Connect with us

Blockchain

Terra Price Analysis: April 11

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Terra Price Analysis: April 11
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • On April 11, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $97.50.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 11, 2022, is $92.76.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 11, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 11, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

LUNA/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $93.92. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97.50 and the buy level of LUNA is $95.14. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $92.76.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Resumes Decline, Why BTC Could Revisit $40K

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $43,400 zone against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides below the $41,500 level.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass $43,400.
  • The price is now trading below $42,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start a strong decline if there is a clear move below the $41,500 level.

Bitcoin Price Turns Red

Bitcoin price attempted an upside correction above the $42,500 level. BTC climbed above the $43,000 level, but it faced a strong selling interest near $43,400.

The price also struggled to stay above the $43,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. As a result, there was a fresh decline below the $42,500 support zone. The price gained bearish momentum and traded below $42,000.

It is now trading below $42,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

A low is formed near $41,805 and the price is now consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $42,185 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,416 swing high from the $41,805 low.

The next resistance could be near $42,600. It is near a pivot zone and the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,416 swing high from the $41,805 low. The main resistance is now forming near $43,000 and the 100 hourly SMA.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin price must clear the $42,600 and $43,000 resistance levels to start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $43,600 resistance zone.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $43,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,800 level.

The next major support is seen near the $41,500 level. A downside break below the $41,500 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $40,500 support in the near term. The next major support might be $40,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $41,500, followed by $40,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $42,600, $43,000 and $43,600.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep

Published

8 hours ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Top 3 Coins by Social Engagement Over the Last 24 Hours by LunarCrush
google news

16 mins ago |