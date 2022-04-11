Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep

Moonbeam enables its simple to utilize popular Ethereum developer tools.

Astar (ASTR)

On Polkadot’s Astar Network, Ethereum, WebAssembly, and layer 2 solutions like ZK Rollups are supported. Multi-chain smart contract platform Astar plans to enable many blockchains and virtual machines in the future. Having a parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem will allow all developers to create in the Polkadot ecosystem. According to CoinMarketCap, the Astar price today is $0.303283 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $317,562,643 USD. Astar is up 10.92% in the last 24 hours.

Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam is a smart contract parachain atop Polkadot that is interoperable with Ethereum. In a Substrate-based environment, Moonbeam enables its simple to utilize popular Ethereum developer tools to construct or re-deploy Solidity applications. In addition to being an EVM implementation, Moonbeam is a highly customized parachain that matches Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts and keys, and subscribers and logs. According to CoinMarketCap, the Moonbeam price today is $4.25 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $168,503,977 USD. Moonbeam is up 9.75% in the last 24 hours.

Stader (SD)

Stader is developing key staking middleware infrastructure for numerous PoS networks for retail crypto consumers, trading platforms, and custodians. In addition, Stader is developing smart contracts that are incredibly modular, allowing other parties to use our components to create their own specific solutions. According to CoinMarketCap, the Stader price today is $5.60 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,065,794 USD. Stader is down 5.12% in the last 24 hours.