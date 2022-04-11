Finance
Socially Responsible Investing
Values based investing
What is value- based investing?
It is investing in companies which line up with your values.
A value-based investment portfolio can be based on environmental factors, moral factors, or your faith.
Investments based on a set of values is usually called, “Ethical Investments,” but it really all depends on your code of ethics when deciding on what constitutes ethical investing. It is more commonly known as “Socially Responsible Investing,” but I prefer to call it “Values Based Investing,” because not everyone shares the same values.
What may be ethical for one person may not be so for another, therefore, it is up to each one of us to do our homework and read the information provided by the fund’s website. It is important to know what is ethical to you when choosing a fund to invest in.
A prudent investor after he or she has done their homework will discern between what is fact and fiction and whether a company actually lives up to their claims.
Green washing is when a company uses marketing to make claims of being a socially responsible company but in reality they do not practice what they preach.
A company may make donations to charities but that does not necessarily make them green, ethical, or socially responsible.
One company I know has stopped selling coal yet sells imported clothing from third world companies where the working conditions in the clothing factories are unknown.
There are several variations of value-based investments and they come under different names; here are the ones I know of:
SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS
These are investments which follow socially acceptable guidelines. They invest in companies whose activities are not damaging to the environment. You can be sure that these kinds of investments do not have funds invested in companies which are involved in fossil fuels.
ETHICAL BASED INVESTMENTS
An investment fund based on ethics may not invest in companies involved in the gambling, alcohol, and cigarette industry. Any investment related to the meat industry may also be off limits if you are a vegetarian.
FAITH BASED INVESTMENTS
Some churches have their own investments which are used to fund various church activities. For many investors in church funds the return on their money is a secondary consideration to the work carried out by the church with investor’s money.
GREEN INVESTMENTS
This is basically concerned with climate change and the environment. It is another name for socially responsible investing.
IMPACT INVESTMENTS
Another name for socially responsible investments.
It is important to follow the basic rules of investing and to diversify your investments and invest according to your age and life goals. Investing in mutual funds is an excellent way to reduce your risk as your money is spread over different companies. Diversification as it is commonly known is a good strategy to have particularly when you are older and have less time to recover from financial setbacks. The young ones are able to take more risks.
Balancing risk and reward is an art and to become really good at it requires experience.
Finance
Loans – What You Need to Know About Applying for Loans and Other Requirements
Having a financial crisis or difficulty of whatever kind in life is really a burden. There are people who are unable to cope up in such difficulties, thereby losing everything they worked hard for. But, there are other people that rise up to the challenge despite the troubles and the stress it brings. Whatever you are going through, remember that there are ways out without you losing that much. Do not lose hope because there are various programs that can help you get through this financial crisis. You just have to keep the positive attitude and, of course, do a lot of thinking before you get involve with any type of financial programs.
Most of the time, people in tight financial circumstances opt to apply for loans. Technically speaking, loans are debt. But, in such cases, the lender (any financial institution) allows you to borrow money and repay it later depending on the agreed payment scheme — like for example, monthly installments and other schemes depending on how much you borrowed, vis-à-vis, your capacity to pay in the long run. Since financial institutions allow you to borrow money, they also get something in return. You see, this is where they earn big time because, apart from the principal cost you borrowed, financial institutions include the interest in the sum of payments. Financial institutions need to make sure you won’t go anywhere without paying, thereby asking for collateral on the process. The collateral is defined as the pledges of borrowers in the form of properties.
If you want to borrow money from financial institutions, you should secure contract or any memorandum of understanding to safeguard your agreement since big money and assets are involved. But before anything else, it is important that you first ask yourself the question, do I really need it? If you are really in dire of money, then you should try hard to live up to your promise in paying your debt no matter what happens. That is, if you don’t want the loan sharks to get everything. To help you on that, here are some tips that might be of great help for you and your problem:
* Look for brokers and other professionals in the field to help you from the beginning up to the end.
* Look for a financial institution with low interest rates; don’t rush because it will worsen your situation.
* Financial institutions can design your payment scheme. But at the end of the day, you are the one who will determine the program that perfectly applies to you. Perhaps the best thing to do is to seriously calculate your ability to pay so that you can easily project your finances in the future.
After considering these factors, the next thing that you should do is to apply. Since you have an idea which institution to consider, it won’t take long to fulfill the requirements asked from you. To increase your chances of approval, here are the requirements you would might want to prepare:
– Credit history- make sure that you have a clean credit history; you can do this by paying bills faithfully. This is really a big factor in the approval of your loan so show to financial institutions that you are very capable to return the money you owe them without causing any problems and troubles.
– Collateral- security in this type of transaction is very crucial so the more properties a financial institution sees you acquire, the bigger chances of any loan approval. As mentioned above, collateral are your pledges that will serve as the institution’s reminder that you can pay or else they can get your properties as a payment instead.
There are times that we need financial assistance especially with the present conditions of our economy. Financial difficulty is not the end of everything. Keep in mind that no matter how big your problem may be, you still have to stand back up and try harder.
Finance
What Clients Want to Know: Questions a Wealth Manager Should Be Prepared to Answer for New Business
A new client looking to switch wealth managers or has never worked with a wealth manager or financial planner before is naturally going to be hesitant about handing over control of their financial future.
Most importantly, the client is going to want to establish trust and be sure that their new planner is going to make the right decisions for their finances. They’ll want to know that you have their best interests at heart.
As their Financial Planner or Wealth Manager, it is your role to evaluate and help plan for the future of their finances, investments and estate planning. After answering their questions, getting an understanding of their current financial standing and listening to their short and long term goals, the objective is to be able to prove that you’re trustworthy, motivated and savvy enough to develop a comprehensive and unique financial plan that will benefit their financial growth.
You should anticipate a new client’s concerns, and be prepared to answer a multitude of questions. Below are five important questions you should expect a new client to ask and possible answers.
ARE YOU A FIDUCIARY?
First time clients may have never even heard the term ‘Fiduciary’, however, if they’ve done their research, they should know that it’s one of the most important questions to ask before entrusting their financial well being.
It will be important for a potential client to understand if you have a legal and ethical obligation to make decisions in their best interest, and that you’re not simply working towards achieving an aggressive commission goal.
Being able to tell a client you’re a Fiduciary will likely be a significant step in securing their business, however, if you are not a Fiduciary, you may want to delegate Fiduciary responsibility to someone you know or work with who is a Fiduciary in order not to keep clients that are looking for that added security.
Product Analyst, Steve Boe goes further in depth to explain the current state of the Department of Labor’s Fiduciary Rule, the legal controversies surrounding it, and what to expect in the coming year as the courts come to conclusions.
CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT YOUR PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE AND SUCCESS WITH OTHER CLIENTS?
Your client will essentially be interviewing you to see if you’re the best person for their personal wealth management decisions. In order to build credibility and trust, you should be able and ready to talk about your personal investment philosophy, why you think it works, and positive results you’ve achieved for previous clients.
According to an article written by Nellie Huang for Kiplinger, there are many key credentials to discuss when trying to win over new business. An informed client will be looking for a clean record, meaning that you haven’t had any dealings with regulators of the law or had any disciplinary action taken against you or your firm.
A new client may also ask about certifications and licenses that, if you have acquired, you should mention to establish your expertise. A CEP, CFA, or CPA all define your different levels or years of experience, specific standardized testing you’ve passed, and ultimately help to prove that you’ve put in the time to be qualified as an expert in wealth management.
In addition to certifications, there is a good chance that a new client will want to speak with references from existing or previous clients. Ideally, you should provide them with references to clients who have had similar financial goals and portfolios.
A trusted advisor is the kind of advisor clients can trust, so it is important to be prepared to discuss your philosophies, experience, and credentials. Putting time into securing reliable references will go a long way with building a new client’s confidence in your abilities to execute.
WHAT ARE ALL THE SERVICES YOU PROVIDE AND THE COST BREAKDOWN?
The goal of hiring a Financial Planner or Wealth Manager is to enhance or fix your existing and future financial situation. You or your firm may offer several standard products and services, some higher risk than others. It’s essential to understand the level of risk your client feels comfortable with before explaining all potential offerings in depth and their costs.
The most commonly offered services will likely be personalized financial planning, retirement planning, lending solutions, investment services, estate planning and wealth transfer, among others. The cost of any of these services will likely depend on the comprehensive plan you and your client put together, but it is in your best interest to be prepared to explain each service, the logic behind the projected cost, prove the value, and most importantly explain how the fees associated with each product are determined. The more detail and the more fluent you are in explaining services and their corresponding costs and fees, the more trustworthiness you’ll be able to attain.
The website MyPrivateBanking even put together this article on understanding cost drivers and pricing models in wealth management in order to cut costs, expand services, and get more business.
WHAT TECH ARE YOU USING TO MANAGE MY MONEY/PORTFOLIO?
With the Fintech industry booming, the growing mainstream popularity of Cryptocurrency, and Personal DIY Investment Portfolio Platforms popping up everyday, it is imperative to stay ahead of the game, and be able to introduce and explain the unique technology you or your firm is utilizing to aggregate data, measure results and how you use it drive ROI. WealthManagement put together a nice primer here for advisors.
As a Financial Planner or Wealth Manager, you must be able to not only prove that whatever technology you’re using to manage accounts, analyze data and read statistics is trustworthy and safe, you must be able to also sell the value you provide with a personalized, human relationship the client will have with you.
Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Jeff Marsden lays out the “Top Reads: Tech and the Future of Wealth Management”. As a Financial Planner, you should know the ins and outs of the technology platforms being used throughout your industry and that you use yourself, and be able to speak fluently about their capabilities.
WHY SHOULD I CHOOSE TO HIRE YOU?
Lastly, when winning new business, it is crucial to show that you’ve been listening, taking notes, and have a solid understanding of clients’ short and long term goals for the future of their wealth. You want them to leave feeling like they’re going to be a top priority for you, so being specific when making informed, customized suggestions for their financial plan will be imperative.
Highlight your strengths, your previous successes, have your certifications on display and provide references. Emphasize your availability and willingness to engage in check ins and direct back and forth communication. Be confident, and most importantly, use your time to prove that their money is safe with you and that this will be a collaborative partnership.
Finance
Tips on Finding a Financial Planner
The time and research you should put in to finding a financial planner is no different than the time and research you should put into finding a good family doctor. You are looking for someone you can trust and guide your financial health, after all. But how should you start your search? According to the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) there are no fewer than 69 different financial credentials that you may run into. This article will attempt to help you narrow down your search before you even pick up the phone and start calling prospective planners.
As with a family doctor, the best place to start your search is referrals from friends and family and ask who they work with. The best planners out there will tell they get the majority of their new clients from referrals. You can also use the internet to look for planners in your area. A few websites out there provide good starting points. The Financial Planning Association (FPA) website includes planners who are fee-only, fee-based, or commission-based. The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) website only includes those planners who adhere to a strict fee-only compensation model. All three compensation models will be explained below.
When deciding what type of planner best fits you and your family’s finances there are four areas to consider: credentials, experience, how they are compensated, and to what regulatory standards must they adhere to.
Credentials
Of all the credentials in the financial world, the four most common are CFP, CPA-PFS, ChFC, and CFA.
1. Certified Financial Planner (CFP) – Awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, or CFP Board, to individuals who meet the CFP Board’s education, examination, experience and ethics requirements. A professional with a CFP designation should have a broad knowledge of all aspects of financial planning including investments, estate planning, retirement planning, insurance and taxes. The designation means the person has passed rigorous examinations and met certain requirements.
2. Certified Public Accountant – Personal Financial Specialist (CPA-PFS) – CPAs, by trade, have a more extensive background in tax issues. A PFS designation is awarded by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to CPAs who have taken additional training or already hold a CFP or ChFC designation.
3. Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) – Earned through The American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, and designees tend to work in the insurance industry. A professional with the ChFC designation should have a broad knowledge of all aspects of financial planning, including investments, estate planning, insurance and taxes. The designation means the person has passed rigorous examinations and met certain requirements.
4. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) – Awarded by the CFA Institute to experienced financial analysts who successfully pass three examinations covering economics, financial accounting, portfolio management, securities analysis, and ethics. CFAs are more likely to work for mutual fund companies, institutional asset management firms, or pension funds. CFA charter holders are annually required to affirm their commitment to high ethical standards.
Experience
With the impending onslaught of baby boomers nearing and entering retirement, the financial planning profession has become a second-career choice for many planners out there today. You will want to keep this in mind when you interview potential planners. Ideally, the planner has been in the profession for more than five or ten years and has an educational background in the profession. The number of colleges actually offering degrees in Personal Financial Planning and Counseling has exploded over the past decade. One of the most well-known programs today is right up the road in Lubbock, TX at Texas Tech.
Compensation
Understanding how – and how much – a planner is paid is an important part of establishing the relationship. Always consider whether a planner’s compensation requirements will interfere with their objectivity when it comes to your financial plan.
There are three general compensation categories that a planner will fall into: commission-based, fee-based, or fee-only.
1. Commission Based – Planners in this category earn their paycheck through commissions on sales of products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance. Some commission-based advisors associated with banks or brokerage firms may have sales quotas they need to fill in order to keep their jobs, and the products they are recommending may not be the best option for you. If the planner is paid a commission it does not necessarily mean they are not looking out for your best interests. But the potential for conflict of interest is greater.
2. Fee-Based – Planners in this category usually have their compensation based on a flat fee or percentage of money under management as well as commissions on sales of products such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance.
3. Fee-Only – Planners in this category do not sell any commission-based product, instead charging an agreed-upon flat fee or a percent of assets under management. It is argued that removing any incentive to buy or sell a particular investment for a client also removes any conflict of interest and the planner is making their recommendations based on what is best for the client, not the planner.
Which compensation model is the best? I’m willing to guess that planners in each category will make their argument as to why theirs is more advantageous to their clients. In the end, you must be not only comfortable with how your planner is compensated, but you should have an understanding as to how much they are being paid for each recommendation they make. If they do not volunteer that information to you, simply ask! If they value you as a client they will have no issues in providing that information.
Regulatory Standards
Financial planners will fall under one of two standards with their clients. These two standards are “suitability” and “fiduciary”.
Brokers, also known as ‘registered representatives’ may call themselves financial planners but they are basically employees of a stock exchange member firm who act as account executives for their clients. These brokers fall under the jurisdiction of the self-regulatory Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (or FINRA) and are held to a less stringent “suitability” standard. This means their recommendations must be “suitable” to their clients (e.g. be in line with the client’s risk tolerance and long-term goals). Therefore, a broker is legally free to recommend an investment that pays his firm (and himself) a higher commission over a similar lower-cost fund as long as the investment is suitable to the client’s situation.
In stark contrast, planners held to a “fiduciary” standard could not do that. If held to a fiduciary standard the planner, by law, must place the client’s interests first. CFPs and Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) are held to the strict fiduciary standard. (Registered Investment Advisors are simply planners who are not employed by, nor have any affiliation with, brokerage firms or other financial institutions, and must register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and/or state regulators)
If you are comfortable with your planner not being held to a fiduciary standard, at least ask them to explain precisely the reasons for their recommendations, including what’s in if for them.
In Summary
Finding a financial planner for your family ultimately comes down to trust. Regardless of the planner’s association to a certain firm, their compensation structure, or experience you must feel a strong connection between the two parties. Your relationship with a financial professional is, above all things, a partnership. It is worth taking the added time to find the right planner upfront because you want this relationship to last a lifetime.
Socially Responsible Investing
Here’s how Chris Noth was written off ‘The Equalizer’ after his firing
Loans – What You Need to Know About Applying for Loans and Other Requirements
Going to a Chicago White Sox game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Guaranteed Rate Field this season.
4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox’s opening series, including Tim Anderson’s instant impact in his return
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ opening series, including David Ross being in no hurry to name a closer
What Clients Want to Know: Questions a Wealth Manager Should Be Prepared to Answer for New Business
Direct admission to PhD after four-year bachelor’s degree will save students’ time
Tips on Finding a Financial Planner
Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas