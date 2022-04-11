News
Russia says it hits Ukraine air defenses before eastern push
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia claimed Monday that it destroyed several Ukrainian air-defense systems in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of an expected broad new offensive in the east.
In one strike, Moscow said it hit four S-300 launchers near the central city of Dnipro that had been provided by a European country it did not name. Slovakia gave Ukraine just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. Russia previously reported two strikes on similar systems in other places.
Moscow’s initial invasion stalled on several fronts as it met stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces, who prevented the Russians from taking the capital and other cities. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground, limiting their advances and likely exposing them to greater losses.
With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities — a strategy that has left many urban areas flattened and killed thousands of people. The war has also shattered Ukraine’s economy, with the World Bank estimating it will shrink by more than 45% this year.
Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities, including a massacre in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, airstrikes on hospitals and a missile attack that killed at least 57 people last week at a train station.
In Bucha on Monday, the work of exhuming bodies from a mass grave in a churchyard resumed.
Galyna Feoktistova waited for hours in the cold and rain in hopes of identifying her 50-year-old son, who was shot and killed more than a month ago, but eventually she went home for some warmth. “He’s still there,” her surviving son, Andriy, said.
Meanwhile, the U.N. children’s agency said that nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion began, and the United Nations has verified that 142 children have been killed and 229 injured, though the actual numbers are likely much higher.
Elsewhere, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he met Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for talks that were “very direct, open and tough.”
In a statement released by his office, Nehammer said his primary message to Putin was “that this war needs to end, because in war both sides can only lose.” Nehammer said he also raised the issue of war crimes committed by the Russian military and said those responsible “will be held to account.”
Austria is a member of the European Union and has backed the 27-nation bloc’s sanctions against Russia, though it so far has opposed cutting off deliveries of Russian gas. The country is militarily neutral and is not a member of NATO.
In other developments, the head of the separatist rebel government in Donetsk said Ukrainian forces have lost control of the port area of the besieged port city of Mariupol.
“Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is now under our control,” Denis Pushilin, president of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told Russian state television, according to Russian news agencies. The claim could not immediately be confirmed.
Russia has appointed a seasoned general to lead its renewed push in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014 and have declared independent states. Both sides are digging in for what could be a devastating war of attrition.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more Western aid, saying his forces need heavier firepower to resist the coming onslaught and push Russian forces back. Echoing his remarks in an AP interview, Zelenskyy said Sunday that the coming week could be crucial and that Western support — or the lack thereof — may prove decisive.
“To be honest, whether we will be able to (survive) depends on this,” Zelenskyy said in a “60 Minutes” interview. “Unfortunately, I don’t have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need.” In a video address to South Korean lawmakers on Monday, he specifically requested equipment that can shoot down Russian missiles.
But those armaments could increasingly come under attack as Russia looks to shift the balance in the 6-week-old war.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the military used cruise missiles to destroy the four launchers Sunday on the southern outskirts of Dnipro. He said the military also hit such systems in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.
The Russian claims could not be independently verified.
The Pentagon said it had seen no evidence to support Russia’s claims. A senior U.S. defense official said Russia did conduct an airstrike Sunday on the airport in Dnipro, destroying some equipment, but the official said the U.S. has seen no indication that an air-defense system was knocked out.
Lubica Janikova, spokeswoman for Slovakia’s prime minister, denied Monday that the S-300 system it sent Ukraine had been destroyed. She said any other claim is not true.
Ukraine has specifically asked for more S-300s in recent months, though it already had a number of the Soviet-built systems and other long-range air-defense systems. It also has received batches of portable, shoulder-fired Western anti-aircraft weapons like Stingers, which are efficient against low-flying aircraft.
Questions remain about the ability of depleted and demoralized Russian forces to conquer much ground after their advance on Kyiv was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Ukraine has already beaten back several assaults by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions — which make up the Donbas — resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery.
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault increasingly is focusing on an arc of territory stretching from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north, to Kherson in the south.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast to try to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military said.
A residential area in Kharkiv was struck by incoming fire on Monday afternoon. Associated Press journalists saw firefighters putting out the fire and checking for victims following the attack, and saw that at least five people were killed, including a child.
Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv, said earlier Monday that Russian shelling had killed 11 people over the last 24 hours.
In Mariupol, Russia deployed Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine and annexed eight years ago.
Mariupol’s residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city. Hundreds of thousands have fled, though Russian attacks have also frustrated evacuation missions.
Vladislav Usovich, an 18-year-old conscript serving in Russia-backed separatist forces, advanced slowly with other fighters through residential areas around a factory Sunday in Mariupol.
“I thought it would go better. I thought it would be faster. Everything is going slowly,” he said. “The Ukrainians are prepared fighters. NATO trained them well.”
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Robert Burns in Washington, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Severe storm threat far south of St. Louis; Storms return Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Monday’s forecast includes more rain. The showers are expected to increase through the afternoon and some thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s.
The threat of severe weather has shifted to southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The National Weather Service says that storms may roll through the area between about 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. They could bring some hail and strong wind gusts.
The rain should taper off by this evening. Overnight lows are in the upper 40s.
On Tuesday, mostly cloudy but most of the region sees a break from rain throughout the day. Winds ramp back up and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday rain chances return ahead of the next cold front.
The next cold front moving into the area is expected to be a strong one. The severe storm potential for Wednesday is rather high, especially through the afternoon and early evening.
Jake Middleton has stabilized Wild blue line with solid play, infectious personality
Jake Middleton is pretty much a walking, talking cartoon character off the ice.
The young Wild defenseman boasts perhaps the thickest mustache in the NHL, which would easily be his most definable physical trait if it wasn’t for a toothless grin that can instantly disarm even the harshest of critics.
His infectious personality has a similar impact. Whenever the 26-year-old speaks, everyone listens, largely because the next joke he cracks is almost guaranteed to be even better than the last thing to come out of his mouth.
“He’s a funny guy,” said Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, Middleton’s defensive partner. “Just pretty easygoing.”
Acquired by general manager Bill Guerin a few weeks ago at the trade deadline, Middleton already has endeared himself to his teammates. Ask any of them about him and they’ll give rave reviews about his sense of humor.
But Middleton’s biggest impact has been on the ice as he has helped stabilize the Wild blue line in his short time with the team. Not only has Middleton slid in seamlessly alongside Spurgeon on the top defensive pairing, he has used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame to bring a more physical presence on the backend.
“Just let him throw guys around, I guess,” Spurgeon said with a laugh. “We’re both pretty simple players. We try and get the puck up to the forwards as quick as possible and not overcomplicate things.”
That’s the name of the game for Middleton.
Though he scored a goal in last Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, then followed it up with a pair of assists in Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings, he knows his main responsibility is to “block shots, box guys out and make a good first pass” whenever he hops over the boards.
What about the recent offensive outburst?
“It’s clicking,” Middleton said. “I’ll run with it. I go in spurts where I get a little hot. Hopefully it keeps going.”
If it doesn’t, that’s fine with coach Dean Evason. He knows what to expect from Middleton each game.
“He’s a big, strong guy that’s physical, protects teammates and all that, “Evason said. “He’s also got a great stick. He’s a good first pass guy. A great teammate. Not surprised at all that Billy and the guys identified him and were able to help our hockey club by getting him.”
While the past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Middleton, and he was a little apprehensive to switch teams and cities initially, he’s thrilled with how everything has worked out so far.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Middleton said. “I’ve called my parents every 48 hours here saying this is some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey.”
As for his infectious personality, Middleton flipped it around, praising his teammates for making him feel so comfortable. He’s been able to be himself at all times because of how welcomed he felt from the moment he walked into the locker room.
“Everyone in there is an unreal guy that I would go for beers with or hang out with any day of the week,” Middleton said. “I’m just enjoying fitting in with them.”
David Loud Remembers Some of Broadway’s Best Musicals in ‘Facing the Music’
As a title, it would be hard to top the one David Loud came up with for his memoir. After all, Facing the Music is precisely what he has been doing for 34 years, conducting some of Broadway’s best musicals. The title also works in the negative, coming to grips with incipient Parkinson’s—a career-stopper for any profession, let alone conducting.
Loud begins with the one night he wasn’t facing the music—March 22, 2007, the opening night of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Curtains—when a copy of his conducting score had vanished from the theater, inadvertently sent north to an orchestrator in Connecticut. Forty minutes into the first act, the score was recovered by an industrious intern, delivered to Loud’s podium in the orchestra pit, and all was right with the world. Almost. The stress of this ordeal accentuated something he had been in denial about—that the left side of his body was off-kilter.
“It took me a long time to figure out how I would structure it,” Loud says today. “Once I found how I wanted to open the book, with the missing score on opening night and the revelation that it caused, I thought, ‘This is a place I could come back to because everything changed that night.’”
He was six years old when he started on his musical path as a pianist, trained by a nurturing Miss Corn, who would say things like “You’re not playing with any kind of inquiry” and “Music has consequences.” Loud admits, “She was so unbelievably influential—and so far above my head. I understood it 10 years later. But you need somebody like that who forces you to live up to what you can do.”
His piano skills got him his earliest roles—starting with a high-school Beverly Carlton from The Man Who Came to Dinner. “I loved that part. Cole Porter wrote a song for it that made fun of Noel Coward—a great parody. Students watching the play didn’t get it, but I knew what it was.”
While at Yale in 1981, he got a summer job at Variety, working for peanuts and a free subscription. Racing around town with ad copy was a great way to acquaint himself with New York—plus he landed his first Broadway role via a Variety casting notice. The new and much-anticipated Prince-Sondheim musical, Merrily We Roll Along, needed a young piano-player who could musically-direct a number from the show called “Bobby and Jackie and Jack,” and Loud filled that bill.
