Select lanes of I-44 under Big Bend expected to reopen Monday morning
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 44 at Big Bend has been closed since Friday night, but there is relief coming for drivers.
That section of I-44 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. However, one lane in each direction—as well as Big Bend itself—will remain closed through August when the work is expected to be finished.
MoDOT continues its work to replace the Big Bend Bridge.
MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1967 and is in poor condition. They said it’s cheaper to rebuild the bridge than to continue to fix it. Traffic will be rerouted up and over the ramps but MoDOT officials are telling motorists to expect significant delays. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.
Wild shake off bad start, earn 6-3 blowout win over Kings
All season long the Wild have prided themselves on their ability to mount a comeback.
No matter how much they might be down, they never feel like they are out of it.
Marc-Andre Fleury finally got to see it for himself on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center.
Simply put, Fleury was not very good early in the opening 20 minutes against the Los Angeles Kings. He looked uncomfortable in the crease and surrendered a pair of goals he’d no doubt like to have back. In the end, though, it hardly made a difference, as the Wild mounted their latest comeback in a 6-3 blowout win over the Kings.
The final score was somewhat of a shock considering Fleury’s rough start. He surrendered a shorthanded goal to Rasmus Kupari roughly 90 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 in favor of the Kings and that was just the beginning. Not long after that, the Kings went up 2-0 on a backhander from Carl Grundstrom, then stretched the lead to 3-0 on a blast from Adrian Kempe.
In the immediate aftermath of Kempe’s goal, Fleury tomahawked his stick against the post, a not-so-subtle manifestation of his frustration between the pipes.
Luckily for Fleury, his teammates had his back, namely Kirill Kaprizov, who lifted the Wild from the depths of a despair late in the first period with a goal to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Though it wasn’t Kaprizov’s prettiest goal to date — his centering pass caromed in off a defender — it counts the same as the rest. That fortuitous bounce stretched Kaprizov’s season total to 42 goals, tying him with Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal for the franchise record.
Less than a minute after Kaprizov breathed life into the Wild with his goal, Matt Boldy made it 3-2 with a blast from the left circle. Not bad in his return to the lineup after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury.
That paved the way for the second period where Wild completely took over. It started with a goal from Jared Spurgeon to tie the game at 3-3, and continued with a goal from Mats Zuccarello to make it 4-3 in favor of the Wild.
That’s when Fleury really started to settle in with a few big glove saves before Marcus Foligno provided some insurance with a redirection to stretch the lead to 5-3.
With the game well in hand, Nick Bjugstad cleaned up a rebound early in the third period to finalize the score at 6-3. He didn’t get to celebrate as Brandon Duhaime immediately dropped the gloves with Brendan Lemieux immediately following the goal.
Body found along Hwy 21 in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in rural Missouri say an autopsy has been scheduled for a man who was found dead along a highway Sunday.
According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, the body of an unidentified man was discovered lying in a ditch along E. State Highway 21 near Cadet, Missouri.
A cause of death was not announced.
Ron Marinaccio ready for more after Yankees debut
Ron Marinaccio found himself living a dream that was quickly turning into a nightmare. The first name called out of the bullpen Saturday evening, he made the sprint in from right field and was on the mound he dreamed about working as a kid growing up in Toms River, N.J. He was making his major league debut. He walked Trevor Story, the first hitter he faced in the big leagues and started Bobby Dalbec off with his fifth straight ball.
“A ton of adrenaline, definitely,” Marinacci said of the moment. “It’s as special of a moment as I could have come into and it’s Yankees-Red Sox, so I’m glad to have killed two birds with one stone and get that out of the way.”
Anthony Rizzo, sensing the moment getting to the 26-year old, went to the mound with a handful of cliches.
“Trust your stuff, you’re here for a reason, all the cliches,” Rizzo said he used to try and give the rookie a breather.
In the dugout, pitching coach Matt Blake was debating going out to settle Marinaccio down, but the Yankees staff had seen enough of his makeup over the spring to know he could handle it.
“I love his makeup so I knew he would get through it,” said manager Aaron Boone after the game. “That’s a big moment. I’m sure there were those nerves.”
He battled back to strike out Dalbec and coaxed a groundout out of Jackie Bradley, Jr. and struck out Christian Vazquez.
Marinaccio has the ball from his first strikeout in the big leagues, but it probably won’t be his last. The Yankees added him to the 28-man roster this spring knowing they needed pitching depth to get through this first month of the season after a lockout-shortened spring training.
“I think it could be in the ballpark of 25 to 30 (pitchers) I think we were closer to that number last year, and I think just being realistic that we’re gonna need a lot of depth throughout the year, whether it’s in the starting rotation or it’s off the 40-man in the bullpen,” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said. “I think what we’re really confident in and happy with is the quality of the depth of the pitching we have on the 40-man. We feel like we have young guys who have a pitch or two that can really help us.”
“And that’s why they are here.”
Marinaccio embodies that quality of depth of pitching that Blake and the Yankees are counting on to bolster a bullpen that is turning into their biggest weapon early in this season. Friday, the relievers had to throw seven innings after Gerrit Cole went just four innings. Saturday, the bullpen threw six hitless innings and in two games, the Yankees relievers have allowed one earned run in 13 innings pitched
The bullpen is largely why the Yankees are 2-0 heading into Sunday night’s series-finale against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
“It’s certainly been one of the overwhelming strengths that his team has had now for a while and we certainly feel like it has a chance to be that this year,” Boone said. “Obviously knowing in this month of April where you know, you’re going to have to lean on them for them to go out and pitch the way they have the first two nights here to kind of set the tone against a really good offensive team, you know, they’re capable of that. But it’s good to see them be as sharp as they have been.”
With the shortened spring training, MLB allowed teams to add two extra players to the active roster for the month of April. The Yankees used their spots to add two extra pitchers because of their concern about the starters not being built up. That may change, Boone said before Sunday night’s game, but knowing that they have quality depth of pitching available here—or in Scranton—like Marinaccio and lefty J.P. Sears will be their strength all year.
