Finance
The Fundamentals of Direct Response Radio Advertising
Direct response radio advertising, at its core, works in the same way regardless of what type of business you are in. Whether you own a direct-to-consumer model business, a retail business, a web business, or some combination thereof, direct response radio advertising can help you grow. And grow profitably. The fundamentals of direct response radio, then, must start with a discussion of how radio advertising works within the context of a basic business model. The purpose of this article is to convey the fundamentals of direct response radio advertising that apply across businesses.
First, Two Important Concepts
Throw out all you think you know about advertising, radio advertising, and especially direct response advertising. It’s best to begin with a clean slate, a blank whiteboard so-to-speak. There are two important concepts I want to introduce before moving forward.
Concept One: Radio as A Highway From Your Business to Your Potential Customers
Think of radio advertising as a 5,000 lane highway from your business to groups (station audiences) of your potential customers. The many lanes on this highway are the many different radio stations and radio networks that are available for you air your radio advertisement. It is on these “lanes” that you send your message to your customers.
The lanes are clustered in such a way that they reach groups collections of customers who have similar tastes and demographic profiles. Therefore, some of these lanes lead to groups that have a high concentration of people who match your target customer profile. As a result, advertising on those lanes (stations) is more profitable than others with a lower concentration of your target customer profile. These groupings are the radio formats, which are used in radio advertising to enhance the efficiency of, or return on, advertising efforts. For more about radio formats, see our summary at http://www.strategicmediainc.com/radio-advertising.php.
Concept Two: Radio Advertising is a Profit-Driver, Not a Cost Center
At this juncture, the one thing many business people can’t seem to put out of their mind is the one of “how much does it cost” to advertise on radio. We’ve written extensively about this question because it is one of the most common that we get. The problem is that embedded in this question is the presupposition that radio advertising is a cost. The concept that one needs to fully grasp is that radio advertising is not a cost center. That is, it does not stand alone without any relation to revenue or profit. It is detrimental to think of direct response radio advertising as a cost because that leads to managing as though it’s a cost, which means minimizing or eliminating it. Contrast this with managing it like it’s an investment, and maximizing the return you realize on it.
Direct response radio advertising – by its very definition – is a profit-driver. If it’s not driving a profit, it would not exist – or at the very least it would not be called direct response radio advertising but instead “brand” or “awareness” advertising. Profitability is a fundamental aspect of direct response radio advertising.
On To the Fundamentals
Now that we’ve cleared our minds and allowed for two basic concepts about how to think about radio advertising, let’s move on to the meat of the fundamentals of direct response radio advertising.
The Basic Formula
We’ll begin with the basic formula involved in all direct response advertising:
You buy placement in radio media to air your radio ad, which gets your message broadcast to a certain number of people. This results in a cost per person reached with your message. In advertising this is known as CPM, or cost per thousand impressions of your ad.
Some percentage of those people will respond (call, visit your web site, visit your store), giving you a response rate.
Of those who respond (otherwise known as leads), a percentage will be converted into customers (orders), and by that conversion rate generate profit and revenue.
From this formula, you will derive your media “CPO”, or “cost per order”, which is found by dividing media spend by the number of orders achieved with that spend (media spend in the numerator/number of orders in the denominator). This is the amount it costs you in radio advertising to acquire one new customer, which is why it is also called “cost per acquisition” (“CPA”).
The important question at this point is this: Is the lifetime value (“LTV”) of each of your customers, on average, greater than this CPO? This fundamental question applies whether your business is a direct response advertising business (which includes radio advertising, print advertising, DRTV, catalog, or internet) or a traditional retailer. Every business pays to acquire a customer, and every business has a certain propensity to retain that customer over a period of time in a relationship consisting of subsequent purchases and therefore profit streams. Regardless of whether your business uses direct response radio to acquire new customers, or it uses one of the other approaches to customer acquisition, your success will be fundamentally based on whether your business model facilitates a strongly positive lifetime value. If it does not, there is little that radio advertising, or any other form of advertising, can do to change this.
