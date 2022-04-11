Finance
The Truth About Three Common Myths of VA Loans
In the VA Loan industry there seems to be many myths about who and when one can qualify for a VA Loan. Don’t let these common misconceptions deter you from looking into it and hopefully the information below will help you secure a loan for your home.
#1 Myth: I don’t have a full two years of service so I’m not eligible.
This is not necessarily true across the board. As a general eligibility rule, the VA handbook states that
“a veteran is eligible for VA home loan benefits if he or she served on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard and was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable after either:
90 days or more, any part of which occurred during wartime
OR
181 continuous days or more (peacetime).
2-Year Requirement: A greater length of service requirement must be met by a veteran who:
Enlisted (and service began) after September 7, 1980
OR
Was an officer and service began after October 16, 1981.
These veterans must have completed either:
24 continuous months or more
OR
The full period for which ordered to active duty, but not less than 90 days (any part during wartime) or 181 continuous days (peacetime).”
Also keep in mind that the VA may make exceptions for qualifying veterans under the following circumstances:
- Still on active duty
- Compensable service-connected disability
- Discharge or release for:
- Early Out
- Convenience of the Government after 20 months service
- Reduction-in-Force
- Hardship
- Preexisting medical condition
- Certain physical or mental conditions
- Selected Reserve Including National Guard and Air National Guard
- Un-remarried Surviving Spouse of Veteran Who Died While in Service or from a Service-Connected Disability
- Spouse of Serviceperson Missing in Action or Prisoner of War
- Service with Allied Countries in World War II
- Other Types of Qualifying Service during World War II and Later
#2 Myth: I can only use my VA benefit for my first home.
According to VA guidelines there are several circumstances in which you may reuse your VA entitlement to secure a home loan:
“Entitlement previously used in connection with a VA home loan may be restored under certain circumstances. Once restored, it can be used again for another VA Loan. Restoration of previously used entitlement is possible if:
o the property which secured the VA guaranteed loan has been sold, and the loan has been paid in full.
-OR-
o an eligible veteran-transferee has agreed to assume the outstanding balance on a VA loan and substitute his or her entitlement for the same amount originally used on the loan. The assuming veteran must also meet occupancy, income and credit requirements of the law.
-OR-
o the prior VA loan has been paid in full and the veteran has made application for a loan to be secured by the same property which secured the prior VA loan. (ie: refinancing situations in which the prior loan will be paid off at closing from a VA Refinancing on the same property.)
-OR-
o the prior VA loan has been paid in full, but the veteran has not disposed of the property securing the loan. The veteran may obtain restoration of the entitlement used on the prior loan in order to purchase a different property one time only. Once such restoration is effected, the veteran’s Certificate of Eligibility will indicate the one time restoration. It will also advise that any future restoration will require disposal of all property obtained with a VA loan.”
#3 Myth: I have a bankruptcy or foreclosure on my credit history, and therefore am ineligible for a VA loan.
According to VA guidelines, “the fact that a bankruptcy exists in an applicant’s (or spouse’s) credit history does not in itself disqualify the loan.”*
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy (Straight Liquidation and Discharge): In most cases, bankruptcies discharged more than two years ago would not affect eligibility under VA guidelines. If the bankruptcy was discharged within the past one to two years you may still be eligible if you acquired consumer items on credit subsequent to the bankruptcy and have made on-time payments over a continued period of time, AND if the bankruptcy can be shown to have been caused by circumstances beyond your control (such as unemployment, prolonged strike, medical bills not covered by insurance, etc.). These circumstances must be verified and documented.
You would generally not be eligible if the bankruptcy was discharged within the past 12 months or less.
Chapter 13 Bankruptcy: Since this type of filing indicates an effort to pay creditors, you may have an easier time qualifying.
According to VA guidelines, if the applicant has finished making all scheduled payments, he/she has reestablished satisfactory credit and is eligible.
If the applicant has made at least 12 months worth of on-time payments to the Trustee and/or the Trustee or Bankruptcy Judge approves the new credit (such as a refinance to lower interest rate and monthly payment), the veteran may be eligible providing they meet all other criteria.
*Keep in mind that these are VA guidelines, and that while the VA might guarantee your loan based on these criteria, mortgage lenders and banks may have tighter guidelines for approval. You will still have to credit qualify based on your lender’s guidelines.
Finance
Payday Loans for Bad Credit – Yours in 24 Hours or Less with These Tips
If you have bad credit and need cash immediately, there is no reason to fret!
There are currently several payday loan programs that require no credit check for approval.
If you have bad credit, this can literally be a lifesaver. You’re not alone, and these programs help hundreds of thousands of people just like you every year. In most cases, all you need to be guaranteed approval are two things. These are the secret weapons! The first is have a job or a steady source of income. Even if you have a higher income, we all have fallen short once in awhile of making a payment on time. The second is to be paid via direct deposit through your employer. You can get by without either in some cases, but I will go into both of those further.
Payday lenders do not generally run background checks because they know they if you are employed and will be paid on a certain date, you will have the funds available for repayment. The general idea of the payday loan is to allow you to use the money that is already entitled to you from your employer.
There are certain times when you need the money right now instead of waiting until the 1st or the 15th. Perhaps your car broke down and you need it fixed right away, maybe you had some unexpected medical expenses, or maybe you just found a deal on something you can’t afford to pass up. This is the exact reason these exist, and the fact that they do not do credit checks is a major plus.
When looking for a payday loan program online, make sure you will not be paying any upfront fees for application. You should never have to pay an application fee for a payday loan program. I feel some of the best opportunities for payday loans lie in programs that work exclusively with independent lenders because it allows you to choose from several lenders that are able to offer you the best rates and the most flexibility. These types of programs will generally automatically check your application amongst their private network of lenders and return approvals within 5 minutes. Most of these programs guarantee application acceptance, and can instantly deposit money into your bank account as soon as you are approved and have selected a lender.
