The Insights of Mutual Funds – Touching the Right Strings for Harmony
Determining the correct strategy of investment is a daunting mission, especially for a beginner. Often people jumble up savings and investment. Taking both as the synonym of each other is a flaw. The intention of investing is entirely opposite to that of saving. There is no point in penny-pinching if you are not able to multiply that money. Savings is just the summation of the money you accumulate over the years with a small interest accruing.
The traditional mechanisms of saving have lost their gravity. The continually reducing interest rates along with the narrow scope of accumulating money, have triggered people to switch on more lucrative schemes. To bridge the gulf between savings and investments an ingenious stratagem has been devised- Mutual Fund. Giving a new upsurge to the age-old practice of saving has created a sensation amongst the people. Therefore, mutual fund is magnetizing people to invest rather than merely save. One can say that mutual funds are the best resort for profit-seeking investors as well as security-oriented investors.
Mutual fund incorporates the notion of accumulation from the Co-operatives. Collectively, selling the produce to get an increased return as compared to individual sale is the axis of Co-operatives. Going by the same motto, Mutual Fund is the conglomeration of two words Mutual and Fund, where Mutual means sharing or pooling and Fund means a scheme. Therefore, a comprehensive interpretation of Mutual Fund indicates a plan that promotes joint investment practices to earn exorbitant profits.
The mutual fund companies employ competent fund managers to deploy the pooled money wisely that ultimately touches the zenith of gain. The fund managers judiciously invest the legal tender in variegated schemes which provide capital appreciation and security, contingent according to the call of the investors. Hence, by handing over your hard-earned money to the mutual fund companies, half your tautness is released. From that point, it becomes the obligation of the fund managers for delivering an increased return to meet the requirements of the investors.
The two primary concepts working in full swing behind the scenes to ensure profit maximization are:
- Rupee Cost Averaging is the notion of valuing the worth of a single penny invested. Replenishing the glass drop by drop will always prevent any chances of wastage at the same time, obstructs the likelihood of spilling. Likewise, annexing the investment gradually will always yield unparalleled corpus. For example, if you buy gold at varying valuations, then sometimes you will be able to purchase more quantity and at the other times less quantity for an equal sum invested every time. But, in the end, you will notice that your gains are averaged. Thus, Mutual Fund endorses the proclivity of regular investment in the investors.
- The power of compounding implies the capacity of the money to grow. Say, suppose a person who commences job at the age of 25 years will contribute more towards his retirement fund as compared to person who beings to work at the age of 35 years. It is quite evident from the example that the early you start the more benefit you will get. Therefore, giving an early start to your investment will surely provide a greater opportunity for wealth accumulation. So, plan and initiate your investment strategy as soon as possible.
Apart from the technicalities, Mutual Fund is the one-stop solution for different expectations of the investors like, accruing a higher return than the traditional saving techniques, accumulating wealth for future, shielding against sudden financial shocks, and the list goes on.
How to Vet Your Financial Advisor
The securities industry is set up to make it seem as if all financial advisors who are selling investment products are super successful, finance majors, vice presidents, etc. All these things are done intentionally so that you’ll trust them and think that they are investment gurus who will be great with your money. The reality is that’s not always the case. That’s just the illusion of the industry. Therefore, it’s important to ask the right questions to make sure that you’re getting the right professional. The reality is the brokerage industry, just like any other industry, has good financial advisors and bad financial advisors. Here are some tips on how to make sure you’re getting a good one.
(1) FINRA BrokerCheck
The first tool that you should be using to vet your financial advisor is something called FINRA BrokerCheck. BrokerCheck it is a publicly available tool. You can go to FINRA.org and at the top right-hand corner of that website there’s something called the BrokerCheck. You can literally type in a person’s name, hit enter and you’re going to get what’s called the BrokerCheck report which will detail all the information that you need when you’re vetting your financial advisor.
BrokerCheck will be able to tell you how the advisor did on their licensing exams, where they have been employed, where they went to school, if they’ve ever been charged with anything criminally. Have they ever declared bankruptcy? Have they ever been sued by a client? Have they ever been fired by their brokerage firm? These are all the things that would be absolutely critical before establishing a relationship with somebody who’s going to manage your entire life savings.
During client intake the first thing we do is look up their BrokerCheck report. We start rattling off all this information to the potential client about their advisor and they are often amazed. We aren’t magicians and I don’t know every financial advisor. Literally all we are doing is pulling this publicly available information and looking at the report. And so many times we are telling a potential client that their advisor has been sued a bunch of times already and the investor had no idea.
