News

Timberwolves ink coach Chris Finch to extension

Published

2 mins ago

on

Timberwolves ink coach Chris Finch to extension
With his tact with players and successful schemes, Chris Finch has established himself as one of the key pieces of the core the Timberwolves are building around into the future, right alongside the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Minnesota made that official Monday, announcing a “multi-year” extension for the head coach, reportedly keeping Finch with the Wolves for at least the next four seasons.

“I am thankful to Glen, Becky (the Taylors) and the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment,” Finch said in a statement. “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

Finch led Minnesota to 46 regular season wins, doubling the team’s 2020-21 win total. Minnesota led the NBA in points per game and finished in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are one play-in win away from securing only their second playoff berth since 2004.

Finch is a big reason for that, something players have noted ad nauseum throughout the season.

Also announced Monday were extension’s for Finch’s coaching staff. The Wolves’ assistants have been just as important to the team’s success, with Micah Nori leading the charge strategically and even offensively of late, while Elston Turner has helped guide Minnesota’s defensive turnaround.

“I am excited that Chris will be leading our team for years to come,” basketball boss Sachin Gupta said in a statement. “His leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured great improvement on both ends of the court.”

Finch was brought in during a tumultuous time in 2021, with the team struggling mightily, the front office experiencing friction and the fan base again waning in the midst of the pandemic, Finch provided a shot in the arm for a franchise that needed it most, and followed it up with a sense of stability when none of that surrounded him. He’s been a magic elixir for much that has ailed the Timberwolves, and was rewarded for as much Monday.

“Chris has done a tremendous job creating stability and consistency for this franchise and building a winning mentality,” the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting him throughout the years while he continues achieving the goals he and his staff have set out for the team.”

News

J&K records 89% deficient rainfall in last over one month

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

J&K records 89% deficient rainfall in last over one month
J&K records 89% deficient rainfall in last over one month

MeT predicts light to moderate rainfall as fresh feeble WD to affect J&K from Apr 12; Farmers advised to suspend chemical sprays, irrigation operations in Orchards

Srinagar, Apr 11 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir has recorded large deficient rainfall in the past over one month while the local Meteorological department (MeT) here has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next three days, saying that a feeble Western Disturbance would most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 12 afternoon.

According to the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), J&K has recorded 89 per cent deficient rainfall from March 01 to April 06, which is considered as the large deficient rainfall as per the categories given by the MeT.

“Against the normal 172.1 mm rainfall, J&K has received only 18.3 mm rainfall in the given period,” the document reads.

Ganderbal in central Kashmir is the only district, which has been mentioned in the deficient category only as it recorded 53 per cent deficient rainfall, which is much less compared with the other J&K districts.

Most of the districts including Anantnag, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Ladakh, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Shopian and Udhampur recorded over 90 per cent deficient rainfall in the last over one month.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has received 30.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 123.3 mm, which is 75 less than normal, the document available with KNO reads.

Meanwhile, the MeT has said that a feeble Western Disturbance would most likely affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from April 12 afternoon to April 14 forenoon during which light to moderate rainfall would be experienced in most parts of the Union Territory.

“As of now, a feeble WD would likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from 12th April afternoon to 14th April forenoon. Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds would occur during night of 12 April (night) to 13 April (Forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till 14th April forenoon,” Deputy Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said.

He said that the system will most likely concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir division and few stations of Jammu division, adding that there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds over isolated places of both the divisions during 12th April (night).

Nonetheless, the Deputy Director MeT has issued an advisory for the farmers of J&K, asking them to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in Orchards in the next three days of possible inclement weather conditions.

“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in Orchards and fields during the above period,” Ahmad said—(KNO)

News

Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly described Prince Andrew as ‘an idiot,’ bombshell book claims

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

News

PM Kisan: Farmers got 1.82 lakh crore so far, 11th installment of the scheme may also come this week

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

PM Kisan: Farmers got 1.82 lakh crore so far, 11th installment of the scheme may also come this week

Crores of farmers of the country are eagerly waiting to get the 11th installment under PM Kisan Yojana. Officials related to the case say that the work of verification of documents is going on and data is being leaked. If everything goes well then money transfer can start by the end of this week.

There is big news for the farmers waiting for the 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme. Almost all the preparations have been completed by the government and money will start coming in the account from this week.

An official related to the matter said that at present the verification work of farmers is going on and in many districts the Agriculture Department will lock the data till April 14. Farmers whose all documents and e-KYC will be completed,

the amount will also start sending in their account from 15th April. According to the official, if everything goes well, by the end of this week, the money of the 11th installment under the scheme will reach the accounts of many farmers.

Prime Minister Modi gave this information

A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big update regarding the Kisan Samman Yojana. He tweeted that under the scheme about 12.53 crore farmers are registered across the country and so far Rs 1.82 lakh crore has been sent to the account of 11.30 crore farmers. Under this scheme started in the year 2018, every farmer is given 6 thousand rupees in cash annually.

The process of 11th installment is in the last stage, the official related to the retrenchment of the ineligible,

says that the process of sending the money of the 11th installment to the farmers’ account is in the final stage. The verification work of the documents given by the farmers is going on. The names of farmers whose documents are not up to the standards or those who died are being shortlisted. Farmers who come under the ambit of tax will also not be given its benefit.

Farmers have also started checking their status on the portal of the waiting scheme currently showing the status of farmers.

If you also go to the website to see the status and are getting Waiting for approval by state written, then understand that the state government has not approved yet. As soon as the verification of the documents is completed by the state government, it will send its approval to the center and the money transfer will start.

