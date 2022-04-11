News
Teen killed in weekend car wreck ID’d as Lakeville High sophomore
Authorities on Monday identified the individual killed Saturday in a car accident in Burnsville as Sydney Nicole Kohner, a 16-year-old Lakeville North High sophomore who was a passenger.
Two other teens in the car with Kohner were severely injured in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. near Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, Burnsville police said. Kohner died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said.
Burnsville police said Saturday officers responded to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn when they saw three people getting into a vehicle and fleeing the parking lot. They found the vehicle crashed less than a mile from the hotel, according to police.
The injured teens were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with severe injuries. They have not been identified by authorities.
A statement on Monday by Lakeville Area Schools said the high school is responding to “student needs in this time of grief.”
“We have been notified by law enforcement of the death of Sydney Kohner, a sophomore at Lakeville North High School,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family. This is an especially difficult time for our Lakeville North students and staff, and our community as a whole.”
Grief and mental health resources, including grief counselors, are being made available to support students, the school district said.
Rapper Pitbull added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup
Rapper Pitbull – aka Mr. Worldwide – will headline the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 28.
Tickets are priced from $84 to $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who was briefly popular in 2014 thanks to her hits “Fancy” and “Black Widow,” opens.
Born Armando Perez to Cuban immigrants, the 41-year-old Pitbull began recording in 2004, but his career didn’t truly take off until 2008’s “Krazy,” the first of a string of hits that include “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor),” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.”
He’s also a popular guest artist and has collaborated with Usher (“DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love”), Jennifer Lopez (“On the Floor,” “Dance Again,” “Booty”) and Enrique Iglesias (“I Like It”).
Over the past 15 years, Pitbull has performed a handful of local concerts, including last year’s KDWB Jingle Ball, Twin Cities Summer Jam in 2019 and Mystic Amphitheater in 2018.
The Elegant and Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes for Summer Nuptials
Summer is just around the corner, and along with the sunny skies, balmy temperatures and beach days ahead, the new season also brings with it an endless slate of weddings. While summer has long been one of the most popular times to tie the knot, this year is sure to be even more hectic, in no small part thanks to the many, *many* nuptials that had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Planning the perfect ensemble for a summer wedding isn’t just about picking out a pretty dress or debating hairstyles and makeup looks, as you’ll also need to figure out your footwear situation. The ultimate wedding guest shoes can’t just be cute; they also need to be comfortable enough that you won’t want to give up and throw them into the garbage mere minutes into the reception.
For anyone who tends to have difficulty wobbling around on thin heels or who is less sure-footed, steering clear of sky-high heels is a safe bet, lest you trip while teetering on the skinny stiletto en route from the ceremony to reception. Those determined to wear height-defying heels should take care when picking out their shoes, but luckily, there are still comfier heel options out there that give you the extra glitz and glamour, without the fear of face-planting on the dance floor.
For summer weddings, a strappy heeled sandal, open-toe platform or a simple block heel are all chic and appropriate choices; you could even try out a bejeweled flat or fancy slides, depending on the formality of the nuptials. The nature of the wedding should, of course, influence your shoe of choice, since you wouldn’t wear the same footwear to beach nuptials as you would to a black tie extravaganza. Oh, and once you’ve found the perfect shoes, make sure you give them a spin prior to wearing them on the day of the wedding, since blisters are never a good look.
Below, see the most fashionable and elegant shoes to wear to all those summer weddings you’re attending this year.
Heat with playoff homecourt vs. all but three teams; draw to break draft tie with Warriors
When it came to scoreboard watching on closing night of the NBA season, it took until one final late result was in for the Miami Heat to get a definitive read on homecourt advantage in one element of the playoffs, while clarity on draft position was left unsettled.
The Golden State Warriors’ 128-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans impacted both of those elements, when it left the Warriors tied with the Heat’s 53-29 record.
Despite the tie, the Warriors would have homecourt advantage over the Heat in a possible NBA Finals matchup after sweeping the season series 2-0.
The Warriors won the season’s first meeting 115-108 on Jan. 3 in San Francisco, when the Heat were without Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon, among others. Golden State then swept the series with their 118-104 victory March 23 at FTX Arena, despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, among others. That was the night that Heat forward Jimmy Butler got into his dustup with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat captain Udonis Haslem.
The Heat will hold homecourt advantage in every possible playoff permutation except against the Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) and Phoenix Suns (64-18). The Heat split their two-game season series against both the Suns and Grizzlies.
The Warriors’ Sunday result also set up a random draw between the Heat and Warriors for the Nos. 27-28 picks in the first round of the June 23 NBA draft, with that draw to be held April 18.
As part of the 2021 trade that sent Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo, the Heat agreed to take the lesser of the 2022 first-round selections between the Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and themselves. That issue became moot with the Heat finishing with a superior record to Houston (20-62) and Brooklyn (44-38).
Unlike with playoff seedings, the NBA does not utilize tiebreaking procedures for draft positions.
The tie with the Warriors is moot for the Heat in the second round, with the Heat’s 2022 second-round pick belonging to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat also had held what turned out as the No. 53 overall pick in the second round, but that selection was forfeited because of an NBA ruling regarding the timing of the Heat’s free-agent agreement with Kyle Lowry in August.
Because the Heat’s 2023 first-round pick previously has been dealt, the Heat must exercise a selection in the 2022 first round (teams are not allowed to be without successive future first-rounds picks), but then can deal the selected player after the pick is made.
