Let us look at the top 3 Zilliqa ecosystem coins by social activity today by CryptoDep.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

To achieve fast throughput, Zilliqa’s public, permissionless blockchain can process thousands of transactions per second. In addition, a second-layer scaling method, sharding, is being used to tackle the problem of blockchain scalability and performance. Staking and yield farming are also possible on the platform, which houses several decentralized apps. Zilliqa aims to become the blockchain of choice for large-scale corporate applications, encompassing advertising, gaming, entertainment, and financial services and payments.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Zilliqa price today is $0.123764 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $558,921,157 USD. Zilliqa has been up 4.75% in the last 24 hours.

Lunr Token (LUNR)

LunarCrush users are rewarded with Lunr tokens for their effort on the platform. The data provided by LunarCrush, a cryptocurrency social intelligence platform, may be accessed for free. It has built a variety of activities on the site that will be encouraged rather than charging consumers a fee, showing them awful adverts, or selling their data. For example, the app will provide points for reaching certain milestones. Lunr tokens may be exchanged for points if users meet specific requirements.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Lunr Token price today is $0.558708 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $116,023 USD. Lunr Token has been up 3.44% in the last 24 hours.

Blox Token (BLOX)

Video game makers may use BLOX to help them incorporate blockchain technology into their products. Knowledge of blockchain technologies like wallets, transaction fees, smart contracts, and so on is required to develop decentralized applications. Users and developers alike will benefit from the BLOX SDK, which provides a website-building-like experience for the blockchain.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Blox Token price today is $0.201136 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,341.35 USD. Blox Token is up 4.00% in the last 24 hours.