If your LTV is not greater that your CPO, your business isn’t profitable and you’ll want to stop advertising so you can make the changes to both the advertising and the business model that will result in profitability. Even if LTV is greater than CPO, you will want to increase that amount to maximize your profitability. To do this, you’ll need to increase LTV and/or decrease CPO. This process is called business (or campaign) profitability optimization, and it is absolutely essential to the long term success of any direct responses radio advertising effort.
Improving Lifetime Value
There are a number of ways to increase the LTV of each customer. Let’s look at three of the main ways:
1. Increase price without increasing cost. One way to do this is by increasing the percentage of orders that include high-margin upsells. Retailers do this all the time. They put super high margin items right at the checkout. Direct response advertisers can learn a lot from this. Identify widely appealing, complementary items and ensure they are offered as part of the sales process.
2. Increase repeat purchase. You have paid to acquire that customer, now develop a relationship and continue to meet their needs to drive repeat purchase. If they only buy once from you, you don’t have a very viable business unless that first purchase is incredibly high margin.
3. Reduce your cost structure. Take advantage of your increased volume to negotiate better product costs, shipping costs, etc.
Improving Cost Per Order
Just as there are a number of ways to increase LTV, there are also many ways to decrease the CPO.
1. Reduce the media cost per person reached. Also known as CPM, this is a standard metric used in advertising. It reflects the cost to reach 1000 people. (remember that CPM stands for “cost per thousand” impressions of your message). This is a constant focus of any good direct response radio agency, and the element in direct response radio advertising that has received the most attention. This is why every dollar of media in direct response radio is remnant advertising. But that’s not all that should be considered when looking to reduce CPM. Leveraging database technology and using scientific testing methodology, it is possible to identify the optimum schedule to use in placing the media. Thus optimizing the media schedule can meaningfully reduce CPM.
2. Increase response rate. Again, media scheduling will play a role here. In addition, use of radio formats to effectively target the right customers is vital to optimizing response rate. But perhaps the greatest impact on response rate in direct response radio advertising is the messaging in the radio ad itself. Great direct response radio ads significantly enhance the responsiveness of the media dollars spent. Your radio agency’s ability to create radio ads that elicit response from your potential customers is a crucial element in direct response radio advertising success.
3. Increase conversion rates. Increasing the percentage of inquiries that become customers can have an enormous impact on campaign profitability. The factors that will most impact conversion rate are your sales scripting, web copy, product offers, pricing, and your guarantee or return policy. As much as any other variable, these factors need to be tested and continuously refined.
Implications and Conclusions
Now that you understand the fundamentals of direct response radio advertising, let’s look at the implications and conclusions that these fundamentals illuminate:
1. The role of database technology and analysis
By now it is clear that optimizing both lifetime value and cost per order maximizes your business profitability. But doing these things also requires capturing and analyzing an enormous quantity of data. To do this in a way that allows for distilling insights requires a robust database specifically tuned for direct response radio, along with well-refined analysis approaches. Fortunately, database technology and robust analysis are a part of the services your radio agency will provide for you.
2. The importance of ongoing testing
Any discussion of the fundamentals of direct response radio advertising (or any type of direct response advertising) would be incomplete without addressing the topic of testing. When you look at the above approaches to maximizing campaign profitability, you see the key metrics that must be impacted. But how do you actually impact them? How do you know whether offer A is better than offer B? or C? How do you know whether copy D drives a better response rate than the control? How do you know whether the sales scripting or the pricing structure could be improved by certain changes? The only way to know these things is to test. As a result, testing is a never-ending element in direct response radio advertising efforts. If you are not testing, you are slowly going out of business.
3. Success in direct response radio advertising is about more than costs
As we’ve mentioned, one of the biggest questions we get is “how much does it cost to advertise on the radio?”. Done correctly, direct response radio advertising is not a cost center, it’s a profit center. It’s a very efficient way to acquire new customers at a low CPO. To learn more on the topic of radio advertising costs and how to budget for radio advertising, see our article at http://www.strategicmediainc.com/radio-advertising-articles/.
