didn’t truly take off until 2008’s “Krazy,” the first of a string of hits that include “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor),” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.”
He’s also a popular guest artist and has collaborated with Usher (“DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love”), Jennifer Lopez (“On the Floor,” “Dance Again,” “Booty”) and Enrique Iglesias (“I Like It”).
Over the past 15 years, Pitbull has performed a handful of local concerts, including last year’s KDWB Jingle Ball, Twin Cities Summer Jam in 2019 and Mystic Amphitheater in 2018.
The Elegant and Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes for Summer Nuptials
Summer is just around the corner, and along with the sunny skies, balmy temperatures and beach days ahead, the new season also brings with it an endless slate of weddings. While summer has long been one of the most popular times to tie the knot, this year is sure to be even more hectic, in no small part thanks to the many, *many* nuptials that had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Planning the perfect ensemble for a summer wedding isn’t just about picking out a pretty dress or debating hairstyles and makeup looks, as you’ll also need to figure out your footwear situation. The ultimate wedding guest shoes can’t just be cute; they also need to be comfortable enough that you won’t want to give up and throw them into the garbage mere minutes into the reception.
For anyone who tends to have difficulty wobbling around on thin heels or who is less sure-footed, steering clear of sky-high heels is a safe bet, lest you trip while teetering on the skinny stiletto en route from the ceremony to reception. Those determined to wear height-defying heels should take care when picking out their shoes, but luckily, there are still comfier heel options out there that give you the extra glitz and glamour, without the fear of face-planting on the dance floor.
For summer weddings, a strappy heeled sandal, open-toe platform or a simple block heel are all chic and appropriate choices; you could even try out a bejeweled flat or fancy slides, depending on the formality of the nuptials. The nature of the wedding should, of course, influence your shoe of choice, since you wouldn’t wear the same footwear to beach nuptials as you would to a black tie extravaganza. Oh, and once you’ve found the perfect shoes, make sure you give them a spin prior to wearing them on the day of the wedding, since blisters are never a good look.
Below, see the most fashionable and elegant shoes to wear to all those summer weddings you’re attending this year.
Heat with playoff homecourt vs. all but three teams; draw to break draft tie with Warriors
When it came to scoreboard watching on closing night of the NBA season, it took until one final late result was in for the Miami Heat to get a definitive read on homecourt advantage in one element of the playoffs, while clarity on draft position was left unsettled.
The Golden State Warriors’ 128-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans impacted both of those elements, when it left the Warriors tied with the Heat’s 53-29 record.
Despite the tie, the Warriors would have homecourt advantage over the Heat in a possible NBA Finals matchup after sweeping the season series 2-0.
The Warriors won the season’s first meeting 115-108 on Jan. 3 in San Francisco, when the Heat were without Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon, among others. Golden State then swept the series with their 118-104 victory March 23 at FTX Arena, despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, among others. That was the night that Heat forward Jimmy Butler got into his dustup with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat captain Udonis Haslem.
The Heat will hold homecourt advantage in every possible playoff permutation except against the Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) and Phoenix Suns (64-18). The Heat split their two-game season series against both the Suns and Grizzlies.
The Warriors’ Sunday result also set up a random draw between the Heat and Warriors for the Nos. 27-28 picks in the first round of the June 23 NBA draft, with that draw to be held April 18.
As part of the 2021 trade that sent Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo, the Heat agreed to take the lesser of the 2022 first-round selections between the Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and themselves. That issue became moot with the Heat finishing with a superior record to Houston (20-62) and Brooklyn (44-38).
Unlike with playoff seedings, the NBA does not utilize tiebreaking procedures for draft positions.
The tie with the Warriors is moot for the Heat in the second round, with the Heat’s 2022 second-round pick belonging to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat also had held what turned out as the No. 53 overall pick in the second round, but that selection was forfeited because of an NBA ruling regarding the timing of the Heat’s free-agent agreement with Kyle Lowry in August.
Because the Heat’s 2023 first-round pick previously has been dealt, the Heat must exercise a selection in the 2022 first round (teams are not allowed to be without successive future first-rounds picks), but then can deal the selected player after the pick is made.
Nets? Cavs? Hawks? Hornets? Sizing up the NBA play-in round as Heat await playoff opponent
The previous two years, the NBA play-in round was of minimal consequence for the Miami Heat, a factor of their middling playoff seeds, at No. 5 in 2020 and No. 6 last year.
This time around, as a No. 1 seed, it is different. Each of the three upcoming Eastern Conference play-in games will have the attention of Erik Spoelstra’s team, starting Tuesday night.
The Heat will open their 2022 playoffs Sunday at FTX Arena against either the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets or Cleveland Cavaliers.
One of those teams will be eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday, in the conference’s Nos. 9-10 game, between the Hawks and Hornets. Another will be eliminated Friday, in the game between the loser of Tuesday night’s Nos. 7-8 (Nets-Cavaliers) game and the winner of the Nos. 9-10 game.
The team left standing as the No. 8 season will face the Heat in the best-of-seven opening round, with the Heat holding homecourt advantage.
“We’ve had six months to prepare for the playoffs,” Spoelstra said. “And whoever we’re going to play in the Eastern Conference that first round, we likely will have already played them three or four times. And we don’t feel like we have to cram for a test. That’s the whole point of all these experiences together.
A look at the possibilities, with the Heat for five days operating solely as bystanders:
No. 7 Brooklyn Nets.
Possible seeds: If the Nets defeat the visiting Cavaliers on Tuesday night (7 p.m., TNT) they will be the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the opening round.
If Brooklyn loses Tuesday to Cleveland, on Friday it will host the winner of Wednesday’s Atlanta-Charlotte game for the No. 8 seed, which faces the Heat in the first round.
The Heat perspective: They went 3-1 in their four-game season series against the Nets, losing in the lone matchup when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both were available for Brooklyn.
No possible Heat first-round opponent, when whole, has more upside among the East play-in teams than the Nets.
Burning question: Would the Nets, having routed the Heat in the teams’ most-recent meeting, dare tempt the fates by dropping their play-in opener in order to set up a first-round series against the Heat, knowing that a loss then in a possible second play-in game could end their season?
No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers
Possible seeds: If the visiting Cavaliers defeat the Nets on Tuesday night (7 p.m., TNT) they will be the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the opening round.
If Cleveland loses Tuesday to Brooklyn, on Friday it will host the winner of Wednesday’s Atlanta-Charlotte game for the No. 8 seed, which faces the Heat in the first round.
The Heat perspective: There are few better alternatives in the postseason than playing a happy-to-be-there opponent. Just by making the playoffs, the Cavaliers will have more than fulfilled their preseason mandate.
Although Cleveland won the season series 2-1, both of the victories came in games the Heat lacked both Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. With Butler and Adebayo, the Heat defeated the Cavaliers by 12 on March 11 (albeit on a night Jarrett Allen was sidelined for Cleveland).
Burning question: The Heat were swept in last season’s opening round when they were overwhelmed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ size. Should Allen make it back from his fractured finger, the first round again could come down to the Heat’s ability to compete in the paint.
No. 9 Atlanta Hawks
Possible seeds: The Hawks only can make the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, the seed that will play at the Heat in the opening round.
To make the postseason, the Hawks will have to defeat the visiting Hornets in the Nos. 9-10 game on Wednesday night (7 p.m., ESPN) and then win Friday night (ESPN, Time TBA) at the loser of the Brooklyn-Cleveland game.
The Heat perspective: If John Collins can make it back from his foot strain, the equation could grow far more complex for the Heat, when considering the focus that is required on Trae Young. This also is an opponent than can impact with its size, particularly center Clint Capela.
Unlike the Cavaliers, the Hawks know what it takes to make a deep playoff run, having advanced to last season’s Eastern Conference finals.
Burning question: As it is for almost every Hawks opponent, it likely will come down to whether Young shoots the Hawks in or out of the game. In the teams’ most recent meeting, Young shot 9 of 11 in the first half but then only 3 of 12 in the second half of the Heat’s 113-109 Friday night victory.
No. 10 Charlotte Hornets
Possible seeds: The Hornets only can make the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, the seed that will play at the Heat in the opening round.
To make the postseason, Charlotte will have to win in Atlanta in the Nos. 9-10 game on Wednesday night (7 p.m., ESPN) and then win Friday night (ESPN, Time TBA) at the loser of the Brooklyn-Cleveland game.
The Heat perspective: It likely will come down to offering the most basic level of defense for the Heat, considering the Hornets have shown little inclination on that level.
With Gordon Hayward sidelined in the postseason yet again, with a foot injury, options will be limited for Charlotte other than breakout performances by Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball.
Burning question: Based on this play-in field, the burning question is if Charlotte is good enough to win even one game in this round, let alone the required two. The sense is the Heat would embrace a Hornets matchup.
