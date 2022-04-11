Connect with us

The Four Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges in 2022

Decentralized exchanges are global marketplaces where users can engage in peer-to-peer transactions. Not having to act through a bank or third-party system, all transactions are supported, documented, and executed by smart contracts on these DEXs.

Coinciding with the rise of cryptocurrency over the past few years, DEXs have developed over time into comprehensive financial tools. Currently, across all the different decentralized exchange platforms, they receive roughly 12% of the trading volume that centralized platforms experience. This is a drastic change from previous years, up over 800% from just two years ago, demonstrating the rise in movement to these decentralized platforms.

While DEXs have many functions, such as providing liquidity pools for new programs, they are most commonly used for buying, trading, and staking cryptocurrency. With the diverse application of what DEXs can do, many new platforms have sprung up, creating fierce competition within this community.

Yet, DEXs are far from the only place that cryptocurrency is bought and sold. While commonly associated with decentralized systems, there are centralized platforms that also offer users the ability to buy and trade cryptocurrency. Due to crypto’s incredible success over the last 10 years, crossing the 2 trillion USD market cap mark, it’s no wonder that centralized systems also want a piece of the pie.

In this article, we’ll be wading through all the different options when it comes to ways of buying and selling cryptocurrency. Pulling from the very best of both decentralized and centralized systems, you’ll be able to find the right platform for you in no time. We’ll be discussing:

Binance

A list of methods of trading cryptocurrencies couldn’t be constructed without mentioning Binance, which is currently the most actively used platform for trading crypto. In a typical 24h period, Binance sees upwards of $62,000,000,000 move through the platform, demonstrating the extreme extent to which this platform is used by people around the globe. 

Founded in 2017, this Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange has grown into a mammoth within the community. It offers over 500 cryptocurrencies, as well as a range of virtual tokens and altcoins. Additionally, part of what has made this platform so sought after is the heavy discounts that it offers when using its native token for trading.

With the incredibly high liquidity of the BNB token, users are able to trade with very low fees, letting them push the yield from any trading that they go further than ever before. Equally, this platform has heavily invested in security, providing multi-tier security that ensures the funds of everyone on the platform.

Equally, the platform has superb throughput, with the functionality to produce over 1.4 million orders every single second, demonstrating how advanced this platform is when it comes to trading. If you’re looking for the most conventional option, then the one you’ll probably come across first, and that offers a range of useful trading options is Binance. There’s a reason it’s become so revered! 

AAX

Founded in 2019, AAX is the first cryptocurrency exchange that uses the same technology for crypto trading that’s used within the London Stock Exchange. By using LSEG Technology’s Millennium Exchange, AAX is able to extend its services to the London Stock Exchange Group’s partner platform.

With this partnership, AAX offers unbeatable standards of security and performance, pulling from the vast resources of this partnership in order to give users an excellent level of integrity. While aligning with the requirements of institutional market participants, AXX offers users an incredibly broad level of functionality for cryptocurrency trading.

The platform has incredibly low trading fees, offering 0.016% market fees and 0.064% on taker fees when you pay with their native token AAB. They have an active user base of over 2 million cryptocurrency investors, with a 24h trading volume of over $1,750,000,000 USD. Due to the LSEG technology, AAX offers ultra-low latency, helping users get instantaneous trading that brings a whole new level to crypto day trading.

With an application, a website, FIX, and API, traders also have the option to trade absolutely anywhere. With a balance of complicated trading features that are broken down with easy tutorials, both beginners and experts can use this trading platform to move, buy, trade, and sell their favorite cryptocurrencies.

If you’re looking for a product that has an unmatched level of security, reliability, and accessibility, the AAX would be a wonderful platform to start cryptocurrency trading on. 

FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange that directly focuses on trading. Their slogan, ‘built by traders, for traders’ is the central pillar of this platform, with everything they do accommodating this message. 

One aspect that sets FTX aside from the majority of crypto trading platforms is the fact that it actively focuses on creating a product that is easy enough to understand so a beginner can use it, but complicated enough in its toolset that it can be used by professional cryptocurrency trading firms. 

This platform was founded in 2018 by Sam Bankman-Fried, and has grown into a market that offers over 100 different cryptocurrency pairs. From this comprehensive range of different pairs, users are able to place market orders, add trailing stop figures, and ensure that they can trade in any way that they want.

The main products that this platform offers are future trading, where users can go long or short on certain cryptocurrencies, options trading, and spot markets. While this is an incredibly useful centralized tool, part of that centralization is that it does not offer any services to U.S residents, meaning if you’re from America, you won’t be able to use the platform. 

Currently, FTX is the third most populated platform in terms of 24h trading volume, very nearly reaching the $11,000,000,000 mark every single day. 

If you’re from other territories and want a centralized platform for trading cryptocurrency, then FTX could be a fantastic option for you. 

dYdX

Coming in as our only completely decentralized exchange platform on the list, dYdX allows users to buy and trade some of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. Specializing in cryptos that have large market caps, like Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, and DOT, this platform has become incredibly popular over the past few years.

In fact, some of the hype that surrounds this platform is that it does exactly what centralized systems like the above FTX do, but while being completely decentralized. dYdX allows users to trade crypto with advanced derivatives, allowing for margin trading on your favorite cryptocurrencies.

In fact, the name dYdX comes from Leibniz’s Notion in mathematics, which represents infinitely small increments of x and y, nodding towards the marginal trading pairs you could construct on this platform. With both margin and perpetual on a huge range of cryptocurrencies, this platform allows users to control the level of trading they participate in, to a large degree. 

Founded in 2017 by Antonio Juliano, a former engineer at Coinbase, this platform has received massive interest from investors, receiving a total of $87 million in funding in the initial run of the project. Since these incredible beginnings, dYdX hasn’t slowed down, now reaching a total of 33 different pairs which can be traded on the platforms.

What’s more, it has a total 24h trading volume of upwards of $2,762,000,000, demonstrating the huge amount of currency that now runs through this decentralized platform. If you’re looking for a decentralized way of effortlessly buying, selling, and marginally trading cryptocurrency, then this could be the platform for you.

Final Thoughts

With developments like Web 3.0 marking a distinct movement to decentralized systems, it’s no wonder that cryptocurrency is as popular as it currently is. This change will likely only become more intense over the next few years, with more people understanding what cryptocurrency is and therefore turning to this form of digital currency. 

To facilitate the movement of investors into the world of crypto, platforms that allow for the buying, selling, and trading of cryptocurrency have cropped up around the world. From decentralized platforms where cryptocurrency got its beginnings to core centralized platforms that allow for a range of different uses for the bought cryptocurrency, there are now options out there for everyone.

By reading through these top four options, you’ll be able to see exactly what each platform does. From there, you’ll be able to select whichever platform works the best for you and start trading crypto in a matter of minutes. Best of luck on your journey into crypto trading!

Related Topics:
Marcelo Claure Former SoftBank CEO Owns 10% Portfolio in Bitcoin

April 11, 2022

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
  • Claure stepped down as Softbank’s CEO at the end of January.
  • Bitcoin has been down 1.25% in the last 24 hours.

Marcelo Claure, a former CEO of Tokyo-based Softbank, has revealed that he currently allocates 10% of his assets to Bitcoin (BTC). According to Claure Capital's CEO, he decided because of his concern about an impending recession. Claure presently serves as the Vice-Chairman of TelevisaUnivision's Board of Directors and as a director of T-Mobile and the Chairman of Claure Capital after his departure from Softbank.

Fear of an Impending Recession

The president of Bolivar's biggest professional soccer club, Club Bolivar, and a co-owner of the Spanish soccer team Girona FC round out Claure's list of accomplishments. In a panel discussion at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, Claure argues that government monetary policies are to blame for global inflation.

Claure also explains why he increased his BTC holdings by up to 80% to 90%. He claims he did it out of fear of an impending recession. Claure says that the capital allocators constantly informed them that the "safe thing" was to "keep everything at 2%."

As a result, they concluded that Bitcoin was one of the safest methods to save their money. Bitcoin, according to Claure, is possibly the only investment where the chance of gain exceeds the "potential of an asymmetry," at least in the short term. He stepped down as Softbank's CEO at the end of January.

On Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) continued its downward trend, dropping even farther into a trading range that it has maintained for most of the year. A hawkish Federal Reserve and rising inflation are expected to put further pressure on the token in the coming months. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,175.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,806,196,845 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.25% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $42K as Bears Start to Takeover

April 11, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $42K as Bears Start to Takeover
  • The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to $41,897.15, a three-week low.
  • BTC’s long holdings were liquidated in big numbers last week.

BTC continued its downward trend on Monday, slipping even farther into the trading range it has been in for much of the year. Inflation and a more hawkish Federal Reserve are expected to put further pressure on the token, which means analysts predict it to continue to lose value.

Bitcoin BTC Price Drops Below 42K as Bears Start to
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to $41,897.15, a three-week low. End-March gains of about $48,000 in 2022 have been nearly completely erased from the token. The token's recent decline has been compounded by the recent declines in other crypto assets. Interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve have also sparked a sell-off in the stock market and the foreign currency market.

Trend Primarily Negative

In addition to BTC's drop below $42,000, it temporarily fell below its 200-day moving average, indicating that the coin may be destined for even worse losses below $40,000. Famous crypto analyst @SmartContracter, predicts that the token will fall to as low as $37-$38,000. While the world's biggest cryptocurrency may enjoy a temporary relief rally in the near term, the trend remains primarily negative.

According to recent statistics, BTC's long holdings were liquidated in big numbers last week. Due to recent losses, traders' expectations for further growth in the token may have shifted. Several reasons are against BTC's price, including increasing inflation, a growing link with equities, and a continual halving.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,314.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,542,821,039 USD. Bitcoin has been down 0.76% in the last 24 hours.

Algoracle, The Next Phase Oracle Solution Ready To Power The Algorand Ecosystem

April 11, 2022

The Algorand ecosystem has seen unprecedented levels of adoption. The network has been rising in popularity as investors seek a sustainable and cost-efficient alternative to the expensive and slower blockchains.

Algoracle, a project created to provide Algorand with a native oracle service was created to bootstrap the ecosystem's expansion. This can only move forward by connecting its decentralized applications (dApps) to the real world.

Algoracle facilitates this process by providing the network with a decentralized bridge to connect smart contracts with real-world data. This service is critical for the expansion of any blockchain-based ecosystem.

Data from Token Terminal indicates that Ethereum, one of the largest networks in terms of dApps numbers, saw an explosion in its monthly revenue. This growth was recorded from April 2020 when it stood below $1 billion to its current $14 billion.

The main driver for this growth has been the adoption of its decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Conversely, these dApps require an oracle service to operate, offer a product or use case, process transactions, and onboard more users.

Simply put without an oracle, there is no growth. At its yearly high, Algorand saw as many as 1.8 million active addresses. These users will support the network's next era of adoption, but they need the tools and services that will enable it. Algoracle is the bridge that will make it happen.

Algoracle Can Enable A New Generation Of Use Cases

Unlike competitive services, Algoracle leverages Algorand's unique consensus algorithm. Called Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), it allows Algoracle to operate as a fully decentralized service without the limitations of a traditional oracle.

In that sense, Algoracle is a step forward for oracle as it can provide newer and more complex dApps with a native Verifiable Random Function (VRF) mechanism. This improves the oracle's performance, efficiency, scalability, and uptime.

Algoracle and the VRF mechanism features will enable the service to power a new branch of use cases. For example, smart contracts will be able to receive data, and their upgraded infrastructure will allow them to send data into the real world.

In that way, a user could receive notifications from their NFT marketplace, receive or send data on a decentralized exchange (DEX), and more. It is the next generation in DeFi and smart contract interaction. This could allow dApps operating with Algoracle to communicate and potentially support cross-chain transactions.

Algoracle Supports Numerous Projects On Algorand

Over the past year, Algoracle has partnered with Brave New Coin, Kaiko, Nomics, AlgoGuard, Equito Finance, Glitter Finance, and many others. Their collaboration with Glitter Finance has enabled them to power their DeFi services comprised of a yield generation solution, a cross-chain bridge, and a cross-chain NFT marketplace.

This goes to show the importance of an oracle solution for the Algorand ecosystem and its vast array of use cases. When the partnership was announced, David Dobrovitsky, founder and CEO of Glitter Finance said:

The Glitter Finance technical team, working in concert with the technical team of Algoracle has developed new innovations that will greatly enhance and change the way blockchain and cross-chain bridges work and will allow for much greater solidity and stability for the Glitter Protocol (…).

 

