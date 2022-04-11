Finance
Real Estate – Cook Islands
Is there any red-blooded male living who has not thought aat least once of packing it all in and going off to the South Seas? Well, this might be your chance, particularly if you happen to have about two million US to invest in a new business. The popular private resort, Shangri-La Beach Cottages on Muri Beach, Rarotonga, Cook Islands, South Pacific, is now for sale (Feb 2006), as the owner is considering retirement.
The Cook Islands are located in the heart of Polynesia in the South Pacific. They lie about 700 miles west of Tahiti and about 1000 miles east of Samoa and Tonga. Hawaii is about 2500 miles north, New Zealand about 1800 miles to the southwest. The climate is tropical, similar to that of Hawaii and Tahiti. Tourism is a year ’round industry. Rarotonga is the largest of the 15 islands in the Cooks and the main administrative centre.
The population of the Cooks is about 15,000, with about 9,000 living on Rarotonga. The main island has banks, ATM machines and dozens of restaurants, shops and markets. There is a modern telephone and international communications system with internet and e-mail access. Everyone speaks English, which is the official language, along with Cook Islands Maori. It is a stable self-governing democracy in free association with New Zealand and a member of the British Commonwealth. The people are very friendly, with a vibrant local culture of dance, music and crafts. There is a low crime rate.
There is a large international airport that handles wide-body jets. There are about 17 flights a week, which connect Rarotonga with New Zealand, Los Angeles, Tahiti and Fiji. Onward connections to Australia and Europe are well-timed. The main carrier is the well-regarded Air New Zealand and Pacific Blue—the low-cost carrier associated with Virgin Blue—now serves the Cooks from Australia and New Zealand.
Visitor numbers to the Cooks have grown from about 40,000 a decade ago to about 80,000 a year more recently. Projections show it reaching about 100,000 in the next few years. From the 1970s until about the late 1990s the only way to market Cook Islands’ accommodations overseas was through “wholesalers” and travel agents. These middlemen collectively take about 30-35% of what the guests pay to stay at an accommodation. In the last several years the internet and e-mail have opened up new ways of marketing accommodations overseas and Shangri-La has been in the forefront of this more lucrative “direct-booking only” system.
With its continuing popularity assured by excellent reviews in Lonely Planet, Frommers, South Pacific Handbook and travel websites such as Trip Advisor and Lonely Planet Thorn Tree, as well as word-of-mouth by their loyal guests, Shangri-La has been able to avoid the high cost of working through wholesalers and travel agents. By only taking direct bookings they have kept their rates 35% to 50% below comparable properties and also have a higher net return per night. This has been one of the keys to their success as an ongoing business. Their goal has always been to provide deluxe accommodation at a moderate price. They do seem to be succeeding at this and as one former guest succinctly put it on the internet: “Shangri-La provides the best bang for the buck on the island!”
Shangri-La is a small private resort that occupies a prime beachfront section directly on beautiful Muri Beach, considered the nicest beach on Rarotonga. There are twelve deluxe cottages, a large swimming pool, office and owner’s deluxe beachfront two-story home. Five of the cottages are partial lagoon-view and seven are garden cottages. This large property is 4544 sq. m., about 1.12 acres.
Although there are resorts and accommodations all around Rarotonga, Muri Beach is considered the top vacation spot. There are four little islets in the crystal-clear lagoon and the best snorkeling on the island starts adjacent to Shangri-La. Several of the top island restaurants are in walking distance, as are shops, vehicle rentals, the Internet Cafe, the Sailing Club and lagoon tours. All island tours stop at the Shangri-La entrance on the main road.
The Shangri-La is next to the best snorkeling area on Rarotonga and they have complimentary snorkeling gear for all guests. The kayaks are very popular with the guests, as there are four islets within a few minutes’ paddle of us. There are sunloungers adjacent to the beach, under a large almond tree and a nearby beach shower. The entire property is fully-fenced, except for the beachfront of course. The large parking area can hold ten cars, or six cars and eight motorbikes and is rarely filled to capacity. There is room for a couple of rental cars and motorscoooters if you desire to get into vehicle rentals for guests. The local bus also stops at the driveway entrance. Tropical plants abound on the property, including trees such as banana, papaya, mango, coconut palms and breadfruit and flowers such as hibiscus, gardenia, jasmine, bougainvillea and alamander. A large lawn fronts all the cottages on the T-shaped property.
There are several local law firms that handle commercial matters and it is recommended that prospective purchasers consider engaging a local firm to help assist them in the purchase of any local business.
No one connected to this article in any way has any connection whatsoever with the owner of Shangri-La and/or its agents and the content herein is provided solely for informational and educational purposes to the general public.
Finance
How To Start Affiliate Marketing With Amazon And ClickBank
Affiliate marketing is a great way to start an online business for very minimal investment. It’s ideal for those who don’t want to create products and for those who don’t have much start up money for their online business.
You can promote a substantial variety of products and services with the affiliate marketing business model. Your job is to promote products created by other companies. When somebody buys from you, the product owner will pay you a commission.
Two of the most popular places to find products to sell as an affiliate marketer are Amazon and ClickBank.
How To Start Affiliate Marketing With Amazon
Amazon is the world’s largest retailer, selling both physical and digital products. Their primary marketing method is affiliate marketing. In other words, they get other people, called Amazon Affiliates, to sell their products and services for them.
It’s free to become an Amazon affiliate, and you can sell anything on the Amazon website. You start off with a 4% commission rate, which gets more substantial when you sell more products.
4 Stars And Up
As you probably know, Amazon sells a wide range of products. So how do you choose what to sell as an affiliate? As an Amazon affiliate, you can use their search feature to surf the products that you want to promote. Choose your niche, for example, ‘dog training’.
Type that search term into the Amazon search engine. On the left-hand side of your search click on the ‘4 stars & up’ filter. Amazon’s top rating system score is 5. If a product receives a score of 4 or higher, you can be sure that the customers who purchased those products and left those reviews are very happy. These are the types of products you want to be promoting.
How To Start Affiliate Marketing With ClickBank
ClickBank is a well-known online marketplace where the vast majority of its products are digital information products. As soon as the customer buys a digital product, they can immediately download it to their computer.
ClickBank is free to join and is a widely known, highly regarded company in the online business world. Its online marketplace contains many thousands of affiliate products to promote so you’re sure to always find offers that will appeal to your audience. You can earn commissions of 25%, 50% and even 75%.
Gravity Scoring
ClickBank products have what’s known as a gravity scoring. This shows the popularity of the product. A gravity rating for the product that you want to promote should be at least 10 or more. If it’s more than 100, it means that there are a lot of other affiliates selling the same product.
When you have identified the product that you want to promote, ClickBank will give you a unique URL called a’hoplink’. This is the link that you want your prospects to click and how sales are tracked to you.
Finance
Tips to Help Improve Your Social Media Marketing
When social media first emerged on the scene, it was underestimated by many brands. It’s not ’til now we’re seeing more and more business owners creating a presence on these platforms. The ones who jumped aboard early on are reaping the benefits now, especially if they had the assistance from social media marketing companies.
If you’re a new business or one that has yet to try out social media marketing, then you should consider hiring professional services. You can also use the following tips to guide you along your path to building a strong brand on social platforms that are right for you.
Try One Platform at a Time
There are various social media sites you can add to your online marketing tool kit, but you don’t want to do it all at once. You need to focus on one or two platforms at a time, particularly those that have a large amount of your followers. The idea is to hone your skills on the first set of platforms before venturing off to others.
Focus Just as Much On Social Engagement
Too much focus is given on creating posts and content, and not enough on engaging with followers. There should be a nice balance between sharing content and socializing. Don’t treat this new found outlet as a platform for advertising. It’s a social environment, so use this to show you’re human. People love that stuff.
Create a Schedule for Your Content
Consistency is key if you want to keep your followers engaged with your brand. Creating a schedule can help organize your topics and publishing time, so you don’t dry out. Social media marketing companies can help develop a content calendar for your accounts. These services can also be used to carry out the plan, so you can focus on operating your business.
Track Everything
It’s highly important to keep track of every aspect of your social media marketing. This will determine when something is wrong, what’s wrong and what needs to be improved. These can be very telling of your marketing strategy and whether it needs tweaking. Social media agencies have tracking and analytics tools they can use to keep watch of your campaigns.
At the end of the day, you need to know when it’s time to delegate this task to someone else. If you can’t handle or lack the knowledge of executing a successful social media marketing campaign, then you need to find a replacement. Your best bet is to go with a professional services provider.
Finance
Facts Every Lawyer Should Know About Hispanic Marketing
Hispanics remain one of the fastest growing segments of the population. As a result, Latino communities across the United States have a rising need for legal representation.
Consider these Facts:
1. 75% of Latinos speaks Spanish at home
While roughly 44% of Hispanics report performing their online searches in English, more than half of them stated that they still prefer to do business with companies that offer their services in Spanish, even if they do not require it.
2. Hispanics are the biggest users of mobile devices
Whether streaming, texting or searching online, Hispanics report nearly 10.5 hours per week of smart phone usage, versus the overall average of 8.4 hours for other ethnic groups.
3. Hispanics are the largest users of Social Media platforms
Current reports suggest 75% of Latinos use social media for entertainment and research compared to 68% for the remaining ethnic groups; spending roughly 7 hours per day accessing the various social platforms.
Are you doing enough to effectively market your law firm to the Hispanic community?
Here are a few ways to attract and develop a relationship with Latinos and Hispanics in your marketplace:
1. Advertise on Local Platforms in Spanish
Local radio channels, billboards, bus stops, local magazines and newspapers are still ways to keep your name and face in front of your local community. Bilingual advertisements, or entirely in Spanish, will garner the trust of local Hispanics as a professional who will welcome them and speak to them in the language most comfortable without fear of judgment.
2. Latino Community Participation
Especially in the larger urban areas, more and more cultural groups are organizing street festivals and fundraisers. Be a part of the events. Sponsor a booth or a lunch. Talk with the people around you. They may not need legal services at the moment, but they will remember you were there and took the time to talk.
3. Your Website is your 24-Hour Law Firm
Featuring “Se Habla Espanol” on your website is not enough. If you are a Spanish-speaking lawyer, or if you have staff that can assist with translation, then market yourself in Spanish. Have an entire section, or an entire website dedicated to offering your legal services in Spanish.
Mobile-friendly designs are important. Since statistics are pointing to Hispanics using their mobile devices at a higher rate than non-Hispanics, it is imperative your website be self-formatting to fit any device automatically.
Hispanic marketing businesses like MediaDvine.com offer website services, translation services and original content writing to help you with your website needs.
4. Build Traffic to Your Legal Practice
There are a few legal directories online that heavily optimize for Spanish and bilingual searches that are trusted within Hispanic communities across the country, such as SeHablaLaw.com and AbogadosLegal.com. Link building from premium sites will help your SEO efforts.
For more than a decade search engines have relied heavily on links to gauge popularity and domain authority. Backlinks from relevant domains are regarded as votes and importance. Search engines use link data and algorithms to evaluate websites as well as individual pages based on this information.
Before buying into an online marketing campaign or joining every single bilingual network available, ask yourself: How long have they been in business? Do they offer any guarantee? Do they link to my website? Do they offer fair and competitive pricing? Do they saturate the marketplace? Will my listing be seen in a long list of lawyers?
