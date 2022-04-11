Finance
Tips on Finding a Financial Planner
The time and research you should put in to finding a financial planner is no different than the time and research you should put into finding a good family doctor. You are looking for someone you can trust and guide your financial health, after all. But how should you start your search? According to the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) there are no fewer than 69 different financial credentials that you may run into. This article will attempt to help you narrow down your search before you even pick up the phone and start calling prospective planners.
As with a family doctor, the best place to start your search is referrals from friends and family and ask who they work with. The best planners out there will tell they get the majority of their new clients from referrals. You can also use the internet to look for planners in your area. A few websites out there provide good starting points. The Financial Planning Association (FPA) website includes planners who are fee-only, fee-based, or commission-based. The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) website only includes those planners who adhere to a strict fee-only compensation model. All three compensation models will be explained below.
When deciding what type of planner best fits you and your family’s finances there are four areas to consider: credentials, experience, how they are compensated, and to what regulatory standards must they adhere to.
Credentials
Of all the credentials in the financial world, the four most common are CFP, CPA-PFS, ChFC, and CFA.
1. Certified Financial Planner (CFP) – Awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, or CFP Board, to individuals who meet the CFP Board’s education, examination, experience and ethics requirements. A professional with a CFP designation should have a broad knowledge of all aspects of financial planning including investments, estate planning, retirement planning, insurance and taxes. The designation means the person has passed rigorous examinations and met certain requirements.
2. Certified Public Accountant – Personal Financial Specialist (CPA-PFS) – CPAs, by trade, have a more extensive background in tax issues. A PFS designation is awarded by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to CPAs who have taken additional training or already hold a CFP or ChFC designation.
3. Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) – Earned through The American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, and designees tend to work in the insurance industry. A professional with the ChFC designation should have a broad knowledge of all aspects of financial planning, including investments, estate planning, insurance and taxes. The designation means the person has passed rigorous examinations and met certain requirements.
4. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) – Awarded by the CFA Institute to experienced financial analysts who successfully pass three examinations covering economics, financial accounting, portfolio management, securities analysis, and ethics. CFAs are more likely to work for mutual fund companies, institutional asset management firms, or pension funds. CFA charter holders are annually required to affirm their commitment to high ethical standards.
Experience
With the impending onslaught of baby boomers nearing and entering retirement, the financial planning profession has become a second-career choice for many planners out there today. You will want to keep this in mind when you interview potential planners. Ideally, the planner has been in the profession for more than five or ten years and has an educational background in the profession. The number of colleges actually offering degrees in Personal Financial Planning and Counseling has exploded over the past decade. One of the most well-known programs today is right up the road in Lubbock, TX at Texas Tech.
Compensation
Understanding how – and how much – a planner is paid is an important part of establishing the relationship. Always consider whether a planner’s compensation requirements will interfere with their objectivity when it comes to your financial plan.
There are three general compensation categories that a planner will fall into: commission-based, fee-based, or fee-only.
1. Commission Based – Planners in this category earn their paycheck through commissions on sales of products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance. Some commission-based advisors associated with banks or brokerage firms may have sales quotas they need to fill in order to keep their jobs, and the products they are recommending may not be the best option for you. If the planner is paid a commission it does not necessarily mean they are not looking out for your best interests. But the potential for conflict of interest is greater.
2. Fee-Based – Planners in this category usually have their compensation based on a flat fee or percentage of money under management as well as commissions on sales of products such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance.
3. Fee-Only – Planners in this category do not sell any commission-based product, instead charging an agreed-upon flat fee or a percent of assets under management. It is argued that removing any incentive to buy or sell a particular investment for a client also removes any conflict of interest and the planner is making their recommendations based on what is best for the client, not the planner.
Which compensation model is the best? I’m willing to guess that planners in each category will make their argument as to why theirs is more advantageous to their clients. In the end, you must be not only comfortable with how your planner is compensated, but you should have an understanding as to how much they are being paid for each recommendation they make. If they do not volunteer that information to you, simply ask! If they value you as a client they will have no issues in providing that information.
Regulatory Standards
Financial planners will fall under one of two standards with their clients. These two standards are “suitability” and “fiduciary”.
Brokers, also known as ‘registered representatives’ may call themselves financial planners but they are basically employees of a stock exchange member firm who act as account executives for their clients. These brokers fall under the jurisdiction of the self-regulatory Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (or FINRA) and are held to a less stringent “suitability” standard. This means their recommendations must be “suitable” to their clients (e.g. be in line with the client’s risk tolerance and long-term goals). Therefore, a broker is legally free to recommend an investment that pays his firm (and himself) a higher commission over a similar lower-cost fund as long as the investment is suitable to the client’s situation.