Obviously that would have been critical information to know at the beginning when they were deciding whether to work with that person. If they had pulled that report, if they knew for example that the person they were considering had already been sued 26 times by former clients, they would never go with that person. So obviously, the first thing that you should do, pull that report.
(2) Questions to Ask
The first good question to ask a potential broker would be “How are you compensated?” Not every financial advisor is compensated the same way. Some of them are compensated on a commission basis, which is per transaction. Every time they make a recommendation for you and you agree, they get paid. Some of them are being paid a percentage of assets under management. If you have a million-dollar portfolio and they make 1%, they are going to make $10,000 a year.
You can determine what you are looking for based on what kind of investor you are. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, maybe a commission model makes sense for you because maybe you’re only doing two or three trades a year. If you’re trading a lot and you’re having a very active relationship with your advisor maybe the assets under management model makes more sense. But ask the question first and foremost so that you know and it’s not ambiguous.
The second question to ask is “does the financial advisor have a fiduciary duty to you.” Ask them that exact question because the brokerage industry will take the position that they don’t. Their obligation to you from their perspective is to make an investment recommendation that’s suitable. That’s a much lower bar because sometimes an investment could be suitable for you but not necessarily in your best interests. So just ask your financial advisor, “Do you consider yourself to have a fiduciary duty to me?” Let’s figure this out at the beginning of the relationship to make sure you know where you stand.
Another question you should ask is, “Who are you registered with?” A lot of financial advisors out there are sort of independent and they’ve got a “doing business as” business, wherever their offices are, but they are registered to sell securities through a larger brokerage firm. Find out who that is. Do some research to make sure that you’re getting involved with a brokerage firm that has the types of supervision and compliance that you would expect.
There are two types of brokerage firms. There is the Morgan Stanley model where they have a hub of brokers in a major city. Maybe 30-40 brokers in one office. There are compliance people, there are supervisors, there are operations people – all in the same localized office. In my experience you see less problems in that type of situation because all the supervisory people are right there.
On the flipside, there is the independent model – it’s an advisor in an office someplace and their compliance is in Kansas City or Minneapolis or St. Louis or wherever. The supervisor comes to the office once a year and audits the books and reviews the activities of the advisor for the prior year. These visits are usually announced well in advance. Obviously the supervision in that context is very different. And that is the type of firm where we see more problems.
You want to make sure you’re getting involved with the right firm. That the firm is overseeing your financial advisor, protecting you, making sure that if they are doing something wrong, they will catch it before it’s detrimental to your accounts.
Another good question to ask, “Have you ever had a dispute with your client?” If they say yes, ask him to explain it to you. Nobody is perfect and you can’t keep everyone happy so if you’ve got a hundred clients and you have been in the business for 10 years you might have somebody who’s been upset with you at some point. But it may not rise to the level where it concerns you, but ask about it, talk about it.
Ask about their investment background and their objectives. Not every financial advisor does it the same way. You want to make sure that their goals are consistent with yours and their approach is consistent with yours.
And finally you should ask “do you have insurance?” The brokerage industry does not require brokerage firms or financial advisors to carry insurance. Many of them do but they are not required to do so. Why that can be significant, of course, is in that worst-case scenario and you have a dispute with your advisor, you want to at least be with a financial advisor that if they do screw up you’ve got some protection. So ask them “do you have E&O insurance for this?” If not, that is a red flag. Either just because of collectability concerns if you get into a situation where you need to sue your advisor or it might be a suggestion that they are not operating their business in the best way possible because certainly financial advisors should have E&O insurance.
(3) The next thing to consider are potential warning signs. These can appear either in the initial meeting or just as the relationship begins:
– They rush you to make a decision. We see this in a lot of our cases where they have you come in the meeting and say, “Sign here, here and here. I’ve got an appointment in 15 minutes. If you have any questions call me later.” That’s an obvious warning sign. That should be clear to most people. But I think a lot of people are afraid to escalate it because they think, “Oh well, he’s very busy.” and he makes it seem like he’s got tons of clients and he’s really successful. So maybe it’s okay that he doesn’t have time for me. No, it’s not okay. Find someone who has the time. Your advisor is getting paid to manage your account so make them work for it.
– They don’t tell you what they’re being paid. That’s definitely a warning sign. The genesis of most securities fraud claims is commissions – advisors pushing high commission products that benefit them at the detriment of their client. If the advisor is not disclosing what those commissions are, that’s a problem.
– They want to put everything into one investment. This is a big warning sign. What’s the motivation in doing that? Most people know diversification is critical when investing so if you have an advisor who is saying, “Hey, let’s use this investment, it’s the best, it’s better than anything else, we’re going to put everything in this.” That’s another warning sign.
