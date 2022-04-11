Small Business Insurance Cost Guide: What You Need to Know About Insurance Coverage and Premiums

Share Pin 0 Shares

One of the biggest concerns many small businesses have is the cost of insurance. It is something you absolutely need, but how much of it can you really afford? As with any type of insurance, there are a number of factors that go into the evaluation of small business insurance cost. Approximately half of small businesses in the US pay around $400 – $600 annually for general liability insurance. However, you could still end up paying less or more a year, depending on the number of employees and the type of industry you’re involved in.

High-risk industries like construction are going to be stuck with higher premiums, while low-risk industries get the lower rates. There are usually ways to save – especially if you choose a good commercial insurance provider. Just use search tools on the internet to obtain quotes. Also, companies with a physical, brick-and-mortar store or facility open to the public are more at risk than professionals who work from a home office.

Businesses with physical locations open to the public are usually have to pay more money for insurance just in case someone is ever injured on the property. There are also things like theft, falling objects, vandalism, fire, and weather damage to worry about.

What Does Small Business Insurance Cost Include?

Even if you do operate from home, this doesn’t mean that you are completely invulnerable to lawsuits. There is always the possibility of being accused of things like plagiarism, copyright infringement, slander, and so forth. If you have any vehicle that is used for business, even if it’s your own, you’ll need insurance for that as well. Do you have employees that you send to perform errands? What if they become injured on the job? Or accidentally cause damage to a client’s equipment? Keep all of these factors in mind when evaluating small business insurance cost.

Some insurance companies for businesses and professionals simplify things by offering custom insurance plans for each industry. You can choose a policy that is already tailored for a small business in your industry, with the exact kind of coverage you need.

There are pro-active things you can do to help reduce the cost of small business insurance:

• Invest in security products.

• Develop a safety training program for employees

• Compile a list of rules for posting on social media and make sure your employees understand the rules.

• Reduce potential hazards on property

• Create a checklist for procedures relevant to your industry and company.

Where should you begin your search for small business insurance cost? Definitely start with Hiscox Business Insurance. There are custom plans in every type of industry possible. It’s easy to find the ideal solution and save money with this organization.