A super-serious, seemingly humorless Paul Gemignani mentored Loud in the rudiments of conducting. “I don’t think I heard him crack a joke until I had known him for three months,” Loud says. “He was just such an inspiration. He explained the musical director has to be the anchor, the focus, the heartbeat of the show. It’s not just keeping the band running. You’ve got to be doing the entire show. Even to people in the business, it’s a big mystery. There are little challenges that come up on every song in practically every show you do. It’s a high-wire act. It’s making decisions on the fly. ‘Why is she singing out of tune? How can I help her? She didn’t take a breath at the right place. If I go faster, will we get back together? Can I keep everybody in one beat?’”
During rehearsals, Loud did some heavy-duty piano-playing that won the admiration of Sondheim. “You play that section very well,” he told him, “better than I ever could.” Loud thanked him, “but what I was thinking was that if I died that evening it would be fine with me.”
After five weeks of previews, Merrily We Roll Along rolled along in 15 performances—a bruising disappointment for a budding Broadway actor/conductor. “The show closed on my 20th birthday,” Loud recalls. “The whole cast send me a card that said: ‘Happy Fucking Birthday.’”
Loud remembers another Sondheim encounter, in 1995. “After Merrily, I would have thought Sondheim would have been horrified that a chorus boy from Merrily was music-directing his material, but he was always so excited when I was on a project. With Company at the Roundabout, we had this amazing day when he came and coached the entire score, from 10 to 6. He just passed all of the knowledge on to us about what this word means and why he chose that and how you have to change the vowel on this to make it rhyme with that. He gave us all his secrets, and I tried to pass all that on to actors whenever I coach that material. If you get it from the horse’s mouth, you want to make sure it lives in the art form.”
In Billy Bishop Goes to War, which had a shorter Broadway run than Merrily, Loud as Narrator/Pianist shared the stage with Scott Ellis in the title role of the Canadian air ace. When Ellis turned director, he got Loud to conduct Kander and Ebb’s And the World Goes ‘Round.
His piano-playing even drove him into a strong drama (Terrence McNally’s Tony-winning Master Class in 1995) where he was Manny the accompanist for Maria Callas (a Tony-winning Zoe Caldwell).
“That was such an unexpected privilege,” he remembers fondly. “In my career, to wind up working with one of the classical actresses who never sang a note in her life was not what I was expecting to spend a year of my life doing. It was so joyful and so interesting to enter that world, which is very different from musical theater. The parade of high-toned actors who would come back to see Zoe after every performance—like Christopher Plummer—was extraordinary.”
One of the pleasures of his memoir is the way Loud nails how show folk talk. Marian Seldes is a particular delight. “She was from another universe, a very theatrical universe. All of these people are so indelible in my mind. I’d never met anybody like Zoe and Marian before. Obviously, I’m re-creating dialogue that may not have been exactly like that, but I remember when people say things. I became content with thinking that a memoir is going to be the way I remember it.”
Parkinson’s eventually brought Loud’s career to a premature halt. “I couldn’t keep going longer than I did. I was able to do the rest of Curtains and the short run of The Visit. But conducting every week on Broadway was too difficult for me with Parkinson’s, too risky. Anything could go wrong at any time. The fate of a Broadway show couldn’t be depending on me, I felt finally.
“I’m mostly quite mobile and active. I can get around, and I can play the piano, thank God, but there are times in the day when I can’t move. I get very weak and sorta frozen in a way.”
Currently, Loud is on the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music, where he teaches song interpretation and musical theater history from the early 20th century to the present.
“It has evolved into a beautifully structured four-year program. Marla Allen who was in Merrily We Roll Along, and I co-teach the freshmen on how to sing a song. Then I teach the sophomores a year-long musical theater course. My philosophy for teaching is that I want to inspire them with the material that inspired me. They all have to read Moss Hart’s Act One and Alan Jay Lerner’s book, On the Street Where I Live, and Ted Chapin’s book when he was intern on Follies. We go through the great American works of art, starting with Shuffle Along, then As Thousands Cheer and Lady in the Dark and Carousel. They have to do a big adaptation paper for me at the end. I’ve learned so much from their papers. There’s stuff from my students that surprise me.”
Then, there is his new career: writing books about musicals. He has high hopes for Facing the Music. “I think it’s a piece that theater people are primed to enjoy, but I think, if it is specific enough in its journey through what I experienced these years, it’s open to anyone. The more specific people are in their writing, the more universal it becomes. I hope it’s a look into what it means to make music for a Broadway show. I hope it’s surprising and interesting and educational for people, because it’s a neglected part of the business. People don’t really understand what a music director does. It’s a huge responsibility to be responsible for everything musical in a show.
“The music is the best part of a musical. It’s called musicals. We fell in love with musicals because of our parents’ record albums. That story you hear over and over from people my age. It’s those records that did it. That’s the music I fell in love with—My Fair Lady, Guys and Dolls, The Music Man. I wish Broadway was like that today. It’s not, but every now and then it is.”
