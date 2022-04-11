Finance
Stock Investment Decision Making
Stock investment is a savings game. For conducting every game you need to know and follow prescribed rules and regulations. Any violation means, you are penalized. The penalty is in proportion to the severity of violations of the rules.
Just as navigation is easy through the calm waters of the sea, apart of the extensive knowledge you possess about investing in shares, the prime condition is that you need to deal with the issues related to buying and selling with a calm mind. Let it be perfectly understood that your emotions have no role to play when you deal with the volatility of the exchange. Even in the normal market, they have no role. When you are not in the proper shape of mind, you make the trade decision at the worst possible moments.
Fear and greed combined with emotions is a bad scenario that an investor can create for himself.
Some of the points for consideration before trading in shares are:
1. To start with, do not go with the killer instinct. Look out for modest returns.
2. Adopt the time-honored tactic of long term returns. Invest the same amount of money in regular intervals and buy in small lots. Naturally you will buy more shares when the prices are low and fewer when they are high.
3. Avail the services of a broker. Before engaging him, meet him face to face at his office. Have a preliminary discussion about your financial objectives. Get a copy of the firm’s commission schedule. Determine what type of services you need from the broker. You may need recommendations, research reports and investment advice.
4. Once you zero in on engaging a particular broker, give the correct information about your objectives, personal finances, net worth and your previous investment experience. This will enable the broker to take appropriate decisions for you.
5. Now you come to the pivotal point. Who will control decision-making for your trades? You need to specifically give in writing that the broker is the authority to take decisions, if that arrangement suits you. Once that authority is vested with the broker, he will take decisions without consulting you. Those decisions will be the best for you under the prevailing conditions. Whether you suffer losses or gain profits in a particular trade is not the concern of the broker. The discretion, therefore, needs o be given after very careful consideration when you are fully convinced about the capability of the broker and past records of success.
6. Never invest in a share about which you have no knowledge and avoid guesswork. Know the basic financial terminologies and the fundamentals of investing.
7. You do invest for profits, not to lose money. At the same time, you need to know that share investments are always associated with some degree of risks.
8. The past performance of a company is no guarantee for future success. Do not make hurried investment decisions on the strength of intensity of the salesperson’s appeal. He is doing his business, you please do yours!
9. Be wary about the catchy phrases often used in share trading, like ” inside information” “confidential leak” ” an acquisition is in the offing”, “a dynamic product,” etc. Your money can never double in six months as promised by many!
10. Try your best to limit the transactions. The more the transactions, the more commission you will pay.
11. Do not concentrate on a single product. Let your portfolio take care of different segments of the industry.
12. Broadly speaking, there are four types of investment strategies: Fundamental approach, Psychological approach, Academic approach and Eclectic approach. Each approach requires detailed study. Keep your knowledge up-to-date about these strategies and you may have to change your strategies depending upon the conditions and volatility in the market.
You will evolve as a good investor gradually through your experience and theory knowledge. Both are important. Never lose concentration and deviate from the tracks, while investing. Years of hard labor and profit can be nullified with one wrong trade.
Finance
Learn About the HECM Reverse Mortgage Purchase
As of early 2009, seniors that are looking to purchase a new home can use a Reverse Mortgage for the financing. A federally insured “Purchase Reverse Mortgage” is a revolutionary way for seniors to purchase Real Estate. Recent changes in legislation allow for seniors to purchase a home with NO monthly mortgage payments.
Eligible property types include: Single family residence, Condo, Townhomes, 1-4 Units Multi-Family, and Manufactured Homes (meeting strict guidelines). With the addition of the HECM Purchase program there a great number of opportunities available to help seniors, 62 years of age, who would like to purchase a home as their primary residence without dealing with a monthly payment. However, unlike the HECM Refinance program, there are some very different requirements that must be addressed when presenting and originating this product.
First, here is the address the differences between a HECM Refinance and a HECM Purchase:
* The senior will be required to provide the remaining cost of the home at closing, and these funds will need to be verified so the transaction can be fully documented and meet all of HUD’s guidelines.
First, the Borrower may only use their own money or proceeds from sale of assets, such as another home or a mutual fund. As well, the borrower can use his savings or retirement account as the provider of the necessary funds. However, there are restrictions on gifts, personal loans, Loan Discount Points, Interest Rate Buy Downs, Closing cost assistance, builder incentives, Seller contributions or seller financing, credit card advances, secured or unsecured loans from another asset (car, home equity, etc.)
Some other requirements for purchase of a Reverse Mortgage home include the requirement that the borrower must occupy the property within 60 days of closing. Newly constructed properties must have Certificate of Occupancy prior to the date of the application for the Reverse Mortgage. HECM Purchase transactions do not have a three day (3) rescission period.
With the bad economy right now and the Credit Crisis and the Mortgage Crisis all together, the Reverse Mortgage is a safe and secure way to purchase a new home without affecting your assets, income, or investments. It is a safe way to ensure that when you buy a home, you will not have to make payments on a new mortgage or worry about default or foreclosure so that you can enjoy your well-earned retirement.
Finance
Pragmatic Market Research Approaches For More Successful Financial Services Marketing Initiatives
Choosing between alternatives quickly and decisively without solid information is a major management problem, especially in a financial services organization. An effective marketing research support system, however, can provide the competitive and marketplace intelligence that facilitates sound, informed management decision-making.
“Research is seeing what everyone else has seen and thinking what nobody else has thought.” These words from the Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Albert Szent-Gyorgyi wisely convey both the importance and the proper role of research in any creative process. This is especially true in the world of marketing. Positioning initiatives utilize marketing research to identify (or create) relevant differentiation for a firm and/or its products. Marketing research can also provide valuable insights in the areas of product development, messaging, distribution channel effectiveness and campaign tracking.
Marketing research is also a valuable tool in ensuring that an organization remains “market driven”-the mantra of a flood of management books over the last decade. Experience shows that failing to stay attuned to the marketplace can cause financial services firms to
- ignore important market shifts and fail to realize when a market has peaked.
- abandon core customers and focus on a tempting new niche market.
- launch products but have no target in sight.
- fail to successfully reach targeted segments and miss valuable marketing opportunities.
Results-oriented marketing research begins with the identification of a specific goal and the determination of the resources required. It is important to remember that there are many roads to the top of the mountain-but when you get there the view is all the same. Before undertaking extensive research, it’s important to examine alternative approaches. It boils down to working smart rather than working hard, and taking the right marketing research approach to get the right answers in a timely and cost-effective way. Often, when the answer is found, it is simple. For example:
- Rather than launching an extended research study, a company trying to gauge the potential for a new product should review the historical successes and failures of similar competitive products to unearth some very strong and immediate clues to the product’s fate. As Lord Byron said, “The best of prophets of the future is the past.
- Rather than expending research resources for site selection studies, a company might be able to identity the best area for a new branch by examining the competition. The fact that a Burger King appears around the corner from almost every successful McDonalds is evidence of how they have minimized the costs of their site selection activities.
The purpose of marketing research, however accomplished, is to collect the data necessary for responsible analysis and then glean the insights that will support solid decision-making. Far too many executives support their decisions by declaring, “The research shows…” and then trotting out an array of statistics and charts. They believe that if they invoke more statistics, the research will be perceived as being more scientific. The truth is that no research is precise and those who use this imprecise art as a hammer, rather than as a management guide, are both missing its benefits and putting their organizations at a disadvantage.
The focus and essence of pragmatic marketing research is to inform and support management decision-making and provide insights to develop new, relevant and differentiated marketing solutions. The primary goal of research is to help ensure that the right distribution channels deliver the right product to the right markets using the right messaging. But, if properly conceived and executed, it can do a whole lot more. For more information, please visit Suasion Resources.
Finance
My Experience With AmeriSave Mortgage Company
You’ve gone through the long, tedious process of finding your perfect home… You have made an offer, it’s been accepted, and now it’s time to apply for a mortgage. Who do you turn to?
There’s a lot of banking options when it comes to mortgages and when it comes to selecting the right banking partner to help you get into your dream home. There are many things to consider. Most notably is the interest rate, the duration of the loan, closing costs, etc.
However, one thing that I learned after buying a few properties is that the bank you select should be a real consideration. Although the banks aggressively try to get your business, once you select a bank, the tides begin to shift, and that once friendly understanding bank suddenly becomes very difficult to deal with.
That is, if you select the wrong institution…
Once the process has started, switching to a new bank could be a costly decision, and shady banks know this. The process of switching would be a hassle for all the other parties involved, such as your realtor and your title company. In addition, if you were to switch after a few weeks, it might cause you to pay a significantly higher interest rate if interest rates are on the rise.
You don’t want that! So, picking the right company from the start is critical so that you can get into your dream home as smoothly as possible.
I learned this the hard way when I decided to go with an AmeriSave mortgage. After going through this process with other mortgage companies, including at the end of 2008 after the financial crisis, I had a reasonable understood how the mortgage process worked.
But I had an unfortunate wake-up call just a few weeks into my AmeriSave mortgage experience. From my perspective, the banking company was putting pressure on me just for sport. It seemed they almost took pleasure in making my life a living nightmare. Making me struggle to get documents that were difficult to acquire. The fact that they are asking me for some of these documents was absurd…
What type of documents, you might ask?
First was the number of documents. At first, it was 10, then 20, when I finally thought I was done, I had 10 more, then another 10. All in all, by the time I finally completed the process, I must’ve submitted somewhere between 50 and 60 documents.
Some of the oddest ones included:
- The current year K-1 tax documents from stocks that I didn’t even own anymore. I didn’t have those and unlike other documents, tracking those down proved to be extremely difficult. In the end, I learned that those documents didn’t even exist. Then I had to provide proof if they didn’t exist.
- I had the chase down one of my rental property’s HOA invoices. This shouldn’t have been a big deal, as I provided AmeriSave with the document initially, but as it turned out, the HOA invoice I provided was from the previous quarter, and that wasn’t good enough. I had to get the HOA invoice from the current quarter even though it was the same dollar amount.
- Since my wife had sent me a gift to help purchase the property, AmeriSave wanted the bank account statement from my partner. Not a big deal, I asked for it and received it. Unfortunately, they also demanded that she provide her other bank accounts that were NOT part of the gift. Why would someone not on loan have to provide bank accounts that have nothing to do with the loan? My partner was reluctant and for a good reason. What business is it of AmeriSave to demand to see someone’s private bank accounts that are not connected to the loan and not on loan? Good thing they did not ask for my mothers bank accounts!
- AmeriSave also required me to contact my accountant and have him write a letter stating that my business was currently active. This seemed like it didn’t make a lot of sense for several reasons. For one, I had been in business for almost 20 years, and I just gave them a fresh tax return. Did they think I would dissolve my business? Secondly, my accountant only does my annual return, so he doesn’t have any firsthand knowledge about my business other than what’s in my tax return, which AmeriSave already had. Finally, they had already provided my business was active by providing real-time statements showing company receipts. So, they can see with their eyeballs firsthand that money was coming into the company. So why did they want me to contact the third party who had less information than they did and plead that they would create a document for me? It’s one thing to make me chase down documents. Still, it’s even more complicated when I have to go to a third party and ask them to create a document, especially when that party doesn’t have firsthand knowledge of the information AmeriSave wants them to provide. Why would that even matter when they see the money being generated by the business. It would be like demanding a copy of a document when you already have the original.
It took some time, but after completing all the requirements, I finally got a Certified Loan Approval that was good for eight weeks! That should’ve been no problem because the loan was closing in four weeks. I worked hard to get everything they needed, including pleading with other parties to give me personal information or create letters for me to get the certified approval before we would lose our earnest money.
I was set… or was I?
One week before the closing, AmeriSave hits me with another huge list of requirements! What? Oh, No! Wasn’t I already certified? The official document I received stating I was certified is not real? Do I have to start this painful process again? Why did you wait nearly three weeks to tell me I would have to do all this again?
The first time I went through this process was stressful enough, but now I’ve already given my 30 days’ notice to my landlord and sold half my belongings in preparation for the move. I did this because I was relying on the fact that I was certified.
Now we have another massive list of new absurd requirements, despite already being certified.
- AmeriSave wanted a disclosure and waiver document from my broker. When I asked him for it, his response was, “Lol. I can honestly say I have never had a lender ask for those before!”
- AmeriSave wanted me to provide a lease agreement on my rental property because it wasn’t in my tax return… The problem was, it was in my tax return. Stop wasting my time!
- They wanted a copy of the earnest money check. The problem was we paid by wire, and they already have the wire documents. Are you morons?
- They want another letter from my accountant that my business is active. So now I have to contact my accountant again and ask them to write the same letter he wrote three weeks ago?
It’s like AmeriSave is making me do stuff just for the sake of making me do stuff. I frantically called and emailed my loan originator, trying to figure out what was going on, asking her to please call me ASAP. I received no return phone call. Instead, I got a short, dismissive email stating that I had been preapproved, but now a few things need to be updated.
However, that’s not the case! I had an official loan certified approval that was good for a specific amount and good for eight weeks. I sent another email asking her to contact me ASAP, and with only a week to go till closing, I think it was warranted, but I heard nothing back.
I ended up missing my closing date because they would not approve my loan. Again, they wanted more documents. I missed the second closing date because they were still late on approving me.
The worst part is, when they don’t approve the loan by the deadline, they delay the process. When the process gets delayed, many of the documents that were submitted now become old. So now they demand new documents again.
Wait… So I have to get new documents now because you did not do your job in time?
In the end, I must have submitted 120 to 140 different documents and missed two closing dates, finally closing right at the third deadline after complaining to AmeriSave management about my loan officer, who had no sense of urgency.
I got lucky to barely squeak through one of the most stressful situations of my life as the sellers were threatening to pull out, of I missed my third deadline.
In the end, it worked out okay, but I can tell you I would never work with AmeriSave again. My warning to all home buyers, unless you want to deal with lots of extra stress and a bank that could care less about their client’s closing date, stay far far away from AmeriSave.