4. Nearly any business can grow profitably with direct response radio advertising
It is difficult for me to think of businesses that cannot benefit from the kind of radio advertising that we are involved in. Direct response radio advertising is different from other forms of advertising because it is accountable for results, and the only way it can be accountable is to leverage a set of technological and human systems and processes to accurately capture, analyze and interpret results of the advertising. Once you have that in place, you have established a continuous improvement loop. Therefore, provided you have a profitable business model and a good product that delivers on a unique and relevant promise, your business can profitably acquire new customers with direct response radio advertising. That’s the ultimate promise of direct response radio: the ability to grow your business profitably at the rate you want to grow it. Once you establish profitability, you need only increase your media spend to drive higher revenues and profits.
The Fundamentals in Perspective
Direct response radio advertising does not stand alone in creating a business. It works in combination with your business model to acquire new customers at a low, and therefore profitable, CPO. What makes direct response radio advertising so attractive is its efficiency and flexibility, which results in comparatively low CPO’s relative to other mediums.
This article explains the fundamental elements involved in how nearly any business can use direct response radio advertising to acquire new customers and grow both profitably and rapidly. Once you understand the fundamentals of radio advertising, you’re ready to embark on the process of building a direct response radio advertising campaign. That process involves developing a radio advertising strategy, creating radio ads that drive response, and implementing a radio media plan that delivers your message to the right people for the right cost.
Finance
5 Tips To Select The Best Digital Marketing Agency for Your Business
The world, today, is becoming progressively digitalised with millions of folks going online. Companies are realizing the encompassing reach their brands can enjoy by being proactive in the digital arena. No matter a brand is small or a giant unit, they certainly do not hesitate to invest in the top digital marketing agencies that have the power to make their business outshine in the busy gala.
Digital marketing has the potential to reach out to a much wider audience in comparison to the traditional advertising mediums. Not only because it can target a larger group of the audience but also because it can do the same at a minimum cost. The powerful digital marketing tools like emails, social media posts and other online campaign and promotional strategies offer a cost-friendly yet extremely effective to stand out in the competitive marketplace.
Digital marketing trends are, however, in an ever-evolving stage with new strategies getting introduced every season. In this respect, selecting a marketing agency will help a business to keep itself updated with the changing trends and achieve the business goal. Investing in a good digital marketing agency is very important for the success of your business lie on their hands to a great extent. The following checklist will help all the affiliated marketers to choose the best digital marketing agency for their business –
Make Yourself Clear about What You Want:
Long before you start your search of finding a digital marketing company for your business, you must be clear about your own needs. Digital marketing is a broad area and involves various approaches like- SEO marketing, social media management, website development, Blogging, content management, inbound marketing and more such things. Discuss with your team and sketch out a list of all the services you need from a digital expert.
Know Their Digital expertise:
Not all firms have a perky office set up and have an office in an extremely corporate address. Remember that just because they are not a big name, doesn’t have any connection with their expertise. For example, if your company specializes in sportswear, you would definitely want to work with a high profile marketing firms that cater to brands outside your niche. You want your work done at its best and it has nothing to do with the outer image of the agency. It may be that the agency is not much aware of your product. Are they exceptionally creative? Have they worked with products outside their comfort zone? A “yes” to these questions means you can proceed with a positive note.
Research on The past and ongoing projects:
Of course, you have learnt that the agency you are going to hire is creative and has worked in diverse fields, but having a look from a closer view will make your decision stronger. Don’t hesitate to have a look at the sample of their works. You can always have a look at their clients’ website, the content written for other companies and then decide whether you are moving on or not. Don’t hesitate to find out whether they are aware of the trending digital marketing techniques and also the metrics they use to define success.