– They want to meet with you alone. What would be the motivation? Say you are elderly and you want to bring your kid to a meeting for support and your advisor says no… That’s a warning sign because obviously if they’re on the up and up they shouldn’t have any problem with more people sitting in the meeting, making sure that you’re being taken care of.
– If your advisor does not spend time with you (at the beginning and regularly thereafter) asking about your actual investment needs (goals, time horizon, risk tolerance, etc.), that’s a problem. Investments are not vanilla. Every investment is not perfect for every person. Each investment depends on your particular situation. If your advisor is not asking you what your situation is – your net worth, your income, your investment objectives, your investment experience, your goals, that’s a huge red flag.
– If your account statements do not come directly from the brokerage firm, that’s a red flag. If the statements are coming directly from your financial advisor and you’re not seeing anything on there about the brokerage firm they clear through, that can be a problem. That could be a financial advisor whose hiding losses or just sending you statements that are not based on reality. Most brokerage firms do not permit their advisors to create monthly reports or if they do they require that they first be reviewed and approved by compliance. If there is nothing on the statement that definitively shows that it has been reviewed/approved/sanctioned by the advisors broker-dealer employer, it’s a problem.
– If they ever ask for a check to be made out to them individually that’s a problem. Brokerage firms are established to make sure that kind of stuff doesn’t happen and so if your advisor is doing it, very likely this has not been approved by their firm.
– If you suffer huge losses without any reasonable explanation, obviously that’s a problem. Lots of brokers will tell you “it’s the market” or “forces that are out of my control.” That may be true but you want to talk about it and make sure that you get a reasonable explanation.
These are a few tips on how to pick the right financial advisor. It is an important decision, and should not be made lightly and without being informed.
Should You Step into Foot Locker?
With the NBA and other sport seasons flaring up this autumn, you may be wondering if now is the perfect opportunity to purchase shares of Foot Locker (FL), especially since they will be releasing earnings shortly (November 19, 2006). While such may be said as a good deduction, there are other, more profound reasons and answers to this question which, may, unfortunately, delay or even abort your decision to carry on your purchasing intentions. While all the economic and fundamental analysis may signal a strong run for this company, the technical analysis side of these indicators weighs much more heavily in a stock like Foot Locker.
To put such sentiments into more rudimentary terms, since its IPO days in the early 1970s, Foot Locker has provided evidence to the public that such is a hard to assess equity. It’s true up to 1990, Foot Locker posted pretty solid gains, but after that decade began, it seems that Foot Locker has struggled tremendously to surpass its identified resistance level of about 30 dollars in terms of share price. The good news however, is that Foot Locker also has very rarely fallen below its now identified support level of about 20 dollars. While such level may be a positive indicator for a large cap stock for a year or two, in the case of close to 16 years, it is time to realize that Foot Locker has hit its maximum and will continue to have a hard time surpassing 30 dollars anytime soon. In fact, over the last few years Foot Locker had an immense opportunity to confront this heinous 10 point position. Since Foot Locker, as described by Yahoo Finance, sells merchandise in the form of apparel and athletic shoes, which are luxury goods and should flourish under the previous economic duration, the share price, if understanding fundamentals, should have rose to new record levels, but instead the price of a share actually fell or nearly broke even during this time span. Such has led me to come to the conclusion that now, especially since the American economy is slowing, going into a recession, purchasing shares would be a waste of both capital and time to invest in a company like Foot Locker.
However, if for some reason, you have an aching or contain some desire to purchase shares of this company, but only for the short term, there may be some good news. Since Foot Locker has recently reported pretty solid fundamental results in terms of revenue and operational income growth which is supported with a strong P/E ratio, there may be a chance in the next two months to make some money. Since Foot Locker should typically do well when consumers are both confident and employed, fundamentals for this consumer based company, especially during this time of the year should be at its strongest. If such is the case, then there is a possibility over the next few months to earn a nice 10-20% if everything plans out well, as Foot Locker is near the support level of its position rather than resistance. However, if you plan to keep your shares any longer than that (Around April 2007), be warned that there is a good possibility that most of your capital gains that you would have accumulated over that span will probably diminish, if not go into negative territory.
Thus, while there is a small chance of profit from investing in Foot Locker over the course of the next few months, if I were you I would rather put my money in more results-proven equities or be sure to take my shares out once I’d made around 10-20%. As a long term investor, I definitely would stay away from this stock as more than 16 years is absolutely too long for any equity to stay in just one position.
