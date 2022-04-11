Finance
Tips to Help Improve Your Social Media Marketing
When social media first emerged on the scene, it was underestimated by many brands. It’s not ’til now we’re seeing more and more business owners creating a presence on these platforms. The ones who jumped aboard early on are reaping the benefits now, especially if they had the assistance from social media marketing companies.
If you’re a new business or one that has yet to try out social media marketing, then you should consider hiring professional services. You can also use the following tips to guide you along your path to building a strong brand on social platforms that are right for you.
Try One Platform at a Time
There are various social media sites you can add to your online marketing tool kit, but you don’t want to do it all at once. You need to focus on one or two platforms at a time, particularly those that have a large amount of your followers. The idea is to hone your skills on the first set of platforms before venturing off to others.
Focus Just as Much On Social Engagement
Too much focus is given on creating posts and content, and not enough on engaging with followers. There should be a nice balance between sharing content and socializing. Don’t treat this new found outlet as a platform for advertising. It’s a social environment, so use this to show you’re human. People love that stuff.
Create a Schedule for Your Content
Consistency is key if you want to keep your followers engaged with your brand. Creating a schedule can help organize your topics and publishing time, so you don’t dry out. Social media marketing companies can help develop a content calendar for your accounts. These services can also be used to carry out the plan, so you can focus on operating your business.
Track Everything
It’s highly important to keep track of every aspect of your social media marketing. This will determine when something is wrong, what’s wrong and what needs to be improved. These can be very telling of your marketing strategy and whether it needs tweaking. Social media agencies have tracking and analytics tools they can use to keep watch of your campaigns.
At the end of the day, you need to know when it’s time to delegate this task to someone else. If you can’t handle or lack the knowledge of executing a successful social media marketing campaign, then you need to find a replacement. Your best bet is to go with a professional services provider.
Finance
Facts Every Lawyer Should Know About Hispanic Marketing
Hispanics remain one of the fastest growing segments of the population. As a result, Latino communities across the United States have a rising need for legal representation.
Consider these Facts:
1. 75% of Latinos speaks Spanish at home
While roughly 44% of Hispanics report performing their online searches in English, more than half of them stated that they still prefer to do business with companies that offer their services in Spanish, even if they do not require it.
2. Hispanics are the biggest users of mobile devices
Whether streaming, texting or searching online, Hispanics report nearly 10.5 hours per week of smart phone usage, versus the overall average of 8.4 hours for other ethnic groups.
3. Hispanics are the largest users of Social Media platforms
Current reports suggest 75% of Latinos use social media for entertainment and research compared to 68% for the remaining ethnic groups; spending roughly 7 hours per day accessing the various social platforms.
Are you doing enough to effectively market your law firm to the Hispanic community?
Here are a few ways to attract and develop a relationship with Latinos and Hispanics in your marketplace:
1. Advertise on Local Platforms in Spanish
Local radio channels, billboards, bus stops, local magazines and newspapers are still ways to keep your name and face in front of your local community. Bilingual advertisements, or entirely in Spanish, will garner the trust of local Hispanics as a professional who will welcome them and speak to them in the language most comfortable without fear of judgment.
2. Latino Community Participation
Especially in the larger urban areas, more and more cultural groups are organizing street festivals and fundraisers. Be a part of the events. Sponsor a booth or a lunch. Talk with the people around you. They may not need legal services at the moment, but they will remember you were there and took the time to talk.
3. Your Website is your 24-Hour Law Firm
Featuring “Se Habla Espanol” on your website is not enough. If you are a Spanish-speaking lawyer, or if you have staff that can assist with translation, then market yourself in Spanish. Have an entire section, or an entire website dedicated to offering your legal services in Spanish.
Mobile-friendly designs are important. Since statistics are pointing to Hispanics using their mobile devices at a higher rate than non-Hispanics, it is imperative your website be self-formatting to fit any device automatically.
Hispanic marketing businesses like MediaDvine.com offer website services, translation services and original content writing to help you with your website needs.
4. Build Traffic to Your Legal Practice
There are a few legal directories online that heavily optimize for Spanish and bilingual searches that are trusted within Hispanic communities across the country, such as SeHablaLaw.com and AbogadosLegal.com. Link building from premium sites will help your SEO efforts.
For more than a decade search engines have relied heavily on links to gauge popularity and domain authority. Backlinks from relevant domains are regarded as votes and importance. Search engines use link data and algorithms to evaluate websites as well as individual pages based on this information.
Before buying into an online marketing campaign or joining every single bilingual network available, ask yourself: How long have they been in business? Do they offer any guarantee? Do they link to my website? Do they offer fair and competitive pricing? Do they saturate the marketplace? Will my listing be seen in a long list of lawyers?
Finance
How to Give FSBO’s a Reason to Call You Back
Going after FSBO’s is one of the best ways to take listings consistently every month. When you take a FSBO listing it means that you have solved their pain. Sometimes it can be challenging to have them realize that you are actually involved to make their life easier and help them accomplish their goals. FSBO’s are getting called by many real estate professionals in your area, and getting them to return your call, can be a challenge when you don’t give them the right reasons to pick up the phone.
Whether you are leaving voice mails, sending postcards, or sending direct mail, it’s important to give the FSBO owner a reason to call you. Too often real estate professionals point out mistakes in the owner doing their own work or leave their “resume” on a voicemail. None of these methods will really give them a reason to pick up the phone.
Getting your phone to ring from FSBO sellers means taking a few moments to understand their pain and then crafting your marketing messages to solve those pain points. Here are a few items that you can tackle to get FSBO’s rushing to their phone to call you.
1. Interest peaking questions – Instead of shouting out your accomplishments, take the time to ask questions. Don’t ask the same old questions as everybody else like “are you offering compensation”, dig deeper to see where their pain is. Ask questions that lead them to see what you have to offer like “Do you know the 10 things you should ask every buyer before they view your home?”. Asking interest peaking questions like this will help them to see your value.
2. Marketing message – Your marketing message needs to hit at the heart of saving people time and money. Often a FSBO owner is trying to save money and pay only 1 commission, but sometimes they also need to save time. On your mailings especially, focus on a marketing message that will reach the FSBO like “Is Saving Thousands of Dollars On The Sale Of Your Home Worth Five Minutes Of Your Time? – That’s All I need To Show You How To Do It”. That message reaches to the heart of a FSBO.
3. Make it easy – Displaying 5 phone numbers, an e-mail address, and a physical address doesn’t show that you are easy to get a hold of, it is confusing. Make it is an a FSBO owner to contact you by giving them 1 easy way to call you. A method that makes it simple and gives you tracking on what marketing is working is using a 1-800 number service, like Proquest. It doesn’t matter what service you use, but it is essential to use a service that allows you track your results.
Since over 80% of FSBO owners do convert into a listing for a real estate agent, it’s important to have the right ingredients so that agent can be you! By focusing on interest peaking questions, a powerful marketing message, and making it easy for them to contact you, you can start taking more FSBO listings every month.
Finance
How to Use Blogging As an Inbound Marketing Strategy
In the digital/online space, effective content is one that provides relevant and valuable information to individuals along the continuum of Visitors–Leads–Customers. This is what Inbound marketing captures.
What then is Inbound marketing?
According to Hubspot Academy, Inbound marketing is the process of attracting customers through relevant and helpful content which adds value to them. Online content can be in form of video marketing, social media marketing or blogging.
Blogging is one of the commonest methods of online content and can be used for all stages of Inbound marketing.
WHAT ARE THE STAGES OF INBOUND MARKETING?
The stages of inbound marketing are:
· Attract
· Convert
· Close
· Delight
HOW TO IMPLEMENT INBOUND MARKETING USING BLOGGING
ATTRACT
Your goal is to use a blog post to attract strangers to your website and transform them into your visitor on getting to your website. Your blog post should contain relevant keywords and information that answers your visitor’s questions, meet their needs and provide insights into helping them achieve their goals.
CONVERT
After attracting your website visitors, you convert these visitors into leads using website email forms and chat messaging channels where your prospects can submit their contacts such as email address or phone number. This provides a communication channel to continuously provide relevant information, build rapport and credibility with your prospects.
CLOSE
This is the stage where you convert the leads into customers by getting them to make a buying decision or to take a profitable action.
This is achieved by using automated email sequences to send your prospects messages in order to build credibility and to identify their problems and goals.
Subsequently, you can send them specific information about the benefit of your products and how it will solve their problems. This is called PRESELLING. Preselling increases conversion rate and the odds of making sales.
NB- Prospects buy only from marketers they trust thus do not sell your products to a prospect immediately you get their contact. Build rapport first and get to know them.
DELIGHT
This is when a customer has been thoroughly satisfied with your product/service and becomes a loyal customer. Also, your customers may even go the extra mile to refer friends and families to you.
HOW TO INCREASE BLOG POST ENGAGEMENTS, CONVERSIONS, AND SALES
- Identify your buyer’s persona
You need to clearly identify your ideal buyer’s demographics, interests, needs and goals. This helps you to attract the right customer and increase your conversion rate.
- Consider your buyer’s journey stage
The content of your blog post should be determined by whether your client has knowledge about what your product/service is or not. If your target reader has no knowledge about your product/service then you have to simplify your information and educate them until they can make a buying a decision.
- Drive targeted traffic to your blog
Organic traffic methods often do not attract visitors/prospects that fit your buyer’s persona.
In contrast, paid traffic enables you to target the specific persona of your ideal buyer while setting up the ads campaign. This method increases your conversion rate and online sales when properly implemented.
Finally, blogging is an effective inbound marketing strategy which can be used to drive traffic, increase conversions and sales online.
Tips to Help Improve Your Social Media Marketing
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
Facts Every Lawyer Should Know About Hispanic Marketing
Top 3 Zilliqa Ecosystem Coins by Social Activity Today
Man crossing Highway 65 in Columbia Heights struck and critically injured.
How to Give FSBO’s a Reason to Call You Back
“A More Decent World”: Remembering Todd Gitlin
Friday’s Chicago Cubs game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of rain
How to Use Blogging As an Inbound Marketing Strategy
Analyst Crypto Rover Believes Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Have a Massive Bounce
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene