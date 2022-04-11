Finance
Top 4 Tips to Increase Your Social Shares
Social signals have been in the spotlight since 2010, when Search Engine Land’s Danny Sullivan first blogged about them. Shortly thereafter, Steve Cutts confirmed in a video that Google does consider these signals.
This should come as no surprise. Social signals, like backlinks, provide an objective vote of confidence for a specific page or resource. It’s unlikely that social signals have surpassed backlinks in importance, but one thing is clear: it’s no longer safe to ignore them.
There a few social signals in particular that you should monitor: Facebook likes to your pages and groups, Twitter followers associated with your brand, tweets that mention your brand, Google+ Circles, and +1s.
These will change over time as social networks come and go, but as a general rule of thumb, you want a strong presence on all of the major social sites.
Much has been made of the fact that social media sites use the “nofollow” attribute, but Google still counts these when it comes to tracking social status. In other words, a social share is still an endorsement even if it does not directly affect SEO.
Think of it this way: a brand with lots of social media shares is likely to have strong brand loyalty. This is something of a “chicken and the egg” scenario in which a brand with mediocre SEO but with a strong social following can still rank.
The reasoning behind this is that a brand with a large following will have good conversion rates, repeat customers, positive reviews and referrals. These factors indicate that the brand’s SEO will improve over time, and so Google may give them the benefit of the doubt for a while.
There are things you can do right now to cultivate social signals.
Start a Company Blog
A company blog is essential to your success. A blog provides you a great reason to create regular, unique content, and it allows you to interact with your fans on a day-to-day basis.
Additionally, a company blog gives you a space from which you can tell your own story. This is essential in the event that you’re hit with a negative SEO or smear campaign. Naturally, it’s also great for SEO in its own right.
You can use Facebook’s comments API to connect your blog directly so that comments on your blog will appear on the social network as well. This is a cinch to set up if you use WordPress.
Create Social Media Pages
As mentioned, you should have social media pages on all of the major sites, but you should also create pages on specialized sites like LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.
These more niche sites will help increase your Web surface area, so to speak, and they will build brand credibility. If your budget allows for it, you may want to hire a social media manager to administer these accounts for you.
Integrate
You should strive to share data from one network to another as much as possible. For instance, don’t just share images on Pinterest; share them on Facebook as well. Twitter is great for sharing information, but don’t hold back from your LinkedIn groups either.
Interact with Influencers
Finally, one of the most important things you can do right now is to find out who the influencers are in your niche. Contact them on Twitter and begin a relationship.
Don’t blatantly market your articles to them. Introduce yourself, and let them know why your content is unique and valuable, but leave it at that. Don’t be afraid to share their content; they may return the favor.
Finance
Bing Ads Vs Google AdWords: A Detailed Insight Into the Ongoing Battle
You probably have already heard a lot about pay-per-click advertising and how it can help you improve your online visibility while directing tons of traffic to your website.
So, it is logical that when your business is on the verge of growth, it’s the right time to get involved with paid search advertising and take your customer targeting to the next level.
The first thing that comes to your mind when you consider PPC, is Google AdWords. being the largest player in the paid advertising market, it comes as no surprise that Google AdWords is the world’s largest and most popular PPC advertising channel.
However, we advise you not to be too quick to invest in AdWords without any forethought. Just because it is the most preferred advertising platform across the world doesn’t mean it is the best choice for your business as well. You might want to try other platforms, particularly Bing Ads, which sure has smaller market share but can serve the same purpose as AdWords at lower costs especially if you have a limited budget.
This brings us straight to the comparison between Google AdWords and Bing Ads as advertising platforms.
The Prelude: The Two Most Significant Giants in Search Advertising
As a business owner or a consumer, you would probably be more familiar with Google AdWords than Bing Ads. There’s no denying the fact that AdWords remains the preferred choice amidst internet advertisers and businesses alike for providing access to a wider audience of potential consumers and delivering great ROI.
But, before you disparage Bing Ads as a viable advertising channel, it is worth knowing the key differences between the two platforms that make one better than the other. Let’s distinguish both platforms using key performance metrics, which will help you make a mindful decision for your advertising project.
Cost-Per-Click & Ad Position
Turns out the lack of competition and low popularity of Bing Ads gives advertisers a competitive edge over AdWords. The smaller advertiser base of Bing Ads produces better chances for your ad to show in better positions, which makes the platform a lucrative option for budget conscious advertisers.
However, remember that AdWords still have a higher search volume and more potential customers clicking on ads.
Conversion and Click-Through-Rate (CTR)
CTR is a metric that determines the ad rank and cost per click. The higher your CTR, the better your ranking and the less you pay. Studies have revealed that advertisers have a better chance of getting lower costs per conversion or lead on Bing than AdWords.
Interface and Management
Another significant factor particularly considerable to PPC beginners is the interface. When it comes to setting up and managing advertising campaigns, Google AdWords still outperforms Bing with a wide range of ad extensions and features that make for easier targeting, setting and optimisation.
Traffic quality
When it comes to search volume and audience size, Google simply dominates Bing ads. Google is more powerful and has a wider reach and hence attracts more traffic.
However, it is important to note that not all markets are equal. Google might have a bigger market share, but there are some markets where Bing can offer advertisers better opportunities to increase traffic, conversions and sales. So, it depends on the advertiser’s targeted audience whether AdWords or Bing would be a better channel to drive traffic to your website.
So, who wins the battle?
While there’s no doubt that Bing Ads is still an underdog to Google AdWords, we can’t overlook the fact Bing’s market share is constantly increasing and the platform is making strides in the areas AdWords struggle.
Both advertising platforms focus on effective customer targeting but depending your industry, budget, competition, demographics and specific goals, one platform may work better for your business than the other.
We would advise you to allocate some of your advertising budget to Bing Ads marketing or vice-versa and see which platform works better for you.
Furthermore, you can invest in professional PPC advertising services to ensure success in your internet advertising venture. A professional service provider can help you drive maximum ROI by running PPC advertising campaigns that are custom tailored to meet your specific advertising goals. You get to work with a dedicated team that works closely with you to understand your industry, needs and market, also counsel you on which advertising platform will benefit your business the most and how you can begin with PPC advertising from scratch.
Finance
Setting Up a QPRT
As with any legal document, it is important that you have a professional draft the agreement. Together you can decide on who the trustees and beneficiaries are and how long the trust will last. Keep in mind that irrevocable trusts are nearly impossible to change once it goes into effect.
The next step would be to transfer your residence to the QPRT. This is done by creating a new deed that transfers the home from the owner’s name to the QPRT’s name, which will be recorded in the land records for the property. If you have your original deed, you can make the changes easily without the cost of an attorney. Simply copy the deed into your computer, make the changes regarding the part about the transfer or purchase of the property and keep the rest the same. You won’t know the page number of the document recorded in the County Clerk’s office so leave that part blank. Everything else should remain the same. A warranty deed will suffice. The third step is to obtain a valid real estate appraisal.
The third step is to report the gift to the IRS. This is done by filling out a Form 709, United States Gift and Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax Return. This form must be completed and filed with the IRS on April 15th of year following the year in which the property was transferred into the QPRT. Example: Property is transferred on July 15, the return is due by the following April. Once that is completed the best part is that you can reside in the home and live your life as usual.
After the predetermined number of years for the QPRT ends, the property is transferred to beneficiaries as detailed in the QPRT. This is accomplished by recording a new deed that transfers the residence from the trust’s name to the beneficiaries name and documenting it in the land records for the property.
The final step is to pay a fair Market rent for the property if the former owner wants to continue living there. The rent will transfer more assets to the beneficiaries free of gift taxes and will reduce the size of the taxable estate.
Finance
What Are Merchant Banks?
Merchant banks are the financial institutions that offer financial services, solutions, & consultation to organisations. According to a notification of the Ministry of Finance in India, a Merchant Banker in India is defined as ‘any person engaged in the business of issue management either by making arrangements regarding selling, buying, or subscribing to the securities as manager, consultant, an adviser in relation to such an issue management’. Thus, a merchant banker provides its client’s consultancy for financial, marketing, managerial and legal matters.
What is Merchant Banking?
Unlike commercial banks who caters to the needs of the common man whereas merchant banks cater to the needs of corporate firms.
Merchant Banking is typically the provision of guidance and service to corporate for a fee, which can help an entrepreneur start a new venture, raise capital, expand and modernize the existing business, restructuring a business or help companies register, buy and sell assets (shares) at a stock exchange.
What are Merchant Banking Services?
Project Management: Merchant bankers prepare project reports to analyse the financing patterns to evaluate the cost of a project and appraising the same with financial institutions.
Management of Debt and Equity offers: One of the major functions of a merchant banker in India is assisting companies in raising funds from the investors. The main services offered are,
• Product designing
• Pricing
• Registration of documents
• Guaranteeing support
• Allocation and refund
• Manage Stock exchange listing
Management of Issues: These bankers play an important role in the management of issue that involves the marketing of corporate securities like equity shares, preference shares and bonds offerings to the public.
Merchant banks act as a middle man in aiding transfer of capital from investors to their client. Per the SEBI guidelines in India, a merchant banker in India, organizes meetings between the company representatives and agents to settle arrangements related registration of prospectus, launching advertising campaign and fix board meetings to pass necessary resolutions. These bankers also consult companies in the Pricing of issues. The merchant bankers also provide Underwriting of Public Issue (not exceeding 15%).
Client Portfolio Management: Managing a diverse array of securities such as shares, bonds issued by different companies to ensure maximum return with minimum risk.
Placement and distribution: These bankers assist in the allocation and distribution of securities through the merchant banks institutional and retail network.
Corporate Restructuring: These bankers act as the middle agents in negotiations between the two companies and assisting the management of its client for various to restructure activities such as mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, management buyouts, joint venture and more.
Off Shore Funding: The merchant bankers help their clients manage joint ventures, foreign currency investment and foreign collaboration arrangements.
Loan Syndication: Merchant bankers assist clients in getting term loans for projects, obtainable from a single development finance institution, a syndicate or a consortium.
Corporate Counselling and Advisory Services: Corporate counselling is a comprehensive package of all merchant banking services, such as project counselling, restructuring, issue management, loan syndication, etc. Merchant bankers also offer their corporate customer’s customized solutions to financial difficulties along with attempts to refinancing alternatives, evaluating cheaper sources of funds.
However, one should note that to act as merchant bankers in India or firm, one must have the required certificate by SEBI the securities and exchange board of India.