Real Estate Property Investment Series: Focus Ghana 2007
Ghana’s property market is a direct reflection of the state of the West African nation itself in that it is emerging, developing, has immense potential but is restricted by serious fundamental issues relating to issues such as poor land title registration transparency and lack of affordable home financing solutions locally.
The best approach to take with Ghana is to line up all the negatives, knock them down with proof that the government and additional external bodies and agencies are tackling these issues head on and then identify the amazing potential available in Ghana for property investors from 2007 onwards…in this way an investor can determine whether 2007 is the year for them to begin their due diligence in Ghana for long term capital appreciating investment opportunities.
Current Issues Facing Ghana’s Property Market
The current issues facing Ghana’s property market include the fact that those buying resale land and property often buy litigation rather than land title because there is no decent system in place for the registration of title deeds and transfers and because the conveyancing system lacks transparency.
In addition to this the level of tourism growth in Ghana is not sufficient for the tourism economy to become an attractive sector for foreign direct investment at the moment. Furthermore there are problems in the main cities with homelessness and even those with a desire to own their own homes and who have a decent salary with which to afford a home loan have limited and restricted access to mortgages in Ghana.
Efforts Underway to Improve the Real Estate Marketplace in Ghana
The current government in Ghana inherited the situation as detailed above but are 100% focused on changing these issues and developing a nation of middle income home owners. To that end they have started numerous programs and schemes such as a program to attract greater foreign direct investment. The government is also working in partnership with the likes of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Development International Desjardins to develop regulatory reforms in the mortgage market and they have brought American based Broad Cove Partners Inc in which is an emerging market financial advisory firm and which is now developing a new USD 30 million long term property finance facility to assist with affordable housing and mortgage finance in Ghana.
In 2007 a new program to register every house on every street in Ghana will get underway to begin solving the land title issues and on the tourism side of things the Ghana Tourist Board has been active under the Acting Executive Director Martin Mireku. So far Mr. Mireku has brought Delta Airlines and North American Airlines to Ghana with multiple direct flights between Accra (the capital of Ghana) and the likes of New York every week and there is a strong campaign underway for these airlines and other international tourism representatives with interests in Ghana to promote the attractiveness and potential of the nation to the wider world.
A property investor looking at whether Ghana is a viable option for portfolio expansion purposes needs to understand that every issue that exists to restrict the attractiveness of the property market in Ghana is being addressed by the government or external agencies and that this proves their intense commitment to the improvement of their nation, the boosting of their economy, the raising of living standards of its people and the establishment of a sustainable source of foreign direct investment into the likes of tourism and real estate.
The Tourism Potential in Ghana
Tourism in Ghana currently contributes up to 8.5% of GDP and employs around 6.9% of the entire nation’s workforce; going forward it is predicted that the travel and tourism sector will grow by about 4.9 – 5% annually from 2007, but for the Ghanaian government that is not enough. In a bid to raise the profile of the country they have brought in international airlines as stated, they have also liberalised their aviation policy as a result and ongoing they are determined that this sector will boost the economy in a sustainable way over the long term.
An investor needs to understand that when tourism comes in earnest to Ghana there will be multiple layers of opportunity because it is a nation rich in natural wonders, delights and beauty from untouched and pristine beaches to an interior full of exotic and amazing wildlife in abundance, and there are just not the facilities for international travellers to experience and enjoy such delights safely and in comfort.
This represents huge investment opportunity…
Local Affordable Housing
The other area an investor can examine from 2007 onwards is the issue of the supply of affordable housing to Ghanaians. In recent years there has been a trend of rural to urban flow of migration and the trouble with this flow is that it has been strong and is sustained and there is just not enough housing to accommodate all those arriving and looking for work. As a result there is a homelessness problem developing in some of the more densely populated areas of the country and those with property assets available to let have been exploiting those requiring housing and demanding up to 3 years rent in advance.
In a bid to solve this problem the government has announced incentives for constructors to build affordable local housing starting in 2007 – and for the next five years as part of the National Housing Programme 20,000 new homes will be built in Ghana annually. Naturally enough investment in this sector is still required and those with a social conscience who want to actively participate in something that will return them a profit whilst benefiting a nation restricted by poverty should look at how they can get involved.
In conclusion, while there are true emerging market problems affecting the property market and the investment potential from real estate in Ghana at the moment, everything is being done that can be done to positively address and solve these problems. The most important factor to keep in mind therefore is that Ghana knows it has potential and is doing all it can to achieve this potential…and an investor seeking massive opportunity, low start up costs and huge long term potential for growth could well find that 2007 is the year for them to explore Ghana.