As I promised, I will also shortly go into the direct deposit criteria. You can still be approved for a payday loan right away with most programs even if you do not use direct deposit, however you may be able to get better fees and more flexibility with lenders if you do. Direct deposit allows your lender to know that there will be a certain amount in your bank account at a certain time every month which makes a much lower liability for the company to lend to you. You greatly improve your odds of approval by utilizing direct deposit. If you are not currently using direct deposit, ask your employer if it can be changed before the end of the pay period.
Interestingly enough, many payday lenders do not even require that you are employed. Several lenders will consider retirement funds, pensions, structured settlements, etc as a valid stream of consistent income. If you have a special situation like this, make sure you look for lenders that will work with these income streams.
See? No reason to worry! Thanks to payday loans for bad credit, you’ll have your car up and running again in two days, you won’t lose your home or your job, and you don’t have to worry about missing out on that “gotta have it” item!
Finance
The Benefits of Receiving a VA Loan
Home Loan program of the US Department of Veterans Affairs via its Loan Guaranty Services provide guarantees for qualifying veterans so that they can get a VA finance guaranty. The program is intended to help veterans buy and retain a home by making the loan approval process easier by helping reduce costs and other requirements more manageable. Qualified VA lenders often provide basic information about the processes and requirements behind VA Loans before calculating the maximum loan available to the veteran.
Basic VA Loan Concepts
VA Loans work for the veteran by guaranteeing the loan making losses unlikely for qualified VA lenders. With lower risk involved more lenders are willing to provide loans to veterans and require less from the veteran borrower. The loan actually comes from lenders and the VA is rarely involved in the loan approval process which is mainly handled by the lenders themselves. Qualified VA lenders calculate the ability of the veteran to pay for the loans using industry standard procedures. In cases where the borrower is no longer able to make payments the lender goes to the VA to claim and cover losses that may have been incurred.
Eligibility for VA Loan Benefits
VA loan benefits are made available primarily to veterans but can also be used by active duty personal, certain National Guard members and reservists, and certain spouses of service personal depending on circumstances. There are many complicated legal requirements and concerns regarding eligibility and it is best to consult experts in VA finance as well as the local VA office itself to check if a particular person is eligible. Most eligibility requirements are posted on the VA website as well as on many online repositories and agencies that support or provide VA Home Loans. Veterans that are eligible under the rules of the program is provided with a certificate of eligibility that is often needed by lending agencies before the release of the loan. Certain lending agencies can check for the eligibility or most individuals through online systems of the VA.
Benefits of Getting a VA Loan
The most noticeable benefits of getting a VA loan is that many lenders no longer require a down payment for the loan. The VA can also lower the funding fee for the loan depending on the size of the down payment provided. Other benefits include not needing a separate private mortgage insurance, limited closing costs, no penalties for loans that are paid of early, and support in cases where the veteran encounters difficulties in making proper payments for the loan. The VA does not impose limits on the size of the loan but does have a maximum amount that can be guaranteed according to law.
Finance
Are You Ready for 2017 Tax Filing Season?
There are several new changes for the upcoming tax filing season. Business as usual is not what it was a few years ago or even last year.
The IRS will start accepting tax returns January 23, 2017. I remember every year tax season started on the 15th of January and if you filed early you would receive your refund in two weeks or less, unless there were some problems with your return. Taxpayers claiming earned income tax credit, child tax credit, additional child tax credit or education credit refunds will be delayed including the portion that does not have anything to do with the credits. These refunds will not be issued before February 15, 2017.
Even though the IRS will begin to issue refunds on the 15th of February your refund might not arrive at your bank until the week of the 27th.
Let’s discuss what qualifies a taxpayer to claim the earned income tax credit, child tax credit, additional child tax credit and the education credit. We are going to about dependents, let’s face it without dependents you can’t claim the first three credits.
Dependent
The dependent has to be related to you by blood, marriage or adoption to qualify for the tax credits. Dependents has to be your son, daughter, stepchild, foster child, brother, sister, step brother/sister, grandchild, niece, nephew. They also have to meet the age test under age 19 at the end of the year or under 24 if they are in college and younger than you. You have to pay over half of their support and they lived with you over half of the year. Your dependents income has to be less than $4,000 in 2015, it will be a little higher for 2016.
Dependents can be claimed by ONLY taxpayer even if more than one person qualifies to claim the dependent. There are tie breaker rules we will not discuss here.
Education credits
To qualify for an education credit your dependent has to attend a higher education school, the credit is not for elementary or high school students attending a private school. Students are allowed to claim the American Opportunity Credit for the first four years attending school for higher education. After the first four years your dependents may qualify for the lifelong education credit. This year students have to have form 1098T to qualify for the education credit.
Individual Taxpayer Identifying Number (ITIN)
There may be processing delays for individuals with expiring ITIN numbers. If you have not filed used your ITIN on a tax return at least once in the past three years or your middle number for your ITIN is 78 or 79 it could expire at the end of December 2016. If you plan to file a tax return next year and your ITIN is expiring, you should renew it before it expires.
Taxpayers will be effected by the 2015 Path Act changes.
- Individuals cannot file an amended return to claim EITC for prior years that a qualifying child did not have a Social Security Number. This provision went into effect on the date the PATH Act became law on December 18, 2015.
- The IRS can stop taxpayers from claiming EITC for 10 years if the IRS finds they have fraudulently claimed the credit.
- The EITC is now subject to the penalty for erroneous claim for refunds and credits.
- Incorrectly claimed refundable credits will now be taken into account when determining the underpayment penalty.