In stark contrast, planners held to a “fiduciary” standard could not do that. If held to a fiduciary standard the planner, by law, must place the client’s interests first. CFPs and Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) are held to the strict fiduciary standard. (Registered Investment Advisors are simply planners who are not employed by, nor have any affiliation with, brokerage firms or other financial institutions, and must register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and/or state regulators)
If you are comfortable with your planner not being held to a fiduciary standard, at least ask them to explain precisely the reasons for their recommendations, including what’s in if for them.
In Summary
Finding a financial planner for your family ultimately comes down to trust. Regardless of the planner’s association to a certain firm, their compensation structure, or experience you must feel a strong connection between the two parties. Your relationship with a financial professional is, above all things, a partnership. It is worth taking the added time to find the right planner upfront because you want this relationship to last a lifetime.
Finance
5 Easy Ways to Making a Successful Home Insurance Claim
If you’ve taken out insurance and something happens like an accident, fire, theft or flood then the likelihood is you need to make a home insurance claim.
This can be a very worrying time and it is imperative you do this properly, otherwise you could find your claim rejected. This is the last thing you want after paying your premiums for years!
If you need to make an insurance claim then you need to get in touch with your insurance provider ASAP and ask them to post or email you a claim form.
Also, if the claim is of a significant value (usually over £3000) it might be wise to employ the services of a loss assessor. They specialise in helping you get your full entitlement under the terms and conditions of your insurance policy – and they usually work on a small percentage of the settlement, meaning it’s in their interests to get you as high a settlement as possible.
When you have received the claim form make sure you fill it in properly and make sure you keep a duplicate for yourself.
Check the following factors before you send in your claim:
- You’re definitely protected for what you’re declaring for.
- You’re within the deadline for making a claim.
- How much the excess is. If you have a high excess, and the claim is small, it may not even be worth making an insurance claim.
- Check the dreaded small print, and make sure there isn’t any criteria that could stop you from claiming (the type of locks etc).
- Whether it’s a new for old plan. The insurance company can deduct for wear and tear, so the amount you get may be less than the cost of replacing them new.
You’ll need to include duplicates of all certification that will help your claim, such as invoices and receipts. Be sure to retain copies of these in case your insurance provider turns down your claim.
Sometimes your insurance provider may also ask if you have other policies (such as contents insurance) in place. It is very important you let your provider have these details on any additional cover.
Perhaps the most important piece of advice is not to overstate or embellish your insurance claim. We have seen many instances where this has resulted in a rejected claim, or a reduced settlement.
Do you always have to make an insurance claim?
You don’t have to claim on your insurance, even if you’re eligible to do so. In some cases, if your claim is relatively small, you may decide not to as your future rates could increase by more than the quantity you have stated.
Important: even if you don’t want to declare on your insurance coverage, you must always tell your insurance coverage provider about an incident. If you don’t report it, you might discover that this results in problems further down the line.
Finance
The Insights of Mutual Funds – Touching the Right Strings for Harmony
Determining the correct strategy of investment is a daunting mission, especially for a beginner. Often people jumble up savings and investment. Taking both as the synonym of each other is a flaw. The intention of investing is entirely opposite to that of saving. There is no point in penny-pinching if you are not able to multiply that money. Savings is just the summation of the money you accumulate over the years with a small interest accruing.
The traditional mechanisms of saving have lost their gravity. The continually reducing interest rates along with the narrow scope of accumulating money, have triggered people to switch on more lucrative schemes. To bridge the gulf between savings and investments an ingenious stratagem has been devised- Mutual Fund. Giving a new upsurge to the age-old practice of saving has created a sensation amongst the people. Therefore, mutual fund is magnetizing people to invest rather than merely save. One can say that mutual funds are the best resort for profit-seeking investors as well as security-oriented investors.
Mutual fund incorporates the notion of accumulation from the Co-operatives. Collectively, selling the produce to get an increased return as compared to individual sale is the axis of Co-operatives. Going by the same motto, Mutual Fund is the conglomeration of two words Mutual and Fund, where Mutual means sharing or pooling and Fund means a scheme. Therefore, a comprehensive interpretation of Mutual Fund indicates a plan that promotes joint investment practices to earn exorbitant profits.
The mutual fund companies employ competent fund managers to deploy the pooled money wisely that ultimately touches the zenith of gain. The fund managers judiciously invest the legal tender in variegated schemes which provide capital appreciation and security, contingent according to the call of the investors. Hence, by handing over your hard-earned money to the mutual fund companies, half your tautness is released. From that point, it becomes the obligation of the fund managers for delivering an increased return to meet the requirements of the investors.
