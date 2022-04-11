News
St. Charles woman in early Easter spirit
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – For two years now, Suzie Sallee of St. Charles has left Easter goodies in her front yard so people in the neighborhood can stop by for a treat.
“Stop on by. Pick up an egg, a couple of pieces of candy; we even have some toys they can pick up,” Sallee said.
Each year, she adopts a child in need for Easter and Christmas too. On Sunday, kids were able to get toys, candy, and a positive message.
“I’m in the ministry and I write little children’s booklets,” Sallee said.
Sisters Campbell and Candence Akers were out with their parents to burn some energy when they stopped by.
Campbell picked out some candy and a Pop It.
“You push them and push them back up,” Campbell said.
Her sister, Cadance, picked up some Twix and M&M’s and shared what was next for the day.
“I’m going to go to soccer,” Candence said.
Sallee said seeing kids like the Akers sisters stop by makes her appreciate the area even more and those growing up in it.
She said a little chocolate ahead of Easter doesn’t hurt.
“You gotta have a piece of chocolate. It makes ya smile. Have a happy day!” she said.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo enters NBA’s COVID protocols, should clear by start of playoffs
The Miami Heat’s week ahead of next Sunday’s NBA playoff opener at FTX Arena grew a bit more complex Sunday, with the team announcing that center Bam Adebayo has entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols.
As a result, Adebayo likely will be away from the team for five days this week as the Heat prepare for the best-of-seven opening round.
The NBA has dropped mandatory COVID testing, but symptomatic players still are required to test for coronavirus.
Under league guidelines, players entering protocols must remain isolated for five days, unless they produce two negative tests in the interim.
Adebayo had been one of the few players on the Heat roster yet to enter protocols this season. Coach Erik Spoelstra returned from protocols Friday night, after being away from the team for two games.
Adebayo accompanied the team to Sunday night’s season finale against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, with the Heat announcing his entry into protocols 90 minutes prior to that tip-off.
The Heat also went into Sunday’s game without backup center Dewayne Dedmon, who is dealing with an ankle sprain.
Nearly dealt?
During an appearance on J.J. Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast, Adebayo told former NBA 3-point specialist and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick that one season into his Heat career he almost was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for current Heat teammate Jimmy Butler at the start of 2018-19.
At the time, Butler had been pushing for his departure from the Timberwolves, eventually to be traded on Nov. 12, 2018 to the Philadelphia 76ers for Robert Covington and Dario Saric. The Heat had been pushing at the time with an offer of Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters and draft capital to the ‘Wolves. Richardson then would be dealt the following summer to Philadelphia in a sign-and-trade package for Butler.
“You heard the Minnesota situation,” Adebayo said on the recently released podcast. “And it’s crazy, because I almost got traded for Jimmy, to Minnesota.”
At the time, Adebayo was coming off an uneven rookie season after he was drafted No. 13 out of Kentucky by the Heat in 2017, playing his initial NBA season as Hassan Whiteside’s understudy.
That, Adebayo said, is when Heat president Pat Riley stepped in.
“But I almost got traded for Jimmy,” Adebayo continued. “Pat wouldn’t trade me. Like he was, ‘Nah, I see something good in this kid.’ Yadda, yadda, yadda.
“And, at that point, I’m sweating bullets. Like, I’m not trying to be traded. I like it in Miami. It’s warm. I kind of got my feet wet. I’m familiar with the place.”
Deeper appreciation
With almost the entire Heat roster at some point sidelined this season by NBA health-and-safety protocols, Spoelstra said his own absence last week for those reasons gave him a deeper appreciation for the predicament.
“The thing about it is we’ve all been in this situation now, where we’ve been a part of it,” Spoelstra said, “and we’ve also been a part of it where we’ve been on the outside looking in. And I felt like I was left out.
“So now I got to experience that, and it is just good to be back in the mix.”
Spoelstra tested positive last Sunday in Toronto, missing the Heat’s ensuing victories over the Raptors and Charlotte Hornets, before returning to coach Friday night’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Assistant Chris Quinn had coached in his place.
While the NBA no longer requires COVID testing, teams must produce negative tests in order to fly back into the United States. Toronto stands as a potential Heat second-round playoff opponent, which could put Spoelstra and his players in a similar testing situation in two weeks.
Lowry appreciation
Spoelstra said these past few weeks have been a study in veteran point guard Kyle Lowry moving into playoff mode.
“I’ve really enjoyed watching his entire process, for the regular season,” Spoelstra said. “He’s shifted. He’s been a chameleon into a lot of different roles: breathing life into guys, giving confidence to young guys, letting people get into a great rhythm, facilitating. You’ve seen times during the year, when we had injuries, when he was more assertive.
“But you can see in the last three weeks he’s really been focused on getting ready for the playoffs, and it’s a different level. Because he has all the skills, the shooting. But he knows to just manipulate and take advantage of different cracks and defenses.”
()
Twins slug six home runs in first win of the season
The Twins are three games into their season and have scored just one run that hasn’t come via the longball. But when you hit enough of them, that doesn’t matter.
And the Twins sure did on Sunday, putting on a show that would make the Bomba Squad proud. The Twins hit six home runs on Sunday, beating the Mariners 10-4, picking up their first win of the season in the process.
And who other than Byron Buxton, whose moonshot Saturday gave the Twins a brief lead, to get the home run party started?
Four pitches into the game, Buxton sent a ball into the left field bleachers. An inning later, Buxton sent another ball to nearly the same spot, fist pumping as he rounded first and yelling out in jubilation as he took his trip around the bases.
In between Buxton’s two blasts, catcher Gary Sánchez, who just missed a walk-off home run on Opening Day, crushed a ball to the third deck, flipping his bat to punctuate a grand slam which put the Twins up five runs in the first inning.
Sanchez finished the day 2 for 4 with five RBIs in the win, the last coming on a double in the eighth inning to bring home Gio Urshela.
Max Kepler (third inning), Jorge Polanco (fourth) and Carlos Correa (sixth) also got in on the action, each hitting a solo home run as the Twins made a winner of starter Bailey Ober. Ober gave up four runs in his five innings pitched — all in the third inning and three on a Mitch Haniger home run — in his season debut.
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepower
By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
Experts said the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.
Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.
Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official said Russia appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion. The official was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Until now, Russia has had no central war commander on the ground.
The new battlefield leadership comes as the Russian military prepares for what is expected to be a large, focused push to expand control in the country’s east. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region since 2014 and declared some territory there as independent.
Dvornikov, 60, gained prominence as head of the Russian forces that were deployed to Syria in 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s regime amid the country’s devastating civil war. U.S. officials say he has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters.
Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” played down the significance of the appointment.
“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault was increasingly focusing on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.
The narrower effort could alleviate the Russian problem, earlier in the war, of spreading their offensive too widely over too great a geographic area.
“Just looking at it on a map, you can see that they will be able to bring to bear a lot more power in a lot more concentrated fashion,” by focusing mainly on eastern Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday.
Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed an 8-mile (13-kilometer) convoy of military vehicles headed south through Ukraine to the Donbas, recalling images of a convoy that got stalled on roads to Kyiv for weeks before Russia gave up on trying to take the capital.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast in a bid to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said. The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Russia’s military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air-defense missile systems in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv, a city not far from Kharkiv.
Sea-launched Russian cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit stationed farther west in the Dnipro region, Konashenkov said. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military claims could be independently verified.
The airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, was also hit by missiles twice on Sunday, according to the regional governor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for stronger military and political support from the West, including NATO members that have funneled weapons and military equipment to Ukraine but denied some requests for fear of getting drawn into the war.
In a late-night video message, Zelenskyy argued that Russia’s aggression “was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone.” The “entire European project is a target,” he said.
“That is why it is not just the moral duty of all democracies, all the forces of Europe, to support Ukraine’s desire for peace,” Zelenskyy said. ”This is, in fact, a strategy of defense for every civilized state.”
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed 52 people at a train station and other violence that came to light as Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.
Zelenskyy said that when he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone Sunday, “we emphasized that all perpetrators of war crimes must be identified and punished.”
A day after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that he will meet Monday in Moscow with Putin. Austria, a member of the European Union, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
Ukraine has blamed Russia for killing civilians in Bucha and other towns outside the capital where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after Russian troops retreated. Russia has denied the allegations and falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Maria Vaselenko, 77, a resident of Borodyanka, said her daughter and son-in-law were killed, leaving her grandchildren orphaned.
“The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them. They were putting explosives under dead people,” Vaselenko said. “That’s why my children have been under the rubble for 36 days. It was not allowed” to remove bodies.
In Mariupol, Russia was deploying Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukriane eight years ago.
Residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city and frustrated evacuation missions. Ukrainian authorities think an airstrike on a theater that was being used as a bomb shelter killed hundreds of civilians, and Zelenskyy has said he expects more evidence of atrocities to be found once Mariupol no longer is blockaded.
The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, predicted that Russian forces will “renew offensive operations in the coming days” from Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv, in the campaign to conquer the Donbas, which comprises Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
But in the view of the think tank’s analysts, “The outcome of forthcoming Russian operations in eastern Ukraine remains very much in question.”
Elsewhere, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Ukraine was able to rotate staff at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant for only the second time since Russian forces seized the facility early in the war.
The nuclear agency said the situation around Chernobyl, site of a 1986 nuclear disaster, “remained far from normal” after Russians departed at the end of March. Ukrainian officials told the agency Sunday that laboratories for radiation monitoring at the site were destroyed and instruments damaged or stolen.
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Borodyanko, Robert Burns and Calvin Woodward in Washington, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
