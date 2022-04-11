Finance
Top 10 Financial Experts in India
In an uncertain time, humans have an innate sense of looking up to someone who has experience. Especially in a sector as agile and unpredictable as finance, we are constantly looking for a mentor whose advice we can rely upon in making important decisions. With money involved, it is of utmost importance that we follow the advice of someone with great expertise. Hence we have picked these 10 advisors (in no order whatsoever) to make this task a teeny bit easier for you-
- Nilesh Shetty: A qualified CFA from CIMA, UK, Nilesh has more than 13 years of experience in the field of research and finance. Currently, he is the Associate Fund Manager at Quantum AMC. He was associated with the Edelweiss group prior to that.
- Suresh Soni: Up until January 2018, he was the CEO of DHFL Pramerica. He has more than 23 years of experience in Indian financial markets. Having held senior positions across investments and general management, his expertise in the field is unparalleled. He had worked with Deutsche MF, Pioneer ITI, Sundaram Newton and SBI as well over the years.
- Lakshmi Iyer: The general mindset in today’s world is that finance is a male-dominated industry but Lakshmi shares the refreshing view that “the glass ceiling is in the mind. Not only has she been in the industry for over 20 years, she has been winning at it. With her kind of attitude, she has become an inspiration to women all across the globe who wish to build a career in this sphere. Currently, she is CIO at Kotak.
- Sonu Iyer: With a rich experience of over 23 years, Sonu is the Tax Partner and People Advisory Services Leader, EY India. He is known for sharing her uninhibited and unabashed opinions over the matters of finance. Her insights and views vividly demonstrate her knowledge in the area.
- Saravana Kumar: Saravana has worked for over 25 years in investment management across sectors such as mutual fund, banking, insurance and portfolio management services. At present, he is the Chief Investment Officer for LIC and before that, he has been associated with huge names in the industry like Tata and Trust Investment Advisors. He also received the World Finance Award in 2013.
- Seemant Shukla: After working for ICICI, Reliance and Dhanlaxmi Bank, he is now heading Sales and Business Development for Edelweiss. He has been in the financial globe for about 13 years now rich with experiences and learnings.
- Lovaii Navlakhi: Lovaii is one of the first Certified Financial Planners(CFP) of India. He is an MBA (Finance) and an ICWA. A staunch believer in continuing education as a way of life he is now the Founder and CEO of International Money Matters. Lovaii has also been a board member of Financial Planning Standard Board, India. His blogs also make a great read.
- Brijesh Dalmia: The founder of ‘The Brijesh Dalmia Leadership Company’.He is a CFP, LUTCF and LMF. He is also the founder of ‘Dalmia Advisory Services’, which is among the leading boutique wealth management company in the country. He has authored 9 books and is a regular blogger.
- Manish Chauhan: Manish has written articles on over 800 personal finance topics, 2 personal finance books with CNBC, and being a part of about innumerable seminars and workshops. He is the founder of Jagoinvestor which is a Financial Coaching firm. He has been in the finance sector for over 8 years now.
- Sumeet Vaid: Undoubtedly a veteran in the industry, he has worked with companies like Bajaj Capital, Prudential ICICI, ING Vysya, Optimix, Networth Stock Broking. He is also is the founder and CEO of Freedom Financial Planners. He has more than 13 years of experience in Wealth Management, business & distribution of financial products.
Bonus: with the rise of technology at a great pace, we can also rely upon our virtual finance experts. In terms of personal loans and credit cards, we have various online portals that can help you out as well.
Finance
Wall Street Just Doesn’t Understand Innovation
Over the last 30 years, the companies that have been able to innovate effectively and make good use of their research and development (R&D) budgets have become coveted companies, but the market doesn’t value them accordingly. While the market can be quick to jump on the latest craze and push certain hyped stocks to new heights, the companies that innovate effectively aren’t always given their due until after the fact. Most of the time Wall Street, tends not to properly value the companies on innovation because of its relative difficulty to quantify. With innovation not being something that is universally measurable in the same way that profits, revenue, and cash flow can be, most investors tend to shy away from the analysis of innovation.
Innovation is often the most valuable asset that a company has when it pays off, think Apple over the past 15 years, but without proper quantification this value is rarely taken into account. Investors are uneasy by the possibility that R&D is uncertain, but analysts have found that using the track record over the previous five years as a relative guide, can predict the value. Within the companies that have a large R&D spend, that are generally considered to be more innovative, the past tends to be a very good predictor of their future success. Often these companies that have a proven record of innovation success over the previous few years will outperform their competitors by over 7 percent a quarter. This translates into big profits resulting from the innovative approach.
While Wall Street may be hesitant to make their decisions based on these studies, there is no doubt that the innovation process can be the differentiating factor between competitors. Increasing the R&D spend without tightening the innovation process can be one of the reasons that many companies don’t string together a good record of innovation. Innovation can also be fickle as even the top companies can have a year or two of bad R&D performance, but most companies that focus on the process and continually increase their innovation spends see financial gains before Wall Street.
Whether you are looking to increase your company’s innovation spend or tighten the innovation process there are great metrics that can be gained from Wall Street attempting to quantify innovation. By providing data that they can use to analyze the companies more effectively, you can adapt this same information for your company to measure the success of your process and improve your results. Most companies will benefit from these metrics as much as or even more than Wall Street will, if they are willing to use them.
Finance
5 Tips To Help You Purchase Your Desired Jewelry Online
These days, you can purchase almost everything online. The question is, can you purchase jewelry on an online store? Online shopping is quite common in the here and now. However, people still feel some hesitation when they need to purchase something expensive and sentimental. The good thing is that, when it comes to purchasing online, you can tap into a huge collection of products from the comfort of your home. You don’t need to leave your home to check out these products. In this article, we have 5 tips for you that can help you make this purchase.
1. Do Your Research
Before getting started, don’t forget to choose a website that is reputable. What you need to do is read reviews online on many websites and online stores. To avoid surprises, make sure you check out jewelry listings as well.
Honest sellers will be more than happy to provide honest answers to the given questions. So, make sure you do your research before making an informed decision.
2. Read the Return and Shipping Policies
Before placing your order, don’t forget to check out the return policies and shipping information. If you want to purchase something expensive, make sure you go for secure shipping. Apart from this, you should check out the return policy to make sure the retailer offers a flexible return policy for most of their items.
Ideally, make sure that this seller allows at least 7 days to return your products. It is important to keep in mind that new jewelry items are not returnable, which is always clearly stated in the policy.
3. Check the Appraisal or Certificate
Make sure that the jeweler offers an appraisal or evaluation. For example, if you are going to purchase an item that contains gemstones, make sure that there is a complete description of the item, such as color, weight in carat, cut, and clarity, to name a few.
You can use this document to make sure there is proof of ownership. After all, you don’t want to end up getting scammed.
4. Understand the Warranty
Also, make sure that the jewelry item you want to purchase has a manufacturer warranty. If you want to purchase jewelry online, make sure that the warranty covers the defects that the item may have at least 12 months. This is quite important if you want to have peace of mind that you will get what you pay for.
5. Check your Size
Also, make sure that you know the size you need, especially when it comes to purchasing a ring. Apart from this, you may want to know the exact measurements of the listing prior to purchasing it. If you don’t know your size, we suggest that you get in touch with a local jeweler.
Long story short, we suggest that you consider these 5 tips before purchasing your desired jewelry on the internet.
Finance
How To Sell Digital Products On Bonanza
Digital product authors and licensed resellers have sold their products on eBay for many years. Sadly, for the past couple of years eBay has made this increasingly more difficult. This is due to their restrictions on the sale of digitally downloaded products. As a result many digital product sellers have been forced to find an alternative.
Bonanza fit the bill perfectly!
If you’re not familiar with Bonanza, it’s an online auction site very much like eBay. Bill Harding founded Bonanza in 2007. Today there are over 20 million items for sale on Bonanza. These item listings are available to nearly every country in the world. Among these items are, naturally, digitally downloaded products.
Digital products are not only fully supported on Bonanza, the digital delivery to your customer is also handled. When your product is purchased and payment completed, the buyer is able to download the product immediately.
The ability to easily list digital products, has made Bonanza one of the top venues for selling downloadable software, eBooks, plugins and more.
Listing your digital downloads is easy
- Register a sellers account on Bonanza.
- Once your account is active, login and go to your seller’s dashboard.
- Set up your Seller’s Booth, following the provided instructions/suggestions.
- Select items, then add or edit items. This will open your listings page.
- Select add an item. This will take you to the listing creation page.
- Complete the Give Your Item A Title Field.
- Next you will upload your product images.
- In the item category field, select Digital Goods, then type of item from the list of options.
- Enter the number of items available in the Quantity Available field.
- Complete the Detailed Item Description field.
- In the Shipping Selection field you’ll upload your digital file. (.zip file)
- Set a price for your item.
- Click the, Add This Item To Your Booth button.
- You’ll receive confirmation that your listing is now live.
That’s all there is to it. When your item sells, payment will be added to your PayPal account, the buyer will be able to download the item immediately. All of this is handled automatically, with no additional action required from you.
Another great feature of Bonanza is the Rewards Program. You earn reward tokens for just about every action you perform on Bonanza. Logging in and listing items are just a couple ways you earn tokens. These tokens can be used for fee discounts, listing promotion and more.
There are many other great venues for selling digital products online. However, if you sell digital products, Bonanza definitely ranks among the best. Even if you currently sell on other sites, don’t overlook Bonanza!