The two primary concepts working in full swing behind the scenes to ensure profit maximization are:
- Rupee Cost Averaging is the notion of valuing the worth of a single penny invested. Replenishing the glass drop by drop will always prevent any chances of wastage at the same time, obstructs the likelihood of spilling. Likewise, annexing the investment gradually will always yield unparalleled corpus. For example, if you buy gold at varying valuations, then sometimes you will be able to purchase more quantity and at the other times less quantity for an equal sum invested every time. But, in the end, you will notice that your gains are averaged. Thus, Mutual Fund endorses the proclivity of regular investment in the investors.
- The power of compounding implies the capacity of the money to grow. Say, suppose a person who commences job at the age of 25 years will contribute more towards his retirement fund as compared to person who beings to work at the age of 35 years. It is quite evident from the example that the early you start the more benefit you will get. Therefore, giving an early start to your investment will surely provide a greater opportunity for wealth accumulation. So, plan and initiate your investment strategy as soon as possible.
Apart from the technicalities, Mutual Fund is the one-stop solution for different expectations of the investors like, accruing a higher return than the traditional saving techniques, accumulating wealth for future, shielding against sudden financial shocks, and the list goes on.
Finance
How to Vet Your Financial Advisor
The securities industry is set up to make it seem as if all financial advisors who are selling investment products are super successful, finance majors, vice presidents, etc. All these things are done intentionally so that you’ll trust them and think that they are investment gurus who will be great with your money. The reality is that’s not always the case. That’s just the illusion of the industry. Therefore, it’s important to ask the right questions to make sure that you’re getting the right professional. The reality is the brokerage industry, just like any other industry, has good financial advisors and bad financial advisors. Here are some tips on how to make sure you’re getting a good one.
(1) FINRA BrokerCheck
The first tool that you should be using to vet your financial advisor is something called FINRA BrokerCheck. BrokerCheck it is a publicly available tool. You can go to FINRA.org and at the top right-hand corner of that website there’s something called the BrokerCheck. You can literally type in a person’s name, hit enter and you’re going to get what’s called the BrokerCheck report which will detail all the information that you need when you’re vetting your financial advisor.
BrokerCheck will be able to tell you how the advisor did on their licensing exams, where they have been employed, where they went to school, if they’ve ever been charged with anything criminally. Have they ever declared bankruptcy? Have they ever been sued by a client? Have they ever been fired by their brokerage firm? These are all the things that would be absolutely critical before establishing a relationship with somebody who’s going to manage your entire life savings.
During client intake the first thing we do is look up their BrokerCheck report. We start rattling off all this information to the potential client about their advisor and they are often amazed. We aren’t magicians and I don’t know every financial advisor. Literally all we are doing is pulling this publicly available information and looking at the report. And so many times we are telling a potential client that their advisor has been sued a bunch of times already and the investor had no idea.
Obviously that would have been critical information to know at the beginning when they were deciding whether to work with that person. If they had pulled that report, if they knew for example that the person they were considering had already been sued 26 times by former clients, they would never go with that person. So obviously, the first thing that you should do, pull that report.
(2) Questions to Ask
The first good question to ask a potential broker would be “How are you compensated?” Not every financial advisor is compensated the same way. Some of them are compensated on a commission basis, which is per transaction. Every time they make a recommendation for you and you agree, they get paid. Some of them are being paid a percentage of assets under management. If you have a million-dollar portfolio and they make 1%, they are going to make $10,000 a year.
You can determine what you are looking for based on what kind of investor you are. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, maybe a commission model makes sense for you because maybe you’re only doing two or three trades a year. If you’re trading a lot and you’re having a very active relationship with your advisor maybe the assets under management model makes more sense. But ask the question first and foremost so that you know and it’s not ambiguous.
The second question to ask is “does the financial advisor have a fiduciary duty to you.” Ask them that exact question because the brokerage industry will take the position that they don’t. Their obligation to you from their perspective is to make an investment recommendation that’s suitable. That’s a much lower bar because sometimes an investment could be suitable for you but not necessarily in your best interests. So just ask your financial advisor, “Do you consider yourself to have a fiduciary duty to me?” Let’s figure this out at the beginning of the relationship to make sure you know where you stand.
Another question you should ask is, “Who are you registered with?” A lot of financial advisors out there are sort of independent and they’ve got a “doing business as” business, wherever their offices are, but they are registered to sell securities through a larger brokerage firm. Find out who that is. Do some research to make sure that you’re getting involved with a brokerage firm that has the types of supervision and compliance that you would expect.
There are two types of brokerage firms. There is the Morgan Stanley model where they have a hub of brokers in a major city. Maybe 30-40 brokers in one office. There are compliance people, there are supervisors, there are operations people – all in the same localized office. In my experience you see less problems in that type of situation because all the supervisory people are right there.