Learn About their Employees and Experts:
A good digital marketing agency is formed only when it is surrounded by passionate, creative, intelligent and enthusiastic people. It is only through their skills that your brand is going to shine. You can always have a chat with the marketing experts and learn about them.
Consider the Budget:
Budget is one of the most significant parts in the process of choosing a digital marketing agency. Asking about the estimate or quotation is very important. Negotiation may be uncomfortable for all who are not attuned to it. Make yourself clear before finalizing the deal. Finally, don’t be ready to compromise for few bucks because you need the best.
Finance
Real Estate – Cook Islands
Is there any red-blooded male living who has not thought aat least once of packing it all in and going off to the South Seas? Well, this might be your chance, particularly if you happen to have about two million US to invest in a new business. The popular private resort, Shangri-La Beach Cottages on Muri Beach, Rarotonga, Cook Islands, South Pacific, is now for sale (Feb 2006), as the owner is considering retirement.
The Cook Islands are located in the heart of Polynesia in the South Pacific. They lie about 700 miles west of Tahiti and about 1000 miles east of Samoa and Tonga. Hawaii is about 2500 miles north, New Zealand about 1800 miles to the southwest. The climate is tropical, similar to that of Hawaii and Tahiti. Tourism is a year ’round industry. Rarotonga is the largest of the 15 islands in the Cooks and the main administrative centre.
The population of the Cooks is about 15,000, with about 9,000 living on Rarotonga. The main island has banks, ATM machines and dozens of restaurants, shops and markets. There is a modern telephone and international communications system with internet and e-mail access. Everyone speaks English, which is the official language, along with Cook Islands Maori. It is a stable self-governing democracy in free association with New Zealand and a member of the British Commonwealth. The people are very friendly, with a vibrant local culture of dance, music and crafts. There is a low crime rate.
There is a large international airport that handles wide-body jets. There are about 17 flights a week, which connect Rarotonga with New Zealand, Los Angeles, Tahiti and Fiji. Onward connections to Australia and Europe are well-timed. The main carrier is the well-regarded Air New Zealand and Pacific Blue—the low-cost carrier associated with Virgin Blue—now serves the Cooks from Australia and New Zealand.
Visitor numbers to the Cooks have grown from about 40,000 a decade ago to about 80,000 a year more recently. Projections show it reaching about 100,000 in the next few years. From the 1970s until about the late 1990s the only way to market Cook Islands’ accommodations overseas was through “wholesalers” and travel agents. These middlemen collectively take about 30-35% of what the guests pay to stay at an accommodation. In the last several years the internet and e-mail have opened up new ways of marketing accommodations overseas and Shangri-La has been in the forefront of this more lucrative “direct-booking only” system.
With its continuing popularity assured by excellent reviews in Lonely Planet, Frommers, South Pacific Handbook and travel websites such as Trip Advisor and Lonely Planet Thorn Tree, as well as word-of-mouth by their loyal guests, Shangri-La has been able to avoid the high cost of working through wholesalers and travel agents. By only taking direct bookings they have kept their rates 35% to 50% below comparable properties and also have a higher net return per night. This has been one of the keys to their success as an ongoing business. Their goal has always been to provide deluxe accommodation at a moderate price. They do seem to be succeeding at this and as one former guest succinctly put it on the internet: “Shangri-La provides the best bang for the buck on the island!”
Shangri-La is a small private resort that occupies a prime beachfront section directly on beautiful Muri Beach, considered the nicest beach on Rarotonga. There are twelve deluxe cottages, a large swimming pool, office and owner’s deluxe beachfront two-story home. Five of the cottages are partial lagoon-view and seven are garden cottages. This large property is 4544 sq. m., about 1.12 acres.
Although there are resorts and accommodations all around Rarotonga, Muri Beach is considered the top vacation spot. There are four little islets in the crystal-clear lagoon and the best snorkeling on the island starts adjacent to Shangri-La. Several of the top island restaurants are in walking distance, as are shops, vehicle rentals, the Internet Cafe, the Sailing Club and lagoon tours. All island tours stop at the Shangri-La entrance on the main road.
The Shangri-La is next to the best snorkeling area on Rarotonga and they have complimentary snorkeling gear for all guests. The kayaks are very popular with the guests, as there are four islets within a few minutes’ paddle of us. There are sunloungers adjacent to the beach, under a large almond tree and a nearby beach shower. The entire property is fully-fenced, except for the beachfront of course. The large parking area can hold ten cars, or six cars and eight motorbikes and is rarely filled to capacity. There is room for a couple of rental cars and motorscoooters if you desire to get into vehicle rentals for guests. The local bus also stops at the driveway entrance. Tropical plants abound on the property, including trees such as banana, papaya, mango, coconut palms and breadfruit and flowers such as hibiscus, gardenia, jasmine, bougainvillea and alamander. A large lawn fronts all the cottages on the T-shaped property.
There are several local law firms that handle commercial matters and it is recommended that prospective purchasers consider engaging a local firm to help assist them in the purchase of any local business.
No one connected to this article in any way has any connection whatsoever with the owner of Shangri-La and/or its agents and the content herein is provided solely for informational and educational purposes to the general public.
Finance
How To Start Affiliate Marketing With Amazon And ClickBank
Affiliate marketing is a great way to start an online business for very minimal investment. It’s ideal for those who don’t want to create products and for those who don’t have much start up money for their online business.
You can promote a substantial variety of products and services with the affiliate marketing business model. Your job is to promote products created by other companies. When somebody buys from you, the product owner will pay you a commission.
Two of the most popular places to find products to sell as an affiliate marketer are Amazon and ClickBank.
How To Start Affiliate Marketing With Amazon
Amazon is the world’s largest retailer, selling both physical and digital products. Their primary marketing method is affiliate marketing. In other words, they get other people, called Amazon Affiliates, to sell their products and services for them.
It’s free to become an Amazon affiliate, and you can sell anything on the Amazon website. You start off with a 4% commission rate, which gets more substantial when you sell more products.
4 Stars And Up
As you probably know, Amazon sells a wide range of products. So how do you choose what to sell as an affiliate? As an Amazon affiliate, you can use their search feature to surf the products that you want to promote. Choose your niche, for example, ‘dog training’.
Type that search term into the Amazon search engine. On the left-hand side of your search click on the ‘4 stars & up’ filter. Amazon’s top rating system score is 5. If a product receives a score of 4 or higher, you can be sure that the customers who purchased those products and left those reviews are very happy. These are the types of products you want to be promoting.
How To Start Affiliate Marketing With ClickBank
ClickBank is a well-known online marketplace where the vast majority of its products are digital information products. As soon as the customer buys a digital product, they can immediately download it to their computer.
ClickBank is free to join and is a widely known, highly regarded company in the online business world. Its online marketplace contains many thousands of affiliate products to promote so you’re sure to always find offers that will appeal to your audience. You can earn commissions of 25%, 50% and even 75%.
Gravity Scoring
ClickBank products have what’s known as a gravity scoring. This shows the popularity of the product. A gravity rating for the product that you want to promote should be at least 10 or more. If it’s more than 100, it means that there are a lot of other affiliates selling the same product.
When you have identified the product that you want to promote, ClickBank will give you a unique URL called a’hoplink’. This is the link that you want your prospects to click and how sales are tracked to you.
The Fundamentals of Direct Response Radio Advertising
5 Tips To Select The Best Digital Marketing Agency for Your Business
Dwayne Haskins, NFL QB who died in South Florida, described as ‘selfless’ by coaches, teammates
Real Estate – Cook Islands
How To Start Affiliate Marketing With Amazon And ClickBank
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep
Tips to Help Improve Your Social Media Marketing
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
Facts Every Lawyer Should Know About Hispanic Marketing
Top 3 Zilliqa Ecosystem Coins by Social Activity Today
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas