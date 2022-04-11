Teen killed in weekend car wreck ID’d as Lakeville High sophomore

Authorities on Monday identified the individual killed Saturday in a car accident in Burnsville as Sydney Nicole Kohner, a 16-year-old Lakeville North High sophomore who was a passenger.

Two other teens in the car with Kohner were severely injured in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. near Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, Burnsville police said. Kohner died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said.

Burnsville police said Saturday officers responded to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn when they saw three people getting into a vehicle and fleeing the parking lot. They found the vehicle crashed less than a mile from the hotel, according to police.

The injured teens were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with severe injuries. They have not been identified by authorities.

A statement on Monday by Lakeville Area Schools said the high school is responding to “student needs in this time of grief.”

“We have been notified by law enforcement of the death of Sydney Kohner, a sophomore at Lakeville North High School,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family. This is an especially difficult time for our Lakeville North students and staff, and our community as a whole.”

Grief and mental health resources, including grief counselors, are being made available to support students, the school district said.