On the flipside, there is the independent model – it’s an advisor in an office someplace and their compliance is in Kansas City or Minneapolis or St. Louis or wherever. The supervisor comes to the office once a year and audits the books and reviews the activities of the advisor for the prior year. These visits are usually announced well in advance. Obviously the supervision in that context is very different. And that is the type of firm where we see more problems.
You want to make sure you’re getting involved with the right firm. That the firm is overseeing your financial advisor, protecting you, making sure that if they are doing something wrong, they will catch it before it’s detrimental to your accounts.
Another good question to ask, “Have you ever had a dispute with your client?” If they say yes, ask him to explain it to you. Nobody is perfect and you can’t keep everyone happy so if you’ve got a hundred clients and you have been in the business for 10 years you might have somebody who’s been upset with you at some point. But it may not rise to the level where it concerns you, but ask about it, talk about it.
Ask about their investment background and their objectives. Not every financial advisor does it the same way. You want to make sure that their goals are consistent with yours and their approach is consistent with yours.
And finally you should ask “do you have insurance?” The brokerage industry does not require brokerage firms or financial advisors to carry insurance. Many of them do but they are not required to do so. Why that can be significant, of course, is in that worst-case scenario and you have a dispute with your advisor, you want to at least be with a financial advisor that if they do screw up you’ve got some protection. So ask them “do you have E&O insurance for this?” If not, that is a red flag. Either just because of collectability concerns if you get into a situation where you need to sue your advisor or it might be a suggestion that they are not operating their business in the best way possible because certainly financial advisors should have E&O insurance.
(3) The next thing to consider are potential warning signs. These can appear either in the initial meeting or just as the relationship begins:
– They rush you to make a decision. We see this in a lot of our cases where they have you come in the meeting and say, “Sign here, here and here. I’ve got an appointment in 15 minutes. If you have any questions call me later.” That’s an obvious warning sign. That should be clear to most people. But I think a lot of people are afraid to escalate it because they think, “Oh well, he’s very busy.” and he makes it seem like he’s got tons of clients and he’s really successful. So maybe it’s okay that he doesn’t have time for me. No, it’s not okay. Find someone who has the time. Your advisor is getting paid to manage your account so make them work for it.
– They don’t tell you what they’re being paid. That’s definitely a warning sign. The genesis of most securities fraud claims is commissions – advisors pushing high commission products that benefit them at the detriment of their client. If the advisor is not disclosing what those commissions are, that’s a problem.
– They want to put everything into one investment. This is a big warning sign. What’s the motivation in doing that? Most people know diversification is critical when investing so if you have an advisor who is saying, “Hey, let’s use this investment, it’s the best, it’s better than anything else, we’re going to put everything in this.” That’s another warning sign.
– They want to meet with you alone. What would be the motivation? Say you are elderly and you want to bring your kid to a meeting for support and your advisor says no… That’s a warning sign because obviously if they’re on the up and up they shouldn’t have any problem with more people sitting in the meeting, making sure that you’re being taken care of.
– If your advisor does not spend time with you (at the beginning and regularly thereafter) asking about your actual investment needs (goals, time horizon, risk tolerance, etc.), that’s a problem. Investments are not vanilla. Every investment is not perfect for every person. Each investment depends on your particular situation. If your advisor is not asking you what your situation is – your net worth, your income, your investment objectives, your investment experience, your goals, that’s a huge red flag.
– If your account statements do not come directly from the brokerage firm, that’s a red flag. If the statements are coming directly from your financial advisor and you’re not seeing anything on there about the brokerage firm they clear through, that can be a problem. That could be a financial advisor whose hiding losses or just sending you statements that are not based on reality. Most brokerage firms do not permit their advisors to create monthly reports or if they do they require that they first be reviewed and approved by compliance. If there is nothing on the statement that definitively shows that it has been reviewed/approved/sanctioned by the advisors broker-dealer employer, it’s a problem.
– If they ever ask for a check to be made out to them individually that’s a problem. Brokerage firms are established to make sure that kind of stuff doesn’t happen and so if your advisor is doing it, very likely this has not been approved by their firm.
– If you suffer huge losses without any reasonable explanation, obviously that’s a problem. Lots of brokers will tell you “it’s the market” or “forces that are out of my control.” That may be true but you want to talk about it and make sure that you get a reasonable explanation.
These are a few tips on how to pick the right financial advisor. It is an important decision, and should not be made lightly and without being informed.
Tips on Finding a Financial Planner
Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles
11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in Pulaski County
7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?
5 Easy Ways to Making a Successful Home Insurance Claim
The Insights of Mutual Funds – Touching the Right Strings for Harmony
ChickenFast Builds New Crypto Mining Facilities in the US
Before Hire a Full Stack Development Company – You Must Need To Know Few Things
What is toll-free number and how does it work?
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas