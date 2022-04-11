Finance
The Meaning of Deductible in Insurance
What does deductible mean in an insurance policy? It’s the amount of a claim you are responsible for, before the insurance company will start paying it’s share of costs.
In automobile insurance coverage, you may select a plan with a deductible of $1,000. This would mean that if you have a collision where repairing the damage would cost $5,000, the insurance company would pay $4,000, while you must pick up the rest.
If you had a minor accident with a scratch that would cost $500 to repair, the insurance company would not have to pay anything. You would have to pick up the repair costs yourself.
In health insurance, the deductible is one of three methods the policy can use to share costs. (The others are copay and coinsurance)
Health care costs add up over time rather than on a single incident, so you will usually find the deductible listed as “Calendar Year Deductible” (or CYD). When defined this way, it means your bills start from $0 on January 1 and accumulate through the end of that year.
It would be unfortunate to develop a major health problem and get to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. If you hadn’t met your deductible for the old year yet, you may end up with two deductibles to meet. One for services before midnight, and another for costs in the new calendar year.
You may find a policy that starts counting the deductible from the date your coverage begins and accumulates through the policy year instead of the calendar year, but this is rare.
Also uncommon is a plan that will let you roll over your deductible from the end of the previous year to help in case you do experience the New Year’s Eve scenario.
Sometimes you will find an item in a health policy where the deductible definition is “per admission” or “per occurrence”. The per admission deductible would mean a new deductible applies every time you are admitted to the hospital, while “per occurrence” would likely apply to each Emergency Room visit.
Usually, health insurance policies that offer office visits for a copay do allow you to use this reduced rate before you meet your Calendar Year Deductible.
The higher your deductible is, the lower the risk to the insurance company and the less you have to pay in premium costs for the coverage. On the other hand, lower deductibles mean higher premium costs to you.
So, which is better, a low or high deductible? If the annual premium savings is more than the difference between the deductibles, the higher deductible is the best best.
How To Find The Best Auto Body Collision Repair Center For You And What Constitutes As A Good Shop
The event of an accident can be very stressful. Finding the right Auto Body Shop can be just as excruciating, I hope to alleviate most of your worries in this article explaining what makes a good (if not great) Auto Body Shop, and how you can find the one that’s right for you.
The best auto collision shops are determined by the quality of work/materials that are applied, and the timeliness of the overall job. Quality can be separated by two different attributes (1) parts/materials and (2) labor. The quality of factory OEM parts far exceeds that of the aftermarket kind. Sure aftermarket products are cheaper, but that’s what’s also happening to your vehicle it’s being “cheapened.” Simply put the materials used are of poor quality, this problem magnifies with misshapen parts due to terrible molds. A good shop will avoid this route by any means necessary. With a factory OEM part the vehicle owner is maintaining the value of their automobile, along with its structural durability. The bondo, primer, and paint needed to repair your vehicle should be of the highest quality in order to produce the best resulting finished product. Most auto body shops have converted to water-based environmentally safe painting, and only a good body shop will offer a lifetime guarantee on these paint jobs.
The quality of labor is a significant factor in a vehicle’s finished result. Starting with properly trained technicians who should be certified in their field of automotive work (iCar, PPG, etc.). Their experience plays a bigger role as well, for example we have employees with various related backgrounds in mechanics, engineering, and custom fabrication. This helps out when rapid knowledge is needed regarding a vehicle with custom modifications. A good collision repair shop will also have knowledge in all major automobile models including old and new.
A shop’s slow repair process can sometimes be unintentional. Insurance companies are required to pay within 10 days after a claim receipt has been made, but this isn’t always the case; Insurance companies avoid payment by evading phone calls to “wear you out”. A good shop will stand up for their customer, and deal directly with the insurance. This is not to be confused with a “direct repair shop” or a “preferred provider” shop that works with the insurance to save them money and devalue your vehicle with aftermarket parts in order to secure work for themselves. A good shop will advocate for their customer against the insurance company in order to receive optimum repair coverage for your vehicle. Once the correct claim estimate is fashioned a well-established body shop will order the parts needed to repair the vehicle as soon as possible. It is important to do this right away to keep from back orders, shipping delays, or any other problems that can occur (like the wrong part showing up). The overall turnaround time is determined by the amount of work needed for the vehicle, delays caused by insurance and parts companies, and the effectiveness of the auto collision repair shop.
A great way to determine how effective an Auto Body Shop operates is to use review sites. Yelp is a great way to see how well a collision repair shop is doing. You will most likely be able to verify a business’s time or quality based off of reviews created for that specific shop. Another way to find reviews regarding a shop is to use Facebook or Google Reviews. Although these sites aren’t as reputable as yelp (due to superior algorithm functions), they can give you more perspective of how well that specific collision repair shop is doing. Try to use your best judgment, and don’t always trust every review. Remember you have the choice to choose the body shop you want! Don’t be steered by your insurance company or anyone else. Do the research and educate yourself, and I promise you will be satisfied with your newly repaired vehicle.
The Role of an Independent Insurance Agent
As an independent insurance agent, your focus is serving your client – helping them find the insurance policy that fits their lifestyle, needs and budget best. In order to do so, you must listen and understand your client. You are not necessarily determining their needs and finding the policy that is best for them; your job is more than that. You need to listen and understand your client’s needs, educate them about insurance products and help them make educated decisions about the policy they need to protect their life. You want to educate and empower them to make the best decision about what insurance products they need. Think of it this way. If you market and sell only auto insurance, you are only selling to people who know they need auto insurance. But, if you create a market for your agency with all of your insurance lines, educated people on how they need insurance for each investment they own, they will then see that they need more than just the auto insurance they thought they needed. Educating your clients on insurance is the best way to expand your agency and show people the lines of insurance that they genuinely need, but had no idea about.
Some ways to educate your clients, expand your market, and brand your agency are:
1. Create A Website- A website that is well designed and full of information is the best way to educate people about your agency. In today’s world, every business is on the internet; it is how people shop for things. Once you have created a website that is attractive, contains pictures, has a quote form and full of insurance information, you must maintain it. Keep your website up to date with relevant information and announcements. Also, an insurance blog should be kept up to date each week, focusing on an insurance topic that your clients would enjoy to read. Your blog will allow people to find you your website easily and it helps you establish yourself as an authority.
2. Social Media – On social media posts, there isn’t a need to go into great detail on insurance topics; use your blog for that. However, leave small insurance guidelines on your personal and/or agency accounts. It is best to create a Facebook/twitter/etc. business profile and “like it” from your personal page. You can have interactions between the two profiles so your clients will be able to see a face behind the name of your agency, and your personal friends will be able to see your professionalism and insurance knowledge. Perhaps your friend might like something you post, his cousin sees the status and you gain a client. It has happened and it will continue to happen. Your agency is spreading by digital word of mouth.
3. Advertise to People – The BBB, neighborhood crime watch and general town meetings are a great approach to introduce yourself to the community. Typically you could sponsor the refreshments and do a quick 2-minute introduction of your agency (remember, you will not be selling, you should be educating).
4. Community Involvement – Sponsor a booth at the neighborhood carnival or buy an ad in the high school football program. Advertise your agency in the community so you are known. If you have a booth and are able to distribute materials, make sure to include a line that points to your blog/website for reference.
5. Drive traffic to your office – Sponsor a high school car wash in your office parking lot. If a client comes in for a 10 minute consultation, they get a free car wash. Be sure to donate money to the organization that worked the car wash and include your branding on anything that is given out.
8 Tips to Hire Telemarketer to Supercharge Your Insurance Sales
Hiring a telemarketer is a business strategy an insurance agent can explore where the telemarketer is to secure appointments and the insurance agent focuses his or her time solely on appointments and writing applications.
Telemarketing can be an extremely efficient and inexpensive way of acquiring business if used correctly. It should be a carefully planned activity to ensure your strategies and tactics are spot-on.
In addition to scheduling appointments, a telemarketer can help qualified prospects interested in hearing from the insurance agent. The insurance agent can then focus on sales without the emotional baggage caused by making tonnes of cold calls.
The following are a number of tips that can help telemarketing service work best for you:
(a) Master the Art First
Go through the telemarketing process and be really good at it, only then you have the experience and competence to hire and effectively train a telemarketer. This is important if you want to get the best results from the telemarketing service.
(b) Use a Proven and Tested Script
A telemarketer has only a few seconds to make a good impression. Once you are sure you have the right script that you can use to produce desired results, you can train the telemarketer how to use the script tactfully especially when handling rejections.
(c) Selection Criteria
You may consider hiring telemarketers with sales background. They are able to take on the job more quickly and smoothly. Telemarketing is not for the faint-hearted, you may go through some basic call scenarios in order to judge their ability to manage stress.
(d) Adherence to Regulation
Study the laws regulating telemarketing activities in the area you operate your business. Find out if “Do not call list” is applicable. Make sure your phone list is scrubbed against “Do not call list”.
(e) Prospect Lists
If you decide to purchase prospect list, you may like to purchase from a reputable source that offers you the target market that you like to focus your energies on. Buying “freebie” lists can frustrate yourself and your telemarketers.
(f) Pay Rate and Incentive Scheme
Telemarketers are paid hourly plus bonus. A competitive wage and reward can ensure you get to hire experienced and dedicated telemarketers who in turn will do their best to set quality appointments for you.
(g) CRM System
Choose a CRM System that can bypass answering machine and connect prospects to the telemarketers as soon as the prospects pick up the phone. It is annoying for the prospects to listen to robotic sounding auto-diallers.
(h) Outsourcing
You may consider outsourcing. You can approach a telemarketing service provider that specializes in your service or product. For offshore services, assess the English-speaking and comprehension abilities of the telemarketers.
Telemarketing service can give your business a competitive edge by letting you concentrate on your core business activities. A strategic integration of telemarketing service into your business operation can help you significantly increase sales and profits.
